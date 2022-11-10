Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Blackbird Cafe - Acton

2,218 Reviews

$$

342 Great Rd

Acton, MA 01720

Order Again

Popular Items

Early Bird Egg Sandwich
ICED COLD BREW COFFEE
HOT CAFFE LATTE

HOT COFFEE Beverages

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$3.00+
HOT CAFFE LATTE

HOT CAFFE LATTE

$4.00+
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00+
CAFE AU LAIT

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.50+
CAFE AMERICANO

CAFE AMERICANO

$3.30+
RED EYE (Coffee + Espresso)

RED EYE (Coffee + Espresso)

$4.00+
DOUBLE ESPRESSO & ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

DOUBLE ESPRESSO & ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.25
CORTADO

CORTADO

$4.00

ICED COFFEE Beverages

ICED COLD BREW COFFEE

ICED COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.25+
ICED CAFFE LATTE

ICED CAFFE LATTE

$4.45+
ICED MOCHA LATTE

ICED MOCHA LATTE

$4.95+
ICED AMERICANO

ICED AMERICANO

$3.74+
ICED RED EYE (Cold Brew + Espresso)

ICED RED EYE (Cold Brew + Espresso)

$4.25+
ICED DOUBLE ESPRESSO

ICED DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.50

HOT TEA Beverages

HOT TEA - Loose Leaf Tea

HOT TEA - Loose Leaf Tea

$2.80

Highest Quality Hot Loose Leaf Tea, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors. Assortment of Black, Green & Herbal Teas. 16oz

Hot MATCHA GREEN TEA Latte

Hot MATCHA GREEN TEA Latte

$5.23

green tea matcha latte, 16 ounce hot - lightly sweetened with vanilla and made with with the highest-grade Green Tea Matcha Powder, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors.

Hot CHAI TEA Latte

Hot CHAI TEA Latte

$3.74+

Hot Chai Tea Latte, black tea and traditional chai spice, lightly sweetened steamed with your choice of milk

Hot DIRTY CHAI TEA Latte

Hot DIRTY CHAI TEA Latte

$4.45+

Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & steamed milk blended with a double shot of espresso.

Hot CHOCOLATE CHAI TEA Latte

Hot CHOCOLATE CHAI TEA Latte

$4.25+

Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & steamed milk blended with gourmet sweet dark chocolate

Loose Leaf *TEA LATTE*

Loose Leaf *TEA LATTE*

$4.75

Tea Latte made by adding steamed milk over your choice of loose leaf tea bag. Served unsweetened unless otherwise requested. Highest Quality Hot Loose Leaf Tea, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors.

LONDON FOG Tea Latte

$4.75

Tea Latte - Made with highest quality Loose Leaf Earl Grey Tea, topped with steamed milk and lightly sweetened with vanilla.

ICED TEA Beverages

ICED TEA, Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

ICED TEA, Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$3.25+
ICED MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

ICED MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$5.49

24 ounce Iced green tea matcha latte - lightly sweetened with vanilla and made with with the highest-grade Green Tea Matcha Powder, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors.

ICED CHAI TEA LATTE

ICED CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.25+

Iced Chai Tea Latte, black tea and traditional chai spice, lightly sweetened. Small 16oz, Large 24oz

ICED DIRTY CHAI TEA LATTE - (Chai Latte + Espresso)

ICED DIRTY CHAI TEA LATTE - (Chai Latte + Espresso)

$5.25+

Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & milk blended with a double shot of espresso, served over ice. Small 16oz, Large 24oz

ICED CHOCOLATE CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.72+

Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & milk blended with gourmet chocolate, served over ice. Small 16oz, Large 24oz

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade!

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade!

$4.25Out of stock

FRAPPES & SMOOTHIES

Caffe Frappe

Caffe Frappe

$4.95

Fruit Smoothies

$4.95

HOT COCOA / STEAMER

Steamed milk with gourmet sweet dark chocolate. the perfect treat - with or without whipped cream!
HOT COCOA

HOT COCOA

$3.50+

STEAMER (Flavored Steamed Milk)

$3.50+

Steamed milk with sweetened flavor syrup. No Caffeine

Milk

Whole Milk 16oz

Whole Milk 16oz

$2.50
Skim Milk 16oz

Skim Milk 16oz

$2.50
Chocolate Milk 16oz

Chocolate Milk 16oz

$3.00

BAKERY

Muffin

Muffin

$2.95
Scones

Scones

$3.65
Croissants

Croissants

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake, Slice

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake, Slice

$2.95
Cookies

Cookies

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.75+
Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$2.95Out of stock

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Always made fresh, with the highest quality ingredients and artisan breads. The freshest way to start your day!
Early Bird Egg Sandwich

Early Bird Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese.

Classic Two Egg Sandwich

Classic Two Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Classic two egg sandwich. Two fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.

Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich

Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.

Northender Breakfast Sandwich

Northender Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Fried egg with sautéed spinach, tomato, provolone cheese & fresh pesto on toasted Tuscan bread.

