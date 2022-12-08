- Home
Blackberry Market
315A Main Street
North Little Rock, AR 72114
SALADS
Blackberry Market Salad (GF, V)
Field greens, with blackberries, goat cheese, and spiced pecans. Served with a side of Blackberry Vinaigrette.
Ginger Veggie Salad (GF, V+)
Shaved veggies, edamame, red cabbage, red bell peppers, pineapple, and avocado with a ginger vinaigrette dressing.
Southwest Ranch Salad (GF, V)
Avocado, corn, red peppers, roasted red onions, tortilla strips, avocado, and black beans with Southwest ranch.
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
Homemade croutons, parmesan, shredded kale, and romaine with lemon-kissed Caesar dressing.
Harvest Cobb Salad (GF)
Apples, walnuts, blue cheese, grilled chicken breast, and dried cranberries with our blackberry vinaigrette.
LUNCH SANDWICHES
Arkansas Club
Sliced turkey breast, Petit Jean bacon, tomatoes, and arugula with herbed aioli
Avocado BLT
Petit Jean bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with herbed aioli
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our delectable chicken salad (or sub tuna salad) with spring mix (contains nuts)
Turkey Apple Gouda (NF)
Sliced turkey, apples, and gouda cheese with chutney and spring mix
Vegan Wrap (Vegan)
Roasted sweet potatoes, kale, romaine, roasted poblano, onion, and pepitas with a tahini dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Grilled Cheese (NF, V)
Cheddar and havarti cheese with our famous tomato jam
Caprese Panini (NF, V)
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, spinach, and tomato jam
Roast Beef Panini (NF)
Sliced roast beef, havarti cheese, caramelized onions, and arugula with red pepper horseradish aioli
Tavern Ham Panini (NF)
Ham and havarti cheese, house made pickles, and caramelized onions with honey mustard
Tuna Salad Melt
Our tuna salad with melted cheddar cheese (may substitute with chicken salad)
MIX & MATCH
MARKET CASE
Fresh Fruit Salad (GF, NF, Vegan)
Seasonal fresh melon, berries and other fruits.
Chicken Salad (GF, DF)
Ingredients: Chicken, mayo, dijon mustard, apples, currants, almonds, shallots, sugar, champagne vinegar, salt and pepper.
Tuna Salad (GF, DF, NF)
Ingredients: Tuna, celery, dill, lemons, mayo, dijon
Crisp Winter Kale Salad (GF, Vegan)
Thai Slaw (GF, Vegan)
Pesto Pasta (V, NF)
Ingredients: Cavatappi, mozzarella balls, spinach, tomato, parmesan, asparagus, basil, garlic
Curry Cauliflower (GF, NF, Vegan)
Smoky Sweet Potato (GF, NF)
Berry Balsamic Chickpea (GF, V)
Apple Rosemary Brussels (GF, NF, Vegan)
BLT Caesar Pasta (NF)
Pomegranate Quinoa (GF, NF, Vegan)
MUNCHKIN
Grilled Cheese Munchkin
Half Grilled Cheddar Cheese sandwich. Served with fruit cup, carrots and ranch for dipping.
Munchkin Grilled Chicken Skewers (GF)
Three chicken skewers served with a fruit cup, carrots and ranch dipping sauce.
1/2 Farmhouse
One biscuit sandwich with a fried egg and our thick-cut hickory smoked bacon. Comes with a side of our home-style potatoes.
Munchkin Charcuterie
Slices of Salami, Cheddar Cheese and bread. Served with fruit cup, carrots and ranch dipping sauce.
GRAB & GO: Soups, Parfaits & Salads
GRAB & GO: Bakery
BREAKFAST ENTREES
Farmhouse Breakfast
Two biscuit sandwiches with fried eggs and our thick-cut hickory smoked bacon. Comes with a side of our home-style potatoes
1/2 Farmhouse
One biscuit sandwich with a fried egg and our thick-cut hickory smoked bacon. Comes with a side of our home-style potatoes.
Ham & Cheese Panini
Ham, cheddar cheese, and eggs. Comes with a side of home-style potatoes.
