- Home
- /
- Wake Forest
- /
- Blackbird Brewery - 3608 Rogers Branch Rd Suite 101
Blackbird Brewery 3608 Rogers Branch Rd Suite 101
No reviews yet
3608 Rogers Branch Rd Suite 101
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRAFT
BB BEERS
- Chimcoe West Coast IPA$4.00+
- Coffee Cake Milk Stout$3.50+
We made a deliciously silky milk stout with chocolate barley and rye malts. After fermentation, the beer was dosed with Saigon cinnamon sticks and freshly roasted Honduras and Ugandan coffee beans from Black and White coffee roasters. 5.0% ABV
- Girl You Know Wit's True Belgian Witbier$3.50+
So, what are you doing back at Blackbird? Well, I sat back and thought about the things we used to do, the beer I drank with you, the cheers, and many brews. I’m so in love, Girl You Know Wit’s True. We are channeling Milli Vanilli, but this beer is a classic, crushable Belgian Witbier with wheat, coriander, and orange peel. Order a pint and know my love is for you. 4.5% ABV
- Glori Sunset Pineapple Hazy DIPA$4.00+
A collaboration with Proximity Brewing and Glori Cocktail Bar in Durham. We crafted a Double IPA with pineapple puree and Citra cryo hops for their Blacktoberfest event. A showcase of balance, large portions of malt, oats, and hops combined with fruit puree meld seamlessly in a creamy and tropical delivery that’s dangerously smooth and easy to drink. 8.5% ABV
- Kolsch$3.50+
The classic light and crisp German ale, drinks like a lager but with unique stone fruit, salt cracker and chalky aromas you only find in Kolsch. A special selection of malts and hops we don’t share with our other beers, a special yeast strain, tricky alkaline, and 3 week cold conditioning to settle into its personality makes this a one of a kind beer style we can’t get enough of. 4.5% ABV
- Polo Czech Polotmavý Amber Lager$4.00+
Commonly called “half-dark”, this is a midway point between a Pilsner and Dark Lager. Imported Czech pale and crystal malts were double decoction mashed, then hopped like a Pilsner with Czech Saaz and Kazbek hops. Naturally carbonated and clarified during an 11 week maturation in a horizontal tank. 4.8 % ABV
- Potae NZ Thiolized Hazy IPA$4.00+
Pronounced “Poe-Tie”, the Māori word for “Hat”. This brew is the sequel to Get These Hats Off Me Hazy IPA and representation of the many hats we wear here at Blackbird. We consider ourselves multi-skilled and this beer is another incredible demonstration. This Hazy IPA is brewed with thiolized yeast and hopped with New Zealand grown Riwaka and Freestyle Farms Motueka and Nelson hops. Silver medal winner at the 2023 NC Brewers Cup Competition. 7.0% ABV
- Tuxedo at a Pool Party German Pilsner$4.00+
Our pilsners are special beers that require extra steps and know-how on the brewhouse with 8 weeks minimum maturation in tanks. German malt is step mashed with a single decoction, then hopped with Hallertau Mittelfrüh and Saphir. Naturally carbonated and lagered in horizontal tanks. 4.8% ABV
- Santa's Pumpkin Potion Spiced Amber Ale$4.00+Out of stock
We rested this amber beer on Vietnamese Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Allspice, Ginger, Cloves, butternut squash, and last but not least freshly zested Orange peel. This beer is perfect for cozy fireside chats with friends or family. May it give you all the holiday feels. 7.2% ABV
- Johann Sebastian Bock Springbock$3.50+Out of stock
Inspired by the empty hole in our hearts as we await the ‘24 Festbier release this fall, we needed something to scratch the itch of a malty, slightly bigger lager that still maintains good drinkability. Single decoction mashed and brewed with 50% Pilsner malt, the remaining 50% is a blend of Maris Otter, Munich, Vienna, and a touch of dark crystal malt. Hopped with German Perle, fermented as dry as we could get it, and naturally carbonated from 6 weeks in a horizontal tank. 6.5% ABV
- Fair Winds Session IPA$4.00+Out of stock
Collaboration with Cape Side Brewing in Southport. Like calm seas on a perfect sailing day, Fair Winds is a lower ABV Hazy IPA that you can enjoy all day without hitting rough waters. Our combined knowledge of ingredients and techniques all came into play to get the body and flavor you expect from a bigger beer. Neo-mexicanus hops and thiol forming yeast deliver a tropical bouquet of coconut, mango, passion fruit, and citrus. 4.5% ABV
- Birdvar Czech Pale Lager$4.00+Out of stock
We wanted to throw as many quality ingredients and processes as possible into a lower ABV lager. Traditionally floor malted Bohemian barley malt was triple decoction mashed for five hours, a complicated old world brewing process where a portion of mash is separated, boiled and returned to the main mash to hit 5 enzymatic temperature zones. It’s then hopped with huge additions of mild and spicy Saaz, fermented cold and slow and transferred to a horizontal tank for nearly 2 months for rustic nuance and natural carbonation. 4.0% ABV
- Squad Deep West Coast IPA$4.00+Out of stock
If you’re rollin’ up to Blackbird squad deep, look no further and start things off with a round of this fire Westy. It’s not often a new heavy hitting hop variety hits the scene that competes with some of the biggest names in the hop game, but Indie Hops in Portland developed Strata hops and it’s a total bangar. We’ve brewed with it a few times, but this one's all Strata for its fruity funky danky goodness. 6.6% ABV.
