Blackbeard’s Fish n Chips 295 Kelli Ave.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Crispy, flaky Fish, seasoned Chicken, or golden butterflied Shrimp, with our Signature Fries and Chips mix, Potato Salad, or Coleslaw! We are a drive through/curbside pickup style restaurant. Come elevate lunch or dinner from traditional fast food and be a hero and pick up dinner on the way home!!
295 Kelli St., Farmington, AR 72730
