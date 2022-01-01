Bars & Lounges
American
Blackbook
949 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
315 E. Arenas Rd., Palm Springs, CA 92262
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Thirsty Palms Restaurant & Bar - 134 S Palm Canyon Drive
No Reviews
134s East Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palm Springs
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
More near Palm Springs