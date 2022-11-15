- Home
Black Bear Evansdale
No reviews yet
3119 University Avenue, Suite B
Morgantown, WV 26505
Sound Checks
Chips & Salsa
A bag of our house fried tortilla chips and your choice of one of our four house made salsas.
Chips & Hummus
A bag of house fried tortilla chips and a bowl of creamy and delicious homemade hummus topped with feta cheese.
Chips & Guacamole
Our famous guacamole made with avocado, diced tomato, onion, and a bit of sour cream. Served with a bag of chips.
Chips & Queso
Our legendary red pepper queso. A mixture of melted cheese, cream, roasted red peppers, and spices. Served with tortilla chips.
Chips & Lada
A bowl of our red enchilada sauce served with house fried tortilla chips.
Pesto Quesadilla
A crispy 10" flour tortilla stuffed full with Monterey Jack cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes, and drizzled with fresh basil pesto.
Pleasant Street Chili
Now offering the VEGETARIAN tofu chili, from our original downtown location, topped with sour cream and cheese (unless you request it dairy-free). Served with chips.
Weekly Special
Tacko's Modern Life
SPUNKY! This special starts on flour tortillas that are golden toasted with Aleppo butter and layered with shaved cabbage, fresh arugula, herb, and cumin crusted tilapia, herbaceous sesame z'hug, tarragon pickled blueberries, crumbled feta cheese, and a drizzle of Spunky sauce. Served with chips!
Cran Brie-a-pest Hotel Burger
This week's burger starts on a golden toasted artisan roll that is right in the middle of a baguette and ciabatta! Next we layer on fresh arugula, herb-crusted black angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry apple compote, pickled red onions, and creme de brie! Served with house tortilla chips
Special Guests
AINT-chilada
Juicy pulled chicken (or grilled tofu), rice, refried beans, Bird's eye pepper relish, and queso, all rolled into a flour tortilla and covered in our green enchilada sauce. Drizzled with a blueberry vincotto and served with chips to soak up the sauces.
Bear Trap
A honey wheat tortilla stuffed with a salad's worth of fresh lettuce and Roma tomatoes, Swiss cheese, your choice of cold cut honey turkey and crispy bacon or tofu and fakin' and sweet honey mayo. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Bearly Nachos
A large dinner plate covered with house-fried tortilla chips, queso, and lettuce. This one is piled with pulled chicken, bacon crumbles, house-crafted Buffalo wing sauce and ranch drizzle. Where's my beer?
BLT
Bacon, lettuce mix, Roma tomatoes, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla with your choice of honey mayo, Cajun mayo, or wasabi mayo. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Burning Down the House
Our signature salad features fresh romaine and spring mix, Roma tomatoes, pickled onions, smashed avocado, feta cheese, black beans, Cajun-dusted tortilla strips, and your choice of chicken, steak, or tofu. We recommend the Green Goddess dressing for this one, but we've got other options, too.
Caesar Reprise
Step into this stroller, our version of a classic Caesar salad in a wrap. A flour tortilla is loaded with lettuce mix, juicy tomatoes, pickled onions, crispy bacon (or fakin') crumbles, Cajun-dusted corn tortilla strips, a jalapeno Caesar dressing, and your choice of protein. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Cannonbowl Run
(The Burnt Reynold's Sequel) A Deep fried tortilla wedge lines the rim of this bowl full of cilantro lime rice, smoky black beans, your choice of blackened chicken or tofu, and red pepper queso. Topped with lettuce, house-pickled banana peppers, a drizzle of sour cream, and Bandit sauce for the win!
Fish Tacos
Two soft taco shells grilled crispy and filled with Monterey Jack cheese, a crunchy cabbage blend, Roma tomatoes, and your choice of protein. Drizzled with our awesome "Best Coast" dill sauce! Served with house-fried tortilla chips.
FLT
Smoky fakin' strips, fresh lettuce mix, Roma tomatoes, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, with your choice of honey mayo, Cajun mayo, or wasabi mayo. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Good Calypso
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce mix, Roma tomatoes, roasted corn, and your choice of protein with Cajun mayo. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Gym’s Jim
A crispy quesadilla stuffed with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, Roma tomatoes, fresh spinach, bleu cheese crumbles, and your choice of blackened chicken, steak, or tofu. Topped with hot salsa and creamy bleu cheese dressing. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Irie Member
A flour tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple, jicama, hot salsa, sour cream, and a Jamaican jerk sauce with your choice of protein. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Motown Philly
A flour tortilla filled with fresh lettuce mix, creamy red pepper queso, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, and your choice of protein. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Nacho Man
A pile of house-fried tortilla chips, topped with grilled corn, black beans, roasted potatoes, pulled chicken (or grilled tofu), lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of salsa, and sour cream. Served with a side of queso for take-out.
Night Cap
A sun-dried tomato wrap filled with sliced pepper jack, spicy Capicola, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, lettuce, and a smoked garlic-basil mustard. Served with a side of house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Prawn Shop
Two toasted soft tacos filled with chili marinated shrimp (or grilled tofu) and topped with smoky black beans, crunchy shredded cabbage, citrus salsa verde, and crumbled feta. Served with house-fried tortilla chips.