Maple Sausage Waffle Sandwich

Maple Sausage Waffle Sandwich

$12.00

Waffle breakfast sandwich filled with maple sausage, 2 Fried eggs, American cheese and maple drizzle.

Avocado, Mixed Greens & Provolone on Whole Wheat - Breakfast Sandwich

Avocado, Mixed Greens & Provolone on Whole Wheat - Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Two fried eggs with fresh sliced avocado, provolone cheese, and mixed greens, on toasted whole wheat bread.

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Blackbird Bomb Burrito

Blackbird Bomb Burrito

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, sausage & bacon, smothered with cheddar-jack cheese, and smoky chipotle sauce in a soft tortilla wrap, The Bomb!

Farmhouse Veggie Burrito

Farmhouse Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese & loaded with sautéed fresh veggies - red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper & spinach, in a soft tortilla wrap

Western Chipotle Burrito

Western Chipotle Burrito

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs , pecan-wood smoked ham, cheddar cheese, with sautéed red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and smoky chipotle sauce and home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap.

Baconator Burrito

Baconator Burrito

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with chopped bacon, chopped bacon, and more chopped bacon....with cheddar-jack cheese, in a soft tortilla wrap.

Classic Cheese Burrito

Classic Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Simply Classic! Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese served in a soft tortilla wrap.

VEGAN BURRITO

VEGAN BURRITO

$16.00

BREAKFAST BOWLS

Farmhouse Veggie Breakfast Bowl

Farmhouse Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Two eggs over easy with cheddar cheese & loaded with fresh sautéed veggies; red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper & spinach in a bowl with baby spinach, home fried potatoes & quinoa.

Western Chipotle Breakfast Bowl

Western Chipotle Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Two eggs over easy, pecan-wood smoked ham, shredded cheddar-jack cheese with sautéed red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, with smoky chipotle sauce on the side served in a bowl over baby spinach, home fried potatoes & quinoa.

Blackbird Bomb Bowl^^

$15.00

Two eggs over easy, with sautéed red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, sausage & bacon, smothered with cheddar-jack cheese with smoky chipotle sauce on the side served in a bowl over baby spinach, home fried potatoes & quinoa.

BREAKFAST CLASSICS & PLATES

A delicious selection of classic breakfast egg dishes and fresh takes on some traditional favorites! Check out our Benedicts, scrambles and eggs your way for a great start to any morning!
Two Eggs Your Way (Plate)

Two Eggs Your Way (Plate)

$6.95

Two eggs cooked any style, served with toast and home fries. Add bacon, ham, sausage or veggie sausage for $3.

Goat Cheese, Dill & Scallion Scrambled Eggs

Goat Cheese, Dill & Scallion Scrambled Eggs

$9.50

Fluffy scrambled eggs with fresh, creamy goat cheese, dill and scallions served with Tuscan toast

Colonial Breakfast

Colonial Breakfast

$18.50

A hearty breakfast of two eggs any way served with bacon, sausage, toast, home fried potatoes and a side of two pancakes.

AVOCADO TOAST

Two slices of Tuscan toast with fresh sliced avocado, guacamole spread & our house sesame-garlic topping. Delish!
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

GRIDDLE

Freshly made Golden Pancakes, Belgian Waffles & thick slice French Toast. All served with syrup butter and a variety of delicious fruit, cream & sweet toppings!
Pancakes

Pancakes

Order of three golden, fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Choose your flavor: Traditional, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip!

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffles

Golden Belgian Waffle -Traditional Style -Nutella & Banana -Strawberry & Cream -Blueberry & Cream

BAGELS & TOAST

New York Style Bagels

New York Style Bagels

$2.50

Freshly baked NY Style Bagels with your choice of topping. Try our delicious homemade flavored cream cheeses, yum!

BREAKFAST SIDES

SIDE OF BACON, 3 Slices

SIDE OF BACON, 3 Slices

$5.00
PATATAS BRAVAS

PATATAS BRAVAS

$10.00

Home fired potatoes topped with smoky spicy chipotle sauce and scallions.

HOME FRIES, Side

HOME FRIES, Side

$5.00
BLACKBIRD BAKED Homefries w/ Bacon & Cheese

BLACKBIRD BAKED Homefries w/ Bacon & Cheese

$12.00

Home fried potatoes covered in chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and scallions. With a side of smoky spicy chipotle sauce.

SIDE OF VEGGIE SAUSAGE (Vegetarian NOT Vegan)

SIDE OF VEGGIE SAUSAGE (Vegetarian NOT Vegan)

$5.00
SIDE OF SAUSAGE, 3 Links

SIDE OF SAUSAGE, 3 Links

$5.00

SIDE OF HAM

$5.00
SIDE OF SAUSAGE, 1 Patty

SIDE OF SAUSAGE, 1 Patty

$5.00
Side of EGGS

Side of EGGS

$1.50+

Single Pancake

$3.00

Single pancake - your choice of plain, chocolate chip or blueberry - topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of maple flavored syrup and butter.

