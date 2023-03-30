A map showing the location of Black Sheep Pub 3319 Santa Fe StreetView gallery

Black Sheep Pub 3319 Santa Fe Street

review star

No reviews yet

3319 Santa Fe Street

Riverbank, CA 95367

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Shaken & Stirred

Ba Ba Blackberry Bramble

$11.00

Gin, blackberry syrup, crème de mure & lemon juice

Roasted Smores Martini

$12.00

Smores vodka, rumchata, heavy cream, chocolate syrup, with graham cracker & a toasted marshmallow

The Spicy Pineapple

$11.00

Tequila, pineapple, jalapeño, simple syrup, lemon juice, lime juice & a tajin rim

You're a Peach

$12.00

Bourbon, peaches, lemon juice, simple syrup & Aperol

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

AMF

$11.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Premium Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blowjob

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Caliente

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Excuse me

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Grape Ape

$9.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Hot Toddy

House Margarita

$8.50

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Mule

$9.50

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Beach Tea

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Madras

$8.50

Mai Tai

$9.50

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini Gin

$8.50

Martini Vodka

$8.50

Mexican Candy

$9.50

Mind Eraser

$9.50

Mojito

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Oyster Shooter

$12.00

Paloma

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.50

Rum Runner

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$9.50

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.50

Starburst

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tokyo Tea

$11.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Watermelon Kamikaze

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$9.50

N/A Drinks

Coffee

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$5.00

N/A Margarita

$5.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Draft Beer

805

$7.50

Dustbowl Dirty 30s

$8.00

Hazy Lil Things

$8.00

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$8.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Henhouse

$8.00

Mind Haze

$8.00

Lost Coast Tangerine

$8.00

Honey Babies

$7.00

Guiness

$8.00

Maui Sunshine Girl

$8.00

Shadow Puppet Sour

$8.00

Karl Strauss

$8.00

Lead Dog

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Mocha Dolce

$8.00

Modelo

$6.00

Morgan Territory

$8.00

Sherman IPA

$8.00

Maui Waui

$8.00

Bottles and Cans

Bit Frost

$7.00

Bud Light Aluminum

$5.50

Bud Light Bucket

$22.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$2.00

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors

$4.50

Coors Light Bucket

$20.00

Coors Lt. Aluminum

$5.50

Coors Lt. Bottle

$4.50

Corona

$7.00

Corona Bucket

$27.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Heinekin Zero

$5.00

Dying Breed Made In The IPA Can

$4.00

Elysian Bi Frost

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Guiness Bucket

$34.00

Heineken

$7.00

High Noon

$7.50

High Noon Bucket

$30.00

Keystone

$4.00

Keystone Bucket

$15.00

Mich Ultra Aluminum

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$22.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Nutrl Can

$7.50

Pacifico

$5.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

White Claw

$6.50

White Claw Bucket

$26.00

Wine by the Glass

Canyon Road Merlot Glass

$7.50

Canyon Road Cab Glass

$7.50

True Grit Cab Glass

$9.00

French Bar Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay Glass

$7.50

Ecco Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc Glass

$8.00

House Wycliffe Glass

$7.00

LaMarca Split

$10.00

Wine by the Bottle

Corkage Fee

$8.00

Canyon Road Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Canyon Road Cab Bottle

$24.00

True Grit Bottle

$27.00

French Bar Pinot Noir Bottle

$27.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay Bottle

$27.00

Ecco Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc Bottle

$24.00

House Wycliffe Bottle

$22.00

LaMarca 750 Bottle

$29.00

La Marca Split

$9.00

Liquor

Brandy

Well Brandy

$6.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Junipero

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.50

Aviation

$9.00

Liqueurs

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fernet Menta

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.50

Malibu

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Malibu Passion

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Rumhaven

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$7.50

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$11.00

1800 Rep

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Bandero

$10.50

Casamigos

$10.50

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Centenario

$9.00

Clase Azul

$29.00

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Diamante Anejo

$14.00

Diamante Reposado

$12.00

Diamante Silver

$112.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.50

Don Julio Blanco

$10.50

Gran Centenario Cristalino

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$10.50

Patron Café

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.50

Patron Silver

$10.50

Well Tequila

$7.50

Gran Coramino Anejo

$14.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Apeach

$9.00

Absolut Apple

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Absolut Raz

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$8.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.50

Ketel One Cucumber

$9.50

Skyy

$9.00

Smirnoff Berry

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka

$7.50

Stoli

$8.50

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Crown Vanilla

$9.50

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Fireball

$8.50

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Fire

$8.50

Jack Honey

$8.50

Jameson

$9.50

Jeffersons

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Pendleton

$11.00

Proper 12

$9.50

Seagrams 7

$8.50

Seagrams VO

$8.50

Single Barrel Jack

$10.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.50

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$9.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$13.00

Dinner

Social Plates

Deep Fried Olives

$11.00

Panko crusted, deep fried golden, served with pimento cheese sauce

White Truffle Fries

$11.00

Fries tossed in truffle oil, dusted with seal salt & shredded parmesan. Served with garlic aioli

