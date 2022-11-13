Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Blackbeard's Too 2753 West Main Street

1,431 Reviews

$$

2753 West Main Street

Ingleside, TX 78362

Order Again

Popular Items

O-W-N burger
BUILD ur burger
BAJA Tacos (2)

Appetizers 🍄🧀🍗

1\2 LB U-peel

$10.99

1 LB U-peel

$17.99

1/2 LB Hot&Dirty

$11.99

1 LB Hot&Dirty

$18.99

1/2 Onion Rings

$4.99

Blackbeard's Sampler

$13.99

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

1/2 dozen Raw Oysters

$14.99

Dozen Raw Oysters

$28.99

Calamari

$10.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

Flaming Wings

$12.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Zucchini Bites

$7.99

FULL Onion Rings

$7.99

Hush Puppies

$6.99

Loaded Skins

$6.99

Queso

$6.99

Seafood Cakes App

$13.99

Seafood Queso

$10.99

Seared Tuna

$13.99

Shrimp Sampler

$11.99

Soup🍜

Cup Pirate Stew

$4.99

Bowl Pirate Stew

$7.99

Cup Tortilla Soup

$2.99

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Salads 🌿🍅🐇

🐔CHICKEN salad (black)

$9.99

🐔CHICKEN salad (fried)

$9.99

🐔CHICKEN salad (grilled)

$9.99

🐟COTD Salad

🍤SHRIMP salad (black)

$10.99

🍤SHRIMP salad (grilled)

$10.99

🦀Seafood Salad

$13.99

POP salad

$9.99

🌱VEGGIE salad

$6.99

TACO A La Carte 🌮

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Fish Taco

$4.99

A La Carte 1⃣

ADD Side Salad

$1.99

American Cheese

$0.49

Avocado

$1.49

Bacon

$0.49

Baja Mix

$0.49

Baked Potato

$2.99

BASKET Fries

$2.99

Beans

$1.99

Crab

$5.99

Doritos

$1.49

Entree Side Salad

$3.99

French Roll

$1.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Ginger

$0.49

Gravy

$0.49

Grilled Onions

$0.49

Grilled Onion For Ribeye

$1.49

Pico de Gallo (4oz)

$2.49

Pineapple Slice

$0.49

Potato Salad

$1.99

SIDE Fries

$1.99

Veggies

$1.99

Slaw

$1.99

Side Grilled Zucchini

$1.99

Guacamole (4oz)

$2.49

Seafood Cake (1)

$7.49

Apple Sauce

$0.99

Raw Onion

$0.49

Sour Cream

$0.49

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Swiss Cheese

$0.49

Lays

$1.49

Single Tortilla

$0.39

Single Chicken Strip

$1.99

Cucumber

$0.49

Sauteed Shroom For Ribeye

$1.49

Sourdough Buns

$1.99

Single Beef Patty

$3.99

Baskets 🐓🐟🍤

6 PC Shrimp

$8.99

8 PC Shrimp

$10.49

Combo - 2 Item

$9.99

Combo - 3 Item

$10.99

Catfish Basket

$11.99

Chicken Basket

$8.99

Fish Basket

$9.99

Oyster Basket

$10.99

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Wraps 🌯

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.99

Popcorn Shrimp Wrap

$9.99

Po Boys 🍤🐟

Fish PoBoy

$8.99

Oyster PoBoy

$8.99

Shrimp PoBoy

$8.99

Burgers & Sandwiches 🍔

Aloha Burger

$10.99

BUILD ur burger

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Hamburger

$7.99

O-W-N burger

$10.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Seafood Cake Burger

$10.99

Landlubbers 🐓🐄🐖

Cajun Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Castaway

$14.99

Chicken Fried CHICKEN

$15.99

Chicken Meister

$15.99

Chicken Fried STEAK

$12.99

Ribeye

$25.99

Sausage Platter

$11.99

Seafood 🐟🦀

Catfish Dinner (2 pc)

$13.99

Catfish Dinner (3 pc)

