Blackadder Two

review star

No reviews yet

121 North Holden Street

Warrensburg, MO 64093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Salami Panini
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Ham and Jam

Starters

Hummis with

Almond Butter Wedges

$8.00

Bruschetta

$8.00Out of stock

Toasted baguette with roasted tomato, basil, & a balsamic glaze.

Charcuterie Spread

$12.00+

Includes a seasonal variety of meat, cheese, crackers, crostinis, olives, pickled red onions, & locally sourced jam for two/four people.

Hummus Platter

$11.00+

Veggie patter with one flavor of daily hummus (small) or two flavors of daily hummus (large), feta cheese, oils, and fresh herbs

Thai Sweet Potatoes

$9.00

Grilled sweet potato medallions with balsamic glaze, peanut sauce, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro

Salads

Edamame Bowl

$8.00+

Fruity Feta

$12.00

Loaded Curry Bowl

$8.00+

Mushroom Bowl

$8.00+

Marinated, roasted mushrooms portobellos, quinoa, mixed greens, pickled red onion, almonds, red pepper, & sundried tomato hummus.

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, sunflower seed, & carrots, topped with our house Italian dressing

Daily Specials

Curry of the Day: Veggie

$6.00+

Special: French Dip

$13.00

Special: Ham and Havarti

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Roast beef and mashed potatoes

$14.00Out of stock

Tomato soup and grilled cheese

$11.00

Chicken salad fruity feta

$15.00

Spinach & Feta Quesadilla

$12.00

Dirty Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Tomato soup

$3.00Out of stock

Spinach and feta quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$13.00

Jalepeno cheddar grilled cheese

$13.00

Southwest salad

$13.00Out of stock

Street Tacos

$13.00

Sue's Toon sandwich

$11.00

Quinoa Power Bowl

$10.00

Flatbread pizza combo

$12.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00+

Our handmade recipe with chicken, craisins, raisins, mayo, and red & green apples, on Green Truck Bakery's Cranberry Almond Bread.

Ham and Jam

$13.00+

Ham, apple slices, sweet red onion & balasmic vinegar jam. mayo, onion, swiss, & tomato, toasted on our wheatberry bread.

Havarti Almond Grilled Cheese

$13.00+

Garlic mayo, pickled red onion, tomato, havarti, & Chopped almonds on wheatberry bread.

Turkey Pesto

$13.00+

Cold cut turkey, cream cheese, sundried tomato pesto, & spinach, on Green Truck Bakery's Garden bread.

Turkey Salami Panini

$13.00+

Turkey, salami, chipotle basil mayo, white cheddar, lettuce, onion, & tomato on toasted ciabatta.

VLT

$13.00+

Roasted portobello, avocado, fresh & sundried tomatoes, lettuce, vegan garlic mayo, & pickled red onion on sprouted multigrain bread.

Sides

Chips

$3.00

Daily Vegetable

$6.00

Quinoa Blend

$5.00

Fruit & Yogurt

$6.00

seasonal, fresh fruit, & a side of yogurt

Potato, Leek, Bacon Soup

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

French Onion soup

$6.00+

Desserts

Gooey Butter

$0.50Out of stock

Gooey Chocolate

$0.50

Gooey Lemon

$0.50

GF Lemon Raspberry Tarts mini

$4.00Out of stock

Birthday cake Cookies

$0.50

Mango Tarts GF

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon curd Tarts GF

$4.00

Raspberry Frosted Tarts GF

$4.00Out of stock

Macaroon

$3.00Out of stock

Gooey strawberry cookie

$0.50Out of stock

Gooey Oreo cookie

$0.50Out of stock

Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

PBJ

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

gluten free, white meat nuggets

Little Nibblers

$6.00

carrot sticks, cherry tomatoes, & ranch, with cheese & crackers.

Tea

Island Song

$1.75+Out of stock

Egyptian Dreams

$1.75+Out of stock

Cosmic Cold

$1.75+

Happy Hippie

$1.75+

Gunpowder

$1.75+

Estate Darjeeling

$1.75+

Ginger Peach

$1.75+

Black Currant

$1.75+

Creme De La Creme Earl Grey

$1.75+

Chai India

$1.75+Out of stock

Tea of the Day: Passionberry

$1.75

Unsweet Black Tea

$1.75+

Tea Of The Day

$1.75+

Earl Gray

$1.75+

Mango

$1.75+

Soda

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Fitz

$1.75

Other

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Hot Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Cucumber Water

$1.75

Coffee

$2.00

Blueberry lavender lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

Raspberry mint

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Blackberry

$3.00

Adult T-shirts

Black

$20.00+

Dark Blue

$20.00+

Light Blue

$20.00+

Pink

$20.00+

Red

$20.00+

Kid's T-shirts

Black

$20.00+

Dark Blue

$20.00+

Red

$20.00+

Artwork

Elaina: Scratchboard

Emily: Embroidery

Rougeau Artistry: Mixed Media Art (prints- small $10, large $35, Originals see wall prices)

Gift Certificates

Gift certificate $25

Ten

$10.00

Five

$5.00

Twenty

$20.00

Fifty

$50.00

Twety-five

$25.00

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea (price per ounce)

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally grown & locally sourced, fresh ingredients in a true farm to table dining experience that everyone will enjoy. We keep dietary restrictions close in mind and offer a wide array of gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options as well as dishes for the hungry meat eater.

Website

Location

121 North Holden Street, Warrensburg, MO 64093

Directions

Gallery
Blackadder Two image
Blackadder Two image

