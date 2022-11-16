Blackbird Doughnuts® + Sally's Sandwiches | ONLINE PRE-ORDER Specials | Dozens | Minis | Cakes | Sandwiches | Beverages + More

Blackbird Doughnuts® imageView gallery
Blackbird Doughnuts® + Sally's Sandwiches | ONLINE PRE-ORDER

100 Holton St.

(pickup @ selected locations)

-, MA 02135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

CIDER DOUGHNUT 6-PACK
DOUGHNUTS by the DOZEN
50 MINI CIDER or PUMPKIN DOUGHNUTS

BLACKBIRD SPECIALS + HOLIDAYS | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash

ORDERS ARE ACCEPTED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

CUT-OFF TIME is 12PM | orders placed after 12pm will be considered the next day | THANK YOU!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND ORDER CUT-OFF

is the FRIDAY PRIOR at 12PM | THANK YOU! See you in the shops!

CRANBERRY-ORANGE DOUGHNUT CAKE

$26.00

serves 2-4 | two vanilla cake doughnuts, orange mousse core, cranberry buttercream, candied oranges + cranberries

THANKSGIVING "PIE" 6-PACK

$21.00

pie-themed raised doughnuts! | (v) apple pie bismarck | banana cream pie | boston cream bismarck | french silk pie | lemon meringue pie | (v) pumpkin pie

MAPLE BRAID DOUGHNUTS

$21.00+

6 or 12 each | fluffy brioche twist with sweet maple glaze | gotta have it!

PUMPKIN DOUGHNUT PIE

$32.00

pumpkin cake doughnuts baked in graham cracker crust with spiced pumpkin filling topped with cream cheese glaze + festive fall sprinkles

CLASSIC CIDER DOUGHNUT PIE

$32.00

cider doughnuts baked in graham cracker crust with brown sugar filling topped with apple spice glaze + festive blackbird doughnuts sprinkles

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUGHNUTS!

$18.00

one each: blackbird sprinkle | chocolate old fashioned sprinkle | cinnamon sugar | chocolate cake powpow | Includes: candle, happy birthday sticker + festive wrapping. Let us know if you'd like us to include a complimentary birthday message.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH-NUT 6-PACK

$20.00+

two each: chocolate chip cookies frosted with white chocolate, strawberry white chocolate, dark chocolate + sprinkles these ones are cookies, folks!

BLACKBIRD DOUGHNUTS® GIFT SET

$27.00

one each: blackbird doughnuts® blend coffee beans | blackbird doughnuts® mug | blackbird doughnuts® tote bag

BLACKBIRD CATERING DOZENS, MINIS, CAKES + MORE | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash

ORDERS ARE ACCEPTED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

CUT-OFF TIME is 12PM | orders placed after 12pm will be considered the next day | THANK YOU!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND ORDER CUT-OFF

is the FRIDAY PRIOR at 12PM | THANK YOU! See you in the shops!

DOUGHNUT CAKES

$26.00+

personal sized, serves 2-4 VEGAN or REGULAR

DOUGHNUTS by the DOZEN

$42.00+

ASSORTED DOZEN one each: blackbird | chocolate old fashioned | cider cake | purple cow cake | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | vegan apple pie bismarck | banana cream pie | french silk pie | lemon meringue pie | maple braid

CIDER DOUGHNUT 6-PACK

$21.00

half dozen cider doughnuts - everyone's favorite fall treat!

PUMPKIN DOUGHNUT 6-PACK

$21.00

half dozen pumpkin cake doughnuts with cream cheese frosting + cinnamon powdered sugar

CLASSIC 6-PACK

$21.00

one each: blackbird | chocolate old fashioned | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | boston cream bismarck

SPECIAL 6-PACK

$21.00

one each: lemon meringue pie | french silk pie | vegan apple pie bismarck | banana cream pie | boston cream bismarck | vegan pumpkin pie

VEGAN 6-PACK

$21.00

two each: vegan vanilla sprinkle | vegan pumpkin pie | vegan apple pie bismarck

50 MINI CIDER or PUMPKIN DOUGHNUTS

$50.00+

50 each cider or pumpkin minis - not to be missed fall treat for any occasion!