- Barbie's Dream Beer Blue/Razz Sour Ale$4.50+Out of stock
Barbie loves to dazzle her guests with the best drinks and parties, so she had to create something delicious for all her friends. Using her science background and her passion for pink, Barbie packed this smoothie-style sour full of blueberry and raspberry for a fruit-forward, refreshing beer with just a hint of mild tartness. Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party! 5.2% ABV
- Hella Pils West Coast Pilsner$3.50+Out of stock
- Perry's Epiphany Hefeweizen$3.50+Out of stock
Classic German style wheat beer. 50% of this beer is made from wheat grown at Perry Family Farm in Rolesville, four miles from the brewery, and malted at Epiphany Craft Malt in Durham. Brewed the hard way, this went through five mash steps including two decoctions to get every bit of character these malts have to offer. Naturally carbonated and unfiltered. 4.8% ABV
- The Long and Winding Road Baltic Porter$4.00+Out of stock
Dark lager famously brewed in Poland and Russia. Slightly lighter in color than an English porter, but with higher ABV and bigger malt and dark fruit notes. Single decoction mashed and lagered for 6 weeks, we brewed this in preparation for an El Nino winter. Let this one lead you to our door. 7.6% ABV
- Yellow Submarine Hazy IPA$4.00+Out of stock
We all live in a yellow submarine, propelling through a sea of hazy IPAs and this is a damn good one. We dove all in by double dry hopping with Citra for those looking for juice. Made with a base of oat malt and London yeast for an opaque and creamy base. This brew was dry hopped mid fermentation with Citra Cryo to pick up those lush biotransformation characters from the yeast and then doused a few days later with hand selected Citra T90s. 7.6% ABV
- Gorlami Italian Pilsner$3.50+Out of stock
- Hungry Are the Damned Imperial Milk Stout$5.00+Out of stock
Fermented for about 20 days, we then spent two days toasting over 45lbs of coconut or 12lbs per barrel for our humble sized batch. We then tossed this deliciousness into the tank with a bunch of crushed up oreos and conditioned it for a few weeks. May this beer take you to a world of infinite ravenous delights, tantalize your senses, and challenge your intellectual limitations. 12.7% ABV
- Mr. Anderson Neo-Mexicanus Hazy IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Canary M. Burns Hazy IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- You're Toast, Mate Pub Ale$3.00+Out of stock
- Apothecary Porter with Peanut Butter Cups$4.00+Out of stock
- Gnar Gnar West Coast IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Apothecary Porter$3.50+Out of stock
- Shredduce West Coast IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Budgie Smugglers Hazy IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Court Shoes Only Hazy IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Don't Throw Rocks Dry Hopped Pilsner$4.00+Out of stock
- Dragon Sour$3.50+Out of stock
- Big Trees Celebration Style IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Festbier$3.50+Out of stock
- Gave Me Cookie Got You Cookie Brown Ale$3.50+Out of stock
- Inspired By U American IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Jelly Boi West Coast Hazy IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Left Coast Crush West Coast IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Local Miler Lager$3.50+Out of stock
- Munich Dunkel$3.50+Out of stock
- No Si Mexican Lager$3.50+Out of stock
- Perry's Revelation Weizenbock$3.50+Out of stock
- Polevik Czech Pilsner$4.00+Out of stock
- Rauchinator Smoked Dopplebock$3.50+Out of stock
- Sunshine Sour Ale$4.00+Out of stock
- The One Neo-Mexicanus Hazy IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Well, Fleku 2 Czech Dark Lager$3.50+Out of stock
- Where I Belong West Coast IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Yellow Starship Hazy IPA$4.00+Out of stock
- Michelle Belgian Tripel$4.50+Out of stock
- Sunday Brunch Belgian Dubbel$4.00+Out of stock
