Black Sheep Pub
3319 Santa Fe Street
Riverbank, CA 95367
Drinks
Shaken & Stirred
Ba Ba Blackberry Bramble
Gin, blackberry syrup, crème de mure & lemon juice
Roasted Smores Martini
Smores vodka, rumchata, heavy cream, chocolate syrup, with graham cracker & a toasted marshmallow
The Spicy Pineapple
Tequila, pineapple, jalapeño, simple syrup, lemon juice, lime juice & a tajin rim
You're a Peach
Bourbon, peaches, lemon juice, simple syrup & Aperol
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
AMF
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Premium Bloody Mary
Blowjob
Blue Hawaiian
Breakfast Shot
Buttery Nipple
Cadillac Margarita
Caliente
Champagne Cocktail
Chocolate Cake
Cosmopolitan
Espresso Martini
Excuse me
Frozen Margarita
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Grape Ape
Green Tea
Hot Toddy
House Margarita
Hurricane
Irish Mule
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Top Shelf Long Island
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Mexican Candy
Mind Eraser
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Oyster Shooter
Paloma
Red Headed Slut
Rum Runner
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Starburst
Tequila Sunrise
Tokyo Tea
Washington Apple
Watermelon Kamikaze
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
N/A Drinks
Draft Beer
805
Dustbowl Dirty 30s
Hazy Lil Things
Cali Squeeze Blood Orange
Coors Light
Dos Equis
Henhouse
Mind Haze
Lost Coast Tangerine
Honey Babies
Guiness
Maui Sunshine Girl
Shadow Puppet Sour
Karl Strauss
Lead Dog
Michelob Ultra
Mocha Dolce
Modelo
Morgan Territory
Sherman IPA
Maui Waui
Bottles and Cans
Bit Frost
Bud Light Aluminum
Bud Light Bucket
Bud Light Seltzer
Budweiser
Coors
Coors Light Bucket
Coors Lt. Aluminum
Coors Lt. Bottle
Corona
Corona Bucket
Corona Light
Heinekin Zero
Dying Breed Made In The IPA Can
Elysian Bi Frost
Guiness
Guiness Bucket
Heineken
High Noon
High Noon Bucket
Keystone
Keystone Bucket
Mich Ultra Aluminum
Michelob Ultra Bucket
Miller Lite
Nutrl Can
Pacifico
Stella Artois
White Claw
White Claw Bucket
Wine by the Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Corkage Fee
Canyon Road Merlot Bottle
Canyon Road Cab Bottle
True Grit Bottle
French Bar Pinot Noir Bottle
Canyon Road Chardonnay Bottle
Ecco Pinot Grigio Bottle
Starborough Sauv Blanc Bottle
House Wycliffe Bottle
LaMarca 750 Bottle
La Marca Split
Liquor
Brandy
Liqueurs
Rum
Tequila
1800 Cristalino
1800 Rep
1800 Silver
Bandero
Casamigos
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Mezcal
Centenario
Clase Azul
Corralejo Reposado
Diamante Anejo
Diamante Reposado
Diamante Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Gran Centenario Cristalino
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Gran Coramino Anejo
Vodka
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jeffersons
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Proper 12
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Single Barrel Jack
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Cognac
Dinner
Social Plates
Deep Fried Olives
Panko crusted, deep fried golden, served with pimento cheese sauce
White Truffle Fries
Fries tossed in truffle oil, dusted with seal salt & shredded parmesan. Served with garlic aioli
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Dates stuffed with goat cheese, wrapped in bacon then baked to perfection
Lamb Lollis
Chargrilled lamb lollipops atop a bed of greens drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Handhelds
Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese
Bacon, cheddar, pimento cheese, avocado & tomato served on buttery sliced sourdough. Choice of side
Turkey Pesto Press
Turkey, bacon, swiss, sun-dried tomatoes, greens & a pesto sauce, served on warm sliced sourdough. Choice of side
Linguicia Sandwich
Linguica, Portuguese beans, cheddar & red onions on a French roll
It's a Wrap
Breaded deep fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, red onions, greens & ranch dressing, wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Burgers
Greens
Black Sheep House Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese & crostini bread. Your choice of dressing
Shrimp Avocado Chop Salad
Mixed greens, fresh shrimp, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cracked black pepper, sea salt, & cilantro. Your choice of grilled lemon with olive oil or cilantro lime dressing
The Caesar
Romaine lettuce, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, shredded parmesan & crostini bread tossed in caesar dressing
Skewered Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, corn, red onion, & cilantro, served alongside a chargrilled BBQ sauced chicken skewer. Your choice of dressing
Mains
Brunch
Brunchin'
Mini Pancake Dippers Spread
Mini pancakes, bacon, seasonal fruits, homemade jam, maple syrup & milk chocolate dipping sauce
The Loco Portagee
Steamed rice smothered in Portuguese beans, linguica & a fried egg
Eggocado Sandwich
Egg salad, fresh avocado, feta cheese, sea salt & greens on sliced sourdough
Breakfast Quesadilla
Linguica, cheddar cheese, jack cheese & avocado, inside a spinach tortilla, topped with a fried egg & sour cream drizzle
Champagne Float
Champagne, vanilla bean ice cream & strawberry jam, topped with whipped cream
Dreamsicle
Champagne, orange juice, & orange sherbet
Bellini
Champagne & puree of your choice strawberry, prickly pear, mango, or peach
Black Sheep Mary
Black sheeps house made bloody Mary mix garnished with fresh shrimp, bacon, olives, cheese, pickles & a jalapeno salt rim. Make it with your choice of vodka or tequila
Java Jolt
Coffee, whiskey, baileys, butterscotch, heavy cream, topped with whipped cream & chocolate sprinkles
Blackberry Prosecco Spritzer
Gin, champagne, blackberries, blackberry syrup & soda water
Wake Me Up
A domestic draft beer & a shot of whiskey
Cinnamon Toast Shot
Rumchata & cinnamon whiskey rimmed with cinnamon toast crunch, topped in whipped cream
ST PATTYS DAY
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Beverages
