Blackbeards Grub & Grog

review star

No reviews yet

80 W. Live Oak

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Starters

Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Bam Bam Shrimp

$11.00

Boneless Pork Bites

$12.00

Cannonballs

$10.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

Charcuterie Plank

$16.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Fish Bites

Fish Spread

$12.00

Gator Sausage Bites

$12.00

Garlic Shrimp

$12.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Peel N Eat Shrimp App

$14.00Out of stock

1/2Lb

Shiitake Mushroom Potstickers

$11.00

Steak Sliders

$14.00

Tuna Nachos

$14.00

Oysters 1/2 Shell

$2.00

Soup Of The Day

Salads

Blackbeards House Salad

$7.00

Beet Salad

$13.00

B.L.T Pasta Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Grilled Caeser Salad

$10.00

Gasparilla Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Taco

B.L.T

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Milanese

$14.00

Cuban

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

French Dip

$13.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Po Boy

Maine Lobster Roll (MP)

$28.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00

Pressed Italian

$13.00

Veggie Pita

$8.00

Burgers & Steaks

French Onion Burger

$14.00

Petite Filet

$19.00

Pirate Burger

$12.00

Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Swash Buckler Burger

$12.00

Vans Burger

$12.00

Entreé

Baskets

BBQ Ribs

$16.00

Blackbeards Grouper

$25.00

Grouper Piccata

$22.00

Lainey's Chicken

$19.00

Peel N Eat Shrimp Entrée (1Lb)

$24.00

Short Ribs

$22.00

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Penne

$18.00

Pasta Fra Diablo

$24.00

Short Rib Stroganoff

$21.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Crème Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Pineapple Cake

$8.00

Bananas Foster Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Tacos

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Specials

10 Wings

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Bam Bam Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Chili Dog

$9.00

Coconut Crusted Grouper

$24.00

Crab Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Crusted Cod

$24.00

Jumbo Blknd Shrimp App

$14.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00

Scottish Salmon

$24.00

Shrimp Patty

$14.00

Steak Bites

$16.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

$3.00

Basket of Chips

$3.00

Cup of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side of Veg

$3.00

Side of Potato

$3.00

Football

Buffalo Shrimp Skewers

$14.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Chili Dog

$9.00

Tuna Nachos

$14.00

Chili Nachos

$12.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Poutine

$8.00

10 Wings

$14.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Quesadilla

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Celsius

$4.00

Draft

2 Frogs

$5.61

3 Daughters

$5.61

Bud Light Draft

$2.80

Escape IPA Draft

$5.61

Jai Alai Draft

$5.61

Mango Cart Draft

$5.61

Marker 48 Draft

$5.61

Mich Ultra Draft

$2.80

Miller Lite Draft

$2.80

Pirate Republic Draft

$5.61

Samuel Adams Draft

$5.61

Stella Draft

$5.61Out of stock

Reef Donkey Draft

$5.61

Yuengling Draft

$2.80

Bottles & Cans

Angry Orchard Bottle

$4.67

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.67

Bud Light Bottle

$2.80

Budweiser Bottle

$2.80

Busch Light Can

$2.80

Coors Light Bottle

$2.80

Corona Extra Bottle

$4.21

Corona Premium Bottle

$4.21

Elysian Space Dust Can

$5.61

Guiness Can

$5.61

Heineken Bottle

$4.67

Heineken N/A Bottle

$3.74

Mich Ultra Bottle

$2.80

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.80

Moose Head

$2.80

Modelo Bottle

$4.21

Nutrl Can

$3.74

Raspberry Lemonade Cider

$4.67

Reef Donkey Can

$4.67

ShockTop Can

$4.67

Sol Bottle

$2.80

Strawberry Orange Mimosa Can

$5.61

Twisted Tea

$4.67

White Claw Can

$3.74

Yuengling Bottle

$2.80

Yuengling Flight Bottle

$2.80

High Noon Can

$3.74

Keel Cider Can

$4.44

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$7.50

Smirnoff

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Gray Whale

$9.00

Beefeater Gin

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cruzan

$7.00

Goslings

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$6.00

Ron Llave

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cantera

$9.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Montezuma Gold

$5.00

Montezuma Silver

$5.00

Patron Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Altos

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$8.00

Bib & Tucker

$9.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Clan MacGregor

$5.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Cutty Sark

$8.00

Dewars

$9.00

Fireball

$5.00

Horse Soldier

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Bean

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon

$5.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Riesling

$5.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Champagne

$5.00

Prosecco

$5.61

Prosecco Bucket

$28.04

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Pirate

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Sangria Red

$8.00

Sangria White

$8.00

Sangria Pitcher

$21.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Liqueur

Baileys

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Disaronno

$8.00

St-Germain Elderflower

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Pitchers & Buckets

Craft Pitcher

$22.43

Domestic Pitcher

$11.21

Domestic Bucket

$14.00

Import Bucket

$24.00

Sangria Pitcher

$21.00

Hard Seltzer Bucket

$18.00

Prosecco Bucket

$28.04

Yoho Screw

$14.00

Temptation Island

$14.00

Pirate's Kiss

$15.00

Grog Punch

$14.00

Florida Mule

$15.00

Bloody Mary's

Classic Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Bull

$8.00

Bloody Caesar

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Bloody Pirate

$9.00

Bloody Red Sea

$10.00

O'Hare Bloody Mare

$8.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pancakes & French Toast

Ham & Swiss Crepe

$10.00Out of stock

Fruit Crepe

$10.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00

French Toast Baguette

$8.00

French Toast Croissant

$8.00

Eggs Benedict

Classic Benny

$10.00

Benny Florentine

$11.00

Redneck Benny

$12.00

Steak Slider Benny

$14.00

Maine Lobstah Benny

$18.00

Omelettes

Steak & Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Greek Style Omelette

$12.00

Maine Lobstah Omelette

$18.00

Build Omelette

$7.00

Breakfast Plates

Two Egg Breakfast

$7.00

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Pirate Breakfast

$12.00

Biscuit's & Gravy

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Fried Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Croque Madame

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Short Rib Hash

$15.00

Veggie Hash

$10.00

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage Links

$4.00

Side Sausage Patties

$4.00

Side Ham Steak

$3.00

Side Pancakes

$4.00

Side French Toast

$4.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side 3 Eggs

$5.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Homefries

$4.00

Side Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side English Muffin

$2.00

Side Bagel

$2.00

Side Biscuit

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BLACKBEARDS HOURS MON, WED, THURS, DINNER 11-9 BAR STAYS OPEN FRI SAT DINNER 11-9 LATE NIGHT MENU & BAR STAYS OPEN SUNDAYS CLOSE AT 8 P.M

Location

80 W. Live Oak, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