- No Luck's Given Milk Stout$3.50+Out of stock
GUEST TAPS
- Original Sin Black Widow Cider$4.00+Out of stock
- Atomic Pear Cider$3.50+
- Untitled Art Seltzer$3.50+
- Blake's Triple Jam Hard CIder$3.50+Out of stock
- Blake's Peach Party Hard Cider$3.50+Out of stock
- Wooden Robot Robotico Mexican Lager$3.00+Out of stock
- East Bower Cider Queen Bee Hard Cider$4.00+Out of stock
Semi-dry cider made with raw honey & hints of tropical fruit aromas
WINE
Red
White
- Chateau Haut-La Pereyre$13.00+
- Hugl Weine Gruner Ventliner$12.00+
- La Closerie De Lys Chardonnay$11.00+
- Poppy Chardonnay$8.00+
- Zenato Pinot Grigio$9.00+
- Lucashof Riesling$10.00+
- Toi Toi Sauvignon Blanc$10.00+
- Vietti Moscato d'Asti$10.00+
- La Perlina Sparkling Moscato$10.00
- Pavette Sauvignon Blanc$9.00+Out of stock
- La Crema Chardonnay$12.00+
Rose
Sparkling
RETAIL BEER
CAN BEER - SGL
- Corking Fee$3.00
- Birdvar Czech Pale Lager Sgl Can$4.50
We wanted to throw as many quality ingredients and processes as possible into a lower ABV lager. Traditionally floor malted Bohemian barley malt was triple decoction mashed for five hours, a complicated old world brewing process where a portion of mash is separated, boiled and returned to the main mash to hit 5 enzymatic temperature zones. It’s then hopped with huge additions of mild and spicy Saaz, fermented cold and slow and transferred to a horizontal tank for nearly 2 months for rustic nuance and natural carbonation. 4.0% ABV
- Chimcoe West Coast IPA$4.75
- Gorlami Italian Pilsner Sgl Can$4.50
Whether you speak the best Italian (eye tal yun) or 2nd best and heck maybe even 3rd best italian, then beer is made to put a little zip and zest in your step and may even make you want to waggle your hands when talking. It takes notes and is crafted similarly to its German brother Pilsner, but with lower IBUs and getting its own unique aroma from a dash and a chef’s kiss of Saphir and Spalter hops added post lagering. Saltui & Grazie for drinking this one heck of fun beer. 5.0% ABV
- Glori Sunset Pineapple Hazy DIPA Sgl Can$4.75
A collaboration with Proximity Brewing and Glori Cocktail Bar in Durham. We crafted a Double IPA with pineapple puree and Citra cryo hops for their Blacktoberfest event. A showcase of balance, large portions of malt, oats, and hops combined with fruit puree meld seamlessly in a creamy and tropical delivery that’s dangerously smooth and easy to drink. 8.5% ABV
- Coffee Cake Milk Stout Sgl Can$4.25
We made a deliciously silky milk stout with chocolate barley and rye malts. After fermentation, the beer was dosed with Saigon cinnamon sticks and freshly roasted Honduras and Ugandan coffee beans from Black and White coffee roasters. 5.0% ABV
- Kolsch Sgl Can$4.00
The classic light and crisp German ale, drinks like a lager but with unique stone fruit, salt cracker and chalky aromas you only find in Kolsch. A special selection of malts and hops we don’t share with our other beers, a special yeast strain, tricky alkaline, and 3 week cold conditioning to settle into its personality makes this a one of a kind beer style we can’t get enough of. 4.5% ABV
- Girl You Know Wit's True Belgian Witbier$4.25
So, what are you doing back at Blackbird? Well, I sat back and thought about the things we used to do, the beer I drank with you, the cheers, and many brews. I’m so in love, Girl You Know Wit’s True. We are channeling Milli Vanilli, but this beer is a classic, crushable Belgian Witbier with wheat, coriander, and orange peel. Order a pint and know my love is for you. 4.5% ABV
- Gnar Gnar West Coast IPA Sgl Can$4.75
You’ll want to take some cans of Gnar Gnar to whatever gnarly plans you’ve got this spring. This easy-going clear and dry modern IPA is brewed with hop extracts, El Dorado lupomax, and some Citra and Nelson Sauvin hops. Drink the Gnar! 6.6% ABV
- Johann Sebastian Bock Springbock Sgl Can$4.25
Inspired by the empty hole in our hearts as we await the ‘24 Festbier release this fall, we needed something to scratch the itch of a malty, slightly bigger lager that still maintains good drinkability. Single decoction mashed and brewed with 50% Pilsner malt, the remaining 50% is a blend of Maris Otter, Munich, Vienna, and a touch of dark crystal malt. Hopped with German Perle, fermented as dry as we could get it, and naturally carbonated from 6 weeks in a horizontal tank. 6.5% ABV
- Perry's Epiphany Hefeweizen Sgl Can$4.00
Classic German style wheat beer. 50% of this beer is made from wheat grown at Perry Family Farm in Rolesville, four miles from the brewery, and malted at Epiphany Craft Malt in Durham. Brewed the hard way, this went through five mash steps including two decoctions to get every bit of character these malts have to offer. Naturally carbonated and unfiltered. 4.8% ABV
- Potae Thiolized Hazy IPA Sgl Can$4.75
Pronounced “Poe-Tie”, the Māori word for “Hat”. This brew is the sequel to Get These Hats Off Me Hazy IPA and representation of the many hats we wear here at Blackbird. We consider ourselves multi-skilled and this beer is another incredible demonstration. This Hazy IPA is brewed with thiolized yeast and hopped with New Zealand grown Riwaka and Freestyle Farms Motueka and Nelson hops. Silver medal winner at the 2023 NC Brewers Cup Competition. 7.0% ABV
- Squad Deep West Coast IPA$4.75
- Tuxedo at a Pool Party German Pilsner Sgl Can$4.50
Our pilsners are special beers that require extra steps and know-how on the brewhouse with 8 weeks minimum maturation in tanks. German malt is step mashed with a single decoction, then hopped with Hallertau Mittelfrüh and Saphir. Naturally carbonated and lagered in horizontal tanks. 4.8% ABV
- You're Toast, Mate Pub Ale$4.00
Pride of Spitalfields pub holds a special place in my heart and this beer is an homage to a fun filled night at a boozer of a London pub. The night was filled with plenty of laughs on top of a slight roast from some English lads yelling "You're Toast Mate!" This beer is perfectly sessionable coming in at 3.5% abv, and has a delightful malty backbone that is reminiscent of a freshly toasted baguette. Balanced and easy to drink and perfect for any occasion, even if you're getting roasted by your friends. So don't be a tosser and order yourself and your friends a proper pint of this beer. 3.5% ABV
- Big Trees Celebration Style IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Apothecary Porter Sgl Can$4.25Out of stock
- Mr. Anderson Neo-Mexicanus Hazy IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Barbie's Dream Beer Blue/Razz Sour Ale Sgl Can$5.25Out of stock
Barbie loves to dazzle her guests with the best drinks and parties, so she had to create something delicious for all her friends. Using her science background and her passion for pink, Barbie packed this smoothie-style sour full of blueberry and raspberry for a fruit-forward, refreshing beer with just a hint of mild tartness. Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party! 5.2% ABV
- Hella Pils West Coast Pilsner Sgl Can$4.50Out of stock
- The Long and Winding Road Baltic Porter Sgl Can$4.50Out of stock
Dark lager famously brewed in Poland and Russia. Slightly lighter in color than an English porter, but with higher ABV and bigger malt and dark fruit notes. Single decoction mashed and lagered for 6 weeks, we brewed this in preparation for an El Nino winter. Let this one lead you to our door. 7.6% ABV
- Yellow Submarine Hazy IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
We all live in a yellow submarine, propelling through a sea of hazy IPAs and this is a damn good one. We dove all in by double dry hopping with Citra for those looking for juice. Made with a base of oat malt and London yeast for an opaque and creamy base. This brew was dry hopped mid fermentation with Citra Cryo to pick up those lush biotransformation characters from the yeast and then doused a few days later with hand selected Citra T90s. 7.6% ABV
- Budgie Smugglers Hazy IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Apothecary Porter with Peanut Butter Cups Sgl Can$4.25Out of stock
