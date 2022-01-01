Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Steakhouses
Sandwiches

Black Sheep Walnut

435 Reviews

$$

209 E Walnut St

Springfield, MO 65806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shakes

NA Elvis

$7.50

banana, peanut butter, frozen chocolate custard

NA Purple Haze

$7.50

home-made blackberry pie, frozen custard

NA The Boss

NA The Boss

$7.50

oreos and frozen custard

NA You're All I Need

$7.50

home-made chocolate chip cookie dough, frozen custard

NA Strawberry Fields Forever

NA Strawberry Fields Forever

$7.50

strawberries, shortcake, frozen custard

NA Night Fever

$6.50

NA Vanilla

$7.00

NA Chocolate Shake

$7.00

NA Strawberry

$7.00

NA Feature Shake

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$4.75Out of stock

fresh home-made chocolate chip cookie dough

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Blackberry Mint Tea

$3.50

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.95

Fresh squeezed in-house lemonade

Orange Juice

$3.50

Sprite

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Tea - Sweet

$2.95

Tea - UnSweet

$2.95

White Milk

$3.00

Fries & Sides

Sea Salt n' Pepper Fries

Sea Salt n' Pepper Fries

$3.95

crispy fries, sea salt n' pepper

Salt n' Vinegar Fries

$3.95

crispy fries, salt n' vinegar seasoning

Smoked Fries

Smoked Fries

$4.95

crispy fries smoked in our own smoker, sea salt n' pepper

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.95

crispy fries tossed in parsley, truffle oil and garlic, topped with parmesan, smoky garlic mayo on side

Hey Sweetie!

Hey Sweetie!

$9.95

sweet potato fries, pecans and marshmallow cream

You Are Smokin'

You Are Smokin'

$9.95

apple n' hickory smoked fries, sauteed jalapenos, 3 Blind Mice cheese sauce, choice of pulled pork & chipotle bbq or home-made chili

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Shredded Onion Rings

$6.95

Fried Pickles

$6.96

Cheese curds

$7.95

Salads

Crazy For You

$10.95

1/2 Crazy For You

$5.50

spinach, onion, candied bacon, bleu cheese, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, honey mustard or ranch

Doggies

Doggie

Doggie

$5.95

Nathan's all beef hotdog

Chili Doggie

$6.95

Nathan's all beef hotdog, home-made chili, organic baba cheese sauce, onion, jalapenos

Burgers

Bleus Brothers

Bleus Brothers

$11.50

double 4 oz patties, bleu cheese, candied bacon, avocado, butter lettuce, pickle, onion, truffle mayonnaise

Born in the U.S.A.

$10.59

double 4 oz patties, american cheese, minced onion, mustard mayonnaise

Chicken Bijan

$11.95
Cowboy Carl

Cowboy Carl

$12.95

4 oz patty, slow cooked smoked brisket, sharp white cheddar, candied bacon, spicy fried onions, pickle, chipotle bbq

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

$10.50

4 oz patty, applewood smoked bacon, black diamond sharp cheddar, butter lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, smoky garlic mayonnaise

Foodie

Foodie

$9.95

double 4 oz patties, boursin style cheese, caramelized onion, truffle mayonnaise

Springphilly

Springphilly

$12.95

4 oz patty, 5 oz sliced marinated filet, grilled red pepper n' onion, 3 Blind Mice cheese sauce

Ugly Cheeseburger

$9.95

double 4 oz patties, sharp white cheddar, butter lettuce, pickle, onion, baaahd sauce

Veggie My Heart

$8.95Out of stock

Veggin' Out

$9.95Out of stock

our own bean veggie patty, bleu cheese, avocado, butter lettuce, pickle, onion, truffle mayonnaise

Wagyu

$13.95

What the Dr. Ordered

$12.50

4 oz patty, short ribs slow-cooked in Dr. Pepper, for 12 hours, topped with an over easy egg, truffle mayonnaise, chipotle bbq

Kids Meal

Chloe

$5.95

Mia

$5.50

Colin Tenders

$5.50

Dirt n' Worms

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

209 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806

Directions

Gallery
Black Sheep image
Black Sheep image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel
orange starNo Reviews
208 West Mcdaniel Street Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,105
314 W Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Civil Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
107 Park Central Square Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 911
310 W. Battlefield Rd. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
PaPPo's Pizzeria - Springfield South
orange star4.3 • 1,119
900 E Battlefield Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
The Metropolitan Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2931 E Battlefield St Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Springfield

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
orange star4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Mudlounge
orange star4.9 • 1,359
321 E Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,251
1620 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bawi Korean BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,190
4121 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston