Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Black Bear Evansdale

review star

No reviews yet

3119 University Avenue, Suite B

Morgantown, WV 26505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Queso
Build Your Own Burrito
Tacko's Modern Life

Sound Checks

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.25

A bag of our house fried tortilla chips and your choice of one of our four house made salsas.

Chips & Hummus

Chips & Hummus

$5.75

A bag of house fried tortilla chips and a bowl of creamy and delicious homemade hummus topped with feta cheese.

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.75

Our famous guacamole made with avocado, diced tomato, onion, and a bit of sour cream. Served with a bag of chips.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.75

Our legendary red pepper queso. A mixture of melted cheese, cream, roasted red peppers, and spices. Served with tortilla chips.

Chips & Lada

Chips & Lada

$4.25

A bowl of our red enchilada sauce served with house fried tortilla chips.

Pesto Quesadilla

Pesto Quesadilla

$6.25

A crispy 10" flour tortilla stuffed full with Monterey Jack cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes, and drizzled with fresh basil pesto.

Pleasant Street Chili

Pleasant Street Chili

$4.25+

Now offering the VEGETARIAN tofu chili, from our original downtown location, topped with sour cream and cheese (unless you request it dairy-free). Served with chips.

Weekly Special

Tacko's Modern Life

Tacko's Modern Life

$12.00

SPUNKY! This special starts on flour tortillas that are golden toasted with Aleppo butter and layered with shaved cabbage, fresh arugula, herb, and cumin crusted tilapia, herbaceous sesame z'hug, tarragon pickled blueberries, crumbled feta cheese, and a drizzle of Spunky sauce. Served with chips!

Cran Brie-a-pest Hotel Burger

Cran Brie-a-pest Hotel Burger

$11.75Out of stock

This week's burger starts on a golden toasted artisan roll that is right in the middle of a baguette and ciabatta! Next we layer on fresh arugula, herb-crusted black angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry apple compote, pickled red onions, and creme de brie! Served with house tortilla chips

Special Guests

AINT-chilada

AINT-chilada

$12.75

Juicy pulled chicken (or grilled tofu), rice, refried beans, Bird's eye pepper relish, and queso, all rolled into a flour tortilla and covered in our green enchilada sauce. Drizzled with a blueberry vincotto and served with chips to soak up the sauces.

Bear Trap

Bear Trap

$9.50

A honey wheat tortilla stuffed with a salad's worth of fresh lettuce and Roma tomatoes, Swiss cheese, your choice of cold cut honey turkey and crispy bacon or tofu and fakin' and sweet honey mayo. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Bearly Nachos

Bearly Nachos

$12.25

A large dinner plate covered with house-fried tortilla chips, queso, and lettuce. This one is piled with pulled chicken, bacon crumbles, house-crafted Buffalo wing sauce and ranch drizzle. Where's my beer?

BLT

BLT

$7.75

Bacon, lettuce mix, Roma tomatoes, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla with your choice of honey mayo, Cajun mayo, or wasabi mayo. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Burning Down the House

Burning Down the House

$12.00

Our signature salad features fresh romaine and spring mix, Roma tomatoes, pickled onions, smashed avocado, feta cheese, black beans, Cajun-dusted tortilla strips, and your choice of chicken, steak, or tofu. We recommend the Green Goddess dressing for this one, but we've got other options, too.

Caesar Reprise

Caesar Reprise

$10.00

Step into this stroller, our version of a classic Caesar salad in a wrap. A flour tortilla is loaded with lettuce mix, juicy tomatoes, pickled onions, crispy bacon (or fakin') crumbles, Cajun-dusted corn tortilla strips, a jalapeno Caesar dressing, and your choice of protein. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Cannonbowl Run

Cannonbowl Run

$12.75

(The Burnt Reynold's Sequel) A Deep fried tortilla wedge lines the rim of this bowl full of cilantro lime rice, smoky black beans, your choice of blackened chicken or tofu, and red pepper queso. Topped with lettuce, house-pickled banana peppers, a drizzle of sour cream, and Bandit sauce for the win!

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.75

Two soft taco shells grilled crispy and filled with Monterey Jack cheese, a crunchy cabbage blend, Roma tomatoes, and your choice of protein. Drizzled with our awesome "Best Coast" dill sauce! Served with house-fried tortilla chips.

FLT

FLT

$7.75Out of stock

Smoky fakin' strips, fresh lettuce mix, Roma tomatoes, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, with your choice of honey mayo, Cajun mayo, or wasabi mayo. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Good Calypso

Good Calypso

$9.25

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce mix, Roma tomatoes, roasted corn, and your choice of protein with Cajun mayo. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Gym’s Jim

Gym’s Jim

$10.75

A crispy quesadilla stuffed with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, Roma tomatoes, fresh spinach, bleu cheese crumbles, and your choice of blackened chicken, steak, or tofu. Topped with hot salsa and creamy bleu cheese dressing. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Irie Member

Irie Member

$10.00

A flour tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple, jicama, hot salsa, sour cream, and a Jamaican jerk sauce with your choice of protein. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Motown Philly

Motown Philly

$11.00

A flour tortilla filled with fresh lettuce mix, creamy red pepper queso, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, and your choice of protein. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Nacho Man

Nacho Man

$11.50

A pile of house-fried tortilla chips, topped with grilled corn, black beans, roasted potatoes, pulled chicken (or grilled tofu), lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of salsa, and sour cream. Served with a side of queso for take-out.

Night Cap

Night Cap

$9.00

A sun-dried tomato wrap filled with sliced pepper jack, spicy Capicola, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, lettuce, and a smoked garlic-basil mustard. Served with a side of house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Prawn Shop

Prawn Shop

$11.50

Two toasted soft tacos filled with chili marinated shrimp (or grilled tofu) and topped with smoky black beans, crunchy shredded cabbage, citrus salsa verde, and crumbled feta. Served with house-fried tortilla chips.

Rail Trail Quesadilla

Rail Trail Quesadilla

$11.50

This one covers several states! A crispy quesadilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, cilantro-lime rice, Sriracha™ refried beans, roasted corn, caramelized onions, grilled tomatoes, and your choice of protein. Since this is take-out, our Mexican enchilada sauce will be on the side. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Sergeant Pepper (Side B)

Sergeant Pepper (Side B)

$10.75

A pepper cheese wrap filled with rice, your choice of pulled chicken or grilled tofu, green chiles, roasted red peppers, pickled jalapenos, and Sriracha™ refried beans. We add a Bird's eye pepper relish, roll one up, and top it with kiwi salsa. Served with a side of house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

The Thai Bowl Game

The Thai Bowl Game

$12.75

A large bowl filled with cilantro lime rice, grilled broccoli, diced bell pepper, juicy pineapple, and fresh spinach. Topped with chili-marinated shrimp (or grilled tofu) and doused with a mild house-made green curry sauce. Served with a fried tortilla wedge.

TLT

TLT

$7.75

A flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce mix, Roma tomatoes, grilled tofu, and your choice of honey mayo, Cajun mayo, or wasabi mayo. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Wing It (Remastered)

Wing It (Remastered)

$10.50

You like chicken wings? Try this. Pepper-cheese tortilla filled with lettuce, grilled chicken, crunchy kettle chips, and pepperoncinis, and crumbled bacon. Then finished with mild Buffalo wing sauce and Bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

WV Hot Rod

WV Hot Rod

$9.75

A sundried tomato tortilla filled with lettuce mix, Roma tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, your choice of protein, and a spicy chipotle Dijon mustard. Wild and Wonderful! Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Burrito

$5.50

Includes: Cilantro-lime rice, choice of beans, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, with a choice of salsa on your choice of tortilla. Add additional items below (priced accordingly). Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Build Your Own Stroller

$5.50

A salad wrap that includes your choice of tortilla, fresh romaine lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of sauce or dressing. Add additional items (priced accordingly). Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Build Your Own Quesadilla

$5.50

Includes: cilantro-lime rice, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, your choice of salsa on a crispy 10" flour tortilla (sorry, no wrap substitutions). Add additional items below (priced accordingly). Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.

Build Your Own Nachos

$5.50

Includes a pile of our house fried tortilla chips, queso, your choice of beans, and your choice of salsa. Add additional items below (priced accordingly).

Build Your Own Salad

$5.50

Includes a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, leafy spring mix, sliced Roma tomatoes, and your choice of dressing. Add additional selections below (priced accordingly).

Little Cubs

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$2.50

Crispy flour tortilla with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of sour cream.

Kids Pizzadilla

Kids Pizzadilla

$2.50

A crispy flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of pizza sauce.

PB&J Rollup

PB&J Rollup

$2.50

A childhood favorite! A soft flour tortilla rolled up with creamy peanut butter and grape jelly.

Cub-O

Cub-O

$6.00

A kid-sized burrito served in a 10" flour tortilla. Comes with cheddar cheese, lite rice, black beans, one vegetable of your choice, and chicken, steak, or tofu (choose one). Served with house-fried tortilla chips.

