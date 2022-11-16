- Home
Blackbird Doughnuts® + Sally's Sandwiches | ONLINE PRE-ORDER Specials | Dozens | Minis | Cakes | Sandwiches | Beverages + More
100 Holton St.
(pickup @ selected locations)
-, MA 02135
BLACKBIRD SPECIALS + HOLIDAYS | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash
ORDERS ARE ACCEPTED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
CUT-OFF TIME is 12PM | orders placed after 12pm will be considered the next day | THANK YOU!
HOLIDAY WEEKEND ORDER CUT-OFF
is the FRIDAY PRIOR at 12PM | THANK YOU! See you in the shops!
CRANBERRY-ORANGE DOUGHNUT CAKE
serves 2-4 | two vanilla cake doughnuts, orange mousse core, cranberry buttercream, candied oranges + cranberries
THANKSGIVING "PIE" 6-PACK
pie-themed raised doughnuts! | (v) apple pie bismarck | banana cream pie | boston cream bismarck | french silk pie | lemon meringue pie | (v) pumpkin pie
MAPLE BRAID DOUGHNUTS
6 or 12 each | fluffy brioche twist with sweet maple glaze | gotta have it!
PUMPKIN DOUGHNUT PIE
pumpkin cake doughnuts baked in graham cracker crust with spiced pumpkin filling topped with cream cheese glaze + festive fall sprinkles
CLASSIC CIDER DOUGHNUT PIE
cider doughnuts baked in graham cracker crust with brown sugar filling topped with apple spice glaze + festive blackbird doughnuts sprinkles
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUGHNUTS!
one each: blackbird sprinkle | chocolate old fashioned sprinkle | cinnamon sugar | chocolate cake powpow | Includes: candle, happy birthday sticker + festive wrapping. Let us know if you'd like us to include a complimentary birthday message.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH-NUT 6-PACK
two each: chocolate chip cookies frosted with white chocolate, strawberry white chocolate, dark chocolate + sprinkles these ones are cookies, folks!
BLACKBIRD DOUGHNUTS® GIFT SET
one each: blackbird doughnuts® blend coffee beans | blackbird doughnuts® mug | blackbird doughnuts® tote bag
BLACKBIRD CATERING DOZENS, MINIS, CAKES + MORE | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash
ORDERS ARE ACCEPTED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
CUT-OFF TIME is 12PM | orders placed after 12pm will be considered the next day | THANK YOU!
HOLIDAY WEEKEND ORDER CUT-OFF
is the FRIDAY PRIOR at 12PM | THANK YOU! See you in the shops!
DOUGHNUT CAKES
personal sized, serves 2-4 VEGAN or REGULAR
DOUGHNUTS by the DOZEN
ASSORTED DOZEN one each: blackbird | chocolate old fashioned | cider cake | purple cow cake | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | vegan apple pie bismarck | banana cream pie | french silk pie | lemon meringue pie | maple braid
CIDER DOUGHNUT 6-PACK
half dozen cider doughnuts - everyone's favorite fall treat!
PUMPKIN DOUGHNUT 6-PACK
half dozen pumpkin cake doughnuts with cream cheese frosting + cinnamon powdered sugar
CLASSIC 6-PACK
one each: blackbird | chocolate old fashioned | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | boston cream bismarck
SPECIAL 6-PACK
one each: lemon meringue pie | french silk pie | vegan apple pie bismarck | banana cream pie | boston cream bismarck | vegan pumpkin pie
VEGAN 6-PACK
two each: vegan vanilla sprinkle | vegan pumpkin pie | vegan apple pie bismarck
50 MINI CIDER or PUMPKIN DOUGHNUTS
50 each cider or pumpkin minis - not to be missed fall treat for any occasion!
50 MINI VANILLA or CHOCOLATE DOUGHNUTS
50 mini vanilla or chocolate cake doughnuts, perfect for any event!
ALL BOSTON CREAM DOUGHNUTS
6 or 12 each | fluffy brioche filled with vanilla pastry cream topped with chocolate glaze | it's a classic!
ALL EVERYTHING BAGEL DOUGHNUTS
6 or 12 each | *savory* fluffy brioche filled with whipped cream cheese topped with butter + everything bagel spice | the ORIGINAL everything bagel doughnut!
CLASSIC CIDER DOUGHNUT PIE
cider doughnuts baked in graham cracker crust with brown sugar filling topped with apple spice glaze + festive blackbird doughnuts sprinkles
96 oz. BEVERAGES
complete your order with Blackbird Doughnuts® coffee, cold brew, iced tea + mulled cider for a crowd | LIFE HACK: order a 96 oz. cold brew just for you and have Blackbird Doughnuts® cold brew on tap in your fridge!
3 GALLON BEVERAGES
complete your order with Blackbird Doughnuts® coffee, cold brew + mulled cider for an even BIGGER crowd!
