Black Tap - Soho

529 Broome St

New York, NY 10013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

THE ALL AMERICAN BURGER
THE TEXAN BURGER
IDAHO FRIES

Food

SPECIALS

50/50 O'REUBEN BURGER

50/50 O'REUBEN BURGER

$19.00

prime beef and corned beef blended patty, Guiness braised cabbage and onions, diced pickles, swiss cheese, Jameson mustard sauce, served with fries

SNACKS & SIDES

QUESO & CHIPS

QUESO & CHIPS

$10.00

zesty cheese sauce, tortilla chips

GUAC & CHIPS

GUAC & CHIPS

$14.00

smashed avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallion with salsa verde

TERIYAKI BROCCOLI

TERIYAKI BROCCOLI

$9.00

ginger, garlic, sesame seeds, scallion

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00

with sesame tahini

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

served with house buttermilk-dill

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.50

served with house buttermilk-dill, korean bbq & lime honey mustard

ONION RINGS

$9.00
CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions, house vinaigrette

ARUGULA SALAD

ARUGULA SALAD

$8.00

roasted tomatoes, shaved parmesan, house vinaigrette

WINGS

KOREAN BBQ WINGS

KOREAN BBQ WINGS

$16.00

sweet & spicy bbq, scallion, sesame seeds, lime, served with house buttermilk-dill

NASHVILLE HOT WINGS

NASHVILLE HOT WINGS

$16.00

cayenne hot sauce, kosher pickles, scallion, served with house buttemilk-dill

CRAFT BURGERS

THE ALL AMERICAN BURGER

THE ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$18.50

prime burger, american cheese, special sauce

THE MEXICO CITY

THE MEXICO CITY

$20.50

prime burger, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion ring, pickled jalapenos, chipolte mayo

THE OLD FASHIONED

THE OLD FASHIONED

$19.00

prime burger, crimini mushrooms, swiss, carmeilized onion, horseradish sause

THE TEXAN BURGER

THE TEXAN BURGER

$21.00

prime burger, bacon, aged cheddar, crispy onion ring, sweet baby rays bbq, mayo

THE GREG NORMAN

THE GREG NORMAN

$22.50

1/2 pound wagyu burger, house buttermilk-dill, blue cheese, arugula

THE WAGYU STEAKHOUSE BURGER

THE WAGYU STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$23.00

1/2 pound wagyu burger, pepper jack cheese, crispy onions, 1 sauce & roasted garlic mayo (recommended with bacon as shown)

VEGAN FALAFEL BURGER

VEGAN FALAFEL BURGER

$17.00

falafel burger, vegan feta, pickles onions, lemon hummus, tahini, cilantro, parsley, dave's vegan bun

CRAFT BURGER SALADS

BLACK TAP BURGER SALAD

BLACK TAP BURGER SALAD

$19.50

prime burger, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cucumber, pickle, scallions, special sauce

CRISPY CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$20.00

crispy chicken, lettuce, roasted tomato, moroccan spice, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

GREEK FALAFEL SALAD

GREEK FALAFEL SALAD

$18.50

falafel burger, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickles onions, cherry tomatoes, vegan feta, olives, hummus, cilantro, parsely, tahini dressing

SANDWICHES

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$20.00

buttermlik coleslaw, cilantro, fresh lime, spicy mayo, korean bbq sauce

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.50

grilled chicken, swiss, sliced avocado, pickled onion, truffle mayo

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.00

FRIES

IDAHO FRIES

IDAHO FRIES

$8.00

served with a house salad of your choice

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

served with a house salad of your choice

SPECIALTY FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$14.00

zesty cheese sauce, parmesan, smoked bacon, scallion, sour cream & onion

NASHVILLE HOT FRIES

NASHVILLE HOT FRIES

$14.00

chili oil, kosher pickles, buttermilk-dill, nashville hot sauce

BUNDLES

ALL AMERICAN BURGER, SNACK & SHAKE

$30.00

the all-american burger, crispy brussels sprouts with sesame-tahini, and your choice of any classic shake

CRISPY CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD & SODA

$15.00

crispy chicken caesar salad and canned beverage choice

SANDWICH, GUAC & CHIPS AND SODA

$20.00

california chicken sandwhich, guac and chips and canned beverage choic

CHICKEN TENDERS, FRIES & SODA

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken tenders with korean bbq, fries served with house sauce of your choice and canned beverage

SAUCES

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$1.00
Buttermilk-Dill

Buttermilk-Dill

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00
Chipotle Mayo

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

House Vinaigrette

$1.00

Lime Honey Mustard

$1.00
Horseradish

Horseradish

$1.00
Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$1.00
Mayo

Mayo

$1.00
Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$1.00
Special Sauce

Special Sauce

$1.00
Texas BBQ

Texas BBQ

$1.00
Truffle Aioli

Truffle Aioli

$1.00
Vegan Mayo

Vegan Mayo

$1.00
Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Nashville Hot

$1.00

A1

$1.00

Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Shakes

CLASSIC SHAKES

CHOCOLATE

CHOCOLATE

$9.50
VANILLA

VANILLA

$9.50
COFFEE

COFFEE

$9.50
STRAWBERRY

STRAWBERRY

$9.50
NUTELLA

NUTELLA

$9.50
PEANUT BUTTER

PEANUT BUTTER

$9.50
OREO COOKIES & CREAM

OREO COOKIES & CREAM

$10.00
CAKE BATTER

CAKE BATTER

$10.00

Soft Drinks

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Passionfruit Lemonade

$5.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling 28oz

$8.00

Saratoga Still 28oz

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We're the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. Our menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers, chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks and sides and our famous CrazyShake® milkshakes!

Website

Location

529 Broome St, New York, NY 10013

Directions