50 MINI VANILLA or CHOCOLATE DOUGHNUTS

$50.00+

50 mini vanilla or chocolate cake doughnuts, perfect for any event!

ALL BOSTON CREAM DOUGHNUTS

$27.00+

6 or 12 each | fluffy brioche filled with vanilla pastry cream topped with chocolate glaze | it's a classic!

ALL EVERYTHING BAGEL DOUGHNUTS

$24.00+

6 or 12 each | *savory* fluffy brioche filled with whipped cream cheese topped with butter + everything bagel spice | the ORIGINAL everything bagel doughnut!

CLASSIC CIDER DOUGHNUT PIE

$32.00

cider doughnuts baked in graham cracker crust with brown sugar filling topped with apple spice glaze + festive blackbird doughnuts sprinkles

96 oz. BEVERAGES

$20.00

complete your order with Blackbird Doughnuts® coffee, cold brew, iced tea + mulled cider for a crowd | LIFE HACK: order a 96 oz. cold brew just for you and have Blackbird Doughnuts® cold brew on tap in your fridge!

3 GALLON BEVERAGES

$72.00

complete your order with Blackbird Doughnuts® coffee, cold brew + mulled cider for an even BIGGER crowd!

DECORATE YOUR OWN DOUGHNUT CAKE KIT

$25.00

DO IT YOURSELF FUN AT HOME! INCLUDES: 2 doughnuts | frosting | glaze | coloring | sprinkles | fillings | supplies | fun for all ages

BLACKBIRD DOUGHNUTS® GREETING CARDS | the perfect addition to your order

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

$5.00

"Happy Birthday!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Party Hat Blackbird

HAPPY HOLIDAYS

$5.00

"Happy Holidays!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Winter Blackbird

MERRY CHRISTMAS

$5.00

"Merry Christmas!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Santa Hat Blackbird

HAPPY GRADUATION

$5.00

"Happy Graduation!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Grad Cap Blackbird

HAPPY HANUKKAH

$5.00

"Happy Hanukkah!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Yarmulke Blackbird

FEEL BETTER

$5.00

"Feel Better." Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Medical Mask Blackbird

MANY THANKS

$5.00

"Many Thanks!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Thank You! Speech Bubble Blackbird

CELEBRATE LOVE

$5.00

"Celebrate Love." Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Blackbird Couple + Hearts

THINKING OF YOU

$5.00

"Thinking of You!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Thought Bubble Blackbird

CHEERS to the HAPPY COUPLE

$5.00

"Cheers to the Happy Couple!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with your choice of Blackbird Bride + Groom, Bride + Bride or Groom + Groom

SALLY'S BREAKFAST | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash

EGG + CHEESE

$7.00+

egg, american cheese, bacon, ham, or avocado

BLACKBIRD DOUGHNUT BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.00+

scrambled egg, american, bacon, Sally's hot sauce, on a griddled Blackbird vanilla glazed doughnut

BREAKFAST TACOS (gf)

$4.00+

scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese corn tortilla (gf)

SANDWICHES + COFFEE

$110.00

egg + cheese sandwiches + drip coffee serves 12 people (cold brew + 15)

SALLY'S SANDWICH PLATTERS | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash

BUFFALO CAULI MELT

$120.00

ried cauliflower steak, Sally's slaw, buffalo pimento cheese, blue cheese dressing on ciabatta (vg)

CALIFORNIA CLUB

$120.00

turkey, avocado, sally's slaw, garlic aioli, bacon, aged cheddar on schiacciata all'olio

FRIED CHICKEN

$130.00

ried chicken, american, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, hot honey bbq on italian roll

BBQ PORK TORTA

$130.00

tamarind bbq pulled pork, refried beans, Sally's slaw, avocado, pickled red onion on ciabatta

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$120.00

fried chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing in a wrap

SALLY'S SLIDERS | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash

CALIFORNIA CLUB

$60.00+

turkey, avocado, sally's slaw, garlic aioli, bacon, aged cheddar, brioche

BBQ PORK TORTA

$65.00+

tamarind bbq pulled pork, refried beans, Sally's slaw, avocado, pickled red onion on brioche sliders