- Court Shoes Only Hazy IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Shredduce West Coast IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Canary M. Burns Hazy IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Don't Throw Rocks Dry Hopped Pilsner Sgl Can$4.50Out of stock
- Dragon Sour Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Festbier Sgl Can$4.25Out of stock
- Gave Me Cookie Got You Cookie Brown Ale Sgl Can$4.25Out of stock
- Hungry Are the Damned Imperial Milk Stout Sgl Can$12.00Out of stock
- Inspired By U American IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Jelly Boi West Coast Hazy IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Left Coast Crush West Coast IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Local Miler Lager Sgl Can$4.25Out of stock
- No Si Mexican Lager Sgl Can$4.50Out of stock
- Perry's Revelation Weizenbock Sgl Can$4.25Out of stock
- Polevik Czech Pilsner Sgl Can$4.50Out of stock
- Rauchinator Smoked Dopplebock Sgl Can$4.50Out of stock
- Munich Dunkel Sgl Can$4.25Out of stock
- Sunshine Sour Ale Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- The One Neo-Mexicanus Hazy IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Well, Fleku 2 Czech Dark Lager Sgl Can$4.50Out of stock
- Where I Belong West Coast IPA Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
- Yellow Starship Sgl Can$4.75Out of stock
CAN BEER - 4pk
- Barbie's Dream Beer Blue/Razz Sour Ale 4 pack$20.99
- Birdvar Czech Pale Lager 4 pk$16.99
- Chimcoe West Coast IPA$18.99
- Coffee Cake Milk Stout 4 pk$15.99
- 4 pk Girl You Know Wit's True Belgian Witbier$15.99
- Kolsch 4 pk$14.99
- Glori Sunset Pineapple Hazy DIPA 4 pk$18.99
- Gnar Gnar West Coast IPA 4pk$18.99
- Gorlami Italian Pilsner 4pk$16.99
- Johann Sebastian Bock Springbock 4pk$15.99
- Perry's Epiphany Hefeweizen 4 pk$15.99
- Potae Thiolized Hazy IPA 4 pk$18.99
- Squad Deep West Coast IPA$18.99
- 4 pk You're Toast, Mate Pub Ale$14.99
- Tuxedo at a Pool Party German Pilsner 4 pk$16.99
- The Long and Winding Road Baltic Porter 4 pk$16.99Out of stock
- Mr. Anderson Neo-Mexicanus Hazy IPA 4pk$18.99Out of stock
- Shredduce West Coast IPA 4 pk$18.99Out of stock
- Yellow Submarine Hazy IPA 4 pk$18.99Out of stock
- Canary M. Burns Hazy IPA 4 pk$18.99Out of stock
- Apothecary Porter 4 pk$15.99Out of stock
- Big Trees Celebration Style IPA 4 pk$18.99Out of stock
- Gave Me Cookie Got You Cookie Brown Ale 4 pk$15.99Out of stock
- Apothecary Porter with Peanut Butter Cups 4 pk$15.99Out of stock
- Don't Throw Rocks Dry Hopped Pilsner 4 pk$16.99Out of stock
- Dragon Sour 4 pk$18.99Out of stock
- Festbier 4 pk$15.99Out of stock
- Hella Pils West Coast Pilsner 4pk$16.99Out of stock
- Inspired By U American IPA 4 pk$18.99Out of stock
- Left Coast Crush West Coast IPA 4 pk$18.99Out of stock
- Local Miler Lager 4 pk$15.99Out of stock
- Jelly Boi West Coast Hazy IPA 4 pk$18.99Out of stock
- Munich Dunkel 4 pk$15.99Out of stock
- Perry's Revelation Weizenbock 4 pk$15.99Out of stock
- Polevik Czech Pilsner 4 pk$16.99Out of stock
- Rauchinator Smoked Dopplebock 4 pk$16.99Out of stock
- Sunshine Sour Ale 4 pk$17.99Out of stock
- The One Neo-Mexicanus Hazy IPA 4 pk$18.99Out of stock
- Where I Belong West Coast IPA 4 pk$18.99Out of stock
- Yellow Starship 4 pk$18.99Out of stock
GUEST RETAIL
SELTZER
MERCH
HATS
Women's Shirts
UNISEX SHIRTS
Glassware
- Blackbird Willi Glass$7.00
- Blackbird Tulip Glass$10.00
- Blackbird Hefeweizen Glass$10.00
Traditional German 20 oz Hefeweizen glass
- Blackbird 16 Oz Dimpled Mug$15.00
Serve your favorite lagers in this 16 oz dimpled mug
- Blackbird Festbier Mug$15.00
Classic German half liter mug
- Blackbird Wine Glass$15.00
Beautiful glass with custom gold logo, *handwash only*
- 5 oz taster Glass$5.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned local brewery combining craft, chemistry and community. Pull up a stool with us.
3608 Rogers Branch Rd Suite 101, Wake Forest, NC 27587