Black Sky Brewery 490 Santa Fe Dr.
490 Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, CO 80204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beer
Draft Beer
- Be the Sparks Pint
ABV 5.9% - Cold IPA hopped with 100% Zamba hops. Brewed in collaboration with Urban Peak Shelter$7.50
- Be the Sparks 10oz
ABV 5.9% - Cold IPA hopped with 100% Zamba hops. Brewed in collaboration with Urban Peak Shelter$5.50
- Be the Sparks 4oz
ABV 5.9% - Cold IPA hopped with 100% Zamba hops. Brewed in collaboration with Urban Peak Shelter$3.00
- Be the Sparks Crowler 32oz
ABV 5.9% - Cold IPA hopped with 100% Zamba hops. Brewed in collaboration with Urban Peak Shelter$12.00
- Be the Sparks Growler 64 oz
ABV 5.9% - Cold IPA hopped with 100% Zamba hops. Brewed in collaboration with Urban Peak Shelter$20.00
- Belgian Torture Killer Pint
ABV 5.6% - Biscuit and nutty flavored brown ale. Fermented with Belgain yeast$7.50
- Belgian Torture Killer 10oz
ABV 5.6% - Biscuit and nutty flavored brown ale. Fermented with Belgain yeast$5.50
- Belgian Torture Killer 4oz
ABV 5.6% - Biscuit and nutty flavored brown ale. Fermented with Belgain yeast$3.00
- Belgian Torture Killer Crowler 32oz
ABV 5.6% - Biscuit and nutty flavored brown ale. Fermented with Belgain yeast$12.00
- Belgian Torture Killer Growler 64oz
ABV 5.6% - Biscuit and nutty flavored brown ale. Fermented with Belgain yeast$20.00
- Black Lite Pint
ABV 4.9% - Light American ale, brewed with Nugget Hops$7.50
- Black Lite 10oz
ABV 4.9% - Light American ale, brewed with Nugget Hops$5.50
- Black Lite 4oz
ABV 4.9% - Light American ale, brewed with Nugget Hops$3.00
- Black Lite Crowler 32oz
ABV 4.9% - Light American ale, brewed with Nugget Hops$12.00
- Black Lite Growler 64oz
ABV 4.9% - Light American ale, brewed with Nugget Hops$20.00
- Booberry Pilsner Pint
ABV 5% - Pilsner brewed with Blueberries$7.50
- Booberry Pilsner 10oz
ABV 5% - Pilsner brewed with Blueberries$5.50
- Booberry Pilsner 4oz
ABV 5% - Pilsner brewed with Blueberries$3.00
- Booberry Pilsner Crowler 32oz
ABV 5% - Pilsner brewed with Blueberries$12.00
- Booberry Pilsner Growler 64oz
ABV 5% - Pilsner brewed with Blueberries$20.00
- Breck Nitro Stout Pint$7.50
- Breck Nitro Stout 10oz$5.50
- Breck Nitro Stout 4oz$3.00
- Brutal Hops Pint$7.50
- Brutal Hops 10oz$5.50
- Brutal Hops 4oz$3.00
- Brutal Hops Crowler 32oz$12.00
- Brutal Hops Growler 64oz$20.00
- Caveman Kolsch Pint
ABV 4.8% - Our take on the traditional style Kolsch. brewed with Vienna Malt, and hopped with Hersbrucker. to create an easy beer flavored beer$7.50
- Caveman Kolsch 10oz
ABV 4.8% - Our take on the traditional style Kolsch. brewed with Vienna Malt, and hopped with Hersbrucker. to create an easy beer flavored beer$5.50
- Caveman Kolsch 4oz
ABV 4.8% - Our take on the traditional style Kolsch. brewed with Vienna Malt, and hopped with Hersbrucker. to create an easy beer flavored beer$3.00
- Caveman Kolsch Crowler 32oz
ABV 4.8% - Our take on the traditional style Kolsch. brewed with Vienna Malt, and hopped with Hersbrucker. to create an easy beer flavored beer$12.00
- Caveman Kolsch Growler 64oz
ABV 4.8% - Our take on the traditional style Kolsch. brewed with Vienna Malt, and hopped with Hersbrucker. to create an easy beer flavored beer$20.00
- Cherry Helles Pint
ABV 5.9% - A smooth blend of malt and hop balance. Making this IPA a perfect choice for those who prefer the old school IPA$7.50
- Cherry Helles 10oz
ABV 5.9% - A smooth blend of malt and hop balance. Making this IPA a perfect choice for those who prefer the old school IPA$5.50
