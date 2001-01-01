Black Sheep Pub and Grill - 2023 2638 Bay Settlement Rd.

  • Home
Food

Appetizers

Sheepherder Nachos

$15.00

Homemade Chips with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and black olives. Choice of Chicken, ground beef, pork, or Black Sheep Chili. Salsa and sour cream on the side.

Sheepherder Nachos 1/2 Order

$9.00

Homemade Chips with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and black olives. Choice of Chicken, ground beef, pork, or Black Sheep Chili. Salsa and sour cream on the side.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Fresh spinach, artichokes and parmesan cheese blend, served with tortilla chips and breadsticks.

White Truffle Fries or Tator Tots

$10.00

Tossed in truffle oil, salt, and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic aioli.

Ahi Tuna Bites

$14.00

Seared rare tuna slices. Served over a bed of spring mix with wasabi and soy.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Hand- breaded shrimp tossed in spicy Thai peanut sauce and topped with scallions.

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Sautéed In a teriyaki glaze.

12 Chicken Wings

$14.00

Choice of: Habañero, Buffalo, Thai Peanut, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Dry Rub. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

6 Chicken Wings

$8.00

Choice of: Habañero, Buffalo, Thai Peanut, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Dry Rub. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served with Fires

Wisconsin White Cheese Curds

$9.00

Breaded and Fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Homemade Pub Chips Appetizer

$8.00

Served with our own french onion dip.

Appetizer Basket

$15.00

Chicken tenders, onion rings, cheese curds, sweet potato fires,& french fries.

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Fresh cut dill pickle chips hand-breaded and fried to light crisp. Served with our homemade cajun ranch.

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Two lightly- breaded crab cakes served over a fresh spring mix and drizzled with cajun remoulade.

Pesto Fries

$10.00

Beer- battered fries tossed in pesto. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and topped with shredded parmesan.

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$10.00

Lightly battered served with ranch dressing.

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Lightly battered served with ranch dressing.

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

4 cheese variety from Renards, assorted meats from Salmon's, honey, fresh fruit, candied nuts and crackers.

Quesadillas

$11.00

Roasted Peppers, melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken wrapped with mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar cheese. Choice or ranch of Blue Cheese.

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms, shredded cheddar cheese, black olives, and ranch.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken wrapped with romaine lettuce, and parmesan Cheese.

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken sautéed in Pesto, wrapped in mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese and mayo.

Steak Wrap

$16.00

Sliced 6oz. Tenderloin, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and drizzled with steak sauce.

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$17.00

Served rare ahi, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded parmesan, wasabi aioli.

Soups

Black Sheep Chili Bowl

$7.00

Black Sheep Chili Cup

$5.00

Homemade Soup of the Day Cup

$4.00

Classic Soups that Everyone will flock to.

Homemade Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.00

Classic Soups that Everyone will flock to.

Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

$20.00

Salmon Fillet with mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, fresh pear slices, and parmesan cheese. Choice of dressing.

Bang Bang Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, green onions, tomatoes, parmesan Cheese, and sesame seeds.

Black Sheep Chop Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, cavatappi pasta & fresh gorgonzola Cheese.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Seared rare ahi tuna over a romaine- spring mix blend, broccoli, green onions, mandarin orange, red bell pappers, topped with shredded parmesan, wontons. Sesame ginger dressing on the side.

Classic Ceaser Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, tossed in caesar dressing.

Berry Salad

$16.00

Spring mix and romaine lettuce, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, apples, sliced avocado, and sliced almonds. Served with a champagne vinaigrette on the side.

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Spinach, sliced apples, avocados, red onion, candied pecans, and feta cheese crumbles.

Sandwiches

Cubano

$14.00

House- braised pork, ham, yellow mustard, pickles, and swiss cheese on a grilled sourdough.

Pulled Pork

$14.00

House- braised pork, onion rings, and coleslaw on a ciabatta roll.

Chicken Breast

$13.00

Grilled, fried, or Black sheep Style. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepper jack cheese and mayo on a toasted ciabatta roll.

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Shaved ribeye, peppers, mushroom, and onion. Served on a toasted hoagie topped with pepper- jack cheese. Au Jus served on the side.

Chicken Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Chicken, peppers, mushroom, and onion. Served on a toasted hoagie topped with pepper- jack cheese. Au Jus served on the side.

Tenderloin Sandwich

$16.00

6oz. Tenderloin on toast. Served with Au Jus.

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on sourdough bread.

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Sliced brisket, onion rings, bbq sauce on toast.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$10.00

Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Triple Decker Sandwich

$14.00

Flatbreads

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Thai Peanut sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, red peppers, basil and green onion.

Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

$14.00

Spinach artichoke dip with fresh spinach, mozzarella, and parmesan.

