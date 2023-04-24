Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blackbeard’s Fish n Chips 295 Kelli Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

295 Kelli St.

Farmington, AR 72730

Popular Items

3 PIECE FISH MEAL
TORTUGA
THE SHIPWRECK


MEALS

3 PIECE FISH MEAL

$12.99

Three pieces of crispy, flaky Cod, Our signature Fries and Chips mix, Choice of Potato Salad or Coleslaw, Two Hush Puppies, one of our Premium Sauces, and a 22 oz Drink.

THE SHIPWRECK

$14.99

Four pieces of crispy, flaky cod, Our Signature fries and chips mix, Choice of potato salad or coleslaw, two hushpuppies, a premium sauce, and a 22 oz drink.

TORTUGA

$15.99

2 Pieces of Crispy, Flaky Cod, 4 Golden Butterflied Shrimp, Our Signature Fries and Chips Mix, Choice of Coleslaw or Potato Salad, 2 Hush Puppies, Choice of Sauce, and a 22 oz Drink.

3 PIECE CHICKEN MEAL

$10.99

Three pieces of crispy flavorful chicken strips, signature fries and chips mix, choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hush puppies, and a 22 oz drink.

THE CROWS NEST

$12.99

Four pieces of crispy flavorful Chicken strips, Our Signature fries and chips mix, Choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hushpuppies, a premium sauce, and a 22 oz drink.

BONELESS BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.99

Eight Pieces of Boneless Buffalo Wings tossed in our delicious spicy buffalo sauce served with our signature fries and chips, a choice of coleslaw or potato salad, 2 hush puppies, 3 celery sticks, a side of our house made ranch dressing and a drink!

4 PIECE SHRIMP MEAL

$13.99

Four crispy golden butterflied shrimp, our signature fries and chips mix, choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hushpuppies, premium sauce and a 22 oz drink.

MERMAIDS LAGOON

$15.99

Eight crispy golden butterflied shrimp, our signature fries and chips mix, choice of coleslaw or potato salad, two hushpuppies, premium sauce, and a 22 oz drink.

CALYPSO'S COCONUT SHRIMP

$15.99

Calypso's Coconut Shrimp has 6 golden butterflied coconut shrimp, Our signature fries and chips, Choice of coleslaw, or potato salad, two hushpuppies, and a premium sauce of choice!

A LA CARTE

Piece of FISH

$2.29

One piece of crispy, flaky Cod - Order as an add on or individually!

Piece of CHICKEN

$1.99

1 piece Chicken - Add to a meal or individually!

2 Piece SHRIMP

$2.79

2 Pieces of crispy, golden, butterflied Shrimp. Add on to your meal or order seperately!

8 PIECE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$8.99

8 Pieces of boneless chicken tossed in our Buffalo wings sauce, served with 3 celery sticks and a sauce of choice. Buttermilk ranch or Blue cheese or any of our other delicious sauces.

2 Piece COCONUT SHRIMP

$3.19

Side of POTATO SALAD

$2.19

Side of POTATO SALAD

Side of COLESLAW

$1.99

Side of COLESLAW

BASKET OF FRIES/CHIPS

$2.25

Basket of Our Signature Fries and Chips Mix!

2 Piece HUSH PUPPIES

$1.59

Side of 2 Hush Puppies

REGULAR DRINK 22 oz

$2.29

22 oz Fountain Drink or Tea

KIDS DRINK 12 oz

$1.79

12 oz Tea or Fountain Drink

REGULAR LEMONADE 22 oz

$2.49

Regular 22 oz Lemonade

KIDS LEMONADE 12 oz

$1.99

Kids Size Lemonade 12 oz

EXTRA PREMIUM SAUCE

$0.39

SIDE OF LEMONS

$0.39

LARGE 16 oz POTATO SALAD

$7.50

LARGE 16 oz COLESLAW

$6.99

LARGE 8 oz PREMIUM SAUCE

$1.99

8 oz Side of Premium Sauce

KIDS MENU

WALK THE PLANK

$6.99

The same great crispy flaky fish but in a smaller two piece kids meal size! All Little Buccaneers meals come with one side, one hush puppy and one premium sauce. Upsize your drink to Regular Size for .50.

SCRAPPY'S PLUNDER

$5.99

2 Pieces of CHICKEN, Our Signature Fries and Chips Mix, One Hush Puppy, one Premium Sauce, and a 12 oz Drink

POLLY WANT A SHRIMP?

$7.99

3 Pieces of crispy, golden butterflied Shrimp, Our Signature Fries and Chips Mix, One Hush Puppy, One Premium Sauce and a 12 oz Drink

FAMILY MEALS

CAPTAIN’S FEAST

$44.99

10 Pieces of Fish, Our Signature Fries and Chips, Choice of 16oz Coleslaw or Potato Salad, 10 Hush Puppies, and a Choice of Two 8 oz Premium Sauces.

DAVY JONES’S LOCKER

$61.99

6 Pieces of crispy, flaky cod, 4 seasoned Chicken Strips, 6 golden butterflied Shrimp, Our Signature Fries and Chips, Choice of Two 16oz Coleslaw or Potato Salad, Choice of Two 8oz Premium Sauces

BONELESS BUFFALO CHICKEN PARTY PACK

$24.99

24 Boneless Buffalo Wings, 6 celery sticks, and 4 sauces of choice

25 Pack of FISH

$54.99

25 pieces of crispy flaky cod!! Get it for your event or family dinner!!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crispy, flaky Fish, seasoned Chicken, or golden butterflied Shrimp, with our Signature Fries and Chips mix, Potato Salad, or Coleslaw! We are a drive through/curbside pickup style restaurant. Come elevate lunch or dinner from traditional fast food and be a hero and pick up dinner on the way home!!

Location

295 Kelli St., Farmington, AR 72730

Directions