- Cherry Helles 4oz Taster
ABV 5.9% - A smooth blend of malt and hop balance. Making this IPA a perfect choice for those who prefer the old school IPA$3.00
- Cherry Helles 32oz Crowler
ABV 5.9% - A smooth blend of malt and hop balance. Making this IPA a perfect choice for those who prefer the old school IPA$12.00
- Cherry Helles Growler 64oz
ABV 5.9% - A smooth blend of malt and hop balance. Making this IPA a perfect choice for those who prefer the old school IPA$24.00
- Demonseed IPA Pint
ABV 5.9% - A smooth blend of malt and hop balance. Making this IPA a perfect choice for those who prefer the old school IPA$7.50
- Demonseed IPA 10oz
ABV 5.9% - A smooth blend of malt and hop balance. Making this IPA a perfect choice for those who prefer the old school IPA$5.50
- Demonseed IPA 4oz Taster
ABV 5.9% - A smooth blend of malt and hop balance. Making this IPA a perfect choice for those who prefer the old school IPA$3.00
- Demonseed IPA Crowler 32oz
ABV 5.9% - A smooth blend of malt and hop balance. Making this IPA a perfect choice for those who prefer the old school IPA$12.00
- Demonseed IPA Growler 64oz
ABV 5.9% - A smooth blend of malt and hop balance. Making this IPA a perfect choice for those who prefer the old school IPA$20.00
- DHMS Saison Pint
ABV 6.2% - Light straw-colored easy drinking Belgain Saison$7.50
- DHMS Saison 10oz
ABV 6.2% - Light straw-colored easy drinking Belgain Saison$5.50
- DHMS Saison 4oz
ABV 6.2% - Light straw-colored easy drinking Belgain Saison$3.00
- DHMS Saison Crowler 32oz
ABV 6.2% - Light straw-colored easy drinking Belgain Saison$12.00
- DHMS Saison Growler 64oz
ABV 6.2% - Light straw-colored easy drinking Belgain Saison$20.00
- Handgun Hefe Pint
ABV 5.2% - Fruit forward pineapple sour brewed in collaboration with the band Warcrown$7.50
- Handgun Hefe 10oz
ABV 5.2% - Fruit forward pineapple sour brewed in collaboration with the band Warcrown$5.50
- Handgun Hefe 4oz
ABV 5.2% - Fruit forward pineapple sour brewed in collaboration with the band Warcrown$3.00
- Handgun Hefe Crowler 32 oz
ABV 5.2% - Fruit forward pineapple sour brewed in collaboration with the band Warcrown$12.00
- Handgun Hefe Growler 640z
ABV 5.2% - Fruit forward pineapple sour brewed in collaboration with the band Warcrown$20.00
- Lila's Belgain Golden 12oz
ABV 8.7% - A crisp Belgain golden ale. this golden hue ale has a light flavored body with Belgain esters.$8.50
- Lila's Belgain Golden 4oz
ABV 8.7% - A crisp Belgain golden ale. this golden hue ale has a light flavored body with Belgain esters.$4.00
- Lila's Belgain Golden Crowler 32oz
ABV 8.7% - A crisp Belgain golden ale. this golden hue ale has a light flavored body with Belgain esters.$15.00
- Lila's Belgain Golden Growler 64oz
ABV 8.7% - A crisp Belgain golden ale. this golden hue ale has a light flavored body with Belgain esters.$30.00
- Mandatory Citracide Pint$7.50
- Mandatory Citracide 10oz$5.50
- Mandatory Citracide 4oz$3.00
- Mandatory Citracide Crowler 32 oz$12.00
- Mandatory Citracide Growler 64oz$24.00
- Master of the Moon Pint$8.50
- Master of the Moon 10oz$6.00
- Master of the Moon 4oz$4.00
- Master of the Moon Crowler 32 oz$15.00
- Master of the Moon Growler 64oz$30.00
- Metal Mash 120z
ABV 9.6% - Belgian Trippel brewed with our friends at Something Brewery$8.50
- Metal Mash 4oz
ABV 9.6% - Belgian Trippel brewed with our friends at Something Brewery$4.00
- Metal Mash Crowler 32oz
ABV 9.6% - Belgian Trippel brewed with our friends at Something Brewery$15.00
- Metal Mash Grolwer 64oz
ABV 9.6% - Belgian Trippel brewed with our friends at Something Brewery$30.00