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, fried eggs, spring mix, and herbed aioli on ciabatta bread. Comes with a side of home-style potatoes.
Veggie Sandwich
Sliced Gouda, spinach, tomato jam, roasted red onions, herbed aioli, and fried eggs on ciabatta bread. Comes with a side of home-style potatoes.
Avocado Toast (V+, NF)
Two slices of toast with smashed avocado and fresh arugula. Topped with shaved veggies. Add two fried eggs for $1.50. (Breakfast Potatoes not included on this dish.)
Half Avocado Toast (V+, NF)
A single thick slice of ciabatta toast with smashed avocado and fresh arugula. Topped with shaved veggies. Add two fried eggs for $1.00 (Eggs only available during breakfast hours.)
Biscuits and Gravy
2 biscuits served with homemade sausage gravy.
Breakfast Stack (GF)
Bacon, fried eggs, spring mix, and herbed aioli served over greens without bread. Comes with a side of home-style potatoes.
Veggie Stack (GF, V)
Sliced Gouda, spinach, tomato jam, roasted red onions, herbed aioli, and fried eggs served over greens without bread. Comes with a side of home-style potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito
BREAKFAST A LA CARTE
Fresh Fruit Salad
A half pint of our daily mixed fresh fruit salad.
Breakfast Potatoes
A half pint of our home-style potatoes.
Eggs
Two eggs of your choice.
Bacon
Two slices of thick-cut hickory smoked bacon.
Slice Of Bread
One slice of your choice of bread, toasted. Option to add sides of honey butter and blackberry jam.
Biscuit
Our house-made Buttermilk Biscuit served with butter and blackberry jam.
Blackberry Steel Cut Oats (GF, V+)
Steel cut oats kissed with brown sugar and cinnamon, topped with blackberries and pecans.
BAKERY BREAKFAST
Cinnamon Roll
Famous house-made cinnamon roll topped with frosting
Banana Nut Bread Slice
Muffin: Blueberry
Biscuit
Our house-made Buttermilk Biscuit served with butter and blackberry jam.
Scone: Blueberry Lemon
Muffin Chocolate Chip
Scone: Apple Cinnamon
Scone: Blackberry Lemon
COOKIES
BARS
GLUTEN FREE BAKERY
SEASONAL BEVERAGES
COFFEE: Hot & Iced
Drip Coffee
Freshly brewed daily selection of Intelligentsia Coffee: Decaf or Regular.
Cold Brew
Intelligentsia Single-Origin Cold Brewed Coffee
Cold Foam Cold Brew
Intelligentsia cold brew topped with foamed milk of choice. ICED only.
Cafe Au Lait
Steamed milk of your choice poured over a freshly brewed cup of Intelligentsia.
Red Eye
Two espresso shots poured over a cup of our freshly brewed Intelligentsia coffee.
Iced Coffee
Smooth and rich Intelligentsia Cold Coffee.
ESPRESSO BEVERAGES
Espresso
Two or four shots of our daily selection of espresso from Intelligentsia
Macchiato
Traditional Macchiato is made by adding 1oz of steamed milk over 2 shots espresso. The popular Caramel Macchiato is made using 2 shots espresso and caramel sauce with larger amounts steamed milk.
Cortado
Equal parts espresso with steamed milk. Traditionally served warmed rather than steaming hot.
Cappuccino
Steamed milk foam poured over two shots espresso.
Latte
Two shots of espresso and steamed milk of your choice. Treat yourself today by adding a flavor.
Mocha
Our two shot latte flavored with house made mocha sauce.
Americano
Two or four shots of espresso poured over hot water.
TEA BASED BEVERAGES
Batch Brewed Iced Tea
House-made, unsweetened, brewed iced tea using Rishi tea. Choose from classic black tea, jasmine green tea or our tropical hibiscus (a delicious, caffeine-free option).
Hot Tea
A wide selection of loose leaf teas from Rishi
Chai Latte
Organic Masala Chai tea concentrate from Rishi mixed with milk and steamed.
Matcha Latte
Japanese green tea powder hydrated and mixed with steamed milk of your choice. Hint if you want a slightly sweetened option - choose "Unsweet" and then add your favorite barista flavor.
Matcha Americano
Two or four shots of matcha poured over hot water. (can also be requested iced)
Tea Latte
Your choice of brewed, loose-leaf tea from Rishi. We steep a strong tea concentrate and then pour steamed milk of your choice over the top.
COLD & BOTTLED BEVERAGES
Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade. **For Arnold Palmer please see our Batch Brew Iced Tea**
Orange Juice
Freshly squeezed orange juice
Bottled Water
Coca Cola Sodas
Sprite, Coca-Cola, or Diet Coke
Milk 1%
Chocolate Milk
Honest Kid's Apple Juice Pouch
Honest Kids 100% Organic Apple Juice
Izze
Blackberry Sparkling Juice
Rootbeer
HOT COCOA & STEAMER
GROCERY: Whole Bean Coffee
GROCERY: Tea for Home
GROCERY: Dressings
Blackberry Vinaigrette
Our signature name dressing is available to take home in a half-pint, full pint or quart size.
Creamy Caesar
Our Caesar dressing is available to take home in a half-pint, full pint or quart size.
Balsamic Citrus Vinaigrette
Southwest Ranch
Ranch
Jar: Blackberry Jam
Jar: Strawberry Jam
Jar: Almond Butter *Keep Refridgerated
PARTY FOOD
Caprese Skewers: Quantity by 1 Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.* Fresh mozzarella balls paired with grape tomatoes and basil, drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic reduction. <GF, NF, Vegan>
Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus: Quantity by 1 Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.* <GF, DF, NF>
Deviled Eggs: Quantity by 1 Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.* Traditional-style with bumpy mustard and smoked paprika. <GF, NF, V>
Mini Ham Biscuits: Quantity by 1 Dozen
Our house-baked biscuits made bite-sized, filled with deli ham and our savory cranberry chutney <DF, NF>
Bacon Stuffed Potatoes: Quantity by 1 Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.* Filled with fluffy cream cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles. <GF, NF>
Shrimp Cocktail: Quantity by 1 Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.* A classic! Always a winner. <GF, DF, NF>
Bacon Wrapped Dates: Quantity by 2 Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.* Stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped in bacon then baked to perfection.
Mini Meatballs: Quantity by 2 Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.* Simmered to perfection and served in our Asian BBQ sauce.
Brown Sugar Bacon Bites: Quantity by 2 Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.* Brown sugar bacon with a hint of chipotle, crisped up – simple, sweet, and smoky<GF, NF, DF>
Bruschetta Dip Pint
*Order 48 hours in advance.* Chopped fresh tomatoes with basil--the perfect addition to an appetizer spread or cheese board. Pairs well with crostini or crackers. (vegan, GF)
Fresno Cheese Dip Pint
*Order 48 hours in advance.* Creamy, spicy, cheesy goodness--this cheese "pate" is made with fresno peppers for that perfect hint of spice. Another great addition to a cheese board, or to serve on it's own with potato chips, crackers, or pretzels. (GF, V)
Pan-Fried Onion Dip Pint
*Order 48 hours in advance.* A Blackberry Market classic! This creamy dip is made with slow-caramelized onions and is tasty with potato chips or veggies! (GF, V)
Dip: Dill Parmesan (Full Pint)
*Order 48 hours in advance.* This is our signature dip that we send out with all of our veggie crudites. A bright, fresh show-stopping crowd-pleaser!
PLATTERS
Artisan Cheese Platter
*Order 48 hours in advance.* An award-winning selection of specialty imported and domestic cheeses, accompanied by dried and freshseasonal fruits, candied nuts, baguette slices, and crackers. Serves 8-12.
Charcuterie Platter
*Order 48 hours in advance.* A selection of artisanal meats and cheeses, bumpy mustard, chutney, bread, and crackers (Serves 8-12)
Balsamic Grilled Vegetables
*Order 48 hours in advance.* A selection of seasonal grilled vegetables, which may include asparagus, sweet peppers, seasonal squashes, Portobello mushrooms and red onions.
