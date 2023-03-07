Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Sheep Bellingham

review star

No reviews yet

211 W Holly St

Bellingham, WA 98225

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Carnitas
Squash

Food

Tacos

Squash

$5.00

arugula, vegan chipotle crema, maple-spiced sunflower seeds, guacamole, cilantro.

Carne Asada

$5.75

seared flank steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro.

Carnitas

$5.00

roasted pork shoulder, pineapple, guacamole, cotija, onion, cilantro.

Cauliflower

$5.00

grilled oaxacan cheese, poblano-avocado sauce, pickled peppers, cotija, cilantro.

Chorizo

$5.00

house-made pork sausage, queso, sweet corn salsa, onion, cotija, cilantro.

Fried Chicken

$5.50

gluten-free breading, balsamic bacon jam, cabbage, herbed buttermilk dressing, pickled celery, house hot sauce.

Pork Belly

$5.75

pork belly, arugula, mango-pineapple chutney, tamarind crema, cilantro.

Rockfish

$5.50

seared rockfish, cabbage, jalapeno-lime crema, guacamole, pickled red onion, cilantro, lime.

Mains

Carnitas Chimichanga

$15.00

Pork Belly, Beans, and Cheese, Topped with Cabbage, Chipotle Crema, and Corn Salsa.

Veggie Chimi

$15.50

Carnitas, Black Beans, Cheese. Topped with Cabbage, Chipotle Crema, and Corn Salsa.

Rotating Soup

$11.00

varies weekly.

Nachos

$13.50

house tortilla chips, queso, pickled jalapeno, black beans, sweet corn salsa, cotija, cilantro.

Appetizers

Nachos

$13.50

house tortilla chips, queso, pickled jalapeno, black beans, sweet corn salsa, cotija, cilantro.

Guacamole (lg)

$9.00

roasted serrano, lime, garlic, tomato, onion.

Guacamole (sm)

$4.00

roasted serrano, lime, garlic, tomato, onion.

Queso Fundido

$9.00

3 cheeses, gluten-free beer, jalapenos, garlic, onion, house chorizo, salsa verde, cilantro.

Pico De Gallo

$7.00

tomato, onion, jalapeno, lime.

Salsa Trio

$7.00

roja, verde, + chef's specialty.

Black Bean Dip

$7.00

spiced black beans, chipotles en adobo, cotija, pickled red onion, cilantro.

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side black beans

$2.50

Side corn salsa

$2.50

corn, onion, garlic, jalapeno, sugar.

Side guacamole

$3.00

roasted serrano, lime, garlic, tomato, onion.

Side herbed buttermilk dressing

$0.50

mixed herbs + spices, cream base, garlic.

Side jalapeno-lime crema

$0.50

cream based, jalapenos, lime, garlic.

Side jalapenos

$0.50

pickled

Side pico

$2.50

tomato, onion, jalapeno, lime.

Side queso

$3.00

3 cheeses, gluten-free beer, jalapenos, garlic, onion, salsa verde, cilantro.

Side roja

$0.50

salsa

Side special salsa

$0.50

rotating salsa

Side vegan crema

$0.50

vegan mayo, chipotle, lime, garlic.

Side verde

$0.50

salsa

Tortilla

$0.65

Side sour cream

$1.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

INSIDER sm guac and chips

Beverages

Take Out Drinks (Food Purchase Required)

8oz Dude-a-Rita

$14.00

The equivalent of two in house Dude-a-Ritas. Recommended over ice.

16oz Dude-a-Rita

$28.00

The equivalent of four in house Dude-a-Ritas. Recommended over ice.

32oz Dude-a-Rita

$54.00

The equivalent of eight in house Dude-a-Ritas. Recommended over ice.

8oz Paloma

$14.00

The equivalent of two in house Palomas. Recommended over ice.

16oz Paloma

$28.00

The equivalent of four in house Palomas. Recommended over ice.

32oz Paloma

$54.00

The equivalent of eight in house Palomas. Recommended over ice.

16oz Frozen Margarita

$18.00

The equivalent of two in house Slushie Margaritas.

32oz Frozen Margarita

$36.00

The equivalent of four in house Slushie Margaritas.

8oz Banda Verdita

$24.00

The equivalent of two in house Banda Verditas [Mezcal Margarita with house made Verdita (cilantro, mint, jalapeño, pineapple juice)]. Recommended over ice.

16oz Banda Verdita

$48.00

The equivalent of four in house Banda Verditas [Mezcal Margarita with house made Verdita (cilantro, mint, jalapeño, pineapple juice)]. Recommended over ice.

8oz Quetzal

$20.00

The equivalent of two in house Quetzals [Pomegranate grenadine margarita with tiki bitters]. Recommended over ice.

16oz Quetzal

$40.00

The equivalent of two in house Quetzals [Pomegranate grenadine margarita with tiki bitters]. Recommended over ice.

8oz Sleeveless in Seattle

$22.00

The equivalent of two in house Sleeveless in Seattles (mango-oolong infused gin, apricot, honey, lemon, ginger beer). Recommended over ice.

16oz Sleeveless in Seattle

$44.00

The equivalent of four in house Sleeveless in Seattles (mango-oolong infused gin, apricot, honey, lemon, ginger beer). Recommended over ice.

Pacifico

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

Coronita

$4.00

Victoria

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

8oz Grapefruit Soda

$6.00

16oz Grapefruit Soda

$12.00

Merchandise

Clothing

Gray Tee, XS

$20.00

Gray Tee, S

$20.00

Black Tee, M

$20.00

Black Tee, XL

$20.00

Black Tee, XXL

$20.00

Hoodie, S

$40.00

Hoodie, M

$40.00

Hoodie, L

$40.00

Hoodie, XL

$40.00

Hoodie, XXL

$40.00

Miir Mug

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

211 W Holly St, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

