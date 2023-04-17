Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Tap - 35th

review star

No reviews yet

45 West 35th Street

Manhattan, NY 10001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

SNACKS & SIDES

QUESO & CHIPS

QUESO & CHIPS

$10.00

zesty cheese sauce, tortilla chips

GUAC & CHIPS

GUAC & CHIPS

$14.00

smashed avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallion with salsa verde

TERIYAKI BROCCOLI

TERIYAKI BROCCOLI

$9.00

ginger, garlic, sesame seeds, scallion

FRIED MOZZ

FRIED MOZZ

$12.00

with smoky chipotle tomato sauce

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00

with sesame tahini

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

served with house buttermilk-dill

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.50

served with house buttermilk-dill, korean bbq & lime honey mustard

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions, house vinaigrette

ARUGULA SALAD

ARUGULA SALAD

$8.00

roasted tomatoes, shaved parmesan, house vinaigrette

CHLI AND CHIPS

$11.00

Pico De Gallo, Scallion and Cliantro

WINGS

KOREAN BBQ WINGS

KOREAN BBQ WINGS

$16.00

sweet & spicy bbq, scallion, sesame seeds, lime, served with house buttermilk-dill

NASHVILLE HOT WINGS

NASHVILLE HOT WINGS

$16.00

cayenne hot sauce, kosher pickles, scallion, served with house buttemilk-dill

BLACK GARLIC HOT WINGS

$16.00

Spicy Dry rub served with a spiced buttermilk-dill

CRAFT BURGERS

ALL AMERICAN

ALL AMERICAN

$18.50

prime burger, american cheese, special sauce

MEXICO CITY

MEXICO CITY

$20.50

prime burger, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion ring, pickled jalapenos, chipolte mayo

OLD FASHIONED

OLD FASHIONED

$19.00

prime burger, crimini mushrooms, swiss, carmeilized onion, horseradish sause

TEXAN BURGER

TEXAN BURGER

$21.00

prime burger, bacon, aged cheddar, crispy onion ring, sweet baby rays bbq, mayo

GREG NORMAN

GREG NORMAN

$22.50

1/2 pound wagyu burger, house buttermilk-dill, blue cheese, arugula

WAGYU STEAKHOUSE

WAGYU STEAKHOUSE

$23.00

1/2 pound wagyu burger, pepper jack cheese, crispy onions, 1 sauce & roasted garlic mayo (recommended with bacon as shown)

FALAFEL BURGER

FALAFEL BURGER

$17.00

falafel burger, vegan feta, pickles onions, lemon hummus, tahini, cilantro, parsley, dave's vegan bun

PIZZA BURGER

PIZZA BURGER

$21.00

Prime Burger, Marinara sauce, Fried Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan

PERI TURKEY BURGER

$20.50

Peri Peri Spiced Turkey Burger, White American Cheese, Sweet corn salsa, Watercress, Avocado jalapeno cream, Spicy peri peri sauce

Meal Pal

CRAFT BURGER SALADS

CHEESEBURGER SALAD

$21.00

Prime Burger, American Cheese, Romain Lettuce, Marinated Tomatoes, Black Pepper Bacon, Horseradish Pickles, Garlic Parmesan Black Pepper Vinaigrette

CRISPY CAESAR SALAD

CRISPY CAESAR SALAD

$20.00

crispy chicken, lettuce, roasted tomato, moroccan spice, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

FALAFEL SALAD

FALAFEL SALAD

$18.50

falafel burger, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickles onions, cherry tomatoes, vegan feta, olives, hummus, cilantro, parsely, tahini dressing

SANDWICHES

CRISPY SANDWICH

CRISPY SANDWICH

$20.00

buttermlik coleslaw, cilantro, fresh lime, spicy mayo, korean bbq sauce

CALI CHICKEN SAND

CALI CHICKEN SAND

$19.50

grilled chicken, swiss, sliced avocado, pickled onion, truffle mayo

BAJA CHICKEN SAND

$20.50

Cajun Grilled Chicken breast, Fresh avocado, Salsa verde, Pepper jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro, Fresh Line, Pico de gallo

FRIES

IDAHO FRIES

IDAHO FRIES

$8.00

served with a house salad of your choice

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

served with a house salad of your choice

House Made Onion Rings

House Made Onion Rings

$9.00

Served with a house sauce of your Choice

SPECIALTY FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$14.00

zesty cheese sauce, parmesan, smoked bacon, scallion, sour cream & onion

NASHVILLE HOT FRIES

$14.00

chili oil, kosher pickles, buttermilk-dill, nashville hot sauce

SAUCES

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buttermilk-Dill

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

House Vinaigrette

$1.00

Lime Honey Mustard

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.00

Korean BBQ

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Special Sauce

$1.00

Texas BBQ

$1.00

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Nashville Hot

$1.00

A1

$1.00

Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Retail sauce

$8.00

STAFF MEAL

STAFF ALL AMERICAN

$3.60

STAFF CRISPY CHICKEN SAND

$3.60

STAFF CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$3.60

STAFF MOZZ

$3.60

STAFF 6 WINGS

$3.60

STAFF QUESO & CHIPS

$3.60

STAFF GUAC & CHIPS

$3.60

SPECIALS

Ruben Burger

$19.00

CRAZYSHAKE SPECIAL

$19.00

CLASSIC SHAKE SPECIAL

$11.00

SHAKES

CLASSIC SHAKES

CHOCOLATE

CHOCOLATE

$9.50
VANILLA

VANILLA

$9.50
COFFEE

COFFEE

$9.50
STRAWBERRY

STRAWBERRY

$9.50
NUTELLA

NUTELLA

$9.50
PEANUT BUTTER

PEANUT BUTTER

$9.50
OREO COOKIES & CREAM

OREO COOKIES & CREAM

$10.00
CAKE BATTER

CAKE BATTER

$10.00

Free Survey Shake

Candies

Cookie Sandwich

$3.00

Funfetti Cake Slice

$8.00

Whirly pop

$4.00

Rock candy

$2.00

Pop Tart

$2.00

Fruity Pepple Bar

$2.50

MERCHANDISE

HATS

$10.00

T-SHIRTS

$10.00

OUTERWEAR

$25.00

OTHER

BEVERAGES

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Passionfruit Lemonade

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Refill Coke

Refill Cranberry Juice

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Ginger Ale

Refill Seltzer

Refill Sprite

Refill Tonic

Saratoga Sparkling 12 oz

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling 28oz

$8.00

Saratoga Still 12 oz

$5.00

Saratoga Still 28oz

$8.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Tonic

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$5.00

Canned Beer

Coors Banquet

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

SKRT Black Cherry

$7.00

SKRT Grape

$7.00

SKRT Lemon Lime

$7.00

SKRT Peach

$7.00

Athletic NA Run Wild

$7.00

Athletic NA Golden

$7.00

Miller High Life Pony

$5.00

White Wine

Ah So house white Oragnic, Spain

$16.00

Altamonte Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

The Pinot Project Pinot Grigio 2021 Washington

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
We're the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. Our menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers, chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks and sides and our famous CrazyShake® milkshakes!

Website

Location

45 West 35th Street, Manhattan, NY 10001

Directions