Mushroom Truffle Flatbread

$14.00

Portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions and truffle oil with mozzarella and parmesan Cheese.

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil, and balsamic drizzle.

The Chip

$14.00

Homemade pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and jalapeño.

Dinner Entrées

14oz. Boneless Hand- Cut Ribeye

$32.00

8oz. Tenderloin

$29.00

Black Tiger Shrimp

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp grilled, fried, or scampi style.

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Salmon fillet, lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Beer- Battered or Baked Cod

$20.00

4 cod fillets served with homemade tarter sauce.

Walleye Fillet

$23.00

Walleye fillet prepared pan fried or blackened.

Brisket Dinner

$25.00

Smoked Brisket.

Seared Sea Scallops

$28.00

Sautéed Scallops finished with white wine and garlic butter.

14oz. New York strip

$29.00

Saturday Surf N Turf Special

$35.00

Prime Rib- King

$27.00

Prime Rib- Queen

$22.00

House Specialities

Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Grilled Chicken and cavatappi pasta sautéed in creamy pesto sauce. Served with soup or salad and breadstick.

Truffle Mac n' Cheese

$17.00

Cavatappi Pasta Sautéed in homemade cheese sauce. Truffle oil, parmesan bread crumbs and chives, served with soup or salad and breadstick.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccine noodles tossed in homemade alfredo sauce. Served with soup or salad and breakstick.

Sizzling Fajitas

$16.00

Sizzling skillet with fire roasted onion and peppers, with flour tortillas, shredded cheddar jack, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Soft Shell Tacos

$11.00

Choice of beef, shredded chicken or pulled pork. Served on two tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar cheese and jalaeños.

Tuesday Tacos

$3.00

Brisket Tacos

$12.00

Sides

Tater Tots

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion rings

$5.00

Homemade Pub Chips w/Dip Side

$4.00

Guacamole 2oz

$2.00

Guacamole 4oz

$4.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Upgrade Cheese curds with meal

$4.00

Upgrade Asparagus to meal

$4.00

Upgrade Broccoli to meal

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Baked Potaotes Fri-Sat Only

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Steamed Asparagus

$6.00

French Onion Dip

$1.00

Upgrade to Truffle Fries

$3.00

Upgrade to Truffle Tots

$3.00

Gauc 2oz and Chips

Upgrade Pesto French Fries

$3.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Burgers

Black (Bleu) Sheep

$13.00

Black sheep style burger with applewood bacon and bleu cheese on the side.

Jalapeño Popper

$13.00

Topped with bacon, jalapeños, and cream cheese.

Hangover

$13.00

Topped with fried egg, applewood bacon, and cheddar cheese.

The Bob Father

$16.00

A double bacon burger with grilled onions and grilled cheese sandwiches as the bun.

Jack Daniels Burger

$13.00

Hand pattied burger, served with swiss cheese, jack daniels sauce topped with onion straws, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Couch Potato

$13.00

Hand pattied burger, cheddar cheese, pulled pork. Served with pub chips and french onion dip.

Impossible Burger

$13.00

Hand Pattied PLANT- BASED burger, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, gaucamole, and cajun ranch sauce.

Classic

$11.00

Beer Cheese and Bacon Burger

$13.00

Hand pattied burger, wisconsin beer cheese and bacon.

Burger Of the Month

$13.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids Nacho (No Side)

$7.00

Kids Pizza (No Side)

$9.00

Dessert

Dessert

$6.00

Bar Pizza

Bar Pizza

$10.00

Bar Pizza Deluxe

$12.00

Pizza

10"

10" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Bang Bang Chicken 10"

$16.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, green onion, thai peanut sauce.

BBQ Chicken 10"

$16.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Buffalo Mac n' Cheese 10"

$16.00

Cavatappi Pasta, nacho cheese sauce, bacon, and cheddar cheese, topped with basil and a buffalo drizzle.

Chicken Alfredo 10"

$16.00

Alfredo, chicken fresh spinach, portabella mushroom, and mozzarella.

Classic Combination 10"

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

Meat Lovers 10"

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

Philly Pizza 10"

$16.00

Garlic Parmesan, shaved ribeye, onion, peppers, portabella mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.

Taco 10"

$16.00

Pizza sauce, ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce. Frito's and drizzled with sour cream.

Veggie Supreme 10"

$16.00

Portabella mushrooms, green pepper, onions, black olives, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.

Pizza of the Month 10"

$16.00

Chessy Bread Sticks 10"

$12.00

12"

12"Cheese Pizza

$14.00

BBQ Chicken 12"

$18.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Bang Bang Chicken 12"

$18.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, green onion, thai peanut sauce.