BUFFALO CAULI

$60.00+

ried cauliflower steak, Sally's slaw, buffalo pimento cheese, blue cheese dressing on brioche sliders

FRIED CHICKEN

$65.00+

fried chicken, american, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, hot honey bbq on brioche sliders

SALLY'S CATERING LUNCH PACKAGES | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash

LUNCH 1 - 10 people

$160.00

assorted sandwiches, bags of chips, blackbird doughnut cookies 

LUNCH 2 - 10 people

$180.00

assorted sandwiches, bags of chips, blackbird doughnuts, caesar salad

TREAT YO' SELF - 10 people

$200.00

assorted sandwiches, bags of chips, assorted blackbird doughnuts, caesar salad, polar seltzers, drip coffee (cold brew + $15)

SALLY'S SALADS + SIDES | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash

GREEK SALAD

$35.00+

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, spicy feta, dill dressing

MIXED GREEN SALAD (gf)

$20.00+

lemon vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$30.00+

lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan, blackbird glazed croutons

CHIPS (gf)

$2.00

deep river - salt + pepper, spicy dill pickle, cheddar horseradish

DISCLAIMERS

*THE CONSUMPTION OF RAW OR UNDERCOOKED EGGS, MEAT, SHELLFISH OR FISH MAKE INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESS

Before placing your order, please inform us if a person in your party has a food allergy

REQUEST an EVENT WALL or BUFFET | delivery by Blackbird Doughnuts®

Small Wall - Sample Photo

Sample photograph of the Blackbird Doughnuts® SMALL LUCITE WALL | photo credit Brian Samuels Photography

Large Wall - Sample Photo

Sample photograph of the Blackbird Doughnuts® LARGE WOODEN WALL | photo credit Brian Samuels Photography

White Buffet - Sample Photo

Sample photograph of the Blackbird Doughnuts® WHITE BUFFET SET | photo credit Brian Samuels Photography

Wooden Buffet - Sample Photo

Sample photograph of the Blackbird Doughnuts® WOODEN BUFFET SET | photo credit Brian Samuels Photography

Clear Buffet - Sample Photo

Sample photograph of the Blackbird Doughnuts® CLEAR BUFFET SET | photo credit Brian Samuels Photography

STEP 1 - REQUEST your DELIVERY WINDOW

using the buttons below > ADD your event items > FINALIZE your event with a Blackbird Doughnuts® team member!

STEP 2 - ADD your ITEMS

After you've REQUESTED your DELIVERY WINDOW - you may add your items!

STEP 3 - FINALIZE your EVENT

A Blackbird Doughnuts® team member will reach out within 48 hours of receiving your request to finalize date and price | THANK YOU!

7am to 8am DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline | $30 fee charged upon request finalization

REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE

8am to 9am DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization

REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE

9am to 10am DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization

REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE

10am to 11am DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization

REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE

11am to 12pm DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization

REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE

12pm to 1pm DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization

REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE

1pm to 2pm DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization

REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE

CUSTOM DELIVERY REQUEST | minimum $30 + $4 per mile from our kitchen located at 100 Holton Street, Brighton - up to 10 miles

OUTSIDE of the BOSTON AREA? REQUEST HERE

HOST a Blackbird Doughnuts® POP-UP | *2 WEEK MINIMUM ADVANCED NOTICE*

Your date request is subject to availability | Must be able to provide space for 2 8' tables (inside or outside), access to electrical outlet (for hot coffee) + space for a 10'x10' pop up tent (outdoor events only)
WEEKDAY POP-UP | 10am to 2pm + 2 STAFF MEMBERS

$200.00

Your date request is subject to availability | Must be able to provide space for 2 8' tables (inside or outside), access to electrical outlet (for hot coffee) + space for a 10'x10' pop up tent (outdoor events only)

WEEKEND POP-UP | 10am to 2pm + 2 STAFF MEMBERS (includes Holiday Monday's)

$400.00

Your date request is subject to availability | Must be able to provide space for 2 8' tables (inside or outside), access to electrical outlet (for hot coffee) + space for a 10'x10' pop up tent (outdoor events only)

