Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blackbeard’s Fish n Chips 295 Kelli Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

295 Kelli St.

Farmington, AR 72730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MEALS

3 Piece Fish Meal

$12.99

Three pieces of crispy golden flaky Cod, Our signature Fries and Chips mix, Choice of Potato Salad or Coleslaw, Two Hush Puppies, Premium House Cocktail Sauce, and a 22 oz Drink.

The Shipwreck

$14.99

Four pieces of crispy golden flaky, cod, signature fries and chips mix, choice of potato salad or coleslaw, two hushpuppies, premium sauce and a 22 oz drink.

3 Piece Chicken Meal

$10.99

Three pieces of crispy flavorful chicken strips, signature fries and chips mix, choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hush puppies, and a 22 oz drink.

The Crow's Nest

$12.99

Four pieces of crispy flavorful chicken strips, signature fries and chips mix, choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hushpuppies, and a 22 oz drink.

4 Piece Shrimp Meal

$13.99

Four crispy golden butterflied shrimp, our signature fries and chips mix, choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hushpuppies, premium sauce and a 22 oz drink.

Mermaid's Lagoon

$15.99

Eight crispy golden butterflied shrimp, our signature fries and chips mix, choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hushpuppies, premium sauce, and a 22 oz drink.

A LA CARTE

1 pc FISH

$2.29

1 pc CHICKEN

$1.99

1 piece Chicken

2 pc SHRIMP

$2.79

POTATO SALAD

$2.19

COLESLAW

$1.99

BASKET OF FRIES/CHIPS

$2.25

2 pc HUSH PUPPIES

$1.49

REGULAR DRINK 22 oz

$2.29

KIDS DRINK

$1.79

REGULAR LEMONADE 22 oz

$2.49

KIDS LEMONADE

$1.99

EXTRA PREMIUM SAUCE

$0.39

MEALS

WALK THE PLANK

$6.99

The same great crispy golden flaky fish but in a smaller two piece kids meal size! All Little Buccaneers meals come with one side, one hush puppy and one premium sauce. Drinks can be upsized to a Regular Size for .50.

SCRAPPY'S PLUNDER

$5.99

POLLY WANT A SHRIMP?

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crispy, Golden Fish, Chicken, or Shrimp with our signature Fries and Chips mix, Potato Salad, or Coleslaw! We are a drive through and curbside pickup restaurant. Come elevate lunch or dinner from traditional fast food and be a hero and pick up dinner on the way home!!

Location

295 Kelli St., Farmington, AR 72730

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Charro - El Charro MLK
orange starNo Reviews
3120 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Chick'n Headz
orange star4.8 • 156
3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Southern Food Company
orange star4.2 • 937
3575 West Wedington Drive Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Mamaka Bowls - Fayetteville - 495 West Prairie St
orange starNo Reviews
495 West Prairie St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
641-DELI - 401 West Mountain Street
orange starNo Reviews
401 West Mountain Street Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
The Commons - Bar/Café
orange star4.7 • 15
477 W Spring St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Farmington
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston