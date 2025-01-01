Blackbird Doughnuts Union Street - Newton Centre
55F Union Street
Newton, MA 02459
BLACKBIRD MENU
BREAKFAST
Ham + Cheese Croissant
brioche croissant, ham, gruyere cheese, dijon mustard$5.75
Overnight Oats
granola, strawberries, blueberries (v)$6.00
Calabrian Chili + Parm Biscuit
buttermilk biscuit, parmesan, calabrian chili$4.00
Spinach + Artichoke Galette
brioche croissant dough, spinach, cheese$5.75OUT OF STOCK
Morning Bun
brioche, orange vanilla sugar$4.25
Cinnamon Roll
brioche, cinnamon-brown sugar filling, cream cheese frosting$5.50
SANDWICHES + SIDES
The Gallows Breakfast Sandwich
spicy aioli, fried egg, hashbrown, bacon, american cheese, french baguette$10.00
Classic Breakfast Sandwich
french baguette, scrambled egg, american cheese$7.00
California Club
herb focaccia, smoked turkey, avocado, garlic aioli, sallys slaw, bacon$14.00
Side Hashbrown
potato hashbrown patty$3.00
Side Bacon
3 Strips Apple wood smoked bacon$3.00
DOUGHNUTS
Classic 6 - Pack
one each: blackbird | chocolate old fashioned | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | boston cream$22.50
Assorted Dozen
assortment of 12 doughnuts$45.00
Build Your Own Box | Half Dozen or more....
Mini Doughnut Pop
mini cake doughnut, chocolate coating, festive sprinkle$3.75OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Sprinkle
brioche, chocolate glaze, rainbow sprinkle$4.00
Vanilla Glazed$4.00
Salted Toffee
brioche, toffee glaze, maldon salt$4.00
Boston Cream Bismarck
brioche, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate glaze$4.40
The Blackbird
vanilla cake, vanilla glaze$3.75
Chocolate Old Fashioned
chocolate cake, vanilla glaze$3.75
Mango Swirl (v)
brioche, mango glaze (v)$4.00
Vanilla Sugar (v)
brioche, vanilla sugar (v)$4.00
Cinnamon Sugar Braid (v)
vegan brioche, cinnamon sugar$4.00
Strawberry Sprinkle (v)
brioche strawberry glaze, rainbow non pareils$4.00
Blueberry Jam Bismarck (v)
filled brioche, house-made blueberry jam, vanilla sugar (v)$4.40
Ice Cream Cake Bismarck
filled brioche, chocolate mousse, vanilla ice cream glaze, chocolate crunchies, sprinkles$4.40OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Poppy (v)
lemon poppyseed cake, lemon glaze, toasted poppyseeds (v)$3.75
Brown Butter Brownie
chocolate cake, toffee glaze, dark chocolate brownie, maldon salt$3.75
Everything Bagel
savory brioche, whipped cream cheese, everything bagel seasoning$4.00
MINI DOUGHNUTS
Vanilla Glaze Brioche Baby (v)
vegan brioche, vegan vanilla glaze$1.00
Chocolate Old Fashioned Sprinkle Mini
chocoalte cake, vanilla glaze, rainbow nonpareils$1.00
Cinnamon Sugar Mini (v)
vanilla cake, cinnamon sugar$1.00
Lavender Sugar Brioche Baby (v)
brioche, lavender sugar$1.00
6 Assorted Minis
6 assorted cake minis + brioche babies$6.00
12 Assorted Minis
12 assorted cake minis + brioche babies$12.00
24 Assorted Minis
24 assorted cake minis + brioche babies$24.00OUT OF STOCK
50 Assorted Minis
50 assorted cake minis + brioche babies$50.00OUT OF STOCK
HOT BEVERAGES
Hot Drip Coffee
blackbird blend drip coffee$3.00
Espresso
freshly brewed double-shot$3.25
Americano
espresso, hot water$4.00
Cappuccino
espresso, steamed milk, milk foam$5.00
Cafe Latte
espresso, steamed milk$5.00
Ube Latte
espresso, house-made ube syrup, milk$5.75