- Minerva Brown Ale Pint
ABV 6.2% - Regular version of our Imperial Brown Ale. Chocolate and roast flavors.$7.50
- Minerva Brown Ale 10oz
ABV 6.2% - Regular version of our Imperial Brown Ale. Chocolate and roast flavors.$5.50
- Minerva Brown Ale 4oz
ABV 6.2% - Regular version of our Imperial Brown Ale. Chocolate and roast flavors.$3.00
- Minerva Brown Ale Crowler 32oz$12.00
- Minerva Brown Ale Growler 64oz
ABV 6.2% - Regular version of our Imperial Brown Ale. Chocolate and roast flavors.$20.00
- Petal to the Metal Pint
ABV 5.2% - American Ale brewed with Rose and Hibiscus$7.50
- Petal to the Metal 10oz
ABV 5.2% - American Ale brewed with Rose and Hibiscus$5.50
- Petal to the Metal 4oz
ABV 5.2% - American Ale brewed with Rose and Hibiscus$3.00
- Petal to the Metal Crowler 32oz
ABV 5.2% - American Ale brewed with Rose and Hibiscus$12.00
- Petal to the Metal Growler 640z
ABV 5.2% - American Ale brewed with Rose and Hibiscus$20.00
- Skalmol Pint
ABV 4.6% - California Common style beer. A hybrid mix of ale and Lager with a good herbal spice flavor. Brewed in collaboration with the group Heilung$7.50
- Skalmol 10oz
ABV 4.6% - California Common style beer. A hybrid mix of ale and Lager with a good herbal spice flavor. Brewed in collaboration with the group Heilung$5.50
- Skalmol 4oz
ABV 4.6% - California Common style beer. A hybrid mix of ale and Lager with a good herbal spice flavor. Brewed in collaboration with the group Heilung$3.00
- Skalmol Crowler 32oz$12.00
- Skalmol Growler 64oz
ABV 4.6% - California Common style beer. A hybrid mix of ale and Lager with a good herbal spice flavor. Brewed in collaboration with the group Heilung$20.00
- St. Mary's Haze Pint$7.50
- St. Mary's Haze 10oz$5.50
- St. Mary's Haze 4oz$3.00
- St. Mary's Haze Crowler 32oz$12.00
- St. Mary's Haze Growler 64oz$20.00
- Suicide Cages Pint
ABV 4.9% - Czech inspired dark lager. Notes of toffee in a crisp lager body. Brewed in collaboration with the band Suicide Cages$7.50
- Suicide Cages 10oz
ABV 4.9% - Czech inspired dark lager. Notes of toffee in a crisp lager body. Brewed in collaboration with the band Suicide Cages$5.50
- Suicide Cages 4oz$3.00
- Suicide Cages Crowler 32oz
ABV 4.9% - Czech inspired dark lager. Notes of toffee in a crisp lager body. Brewed in collaboration with the band Suicide Cages$12.00
- Suicide Cages Growler 64oz
ABV 4.9% - Czech inspired dark lager. Notes of toffee in a crisp lager body. Brewed in collaboration with the band Suicide Cages$20.00
- This Fu Mexican Lager Pint
ABV 4.9% - Crisp easy drinking Mexican Style Lager. Brewed in Collaboration with Chuy Fu's$7.50
- This Fu Mexican Lager 10oz
ABV 4.9% - Crisp easy drinking Mexican Style Lager. Brewed in Collaboration with Chuy Fu's$5.50
- This Fu Mexican Lager 4oz$3.00
- This Fu Mexican Lager Crowler 32oz
ABV 4.9% - Crisp easy drinking Mexican Style Lager. Brewed in Collaboration with Chuy Fu's$12.00
- This Fu Mexican Lager Growler 64oz
ABV 4.9% - Crisp easy drinking Mexican Style Lager. Brewed in Collaboration with Chuy Fu's$20.00
- Total Spiritual Sesh Pint
ABV 4.2% - Notes of biscuit and herbal spice make this ESB a tasty brew. Brewed in collaboration with Astral Tomb$7.50
- Total Spiritual Sesh 10oz
ABV 4.2% - Notes of biscuit and herbal spice make this ESB a tasty brew. Brewed in collaboration with Astral Tomb$5.50
- Total Spiritual Sesh 4oz$3.00
- Total Spiritual Sesh Crowler 32oz
ABV 4.2% - Notes of biscuit and herbal spice make this ESB a tasty brew. Brewed in collaboration with Astral Tomb$12.00
- Total Spiritual Sesh Growler 64oz