Buffalo Mac n' Cheese 12"

$18.00

Cavatappi Pasta, nacho cheese sauce, bacon, and cheddar cheese, topped with basil and a buffalo drizzle.

Chicken Alfredo 12"

$18.00

Alfredo, chicken fresh spinach, portabella mushroom, and mozzarella.

Classic Combination 12"

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

Meat Lovers 12"

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

Philly Pizza 12"

$18.00

Garlic Parmesan, shaved ribeye, onion, peppers, portabella mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.

Taco 12"

$18.00

Pizza sauce, ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce. Frito's and drizzled with sour cream.

Veggie Supreme 12"

$18.00

Portabella mushrooms, green pepper, onions, black olives, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.

Pizza of the Month 12"

$18.00

Upgrade Culiflower Crust

$1.00

14"

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Bang Bang Chicken 14"

$20.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, green onion, thai peanut sauce.

BBQ Chicken 14"

$20.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Buffalo Mac n cheese 14"

$20.00

Cavatappi Pasta, nacho cheese sauce, bacon, and cheddar cheese, topped with basil and a buffalo drizzle.

Chicken Alfredo 14"

$20.00

Alfredo, chicken fresh spinach, portabella mushroom, and mozzarella.

Classic Combination 14"

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

Meat Lovers 14"

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

Philly Pizza 14"

$20.00

Garlic Parmesan, shaved ribeye, onion, peppers, portabella mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.

Taco 14"

$20.00

Pizza sauce, ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce. Frito's and drizzled with sour cream.

Veggie Supreme 14"

$20.00

Portabella mushrooms, green pepper, onions, black olives, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.

Pizza of the Month 14"

$20.00

Sunday Pizza

Sunday Specials

Sunday Pizza Special

$25.00

Friday Fish

Friday Lake Perch- Regular

$19.00

Friday Lake Perch- Small

$16.00

Liquor

Vodka

Rail Vodka

$4.00

Absolut Lime Vodka

$4.50

Absolut Pear Vodka

$4.50

Absolut Citron Vodka

$4.50

Absolut Mandarin Vodka

$4.50

Absolut Vodka

$4.50

Belvedere Vodka

$4.75

Blue Raspberry Vodka

$4.50

Ciroc Vodka

$4.75

Deep Eddy Lime Vodka

$4.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka

$4.50

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

$4.50

Deep Eddy Orange Vodka

$4.50

Deep Eddy Peach Vodka

$4.50

Deep Eddy Ruby red Vodka

$4.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$4.50

Grey Goose Vodka

$4.75

Hypnotic Vodka

$4.75

Skyy Cherry Vodka

$4.50

Ketel One Cucumber Mint Vodka

$4.75

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose Vodka

$4.75

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka

$4.75

Kettle One Vodka

$4.75

Lime Vodka

$4.25

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka

$4.50

Pearl Cucumber Vodka

$4.50

Skyy Blood Orange Vodka

$4.50

Skyy Vodka

$4.50

Skyy Vanilla Vodka

$4.50

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka

$4.50

Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka

$4.50

St Elmo Espresso Vodka

$5.00

Stoli Raspberry Vodka

$4.50

Stoli Vodka

$4.50

Three Olives Blueberry Vodka

$4.50

Three Olives Grape Vodka

$4.50

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$4.50

Vox Vodka

$4.75

White Claw Black Cherry Vodka

$4.50

White Claw Mango Vodka

$4.50

White Claw Pineapple Vodka

$4.50

Gin

Rail Gin

$4.00

Sloe Gin

$4.25

Beefeater Gin

$4.75

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$4.75

Hendrick Gin

$4.75

Tanqueray

$4.75

Rum

Rail Rum

$4.00

Cruzan Banana Rum

$4.50

Bacardi Dragon Berry Rum

$4.50

Bacardi Limon Rum

$4.50

Bacardi Razz

$4.50

Captain Morgan Rum

$4.25

Captain Morgan Spiced Apple Rum

$4.25

Malibu Lime Rum

$4.50

Malibu Pineapple Rum

$4.50

Malibu Rum

$4.25

Myers Dark Rum

$4.75

Rum Haven

$4.50

Bacardi

$4.25

Tequila

21 Seeds Orange Tequila

$6.00

1800 Tequila Silver

$6.00

Casamigos Anejo

$7.00

Casamigo Blanco

$7.00

Casamigo Reposado

$7.00

Don Julio 1942 In a A Snifter

$30.00

Don Julio 1942- SHOT

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado- SHOT

$7.00

Don Julio Reposado Snifter

$12.00

Rail Tequila

$4.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$7.00

Patron Citronge

$5.00

Patron Reposado

$6.00

Patron Silver Tequila

$6.00

Rock N Roll Mango Tequila

$6.00

Rock N Roll Platinum Tequila

$6.00

Rock N Roll Strawberry Tequila

$6.00

Whiskey

Rail Whiskey

$4.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$6.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$6.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$6.00

