Bagels

Blackbird Doughnuts Union Street - Newton Centre

review star

No reviews yet

55F Union Street

Newton, MA 02459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

**FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS**

WHY IS MY ORDER FOR DELIVERY TAKING LONGER THAN EXPECTED?

Please note that we are unable to guarantee a specific delivery window as our deliveries are made by Doordash drivers, not Blackbird employees, who may be picking up multiple orders at one time. The drivers will be notified that your order is ready to pick up after our store's 20-30 minute prep time and you will receive a notification when they have picked up your order.

DOUGHNUTS

COMMON ALLERGENS IN OUR DOUGHNUTS

MILK | EGG | PEANUT* | SOY | WHEAT | TREE NUT* | SESAME | CORN | FRUIT | SPICES | *may contain ingredients processed or produced with nuts*

*PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY ALLERGIES!*

$0.01
CLASSIC 6-PACK

$21.00

one each: blackbird l chocolate old fasioned l vanilla glazed l chocolate sprinkle l salted toffee l boston cream bismarck

ASSORTED DOZEN

$42.00

one each: blackbird | cider cake | chocolate old fashioned | purple cow | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | french silk | vegan apple pie bismarck | lemon meringue pie | banana cream pie | maple braid

APPLE FRITTER

$5.00Out of stock

caramelized apples, cider glaze

CIDER MINIS

$4.00Out of stock

individual package, four spiced cake doughnut + cinnamon sugar

THE BLACKBIRD

$3.50Out of stock

vanilla cake, vanilla glaze

APPLE CIDER CAKE

$3.50

spiced cake, cinnamon sugar

CHOCOLATE OLD FASHIONED

$3.50Out of stock

chocolate cake, vanilla glaze

PURPLE COW

$3.50Out of stock

chocolate cake, black raspberry glaze, mini chocolate chips

VANILLA GLAZED

$3.50

fluffy brioche, vanilla glaze

CHOCOLATE SPRINKLE

$3.50

fluffy brioche, chocolate glaze + sprinkles

SALTED TOFFEE

$3.50Out of stock

fluffy brioche, toffee glaze, salt

(V) VANILLA SPRINKLE

$3.50

brioche, vanilla glaze, sprinkles (vegan)

(V) CIDER GLAZED

$3.50Out of stock

brioche, cider glaze, fall sprinkles (vegan)

(V) PUMPKIN PIE

$3.50Out of stock

brioche, pumpkin glaze, vegan cinnamon drizzle

(V) APPLE PIE BISMARCK

$3.50

filled vegan brioche, apple cinnamon filling, cinnamon-powdered sugar

FRENCH SILK PIE

$3.50Out of stock

brioche, chocolate ice cream glaze, chocolate crumble, chocolate shavings

LEMON MERINGUE PIE

$3.50Out of stock

brioche, lemon glaze, vanilla ice cream glaze, torched meringue

BOSTON CREAM BISMARCK

$3.50

fluffy brioche, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate glaze

BANANA CREAM PIE BISMARCK

$3.50Out of stock

filled brioche, banana pastry cream, meringue topping, nilla wafers

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$3.50

*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice

MAPLE BRAID

$3.50Out of stock

braided brioche, maple glaze

CRANBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE MONKEY BREAD

$5.00

brioche, cranberries, white chocolate chips, white chocolate drizzle

HOT BEVERAGES

DRIP COFFEE

$2.25+
ESPRESSO

$3.00+
AMERICANO

$3.00+
CAPPUCCINO

$3.00+
CAFFE LATTE

$3.50+
MOCHA

$4.00+
CHAI LATTE

$4.00+
ROOIBOS LATTE

$3.50+
MATCHA LATTE

$3.50+
HOT TEA

$2.00+
HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

ICED BEVERAGES

COLD BREW

$4.60+
ICED TEA

$3.50
ICED AMERICANO

$3.75
ICED LATTE

$4.50
ICED MOCHA

$4.75
ICED CHAI LATTE

$4.75
ICED MATCHA LATTE

$4.25
ICED ROOIBOS LATTE

$4.25

ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

VANILLA ICE CREAM DOUGHNUT SANDWICH

$6.00

vanilla ice cream between a doughnut of your choice

CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM DOUGHNUT SANDWICH

$6.00

chocolate ice cream between a doughnut of your choice

RETAIL ITEMS

BLACK LONG SLEEVE

$18.00+Out of stock

100% cotton black long sleeve t-shirt with white Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

WHITE LONG SLEEVE

$18.00+Out of stock

100% cotton white long sleeve t-shirt with pink Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

BLACK T-SHIRT

$15.00+

100% cotton black short sleeve t-shirt with pink Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

BLACK BEANIE

$16.00

stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black/white Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

CANVAS TOTE BAG

$12.00Out of stock

100% cotton canvas tote with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logos

NYLON TOTE BAG

$4.00Out of stock

black foldaway shopping tote with white Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

LOGO PIN

$1.00

pink button with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

CERAMIC MUG

$10.00

14oz white + black speckled mug with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

RETAIL COFFEE BAG

$14.00

Blackbird Doughnuts® Blend 14 oz whole bean medium roast coffee. Created for Blackbird Doughnuts® by Fazenda Coffee Roasters

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

2019 BEST OF BOSTON - BEST DOUGHNUTS

Location

55F Union Street, Newton, MA 02459

Directions