SIDE OF CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.00

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Tuscan Bread...done right!

Classic Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich

Classic Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich

$10.00

Classic Turkey & Cheese Sandwich with sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayo on tuscan bread

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo, layered between three slices of Tuscan bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich with Cranberry & Walnut

Chicken Salad Sandwich with Cranberry & Walnut

$10.00

Cape Cod style chicken salad made with mayo, celery, cranberry, walnuts & a touch of honey served with romaine on Tuscan bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Albacore tuna salad made with red onions, dill pickle, lemon, light mayo with romaine lettuce on Tuscan bread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap (CBR)

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap (CBR)

$12.00

Grilled chicken, smoky bacon, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, BBQ & ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap

Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap

Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing in a wheat wrap

Johnny Cash Wrap

Johnny Cash Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, shredded cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn, red onion, roasted red pepper, shredded carrot, scallion with smokey chipotle sauce in a tortilla wrap

Hipster Wrap - Vegan

Hipster Wrap - Vegan

$10.00

Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Red Onion, Shredded Carrot, & Scallions with Hummus and Balsamic Dressing in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Miss Vickies's Chips

Miss Vickies's Chips

$2.00

PANINI

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil pesto and balsamic glaze pressed on Tuscan bread. (Vegetarian)

Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$12.00

Pulled chicken with fresh pesto & shaved parmesan, topped with roasted red peppers and mayo, pressed until warm & melted on Tuscan bread

Smoky Spicy Turkey Panini

$12.00

Sliced turkey, red onions, dill pickles, & provolone cheese with bbq sauce & smoky chipotle aioli, pressed on Tuscan bread

Tuna Melt Panini

$12.00

Albacore tuna salad made with red onions, dill pickle, lemon, light mayo with a choice of cheese - pressed and melted on Tuscan bread

GRILLED CHEESE

Classic 3 Cheese Melt

Classic 3 Cheese Melt

$8.50

A blend of cheddar, provolone & Swiss cheeses grilled on rustic Tuscan bread

Spicy Chipotle Grilled Cheese

Spicy Chipotle Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar cheese, tomato & smoky-spicy chipotle sauce, grilled and melted on rustic Tuscan bread

Smoked Ham & Swiss Melt

Smoked Ham & Swiss Melt

$12.00

Grilled & sliced, pecan-wood smoked ham & Swiss cheese grilled on rustic Tuscan bread

LUNCH BOWLS

Johnny Cash Bowl

Johnny Cash Bowl

$15.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, shredded cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn, red onion, roasted red pepper, shredded carrot & scallion with sides of ranch dressing and smokey chipotle sauce. Served in a bowl, over a bed of mixed greens and quinoa.

Hipster Bowl (Vegan/Gluten Free)

Hipster Bowl (Vegan/Gluten Free)

$14.00

Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Red Onion, Shredded Carrot, Scallions & Toasted Sesame Seeds with a side of Hummus and Balsamic Dressing.  Served in a bowl over a bed of Mixed Greens and Quinoa.

Mediterranean Lunch Bowl (Vegetarian)

Mediterranean Lunch Bowl (Vegetarian)

$14.00

Marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushroom, black olive, fresh greens, shaved Parmesan cheese, topped with balsamic glaze and served with a side of fresh pesto. Served in a bowl, over a bed of mixed greens and quinoa.

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and a side of creamy Caesar dressing with homemade croutons - A classic!

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, green peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese and Greek dressing with homemade croutons. (Vegetarian)

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushroom, black olive, fresh greens, shaved Parmesan cheese, balsamic dressing and homemade croutons. (Vegetarian)

Johnny Cash Salad

Johnny Cash Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, avocado, roasted corn, red onion, roasted red pepper, shredded carrot & scallion with sides of ranch dressing and smokey chipotle sauce. Served over a bed of mixed greens

Hipster Salad, Vegan

Hipster Salad, Vegan

$14.00

Mixed greens with Avocado, roasted red pepper, red onion, shredded carrot, scallions and toasted sesame seeds with sides of Hummus, & Balsamic dressing and home made croutons. VEGAN - (To Make Gluten Free Remove Croutons)

SOUP of the Day with Bread or Crackers

A bowl of our soup of the day served with your choice of bread or crackers
Soup of the Day Acton

Soup of the Day Acton

$7.99

Miss Vickie's Chips

Ms Vickie's Chips

Ms Vickie's Chips

$2.00

Cooler Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Seltzer Water

Seltzer Water

$2.00
Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.50
Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$2.95
Nantucket Nectar

Nantucket Nectar

$2.95Out of stock
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.99
Orange Juice Box 6oz

Orange Juice Box 6oz

$2.99Out of stock

Blackbird Coffee Beans, 12oz Bag

Blackbird Beans

Blackbird Beans

$16.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast all day!

Website

Location

342 Great Rd, Acton, MA 01720

Directions