$14.99

Fish Dinner

$15.99

Garlic Shrimp

$16.99

Oyster Dinner

$19.99

Seafood Cake Dinner

$18.99

Seafood Platter

$19.99

Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Shrimp & Fish Dinner

$18.99

Pasta 🍝

Alfredo

$9.99

Diablo Pasta

$16.99

Fresh Catch Alfredo

$19.99

Fresh Catch Diablo Pasta

$19.99

Southern Latitudes 🌮

BAJA Tacos (2)

$12.99

BAJA Tacos (3)

$13.99

Border Chicken

$13.99

Fish Tacos (2)

$12.99

Fish Tacos (3)

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$12.99

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$13.99

Desserts 🍧🎂🍰

Brownie Ala Mode

$8.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Ice Cream

$0.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.99

Misc Cake

$8.99

Chzcake Factory Mango Keylime Chzcake

$8.99Out of stock

Kids 🍼👶

Kids Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Buccaneer Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Fish

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Pop Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Sausage

$6.99

Entree Extra 🐓🐟🐄🐖

4 Shrimp Add-On

$3.99

Sausage Add-On

$3.99

4 Oyster Add-On

$3.99

Fish Add-On

$3.99

4oz Chicken Add-On

$3.99

Pop Shrimp ENTREE ADD-ON

$3.99

Portion Cups 🌴

SM pc Cheddar

$0.49

LG pc Cheddar

$0.99

SM pc Queso

$1.50

LG pc Queso

$3.00

SM pc Ranch

$0.49

LG pc Ranch

$0.99

SM pc Guac

$0.99

LG pc Guac

$2.49

SM pc CocoLoco

$0.49

LG pc CocoLoco

$0.99

SM pc Japs

$0.49

LG pc Japs

$0.99

SM pc Jap Juice

$0.49

LG pc Jap Juice

$0.99

SM pc Honey Mustard

$0.49

LG pc Honey Mustard

$0.99

SM pc Bleu Cheese

$0.49

Lg Pc Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Sm Pc Bleu Chz Crumbles

$0.49

Lg Pc Bleu Chz Crumbles

$0.99

Sm Pc Balsamic

$0.49

Lg Pc Balsamic

$0.99

Sm Pc 1000 Island

$0.49

Lg Pc 1000 Island

$0.99

Sm Pc Salsa

$0.49

Lg Pc Salsa

$0.99

Sm Pc Italian

$0.49

Lg Pc Italian

$0.99

Sm Pc Dynamo

$0.49

Lg Pc Dynamo

$0.99

Sm Pc Buffalo

$0.49

Lg Pc Buffalo

$0.99

Sm Pc Pico

$0.49

Sm Pc Parm

$0.49

Sm Pc Blackening

$0.49

Lg Pc Blackening

$0.99

Sm BBQ sauce

$0.49

Lg BBQ sauce

$0.99

SM Pc Blk Olives

$0.49

LG pc Blk Olives

$0.99

SM PC Lemonpepper

$0.49

LG PC Lemonpepper

$0.99

Specialty Sauces 😈

Pontchartrain

$3.99

Diablo Sauce

$3.99

Creamy Chipotle

$3.99

Alfredo SAUCE

$2.49

Alfredo SAUCE

$2.49

Non-Alcohol

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Big Red

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Club Soda

$2.49

Coca Cola

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

EMPLOYEE redbull

$3.00

FLOAT

$4.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mango Refill

$0.49

Mango Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

OJ

$2.49

Peach Tea

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Redbull

$3.99

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Refill

$0.49

Strawberry Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Togo Drink

$1.49

Tonic

$2.49

Topo Chico

$3.99

Virigin Bloody Mary

$4.99

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.99

Virgin Rita

$4.99

Water

1/2&1/2 Tea

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Ingleside, Tx Blackbeard's Too opened in 06 after many successful years at our flag ship location in Corpus Christi. Serving cold drinks and great food, we always look forward to serving our lovely customers. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2753 West Main Street, Ingleside, TX 78362

Directions

Gallery
Blackbeard's Too image
Blackbeard's Too image
Blackbeard's Too image

Map
