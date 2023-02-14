Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Sheep Lodge

2108 S Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Black Sheep Burger
Bone-In Wings 1 Pound
Chicken Tender Basket

Food Menu

Weekly Special

Jam Burger

$14.00

Our half pound hand formed burger patty, topped with apricot jam, goat cheese, and arugula. Served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of French fries or tater tots.

Starters

Fried Jalapenos

$8.50

Tossed in our homemade cornmeal breading & lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Tossed in our homemade cornmeal breading & lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Combo Picks & Jalapenos

$8.50

Tossed in our homemade cornmeal breading & lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Black Sheep Chili

$6.50

Our own version of the traditional favorite. Made in-house, with or without beans. Make it a loaded Frito Pie for $3 more.

Green Chile Beer Queso

$8.50

A tasty blend of beer, cheese, tomatoes, and hatch green chilés. Served with tortilla chips. Add a large salsa for $2

Chips and Salsa

$4.50

A generous portion of tortilla chips and our homemade tomato salsa.

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Baby nuggets of white cheddar, straight from the Badger State. Beer-battered and lightly fried with a side of ranch for dipping. Keep them plain, or spice them up by tossing in one of our dry rubs.

Keith's Corn Dog Bites

$9.50

All beef franks cut bite sized, dipped in homemade batter and golden fried. Served with our Curry Ketchup.

Wings

Bone-In Wings 1/2 Pound

$9.50

Half pound (3-4) of Jumbo mixed pieces

Bone-In Wings 1 Pound

$19.00

Full pound (7-8) of Jumbo mixed pieces

Boneless Wings

$9.50

8 bite size pieces of breaded and fried chicken tenders.

Burgers

Black Sheep Burger

$13.00

Half-pound hand-formed Angus chuck patty with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.

Black Buffalo Burger

$14.50

Half-pound Angus chuck patty spiked with Frank's buffalo sauce and blue cheese. Topped with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.

Little Stinkers

$13.50

3 Ground beef & roasted garlic sliders topped with Gorgonzola butter and green leaf lettuce.

Chili Burger

$15.00

Half-pound hand-formed Angus chuck patty with housemade chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced onions.

Green Chile Queso Burger

$14.00

Half-pound hand-formed Angus chuck patty with smokey bacon, pickled jalapeños, avocado and house-made green chile queso.

Rodeo Burger

$16.00

Half-pound hand-formed Angus chuck patty with crispy onion rings, sliced cheddar cheese, and house-made bbq sauce.

Steakhouse Burger

$15.00

Half-pound hand-formed Angus chuck patty with sauteed onions, blue cheese crumbles, and steak sauce.

Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Half-pound hand-formed Angus chuck patty with marinated mushrooms, sliced swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.

Lil' Sheep Burger

$11.50

Quarter-pound hand-formed Angus chuck patty with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.

Beyond Meat Burger

$17.00

Plant based 100% vegan patty topped with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.

Hot Dogs

Black Sheepdog

$8.50

Jumbo, all-beef frank with onions and relish on the side.

Chicago Dog

$10.00

Jumbo, all-beef frank with yellow mustard, pickle spear, sport peppers, onions, tomatoes, Chicago-style relish and celery salt. Serverd on a poppy seed bun.

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

Jumbo, all-beef frank smothered in cheddar cheese and our homemade chili.

BBQ Cheddar Dog

$10.00

Jumbo, all-beef frank smothered in BBQ sauce shredded cheddar cheese, and diced onion.

Chicken

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$13.00

6 oz breaded and fried chicken tenders topped with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

5 breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your favorite side and a dipping sauce of your choice.

Black Bird Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled 6oz chicken breast with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled 6oz chicken breast topped with smokey bacon, sliced swiss cheese, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Jalapeno and apple chicken salad, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, and celery. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese. Served on a warm chipotle tortilla and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Diced grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, tomato, red onion, and creamy caesar dressing. Served on a warm chipotle tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in medium buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Served on a warm chipotle tortilla.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Jalapeno and apple chicken salad, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and celery. Served on a warm chipotle tortilla.

Salads

Black Sheep Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onions.

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad - Salad

$12.00

Jalapeno and apple chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens, with tomato, red onion, carrots, and cucmber.

Avocado Chicken Salad

$12.00

Diced grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrots, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, and bacon.

Side Salad

$4.50

A smaller version of the Black Sheep Salad for your grazing pleasure.

Sides

Side Battered Fried

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Sweet Fries

$3.50

Basket Battered Fries

$6.00

Basket Tater Tots

$6.00

Basket Onions Rings

$7.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.00

A LA Carte

Basket of Chips

$0.50

Bacon

$2.50

Avocado

$2.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Creamy Caesar

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Jalapeno Mayo

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Curry Ketchup

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Mild Buffalo

$0.75

Medium Buffalo

$0.75

Chipotle Buffalo

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Roasted Garlic Buffalo

$0.75

Sliced Swiss

$1.00

Sliced Cheddar

$1.00

Provolone

$1.00

American Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Shredded Cheddar

$1.50

Parmesan Cheese

$1.50

8oz Burger Patty

$5.00

4oz Burger Patty

$3.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Veggie Burger

$3.00

Beyond Burger Patty

$6.00

Half Chicken

$3.00

Full Chicken

$6.00

Chicken Tender

$1.50

Beyond Chicken Tender

$2.50

Marinated Mushrooms

$0.75

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Queso

$2.00

Large Queso

$7.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Large Salsa

$1.50

Side Chili

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Lettuce

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

Onions

$0.25

Pickles

$0.25

NA Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

*Water

*Soda

$2.00

*Coke

$2.00

*Diet Coke

$2.00

*Red Bull

$5.00

*Sprite

$2.00

Coffee - Hot

$3.00

Daytripper

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Rambler Lemon Lime

$4.00

Richard's Rain Water Sparkling

$5.00

Spokesman Iced Coffee

$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

NA Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$4.00

Merch

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Dog Treats

$10.00

Clear Tote

$12.00

Fanny Pack

Out of stock

Frisbee

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated, BSL is a South Austin neighborhood bar & grill. 26 beers on tap, over 125 bottled/can beers, awesome burgers, & outdoor patio!

Website

Location

2108 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