DECORATE YOUR OWN DOUGHNUT CAKE KIT
DO IT YOURSELF FUN AT HOME! INCLUDES: 2 doughnuts | frosting | glaze | coloring | sprinkles | fillings | supplies | fun for all ages
BLACKBIRD DOUGHNUTS® GREETING CARDS | the perfect addition to your order
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
"Happy Birthday!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Party Hat Blackbird
HAPPY HOLIDAYS
"Happy Holidays!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Winter Blackbird
MERRY CHRISTMAS
"Merry Christmas!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Santa Hat Blackbird
HAPPY GRADUATION
"Happy Graduation!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Grad Cap Blackbird
HAPPY HANUKKAH
"Happy Hanukkah!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Yarmulke Blackbird
FEEL BETTER
"Feel Better." Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Medical Mask Blackbird
MANY THANKS
"Many Thanks!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Thank You! Speech Bubble Blackbird
CELEBRATE LOVE
"Celebrate Love." Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Blackbird Couple + Hearts
THINKING OF YOU
"Thinking of You!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with Thought Bubble Blackbird
CHEERS to the HAPPY COUPLE
"Cheers to the Happy Couple!" Custom Occasion Blackbird Doughnuts® Greeting Card with your choice of Blackbird Bride + Groom, Bride + Bride or Groom + Groom
SALLY'S BREAKFAST | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash
EGG + CHEESE
egg, american cheese, bacon, ham, or avocado
BLACKBIRD DOUGHNUT BREAKFAST SANDWICH
scrambled egg, american, bacon, Sally's hot sauce, on a griddled Blackbird vanilla glazed doughnut
BREAKFAST TACOS (gf)
scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese corn tortilla (gf)
SANDWICHES + COFFEE
egg + cheese sandwiches + drip coffee serves 12 people (cold brew + 15)
SALLY'S SANDWICH PLATTERS | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash
BUFFALO CAULI MELT
ried cauliflower steak, Sally's slaw, buffalo pimento cheese, blue cheese dressing on ciabatta (vg)
CALIFORNIA CLUB
turkey, avocado, sally's slaw, garlic aioli, bacon, aged cheddar on schiacciata all'olio
FRIED CHICKEN
ried chicken, american, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, hot honey bbq on italian roll
BBQ PORK TORTA
tamarind bbq pulled pork, refried beans, Sally's slaw, avocado, pickled red onion on ciabatta
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
fried chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing in a wrap
SALLY'S SLIDERS | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash
CALIFORNIA CLUB
turkey, avocado, sally's slaw, garlic aioli, bacon, aged cheddar, brioche
BBQ PORK TORTA
tamarind bbq pulled pork, refried beans, Sally's slaw, avocado, pickled red onion on brioche sliders
BUFFALO CAULI
ried cauliflower steak, Sally's slaw, buffalo pimento cheese, blue cheese dressing on brioche sliders
FRIED CHICKEN
fried chicken, american, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, hot honey bbq on brioche sliders
SALLY'S CATERING LUNCH PACKAGES | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash
LUNCH 1 - 10 people
assorted sandwiches, bags of chips, blackbird doughnut cookies
LUNCH 2 - 10 people
assorted sandwiches, bags of chips, blackbird doughnuts, caesar salad
TREAT YO' SELF - 10 people
assorted sandwiches, bags of chips, assorted blackbird doughnuts, caesar salad, polar seltzers, drip coffee (cold brew + $15)
SALLY'S SALADS + SIDES | pick-up or delivery by DoorDash
DISCLAIMERS
REQUEST an EVENT WALL or BUFFET | delivery by Blackbird Doughnuts®
Small Wall - Sample Photo
Sample photograph of the Blackbird Doughnuts® SMALL LUCITE WALL | photo credit Brian Samuels Photography
Large Wall - Sample Photo
Sample photograph of the Blackbird Doughnuts® LARGE WOODEN WALL | photo credit Brian Samuels Photography
White Buffet - Sample Photo
Sample photograph of the Blackbird Doughnuts® WHITE BUFFET SET | photo credit Brian Samuels Photography
Wooden Buffet - Sample Photo
Sample photograph of the Blackbird Doughnuts® WOODEN BUFFET SET | photo credit Brian Samuels Photography
Clear Buffet - Sample Photo
Sample photograph of the Blackbird Doughnuts® CLEAR BUFFET SET | photo credit Brian Samuels Photography
STEP 1 - REQUEST your DELIVERY WINDOW
using the buttons below > ADD your event items > FINALIZE your event with a Blackbird Doughnuts® team member!
STEP 2 - ADD your ITEMS
After you've REQUESTED your DELIVERY WINDOW - you may add your items!
STEP 3 - FINALIZE your EVENT
A Blackbird Doughnuts® team member will reach out within 48 hours of receiving your request to finalize date and price | THANK YOU!
7am to 8am DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline | $30 fee charged upon request finalization
REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE
8am to 9am DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization
REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE
9am to 10am DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization
REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE
10am to 11am DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization
REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE
11am to 12pm DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization
REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE
12pm to 1pm DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization
REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE
1pm to 2pm DELIVERY WINDOW | Boston, Cambridge, Somerville + Brookline| $30 fee charged upon request finalization
REQUEST YOUR LOCAL ORDER HERE
CUSTOM DELIVERY REQUEST | minimum $30 + $4 per mile from our kitchen located at 100 Holton Street, Brighton - up to 10 miles
OUTSIDE of the BOSTON AREA? REQUEST HERE
HOST a Blackbird Doughnuts® POP-UP | *2 WEEK MINIMUM ADVANCED NOTICE*
WEEKDAY POP-UP | 10am to 2pm + 2 STAFF MEMBERS
Your date request is subject to availability | Must be able to provide space for 2 8' tables (inside or outside), access to electrical outlet (for hot coffee) + space for a 10'x10' pop up tent (outdoor events only)
WEEKEND POP-UP | 10am to 2pm + 2 STAFF MEMBERS (includes Holiday Monday's)
Your date request is subject to availability | Must be able to provide space for 2 8' tables (inside or outside), access to electrical outlet (for hot coffee) + space for a 10'x10' pop up tent (outdoor events only)
