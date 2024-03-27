You're Toast, Mate Pub Ale

$4.00

Pride of Spitalfields pub holds a special place in my heart and this beer is an homage to a fun filled night at a boozer of a London pub. The night was filled with plenty of laughs on top of a slight roast from some English lads yelling "You're Toast Mate!" This beer is perfectly sessionable coming in at 3.5% abv, and has a delightful malty backbone that is reminiscent of a freshly toasted baguette. Balanced and easy to drink and perfect for any occasion, even if you're getting roasted by your friends. So don't be a tosser and order yourself and your friends a proper pint of this beer. 3.5% ABV