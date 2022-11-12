Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

The Black Swan 601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park, NJ, 07712

review star

No reviews yet

601 Mattison Ave

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Popular Items

Cheddar Tots
Burger
Brussel Sprouts

Soup & Salad

*************

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Mixed chicories, pecorino, anchovy, sourdough crouton

Daily Soup

$12.00

Dal Tadka Soup

$12.00

Pub Wedge

$14.00

Bacon bits, gorgonzola, red onion, cherry tomato, chive

Arugula salad

$15.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Starters

*************

Hummus

$12.00

Pickled Vegetables, sumac, naan

Brie Cheese

$13.00

Apricot, cranberry jam, naan

Cheddar Tots

$12.00

Scotch Egg

$12.00

Sausage wrapped egg with breadcrumb crust, harissa aioli

Wings

$16.00

Honey siracha sauce, blue cheese dressing

Pot Stickers

$12.00

Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Steak Bites

$16.00

Sticky Ribs

$16.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$23.00

caramelized onion, lettuce pickles, ketchup, mustard, sesame bun, fries

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.00

Prime Rib Carver

$24.00

Impossible Burger

$20.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Grill

*************

New York Strip (12 oz)

$42.00

Petit Filet (8oz)

$38.00

Pork Chop

$35.00

Prime Rib (16 oz)

$48.00

Sunday Roast

$35.00

Entrees

*************

Banger's & Mash

$22.00

Cumberland sausage, ale gravy

Fish and Chips

$27.00

Cod, tartar, mushy peas

Beef Stew

$28.00

Lamb kofta

$28.00

Mushroom Bolognese

$25.00

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Miso Butter Cauliflower

$26.00Out of stock

Salmon

$27.00

Sheperd's Pie

$26.00

Ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, mash potato

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Tikka Masala

$27.00

Garam Masala, cilantro, yoghurt, jasmine rice, naan

Sunday Roast

$35.00

Extras

*************

$Add Chicken

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Chips

$7.00

Creamed Spinach

$7.00

Curry

$2.00

Extra Crackers

Extra Naan

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Mixed Greens

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Sub Charge

$3.00

Cake cutting Fee

$2.00

Add Salmon

$15.00

Sharing Charge

$15.00

RW Add Chicken

$7.00

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

Choc Cake

$9.00

Apple Tart

$9.00

Plate Charge

$2.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$10.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Brunch

Full Breakfast

$25.00

Cheese Omelette

$15.00

Hamm & Swiss Omelette

$18.00

Mushroom & Goat Omelette

$16.00

Corned Beef & Hash

$18.00

Steak & Egg

$30.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Rashers

$5.00

Side Bangers

$6.00

Mimosa Flight

$19.00

Bloody Pitcher

$22.00

Bloody Maria Pitcher

$22.00

Drinks

Live Gin & Juice

$8.00

Live Sailor Cherry coke

$8.00

Live Salty Dog

$8.00

Live Margarita

$8.00

Starters

RW Hummus

RW Caeser

RW Dal Tadka

Entrees

RW Fish & Chips

$40.22

RW Mushroom Bolognese

$40.22

RW Tikka Masala

$40.22

RW Bangers & Mash

$40.22

Dessert

RW N.Y. Cheesecake

RW Chocolate Ice Cream

RW Vanilla Ice Cream

RW Ice Cream Sand

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

European Gastropub by Chef James Avery. The Black Swan explore, embraces and combines various cultural influences to appeal different tastes, offering unique and innovative dishes like Indian-inspired curries and pastas alongside more classic dishes like Shepherd's Pie and Fish & Chips.

Location

601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Directions

Gallery
The Black Swan image
The Black Swan image

Map
