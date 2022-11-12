Gastropubs
The Black Swan 601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park, NJ, 07712
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
European Gastropub by Chef James Avery. The Black Swan explore, embraces and combines various cultural influences to appeal different tastes, offering unique and innovative dishes like Indian-inspired curries and pastas alongside more classic dishes like Shepherd's Pie and Fish & Chips.
Location
601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Asbury Park
More near Asbury Park