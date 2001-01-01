Black Sheep Pub and Grill - 2023 2638 Bay Settlement Rd.
2638 Bay Settlement Rd.
Green Bay, WI 54311
Food
Appetizers
Sheepherder Nachos
Homemade Chips with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and black olives. Choice of Chicken, ground beef, pork, or Black Sheep Chili. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
Sheepherder Nachos 1/2 Order
Homemade Chips with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and black olives. Choice of Chicken, ground beef, pork, or Black Sheep Chili. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Fresh spinach, artichokes and parmesan cheese blend, served with tortilla chips and breadsticks.
White Truffle Fries or Tator Tots
Tossed in truffle oil, salt, and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic aioli.
Ahi Tuna Bites
Seared rare tuna slices. Served over a bed of spring mix with wasabi and soy.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Hand- breaded shrimp tossed in spicy Thai peanut sauce and topped with scallions.
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts
Sautéed In a teriyaki glaze.
12 Chicken Wings
Choice of: Habañero, Buffalo, Thai Peanut, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Dry Rub. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
6 Chicken Wings
Choice of: Habañero, Buffalo, Thai Peanut, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Dry Rub. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Chicken Tenders
Served with Fires
Wisconsin White Cheese Curds
Breaded and Fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Homemade Pub Chips Appetizer
Served with our own french onion dip.
Appetizer Basket
Chicken tenders, onion rings, cheese curds, sweet potato fires,& french fries.
Fried Pickle Chips
Fresh cut dill pickle chips hand-breaded and fried to light crisp. Served with our homemade cajun ranch.
Crab Cakes
Two lightly- breaded crab cakes served over a fresh spring mix and drizzled with cajun remoulade.
Pesto Fries
Beer- battered fries tossed in pesto. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and topped with shredded parmesan.
Mac N' Cheese Bites
Lightly battered served with ranch dressing.
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Lightly battered served with ranch dressing.
Charcuterie Board
4 cheese variety from Renards, assorted meats from Salmon's, honey, fresh fruit, candied nuts and crackers.
Quesadillas
Roasted Peppers, melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Crispy Chicken wrapped with mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar cheese. Choice or ranch of Blue Cheese.
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms, shredded cheddar cheese, black olives, and ranch.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken wrapped with romaine lettuce, and parmesan Cheese.
Pesto Chicken Wrap
Chicken sautéed in Pesto, wrapped in mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese and mayo.
Steak Wrap
Sliced 6oz. Tenderloin, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and drizzled with steak sauce.
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Served rare ahi, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded parmesan, wasabi aioli.
Soups
Salads
Grilled Salmon Salad
Salmon Fillet with mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, fresh pear slices, and parmesan cheese. Choice of dressing.
Bang Bang Shrimp Salad
Mixed Greens, green onions, tomatoes, parmesan Cheese, and sesame seeds.
Black Sheep Chop Salad
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, cavatappi pasta & fresh gorgonzola Cheese.
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared rare ahi tuna over a romaine- spring mix blend, broccoli, green onions, mandarin orange, red bell pappers, topped with shredded parmesan, wontons. Sesame ginger dressing on the side.
Classic Ceaser Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, tossed in caesar dressing.
Berry Salad
Spring mix and romaine lettuce, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, apples, sliced avocado, and sliced almonds. Served with a champagne vinaigrette on the side.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, sliced apples, avocados, red onion, candied pecans, and feta cheese crumbles.
Sandwiches
Cubano
House- braised pork, ham, yellow mustard, pickles, and swiss cheese on a grilled sourdough.
Pulled Pork
House- braised pork, onion rings, and coleslaw on a ciabatta roll.
Chicken Breast
Grilled, fried, or Black sheep Style. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepper jack cheese and mayo on a toasted ciabatta roll.
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved ribeye, peppers, mushroom, and onion. Served on a toasted hoagie topped with pepper- jack cheese. Au Jus served on the side.
Chicken Philly Cheese Steak
Chicken, peppers, mushroom, and onion. Served on a toasted hoagie topped with pepper- jack cheese. Au Jus served on the side.
Tenderloin Sandwich
6oz. Tenderloin on toast. Served with Au Jus.
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on sourdough bread.
Brisket Sandwich
Sliced brisket, onion rings, bbq sauce on toast.
Prime Rib Sandwich
Cod Sandwich
Triple Decker Sandwich
Flatbreads
Thai Chicken Flatbread
Thai Peanut sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, red peppers, basil and green onion.
Spinach Artichoke Flatbread
Spinach artichoke dip with fresh spinach, mozzarella, and parmesan.
Mushroom Truffle Flatbread
Portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions and truffle oil with mozzarella and parmesan Cheese.
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil, and balsamic drizzle.
The Chip
Homemade pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and jalapeño.
Dinner Entrées
14oz. Boneless Hand- Cut Ribeye
8oz. Tenderloin
Black Tiger Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp grilled, fried, or scampi style.
Grilled Salmon
Salmon fillet, lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection.