Rail Trail Quesadilla
This one covers several states! A crispy quesadilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, cilantro-lime rice, Sriracha™ refried beans, roasted corn, caramelized onions, grilled tomatoes, and your choice of protein. Since this is take-out, our Mexican enchilada sauce will be on the side. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Sergeant Pepper (Side B)
A pepper cheese wrap filled with rice, your choice of pulled chicken or grilled tofu, green chiles, roasted red peppers, pickled jalapenos, and Sriracha™ refried beans. We add a Bird's eye pepper relish, roll one up, and top it with kiwi salsa. Served with a side of house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
The Thai Bowl Game
A large bowl filled with cilantro lime rice, grilled broccoli, diced bell pepper, juicy pineapple, and fresh spinach. Topped with chili-marinated shrimp (or grilled tofu) and doused with a mild house-made green curry sauce. Served with a fried tortilla wedge.
TLT
A flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce mix, Roma tomatoes, grilled tofu, and your choice of honey mayo, Cajun mayo, or wasabi mayo. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Wing It (Remastered)
You like chicken wings? Try this. Pepper-cheese tortilla filled with lettuce, grilled chicken, crunchy kettle chips, and pepperoncinis, and crumbled bacon. Then finished with mild Buffalo wing sauce and Bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
WV Hot Rod
A sundried tomato tortilla filled with lettuce mix, Roma tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, your choice of protein, and a spicy chipotle Dijon mustard. Wild and Wonderful! Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Build Your Own
Build Your Own Burrito
Includes: Cilantro-lime rice, choice of beans, Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, with a choice of salsa on your choice of tortilla. Add additional items below (priced accordingly). Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Build Your Own Stroller
A salad wrap that includes your choice of tortilla, fresh romaine lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of sauce or dressing. Add additional items (priced accordingly). Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Build Your Own Quesadilla
Includes: cilantro-lime rice, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, your choice of salsa on a crispy 10" flour tortilla (sorry, no wrap substitutions). Add additional items below (priced accordingly). Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Build Your Own Nachos
Includes a pile of our house fried tortilla chips, queso, your choice of beans, and your choice of salsa. Add additional items below (priced accordingly).
Build Your Own Salad
Includes a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, leafy spring mix, sliced Roma tomatoes, and your choice of dressing. Add additional selections below (priced accordingly).
Little Cubs
Kids Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of sour cream.
Kids Pizzadilla
A crispy flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of pizza sauce.
PB&J Rollup
A childhood favorite! A soft flour tortilla rolled up with creamy peanut butter and grape jelly.
Cub-O
A kid-sized burrito served in a 10" flour tortilla. Comes with cheddar cheese, lite rice, black beans, one vegetable of your choice, and chicken, steak, or tofu (choose one). Served with house-fried tortilla chips.
Extra Sides
Smashed Avocado (GF+V)
A 4 oz side of smashed avocado
BBQ Kettle chips
A side of crispy BBQ Kettle chips
Black Beans (GF+V)
A 4 oz portion of our house black beans.
Tortilla Chips (GF+V)
A side of our house-fried corn tortilla chips.
Garlic Chili Sriracha (GF+V)
A 2 oz side of spicy garlic chili sriracha.
Guacamole (GF)
A 4 oz side of our house guacamole.
Hummus (GF)
A 4 oz side of our house-made hummus.
Pizza Sauce (V)
A 4 oz side of our pizza sauce.
Red Pepper Queso (GF)
A 4 oz side of our famous red pepper queso.
Sriracha Refried Beans (GF+V)
A 4 oz side of spicy sriracha refried beans.
Cilantro Lime Rice (GF+V)
A 4 oz side of our cilantro lime rice.
Salsa
A 4 oz side of the salsa of your choice.
Sour Cream (GF)
A 4 oz portion of sour cream.
Southwestern Coleslaw (GF)
A 4 oz side of our Southwestern slaw.
CANS
NANTUCKET
Cranberry
Grape
Half&Half
Kiwi Berry
Lemonade
Orange
Orange Mango
Peach Orange
Plum
Apple
Pineapple Orange Guava
Pom Cherry
Pom Pear
Pineapple Orange Banana
HOUSE MARGARITA MIXES
PINTS
HOT PINT
A full pint of our Hot salsa.
MILD PINT
A full pint of our Mild salsa.
KIWI PINT
A full pint of our Kiwi salsa.
POTLE PINT
A full pint of our Fire Roasted Chipotle salsa.
QUESO PINT
A full pint of our Red Pepper Queso.
GUAC PINT
A full pint of our house-made Guacamole.
HUMMUS PINT
A full pint of our house Hummus topped with feta cheese crumbles.
LADA PINT
A full pint of our Red Mexican Enchilada sauce.
SLAW PINT
A full pint of our Southwestern Slaw.
RICE PINT
A full pint of our Cilantro Lime Rice.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown, WV 26505