Veggie Crudites Platter
*Order 48 hours in advance.* Fresh seasonal and blanched vegetables with a lemon Parmesan dipping sauce.
MARKET SIDES
Chicken Salad (GF, DF)
*Order 48 hours in advance* Ingredients: chicken, apples, diced celery, currants, sliced almonds, mayo, shallot, champagne vinegar
Tuna Salad (GF, NF, DF)
*Order 48 hours in advance* Ingredients: tuna, celery, dill, lemons, mayo, dijon
Fresh Fruit Salad (GF, NF, Vegan)
*Order 48 hours in advance* Ingredients: Melon, Pineapple, Grapes, Strawberries, Blackberries
Pesto Pasta (NF, V)
*Order 48 hours in advance* Ingredients: cavatappi, mozzarella balls, spinach, tomato, parmesan, asparagus, basil, garlic
Crisp Winter Kale Salad (GF, Vegan)
Thai Slaw (GF, Vegan)
PLEASE NOTE: 48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED. <GF, Vegan>
Curry Cauliflower (GF, NF, Vegan)
Smoky Sweet Potato (GF, NF)
Berry Balsamic Chickpea (GF, V)
Apple Rosemary Brussels (GF, NF, Vegan)
BLT Caesar Pasta (NF)
Pomegranate Quinoa (GF, NF, Vegan)
GREEN SALADS
Blackberry Market Salad
*Order 24 hours in advance.* Blackberries, goat cheese, and spiced pecans with our Blackberry vinaigrette.
Southwest Salad
*Order 24 hours in advance.* Black beans, corn, red peppers, tomatoes, roasted red onions and tortilla strips with a Southwest ranch dressing.
Kale Caesar Salad
*Order 24 hours in advance.* Homemade croutons, Parmesan, shredded kale and romaine with lemon-kissed Caesar dressing. (NF, V)
Harvest Chopped Salad
*Order 24 hours in advance.* Chopped apples, celery, walnuts, dried cranberries, and blue cheese with our blackberry vinaigrette (GF, V)
Ginger Veggie Salad (GF, Vegan)
*Order 48 hours in advance.* Shaved veggies, edamame, red cabbage, red bell peppers, and pineapple with a ginger vinaigrette dressing.
INDIVIDUAL CATERING BOXES
BEVERAGES
Box O' Coffee
*Order 12 hours in advance.* 1 Gallon of Freshly brewed daily selection of Intelligentsia *Decaf or Regular*Cups, lids, sleeves, stirrers, cream, and sugar provided upon request
Iced Tea Gallon
*Order 22 hours in advance.* 1 Gallon of our Fabulous House Brewed Iced Tea.
Lemonade
*Order 24 hours in advance.* 1 Gallon Fresh Squeezed Lemonade.
BAKERY
Breakfast Bakery Tray
*Order 48 hours in advance.* Party-sized cinnamon rolls, scones and muffins
Assorted Mini Sweets Tray
*Order 48 hours in advance.* A tray of our house-baked goodness which includes a fabulous tasting assortment of bars, bite size cookies and mini cupcakes
Assorted Gluten-Free Mini Sweets Tray
*Order 48 hours in advance.* An assortment of gluten-free sweets, including Chocolate Chip cookies, Brownies, Rice Krispy Treats, and Mini Chocolate Chip Coconut Macaroons.
Cookies by the Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.*
Bars by the Dozen
*Order 24 hours in advance.* Your choice of plain brownies, blackberry brownies (with house-made blackberry jam), cream cheese brownies, blackberry bars, market bars, and/or rice crispy bars.
Cupcakes by the Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.*
Cinnamon Rolls by the Dozen
*Order 24 hours in advance.* Our famous house-baked cinnamon rolls topped with buttercream frosting.
Scones by the Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.*
Muffins by the Dozen
*Order 48 hours in advance.*
Quiche: Bacon Asiago
*Order 48 hours in advance.*
Blackberry Lemon Layer Cake (6 inch)
*Order 48 hours in advance.*
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
315A Main Street, North Little Rock, AR 72114