Dessert

Spookies 'N' Scream

$4.00Out of stock

Extra Sides

Smashed Avocado (GF+V)

$2.25

A 4 oz side of smashed avocado

BBQ Kettle chips

$1.50

A side of crispy BBQ Kettle chips

Black Beans (GF+V)

$1.00

A 4 oz portion of our house black beans.

Tortilla Chips (GF+V)

$0.75

A side of our house-fried corn tortilla chips.

Garlic Chili Sriracha (GF+V)

$0.50Out of stock

A 2 oz side of spicy garlic chili sriracha.

Guacamole (GF)

$2.25

A 4 oz side of our house guacamole.

Hummus (GF)

$2.25

A 4 oz side of our house-made hummus.

Pizza Sauce (V)

$1.25

A 4 oz side of our pizza sauce.

Red Pepper Queso (GF)

$2.25

A 4 oz side of our famous red pepper queso.

Sriracha Refried Beans (GF+V)

$1.50

A 4 oz side of spicy sriracha refried beans.

Cilantro Lime Rice (GF+V)

$1.00

A 4 oz side of our cilantro lime rice.

Salsa

$1.75

A 4 oz side of the salsa of your choice.

Sour Cream (GF)

$0.50

A 4 oz portion of sour cream.

Southwestern Coleslaw (GF)

$1.00

A 4 oz side of our Southwestern slaw.

SARANAC

Root Beer Soda

Root Beer Soda

$2.99
Black Cherry Cream Soda

Black Cherry Cream Soda

$2.99
Shirley Temple Soda

Shirley Temple Soda

$2.99

Cran Ginger

$2.99

CANS

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.75
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.75
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.75
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.75
Cherry Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$1.75

Bottled H20

$2.00

Kombucha

$5.00

NANTUCKET

Cranberry

Cranberry

$3.25Out of stock
Grape

Grape

$3.25
Half&Half

Half&Half

$3.25Out of stock
Kiwi Berry

Kiwi Berry

$3.25Out of stock
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25
Orange

Orange

$3.25
Orange Mango

Orange Mango

$3.25
Peach Orange

Peach Orange

$3.25Out of stock
Plum

Plum

$3.25Out of stock
Apple

Apple

$3.25Out of stock
Pineapple Orange Guava

Pineapple Orange Guava

$3.25Out of stock
Pom Cherry

Pom Cherry

$3.25
Pom Pear

Pom Pear

$3.25Out of stock
Pineapple Orange Banana

Pineapple Orange Banana

$3.25

HOUSE MARGARITA MIXES

Our house-made margarita mixes! DO NOT INCLUDE ALCOHOL
Classic Lime

Classic Lime

$15.00+

Our original lime margarita mix made in-house. DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL

Blueberry Lemonade Half Gallon

$25.00Out of stock

Our tart and refreshing blueberry lemonade margarita mix. DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL

PINTS

HOT PINT

$6.00

A full pint of our Hot salsa.

MILD PINT

$6.00

A full pint of our Mild salsa.

KIWI PINT

$6.00

A full pint of our Kiwi salsa.

POTLE PINT

$6.00

A full pint of our Fire Roasted Chipotle salsa.

QUESO PINT

$11.50

A full pint of our Red Pepper Queso.

GUAC PINT

$10.00

A full pint of our house-made Guacamole.

HUMMUS PINT

$8.50

A full pint of our house Hummus topped with feta cheese crumbles.

LADA PINT

$6.00

A full pint of our Red Mexican Enchilada sauce.

SLAW PINT

$4.00

A full pint of our Southwestern Slaw.

RICE PINT

$4.00

A full pint of our Cilantro Lime Rice.

CHIPS

Big Bag O' Chips

$3.50

side Chip Bag

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown, WV 26505

Directions

Gallery
Black Bear Evansdale image
Black Bear Evansdale image
Black Bear Evansdale image

Similar restaurants in your area

VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
orange starNo Reviews
910 Don Nehlen Drive Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Paci's Dining Room and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
384 Old National Pike Brownsville, PA 15417
View restaurantnext
O'Donnell's Pub - Connellsville
orange star4.8 • 241
128 S Arch St Connellsville, PA 15425
View restaurantnext
Stella's- name TBD
orange starNo Reviews
2045 Listravia Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Morgantown

Chaang Thai Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 578
361 High St Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
orange star4.6 • 463
3109 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
McClafferty's Pub - 1301 University Ave
orange star4.4 • 259
1301 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl - Richwood
orange star4.0 • 64
704 Richwood Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl
orange star4.0 • 64
3117 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza - Morgantown
orange star4.0 • 44
419 High St Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morgantown
Fairmont
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston