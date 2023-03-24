Black Tap - Soho
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We're the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. Our menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers, chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks and sides and our famous CrazyShake® milkshakes!
Location
529 Broome St, New York, NY 10013