Strawberry-Vanilla Latte
espresso house made strawberry + vanilla syrup, milk$5.75
Salted Toffee Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house-made toffee sauce$6.25
Mocha Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house made chocolate sauce$5.75
Toasted Marshamallow Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house-made toasted marshmallow syrup$5.75
Chai Latte
lightly sweetened chai tea, steamed milk$5.75
Strawberry -Vanilla Matcha Latte
premium matcha, house made strawberry + vanilla syrup, milk$5.75
Matcha Latte
matcha, steamed milk$5.75
Blueberry-Lavender Matcha Latte
premium matcha, house-made blueberry lavender syrup, milk$5.75
Lavender Matcha Latte
matcha, steamed milk, house-made lavender syrup$5.75
Banana Latte$5.75
Hot Tea
your choice of Fazenda tea$3.75
Hot Chocolate
house-made chocolate sauce, milk$4.25
96 oz. Beverages$20.00OUT OF STOCK
ICED BEVERAGES
Cold Brew
Everyone's favorite cold brew$5.00
Boston Cream Cold Brew
Blackbird cold brew, house-made chocolate sauce, vanilla boston cream cold foam$6.50
Ube Cream Cold Brew
Blackbird cold brew, ube cold foam$6.50
Blueberry Lavender Lemonade
fresh lemon juice, house-made blueberry + lavender syrups$5.00
Iced Blueberry Jasmine Green Tea Lemonade
iced jasmine tea, house-made blueberry lavender lemonade$5.50
Iced Americano
iced espresso,water, ice$4.50
Iced Latte
iced espresso, milk$5.95
Iced Ube Latte
iced espresso, house-made ube syrup, milk$6.50
Iced Strawberry-Vanilla Latte
iced espresso house made strawberry + vanilla syrup, milk$6.50
Iced Salted Toffee Latte
iced espresso,milk, house-made toffee sauce$7.25
Iced Mocha Latte
iced espresso, milk, house made chocolate sauce$6.50
Iced Toasted Marshmallow Latte
iced espresso, milk, house-made toasted marshmallow syrup$6.50
Iced Chai Latte
lightly sweetened chai tea, milk$6.50
Iced Ube Cream Matcha Latte
premium matcha, milk, ube cold foam$6.50
Iced Strawberry - Vanilla Matcha Latte
iced premium matcha, house-made strawberry + vanilla syrups, milk$6.50
Iced Lavender Matcha Latte
iced premium matcha, milk, house-made lavender syrup$6.50
Iced Matcha Latte
iced premium matcha, milk$6.50
Iced Tea$4.00
Iced Blueberry- Lavender Matcha Latte$6.50
S'mores Cold Brew
Blackbird cold brew, house -made chocolate syrup, toasted marshmallow cold foam$6.50
Iced Banana Latte
iced espresso, house-made banana syrup, milk$6.50
BLACKBIRD NEWTON CENTRE
RETAIL ITEMS + MARKET PLACE
BLACKBIRD BEANIE - BLACK
stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo$25.00
BLACKBIRD MUG
11oz ceramic mug$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Happiest Birthday Layered Cake - Birthday Card
Letterpress printed on antique machines (one color at a time!) and assembled by hand at our studio in sunny South Carolina, USA.Details• Made in United States• Weight: 0.53 oz (15 g)• Dimensions: 5.5 x 4.3 x 0.1 in (14 x 10.8 x 0.3 cm)$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Blackbird "Early Bird Blend" Whole Coffee Beans (14oz)
Blackbird Doughnuts® Blend 14 oz whole bean medium roast coffee. Created for Blackbird Doughnuts® by Fazenda Coffee Roasters$14.00
Canvas Tote
100% cotton canvas tote with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logos$15.00OUT OF STOCK
MOTHERS DAY CARD$6.00OUT OF STOCK
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:45 pm
2024 BEST OF BOSTON - BEST DOUGHNUTS