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$14.00

Dates stuffed with goat cheese, wrapped in bacon then baked to perfection

Lamb Lollis

$15.00

Chargrilled lamb lollipops atop a bed of greens drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Handhelds

Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Bacon, cheddar, pimento cheese, avocado & tomato served on buttery sliced sourdough. Choice of side

Turkey Pesto Press

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, swiss, sun-dried tomatoes, greens & a pesto sauce, served on warm sliced sourdough. Choice of side

Linguicia Sandwich

$14.00

Linguica, Portuguese beans, cheddar & red onions on a French roll

It's a Wrap

$15.00

Breaded deep fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, red onions, greens & ranch dressing, wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Burgers

Holy Cluck

$15.00

Breaded deep fried chicken, bacon, pepper jack, greens, mayo, hot honey & pickles, Served on a buttery oil top bun. Choice of side

Lamburger

$17.00

Ground lamb, goat cheese, greens, sauteed onions & garlic aioli, served on a buttery oil top bun. Choice of side

Greens

Black Sheep House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, red onions, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese & crostini bread. Your choice of dressing

Shrimp Avocado Chop Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, fresh shrimp, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cracked black pepper, sea salt, & cilantro. Your choice of grilled lemon with olive oil or cilantro lime dressing

The Caesar

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, shredded parmesan & crostini bread tossed in caesar dressing

Skewered Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, corn, red onion, & cilantro, served alongside a chargrilled BBQ sauced chicken skewer. Your choice of dressing

Mains

Mussel Boil

$16.00

Mussels, linguica, tomatoes & onions in a garlic cream-style sauce, Served with baguette bread for your dipping pleasure

Something Sweet

Peach Cobbler

$11.00

Peach cobbler with a crumble top. Served with vanilla ice cream

On the Side

Portuguese Beans

$10.00

Cilantro Lime Corn

$10.00

Side House Salad

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00

Brunch

Brunchin'

Mini Pancake Dippers Spread

$15.00

Mini pancakes, bacon, seasonal fruits, homemade jam, maple syrup & milk chocolate dipping sauce

The Loco Portagee

$15.00

Steamed rice smothered in Portuguese beans, linguica & a fried egg

Eggocado Sandwich

$14.00

Egg salad, fresh avocado, feta cheese, sea salt & greens on sliced sourdough

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Linguica, cheddar cheese, jack cheese & avocado, inside a spinach tortilla, topped with a fried egg & sour cream drizzle

Champagne Float

$12.00

Champagne, vanilla bean ice cream & strawberry jam, topped with whipped cream

Dreamsicle

$12.00

Champagne, orange juice, & orange sherbet

Bellini

$10.00

Champagne & puree of your choice strawberry, prickly pear, mango, or peach

Black Sheep Mary

$13.00

Black sheeps house made bloody Mary mix garnished with fresh shrimp, bacon, olives, cheese, pickles & a jalapeno salt rim. Make it with your choice of vodka or tequila

Java Jolt

$11.00

Coffee, whiskey, baileys, butterscotch, heavy cream, topped with whipped cream & chocolate sprinkles

Blackberry Prosecco Spritzer

$11.00

Gin, champagne, blackberries, blackberry syrup & soda water

Wake Me Up

$10.00

A domestic draft beer & a shot of whiskey

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$8.00

Rumchata & cinnamon whiskey rimmed with cinnamon toast crunch, topped in whipped cream

ST PATTYS DAY

Tacos

Shrimp

$4.00

Corn Beef

$4.00

Bratwurst

$8.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Jell-O shot

$2.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Cocktails

Matcha Martini

$12.00

Irish Screwdriver

$10.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Jameson & Ginger

$10.00

Draft Beer

805

$7.50

Cali Squeeze

$8.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Disco Ninja

$7.00

Golden State Cider

$7.00

Hazy Little Thing

$8.00

Michelob

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Revision India Pale Ale

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

Therapist

$8.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Michelob

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Wine

Calafuria Rose

$8.00

Bottle Service

Grey Goose

$150.00

Casamigos

$200.00

Casamigos Reposado

$225.00

Hennessy

$225.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3319 Santa Fe Street, Riverbank, CA 95367

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Daily Dose - 3310 Santa Fe Street
orange starNo Reviews
3310 Santa Fe Street Riverbank, CA 95367
View restaurantnext
Del Rio's Bar and Grill - 2119 patterson rd
orange starNo Reviews
2119 patterson rd Riverbank, CA 95367
View restaurantnext
The Tap Room Pub and Grub - 3948 Sylvan Avenue Ste.301
orange starNo Reviews
3948 Sylvan Avenue Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Restaurant and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Coffee Rd. Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Floyd Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
3020 Floyd Ave. Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Modesto - Mobile Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Mobile Food Truck MODESTO, CA 95354
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverbank

Jamba - 001578 - Riverbank
orange star4.7 • 1,534
2251 Claribel Road Riverbank, CA 95367
View restaurantnext
108 Sports Lounge - New New
orange star4.0 • 266
3119 atchison st Riverbank, CA 95367
View restaurantnext
GET TOASTED.
orange star4.5 • 57
3308 Santa Fe st Riverbank, CA 95367
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverbank
Modesto
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Oakdale
review star
No reviews yet
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston