CHAPPAQUIDDICK Chappy Food Truck 2023
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come visit the Blackbird Cafe Food Truck and the Only Store on Chappy!
Location
219 Chappaquiddick Road, Edgartown, MA 02539
Gallery
