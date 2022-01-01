Burgers
Steakhouses
Sandwiches
Black Sheep Walnut
435 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy
Location
209 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel
No Reviews
208 West Mcdaniel Street Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurant
PaPPo's Pizzeria - Springfield South
4.3 • 1,119
900 E Battlefield Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Springfield
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurant
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurant
More near Springfield