Makers Mark Black Sheep Bourbon Bottle Sale

$80.00

Makers Mark Black Sheep Private Bourbon

$7.00

Blade and Bow Bourbon

$6.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$4.50

Canadian Club Whiskey

$4.25

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey

$4.75

Crown Royal Peach

$4.75

Crown Royal Salted Caramel

$4.75

Crown Royal Whiskey

$4.75

Early Times Whiskey

$4.25

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$4.00

High West Bourbon

$6.00

J Henry Bourbon

$7.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$4.75

Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey

$4.75

Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey

$4.75

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$4.75

Jameson Caskmate IPA

$4.75

Jameson Caskmate Stout

$4.75

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$4.75

Jameson Orange

$4.75

Jefferson's Bourbon

$4.50

Jesse James Bourbon

$7.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$4.25

Jim Beam Rye Bourbon

$4.25

Knob Creek Bourbon

$5.00

Curveball BBQ Whiskey

$4.50

Makers Mark 46 Bourbon

$6.00

Makers Mark Whiskey Bourbon

$5.00

Mount Royal Light Canadian Whiskey

$4.25

Rail Rye Whiskey

$4.00

Ole Smoky Cookie Dough

$4.50

Ole Smoky Mango Habanero

$4.50

Red Breast

$8.00

Red Breast Snifter

$15.00

Red Stag Black Cherry Bourbon

$4.50

Sazerac Rye Whiskey

$5.00

Seagrams 7 Whiskey

$4.25

Seagrams VO Whiskey

$4.25

Screwball

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$4.25

Whistle Pig 10 Yr Rye Bourbon 9

$9.00

Whistle Pig 10 Yr Bourbon Snifter

$15.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback Bourbon

$7.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback Rye Bourbon

$7.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon Whiskey

$4.75

Yellowstone Bourbon

$6.00

Yukon Jack Canadian Whiskey

$4.25

Kessler Light

$4.00

Kessler

$4.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$4.75

Scotch

Buchanan's 12 Scotch

$6.00

Dewars Label Scotch

$4.75

Glenlivet 12 Snifter

$9.50

Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch

$5.00

Johnnie Walker RED Scotch

$4.75

Laphroaig Scotch Select

$6.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$4.25

$3 SHOT SPECIAL

$3.00

All American Mule

$7.50

Apple Pie

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.25

Blue Curacao

$4.25

Butterscotch

$4.25

Creme De Cacao

$4.25

Creme De Menthe

$4.25

Peach Schnapps

$4.25

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.25

Triple Sec

$4.25

Baileys Irish Cream

$4.50

Black Sambuca

$4.00

Bitter Shot

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.50

Apple Pucker

$4.25

Cherry Pucker

$4.50

Grape Pucker

$4.50

Dr McGillicuddy

$4.50

Dr. Vanilla

$4.25

Dr. Cherry

$4.50

Frangelico

$4.50

Hennessy Cognac

$6.50

Grand Marnier Orange

$4.50

Jagermeister

$4.25

Kahlua

$4.50

Midori Melon

$4.25

Rumchata

$4.25

Rumple Minze

$4.25

Tippy Cow Orange

$4.25

Tippy Cow Mint

$4.25

Tippy Cow Chocolate

$4.25

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.50

Green Tea Shot

$5.50

Blue Moon Shot

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$5.50

Speciality Shot

$5.50

Goldschlager

$4.25

Brandy

Rail Brandy

$4.00

Korbel Brandy

$4.50

Leroux Polish Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Black Sheep Bloody Mary

$9.00

Barbecue Bloody

$9.00

Cucumber Mary

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Classic Mojito

$8.00

Malibu Lime Mojito

$8.00

Blueberry Mojito

$8.00

Coconut Mojito

$8.00

Mango Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Premium Margarita

$8.00

Perfect Margarita

$8.00

Spicy Margarita

$8.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$8.00

American Mule

$8.00

Black Sheep Mule

$8.00

Raspberry Mule

$8.00

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Captain's Mule

$8.00

Deep eddy Mule

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Blue Crush

$8.00

The Dragon

$8.00

Green Monkey

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Lime Breeze

$8.00

Creamy Old Fashion- PINT

$8.00

Caramel Cheesecake Martini

$8.00

PB Blind Russian

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Classic Private Select Old Fashion

$8.00

Nice and Neat- Rock Glass

$10.00

Private Select Mule

$9.00

Manhattan- Black Sheep