ABV 4.2% - Notes of biscuit and herbal spice make this ESB a tasty brew. Brewed in collaboration with Astral Tomb$20.00
Food
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza Slice
Cheese Pizza$5.50
- Pepperoni Slice$6.50
- Black Sky Slice
Pepperoni, jalapeno, cream cheese, and mozzarella$7.25
- Brutal Butcher Slice
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and salami$9.25
- Death Growl Slice
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroon, onion, and olive$9.75
- Metal Head Slice
Pineapple & Ham$6.75
- The Shred Slice
Green pepper, mushroom, onion, olive, and tomato$9.25
- Cheese Pizza 9"
Cheese Pizza$11.50
- Black Sky 9"
Pepperoni, jalapeno, cream cheese, and mozzarella$17.50
- Brutal Butcher 9"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and salami$20.20
- Metal Head 9"
Pineapple & Ham$15.50
- The Shred 9"
Green pepper, mushroom, onion, olive, and tomato$21.50
- Death Growl 9"
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroon, onion, and olive$21.50
- Corpse Paint 9"
Our signature white pie with mozzarella, tomato, garlic and italian spices.$15.25
- Cheesus Saves 9"
White pie with mozzarella, blue cheese, provolone, and parmesan$16.50
- Hell Awaits 9"
Chicken, red onion, house made ranch, and hot sauce$16.50
- The Mortician 9"
BBQ sauce, bacon, chicken, red onion, cheddar, and mozzarella$19.50
- Thrasher 9"
White pie with roast beef, mozzarella, cheddar, onion, mushroom, and green pepper.$22.50
- Burning Blood 9"
“Jalapeno Popper” pie with mozzarella, cheddar, cream cheese, jalapeno, bacon.$19.50
- Rotating Pie of the Month 9"
*Ask Bartender for Details$23.50
- Cheese Pizza 14"
Cheese Pizza$16.00
- Black Sky 14"
Pepperoni, jalapeno, cream cheese, and mozzarella$24.00
- Brutal Butcher 14"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and salami$27.50
- Burning Blood 14"
“Jalapeno Popper” pie with mozzarella, cheddar, cream cheese, jalapeno, bacon.$26.50
- Cheesus Saves 14"
White pie with mozzarella, blue cheese, provolone, and parmesan$24.00
- Corpse Paint 14"
Our signature white pie with mozzarella, tomato, garlic and italian spices.$21.00
- Death Growl 14"
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroon, onion, and olive$31.50
- Hell Awaits 14"
Chicken, red onion, house made ranch, and hot sauce$19.50
- Metal Head 14"
Pineapple & Ham$21.50
- The Mortician 14"
BBQ sauce, bacon, chicken, red onion, cheddar, and mozzarella$27.50
- The Shred 14"
Green pepper, mushroom, onion, olive, and tomato$29.00
- Thrasher 14"
White pie with roast beef, mozzarella, cheddar, onion, mushroom, and green pepper.$30.00
- Rotating Pie of the Month 14"
*Ask Bartender for Details$31.50
- Cheese Pizza 18"
Cheese Pizza$20.00
- Black Sky 18"
Pepperoni, jalapeno, cream cheese, and mozzarella$30.00
- Brutal Butcher 18"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and salami$34.00
- Metal Head 18"
Pineapple & Ham$27.00
- The Shred 18"
Green pepper, mushroom, onion, olive, and tomato$36.00
- Death Growl 18"
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroon, onion, and olive$39.00
- Corpse Paint 18"
Our signature white pie with mozzarella, tomato, garlic and italian spices.$27.00
- Chessus Saves 18"
White pie with mozzarella, blue cheese, provolone, and parmesan$31.00
- Hell Awaits 18"
Chicken, red onion, house made ranch, and hot sauce$22.50
- The Mortician 18"
BBQ sauce, bacon, chicken, red onion, cheddar, and mozzarella$35.00
- Thrasher 18"
White pie with roast beef, mozzarella, cheddar, onion, mushroom, and green pepper.$38.00
