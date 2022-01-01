Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Blackbook

949 Reviews

$$

315 E. Arenas Rd.

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken
Juicy Lucy
Disco Fries 1/4 Sheet

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$5.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade

$5.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Bundaberg - Ginger Beer

$5.50

Fiji Water - Small

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.50

Red Bull Tropical

$6.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$6.50

Red Bull - Watermelon

$6.00

Orange juice

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00Out of stock

Liquid Death Water

$6.00

Appetizers

Super Cheesy Nachos 1/2 Sheet

Super Cheesy Nachos 1/2 Sheet

$17.00

Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Scallions, Salsa Roja

Super Cheesy Nachos 1/4 Sheet

Super Cheesy Nachos 1/4 Sheet

$12.00

Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Scallions, Salsa Roja

Disco Fries 1/4 Sheet

Disco Fries 1/4 Sheet

$12.00

Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Buffalo, Housemade Ranch, Tomato, Scallions

Shishito Peppers - Vegan

Shishito Peppers - Vegan

$11.00

Lime, Tajin, Soy, Salt

Yuca Fries - Vegan

Yuca Fries - Vegan

$11.00

Garlic, Parsley, Adobo Seasoning

Garlic Adobo Fries

$10.00

Fresh Handcut Potatoes, Garlic, Parsley, Adobo Seasoning

Housemade Salsa & Guacamole

$14.50

Fresh Guacamole, Dos (2) Salsas, Housemade Chips

Fresh Handcut Fries

Fresh Handcut Fries

$8.00

Salt & Cracked Pepper or Nashville Hot Shake

Guacamole Side

$5.00

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Chicken

$17.50

Half-pound Boneless Breast of Chicken, House Ranch Slaw, Comeback Sauce, Pickles

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Half-pound Boneless Beast of Chicken, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, House Ranch, Buttered Bun

Mediterranean Sandwich - Vegan

$17.50

Housemade Quinoa/Garbanzo/Cauliflower Protein Patty, Red Pepper Tzatziki Slaw, Tomato, Cucumber, Rosemary Onion Focaccia

Burgers

The Blackbook Burger

$17.00

½ Pound Angus Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Blackbook Hickory Sauce, Buttered Bun

Juicy Lucy

Juicy Lucy

$18.00

Stuffed with Kraft® American Cheese, more American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Blackbook Hickory Sauce, Buttered Bun

Juicy Lucifer

$18.50

Stuffed with Kraft® American Cheese and Jalapeños, more American Cheese, Beer Battered Jalapenos, Applewood Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Juicy Lucifer BBQ Sauce, Buttered Bun

Street Tacos

Pollo Asado Tacos

$11.50

Citrus Chili Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomatillo Salsa

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.50

Citrus Chili Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak, Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Roja, Tomatillo Salsa

Vegan Tacos

$12.00

Blackbook Protein Crumble, Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onions, Salsa Roja, Tomatillo Salsa

Badass Wings

Badass Wings

1/2 Dozen Buffalo Wings

$14.50

Housemade Ranch, Celery, House Ranch Slaw

1/2 Dozen Lucifer BBQ Wings

$14.50

Housemade Ranch, Celery, House Ranch Slaw

1/2 Dozen Nashville Hot Shake Wings

$14.50

Housemade Ranch, Celery, House Ranch Slaw

1/2 Dozen Plain Wings

$14.50

Housemade Ranch, Celery, House Ranch Slaw

Salads

Blackbook Salad

$18.00

Grilled Herb Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Salami, Mozzarella, Iceberg & Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Marinated Garbanzos, Balsamic Onions, Classic Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00

Housemade Quinoa/Garbanzo/Cauliflower Protein Balls, Baby Kale, Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Roasted Cauliflower, Crispy Citrus Quinoa, Vinaigrette

Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

315 E. Arenas Rd., Palm Springs, CA 92262

Directions

Gallery
Blackbook image
Blackbook image

Map