Beer- Battered or Baked Cod
4 cod fillets served with homemade tarter sauce.
Walleye Fillet
Walleye fillet prepared pan fried or blackened.
Brisket Dinner
Smoked Brisket.
Seared Sea Scallops
Sautéed Scallops finished with white wine and garlic butter.
14oz. New York strip
Saturday Surf N Turf Special
Prime Rib- King
Prime Rib- Queen
House Specialities
Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta
Grilled Chicken and cavatappi pasta sautéed in creamy pesto sauce. Served with soup or salad and breadstick.
Truffle Mac n' Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta Sautéed in homemade cheese sauce. Truffle oil, parmesan bread crumbs and chives, served with soup or salad and breadstick.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in homemade alfredo sauce. Served with soup or salad and breakstick.
Sizzling Fajitas
Sizzling skillet with fire roasted onion and peppers, with flour tortillas, shredded cheddar jack, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Soft Shell Tacos
Choice of beef, shredded chicken or pulled pork. Served on two tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar cheese and jalaeños.
Tuesday Tacos
Brisket Tacos
Sides
Tater Tots
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion rings
Homemade Pub Chips w/Dip Side
Guacamole 2oz
Guacamole 4oz
Garden Salad
Cottage Cheese
Cole Slaw
Upgrade Cheese curds with meal
Upgrade Asparagus to meal
Upgrade Broccoli to meal
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potaotes Fri-Sat Only
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Asparagus
French Onion Dip
Upgrade to Truffle Fries
Upgrade to Truffle Tots
Gauc 2oz and Chips
Upgrade Pesto French Fries
Chips and Salsa
Burgers
Black (Bleu) Sheep
Black sheep style burger with applewood bacon and bleu cheese on the side.
Jalapeño Popper
Topped with bacon, jalapeños, and cream cheese.
Hangover
Topped with fried egg, applewood bacon, and cheddar cheese.
The Bob Father
A double bacon burger with grilled onions and grilled cheese sandwiches as the bun.
Jack Daniels Burger
Hand pattied burger, served with swiss cheese, jack daniels sauce topped with onion straws, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Couch Potato
Hand pattied burger, cheddar cheese, pulled pork. Served with pub chips and french onion dip.
Impossible Burger
Hand Pattied PLANT- BASED burger, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, gaucamole, and cajun ranch sauce.
Classic
Beer Cheese and Bacon Burger
Hand pattied burger, wisconsin beer cheese and bacon.
Burger Of the Month
Kids
Dessert
Pizza
10"
10" Cheese Pizza
Bang Bang Chicken 10"
Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, green onion, thai peanut sauce.
BBQ Chicken 10"
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese.
Buffalo Mac n' Cheese 10"
Cavatappi Pasta, nacho cheese sauce, bacon, and cheddar cheese, topped with basil and a buffalo drizzle.
Chicken Alfredo 10"
Alfredo, chicken fresh spinach, portabella mushroom, and mozzarella.
Classic Combination 10"
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
Meat Lovers 10"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
Philly Pizza 10"
Garlic Parmesan, shaved ribeye, onion, peppers, portabella mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.
Taco 10"
Pizza sauce, ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce. Frito's and drizzled with sour cream.
Veggie Supreme 10"
Portabella mushrooms, green pepper, onions, black olives, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.
Pizza of the Month 10"
Chessy Bread Sticks 10"
12"
12"Cheese Pizza
BBQ Chicken 12"
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese.
Bang Bang Chicken 12"
Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, green onion, thai peanut sauce.
Buffalo Mac n' Cheese 12"
Cavatappi Pasta, nacho cheese sauce, bacon, and cheddar cheese, topped with basil and a buffalo drizzle.
Chicken Alfredo 12"
Alfredo, chicken fresh spinach, portabella mushroom, and mozzarella.
Classic Combination 12"
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
Meat Lovers 12"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
Philly Pizza 12"
Garlic Parmesan, shaved ribeye, onion, peppers, portabella mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.
Taco 12"
Pizza sauce, ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce. Frito's and drizzled with sour cream.
Veggie Supreme 12"
Portabella mushrooms, green pepper, onions, black olives, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.
Pizza of the Month 12"
Upgrade Culiflower Crust
14"
14" Cheese Pizza
Bang Bang Chicken 14"
Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, green onion, thai peanut sauce.
BBQ Chicken 14"
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese.
Buffalo Mac n cheese 14"
Cavatappi Pasta, nacho cheese sauce, bacon, and cheddar cheese, topped with basil and a buffalo drizzle.
Chicken Alfredo 14"
Alfredo, chicken fresh spinach, portabella mushroom, and mozzarella.
Classic Combination 14"
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
Meat Lovers 14"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
Philly Pizza 14"
Garlic Parmesan, shaved ribeye, onion, peppers, portabella mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.
Taco 14"
Pizza sauce, ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce. Frito's and drizzled with sour cream.
Veggie Supreme 14"
Portabella mushrooms, green pepper, onions, black olives, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.