- Burning Blood 18"
“Jalapeno Popper” pie with mozzarella, cheddar, cream cheese, jalapeno, bacon.$34.00
- Rotating Pie of the Month 18"
*Ask Bartender for Details$39.00
Starters
Salads
Soups
- Vegetarian Red Chili - Cup
All Soups are made in house & served with freshly baked bread$7.00
- Vegetarian Red Chili - Bowl
All Soups are made in house & served with freshly baked bread$10.00
- Soup of the Day - Cup
All Soups are made in house & served with freshly baked bread$7.00
- Soup of the Day - Bowl
All Soups are made in house & served with freshly baked bread$10.00
Sides
Headbanger Rolls
- Headbanger Roll
Build Your Own plus Toppings $$15.00
- Black Sky Headbanger Roll
Pepperoni, jalapeno, mozzarella, and cream cheese$19.00
- Vegetarian Headbanger Roll
Marinated artichoke hearts, tomato, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, cream cheese, and mozzarella$19.00
- French Dip Headbanger Roll
Shaved roast beef, onion, and mozzarella. Served with a side of aus jus$19.00
- Meatball Headbanger Roll
Meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella$19.00
- Chicken Parmesan Headbanger Roll
Baked chicken, marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella$19.00
- Hell Awaits Headbanger Roll
Chicken, hot sauce, red onion, and mozzarella. Served with a side of house made ranch dressing$19.00
Lunch Special
Cocktails
- 2 in the Pink
Double vodka and lemonade with a splash of cranberry juice.$9.50
- Black Sky Margarita
Tequila and house made limeade.$7.50
- Chernobyl Mule
Our take on a Moscow mule, Deep Eddy vodka and ginger with our signature limeade.$9.50
- Dirty Paloma
Union Mezcal and Tequila with grapefruit juice, limeade and a pinch of salt.$9.50
- Double Black Sky Margarita
Tequila and house made limeade.$9.75
- Grapefruit Technique
Deep Eddy Grapefruit vodka and house limeade.$9.50
- Hot Beef Injection
Irish whiskey shot with a side of hot au jus.$9.50
- Pickle Shot$4.00
- Pina Colada$9.50
- Sexual Ginnuedo
Jones House Gin, house limeade, and pineapple juice.$9.50
- Tequila Paloma
Tequila with grapefruit juice, limeade and a pinch of salt.$9.50
- Whores Milk
Bear Creek Silver Rum, ‘Orchata, and house root beer.$9.50
Liquor
- Bear Creek Silver Rum$7.50
- Bear Creek Spiced Rum$7.50
- Deep Eddy Vodka$7.50
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$7.50
- Deerhammer$8.50
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Jameson$7.50
- Malort$7.50
- Mezcal Union$7.50
- Mi Campo Blanco$7.25
- Mi Campo Reposado$7.50
- Pantherminze$7.50
- Well Bourbon$5.75
- Well Vodka$5.75
- Well Gin$5.75
- Well Rum$5.75
- Well Taquila$5.75
- Bear Creek Spiced Rum DBL$15.00
- Deep Eddy DBL$15.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL$15.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$15.00
- Jameson DBL$15.00
- Malort DBL$15.00
- Mezcal Union DBL$15.00
- Mi Campo Blanco DBL$14.50
- Mi Campo Reposado DBL$15.00
- Pantherminze DBL$15.00
- Well Bourbon DBL$11.50
- Well Vodka DBL$11.50
- Well Gin DBL$11.50
- Well Rum DBL$11.50
- Well Taquila DBL$11.50
Wine, Mead, Cider,Seltzer
N/A Beverages
Soda
Mixed/Other
Merchandise
Hoodie logo
Long Sleeve Logo Shirt
Short Sleeve Logo Shirt
Tank Top Logo
Tank Top Petal To The Metal
Baseball Hat
Beanie Hat
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Black Sky is a locally owned & operated Heavy Metal Brewery that has been around for over 11 years, located in the Santa Fe Art District of Denver. We're ALWAYS Rocking' The Best Metal, The Best Beers & Best Pizza's in Denver!
490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204