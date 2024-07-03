Black Axes 1149 Old Fannin Rd #22
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Sip on a refreshing cocktail or beer while cheering on friends or celebrating a bullseye – the perfect complement to your axe-throwing adventure. As you work up an appetite, indulge in our shareable appetizers, entrees and desserts.
Location
1149 Old Fannin Rd #22, Brandon, MS 39047