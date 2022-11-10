- Home
- /
- Acton
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Blackbird Cafe - Acton
Blackbird Cafe - Acton
2,218 Reviews
$$
342 Great Rd
Acton, MA 01720
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
HOT COFFEE Beverages
ICED COFFEE Beverages
HOT TEA Beverages
HOT TEA - Loose Leaf Tea
Highest Quality Hot Loose Leaf Tea, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors. Assortment of Black, Green & Herbal Teas. 16oz
Hot MATCHA GREEN TEA Latte
green tea matcha latte, 16 ounce hot - lightly sweetened with vanilla and made with with the highest-grade Green Tea Matcha Powder, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors.
Hot CHAI TEA Latte
Hot Chai Tea Latte, black tea and traditional chai spice, lightly sweetened steamed with your choice of milk
Hot DIRTY CHAI TEA Latte
Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & steamed milk blended with a double shot of espresso.
Hot CHOCOLATE CHAI TEA Latte
Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & steamed milk blended with gourmet sweet dark chocolate
Loose Leaf *TEA LATTE*
Tea Latte made by adding steamed milk over your choice of loose leaf tea bag. Served unsweetened unless otherwise requested. Highest Quality Hot Loose Leaf Tea, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors.
LONDON FOG Tea Latte
Tea Latte - Made with highest quality Loose Leaf Earl Grey Tea, topped with steamed milk and lightly sweetened with vanilla.
ICED TEA Beverages
ICED TEA, Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
ICED MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE
24 ounce Iced green tea matcha latte - lightly sweetened with vanilla and made with with the highest-grade Green Tea Matcha Powder, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors.
ICED CHAI TEA LATTE
Iced Chai Tea Latte, black tea and traditional chai spice, lightly sweetened. Small 16oz, Large 24oz
ICED DIRTY CHAI TEA LATTE - (Chai Latte + Espresso)
Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & milk blended with a double shot of espresso, served over ice. Small 16oz, Large 24oz
ICED CHOCOLATE CHAI TEA LATTE
Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & milk blended with gourmet chocolate, served over ice. Small 16oz, Large 24oz
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade!
FRAPPES & SMOOTHIES
HOT COCOA / STEAMER
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Early Bird Egg Sandwich
Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese.
Classic Two Egg Sandwich
Classic two egg sandwich. Two fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich
Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.
Northender Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg with sautéed spinach, tomato, provolone cheese & fresh pesto on toasted Tuscan bread.
Maple Sausage Waffle Sandwich
Waffle breakfast sandwich filled with maple sausage, 2 Fried eggs, American cheese and maple drizzle.
Avocado, Mixed Greens & Provolone on Whole Wheat - Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs with fresh sliced avocado, provolone cheese, and mixed greens, on toasted whole wheat bread.
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
Blackbird Bomb Burrito
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, sausage & bacon, smothered with cheddar-jack cheese, and smoky chipotle sauce in a soft tortilla wrap, The Bomb!
Farmhouse Veggie Burrito
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese & loaded with sautéed fresh veggies - red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper & spinach, in a soft tortilla wrap
Western Chipotle Burrito
Two scrambled eggs , pecan-wood smoked ham, cheddar cheese, with sautéed red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and smoky chipotle sauce and home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap.
Baconator Burrito
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with chopped bacon, chopped bacon, and more chopped bacon....with cheddar-jack cheese, in a soft tortilla wrap.
Classic Cheese Burrito
Simply Classic! Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese served in a soft tortilla wrap.
VEGAN BURRITO
BREAKFAST BOWLS
Farmhouse Veggie Breakfast Bowl
Two eggs over easy with cheddar cheese & loaded with fresh sautéed veggies; red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper & spinach in a bowl with baby spinach, home fried potatoes & quinoa.
Western Chipotle Breakfast Bowl
Two eggs over easy, pecan-wood smoked ham, shredded cheddar-jack cheese with sautéed red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, with smoky chipotle sauce on the side served in a bowl over baby spinach, home fried potatoes & quinoa.
Blackbird Bomb Bowl^^
Two eggs over easy, with sautéed red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, sausage & bacon, smothered with cheddar-jack cheese with smoky chipotle sauce on the side served in a bowl over baby spinach, home fried potatoes & quinoa.
BREAKFAST CLASSICS & PLATES
Two Eggs Your Way (Plate)
Two eggs cooked any style, served with toast and home fries. Add bacon, ham, sausage or veggie sausage for $3.
Goat Cheese, Dill & Scallion Scrambled Eggs
Fluffy scrambled eggs with fresh, creamy goat cheese, dill and scallions served with Tuscan toast
Colonial Breakfast
A hearty breakfast of two eggs any way served with bacon, sausage, toast, home fried potatoes and a side of two pancakes.
AVOCADO TOAST
GRIDDLE
BAGELS & TOAST
BREAKFAST SIDES
SIDE OF BACON, 3 Slices
PATATAS BRAVAS
Home fired potatoes topped with smoky spicy chipotle sauce and scallions.
HOME FRIES, Side
BLACKBIRD BAKED Homefries w/ Bacon & Cheese
Home fried potatoes covered in chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and scallions. With a side of smoky spicy chipotle sauce.
SIDE OF VEGGIE SAUSAGE (Vegetarian NOT Vegan)
SIDE OF SAUSAGE, 3 Links
SIDE OF HAM
SIDE OF SAUSAGE, 1 Patty
Side of EGGS
Single Pancake
Single pancake - your choice of plain, chocolate chip or blueberry - topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of maple flavored syrup and butter.
SIDE OF CORNED BEEF HASH
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Tuscan Bread...done right!
Classic Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich
Classic Turkey & Cheese Sandwich with sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayo on tuscan bread
Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo, layered between three slices of Tuscan bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich with Cranberry & Walnut
Cape Cod style chicken salad made with mayo, celery, cranberry, walnuts & a touch of honey served with romaine on Tuscan bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad made with red onions, dill pickle, lemon, light mayo with romaine lettuce on Tuscan bread
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap (CBR)
Grilled chicken, smoky bacon, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, BBQ & ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap
Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing in a wheat wrap
Johnny Cash Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, shredded cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn, red onion, roasted red pepper, shredded carrot, scallion with smokey chipotle sauce in a tortilla wrap
Hipster Wrap - Vegan
Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Red Onion, Shredded Carrot, & Scallions with Hummus and Balsamic Dressing in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Miss Vickies's Chips
PANINI
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil pesto and balsamic glaze pressed on Tuscan bread. (Vegetarian)
Pesto Chicken Panini
Pulled chicken with fresh pesto & shaved parmesan, topped with roasted red peppers and mayo, pressed until warm & melted on Tuscan bread
Smoky Spicy Turkey Panini
Sliced turkey, red onions, dill pickles, & provolone cheese with bbq sauce & smoky chipotle aioli, pressed on Tuscan bread
Tuna Melt Panini
Albacore tuna salad made with red onions, dill pickle, lemon, light mayo with a choice of cheese - pressed and melted on Tuscan bread
GRILLED CHEESE
Classic 3 Cheese Melt
A blend of cheddar, provolone & Swiss cheeses grilled on rustic Tuscan bread
Spicy Chipotle Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese, tomato & smoky-spicy chipotle sauce, grilled and melted on rustic Tuscan bread
Smoked Ham & Swiss Melt
Grilled & sliced, pecan-wood smoked ham & Swiss cheese grilled on rustic Tuscan bread
LUNCH BOWLS
Johnny Cash Bowl
Grilled chicken, avocado, shredded cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn, red onion, roasted red pepper, shredded carrot & scallion with sides of ranch dressing and smokey chipotle sauce. Served in a bowl, over a bed of mixed greens and quinoa.
Hipster Bowl (Vegan/Gluten Free)
Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Red Onion, Shredded Carrot, Scallions & Toasted Sesame Seeds with a side of Hummus and Balsamic Dressing. Served in a bowl over a bed of Mixed Greens and Quinoa.
Mediterranean Lunch Bowl (Vegetarian)
Marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushroom, black olive, fresh greens, shaved Parmesan cheese, topped with balsamic glaze and served with a side of fresh pesto. Served in a bowl, over a bed of mixed greens and quinoa.
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and a side of creamy Caesar dressing with homemade croutons - A classic!
Greek Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, green peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese and Greek dressing with homemade croutons. (Vegetarian)
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens with marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushroom, black olive, fresh greens, shaved Parmesan cheese, balsamic dressing and homemade croutons. (Vegetarian)
Johnny Cash Salad
Grilled chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, avocado, roasted corn, red onion, roasted red pepper, shredded carrot & scallion with sides of ranch dressing and smokey chipotle sauce. Served over a bed of mixed greens
Hipster Salad, Vegan
Mixed greens with Avocado, roasted red pepper, red onion, shredded carrot, scallions and toasted sesame seeds with sides of Hummus, & Balsamic dressing and home made croutons. VEGAN - (To Make Gluten Free Remove Croutons)
SOUP of the Day with Bread or Crackers
Miss Vickie's Chips
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Breakfast all day!
342 Great Rd, Acton, MA 01720