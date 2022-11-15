Restaurant header imageView gallery

BLACK BAND Distillery

review star

No reviews yet

1000 SW Adams St

Peoria, IL 61602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bourbon Bottle
Coffee Liqueur
Whiskey Bottle

Bottles

Bourbon Bottle

Bourbon Bottle

$69.00
Whiskey Bottle

Whiskey Bottle

$60.00
Gin Bottle

Gin Bottle

$35.00
Rye Bottle

Rye Bottle

$65.00
Vodka Bottle

Vodka Bottle

$33.00
Coffee Liqueur

Coffee Liqueur

$25.00
Ginger Liqueur

Ginger Liqueur

$22.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BLACK BAND Distillery is a craft distillery in Peoria, Illinois, producing unique and delicious spirits from locally grown organic grains. Located inside a century-old building in Peoria’s historic Warehouse District, we seek to provide an elevated dining experience with uncompromising attention to detail— one that is full of character and distinctly Peorian. Bourbon, rye, whiskey, gin, vodka and beyond… our spirits are creative, delicious and pleasant to drink. Our seasonal food menu and ever-changing cocktail program are exciting and forward-thinking, the perfect companion to our spirits. Bring them all together, and you’ll discover a whole new level of experiential dining.

Website

Location

1000 SW Adams St, Peoria, IL 61602

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
The X Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1001 SW Washington St Suite 5-201 Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
orange star4.5 • 1,067
736 SW Washington Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - Camp (East Peoria)
orange starNo Reviews
815 W. Camp St. East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurantnext
Kenny’s Westside Pub - Peoria, IL
orange star4.6 • 574
112 SW Jefferson Ave Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Ardor Bread & Provisions - Cafe - 301 SW Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
301 SW Water Street Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peoria

One World
orange star4.7 • 7,336
1245 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - University
orange star4.4 • 1,186
3312 N University St Peoria, IL 61604
View restaurantnext
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
orange star4.5 • 1,067
736 SW Washington Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
The Spotted Cow
orange star4.4 • 648
718 W Glen Ave Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peoria
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston