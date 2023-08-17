BCP Main Menu

Appetizers

Fried Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers with a Choice of Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

9 Wings and Drums tossed in our House Buffalo Sauce Served with Carrots, Celery, Broccoli Fleurets and Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauces

Hotiyaki Wings

$14.00

9 Chargrilled Wings & Drums tossed in Our Black Cat Spicey Asian HotiYaki Sauce with Your Choice of a Dipping Sauce

Dry Rub Wings

$14.00

9 Wings Black Cat Sweet & Heat Dry Rub Wings and Drums Served with a Side of Alabama White BBQ Sauce for Dipping

CatNip - Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Our take on the Classic Spinach & Artichoke dip served with Grilled Pizza Dough, Carrot, Celery and Broccoli

Meat Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Button Mushroom Caps stuffed with Italian Sausage, Pesto, Cream Cheese and Garlic Cream Sauce

Veggie Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

White mushrooms stuffed with Roasted Garlic, Sweet Peppers and Goat Cheese. Baked with Garlic Butter and Panko.

Meatballs in Red Sauce

$10.75

5 In Home Made All Local Beef Meatballs in Warm Red Sauce and Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Salads

The Cedaredge Veg

$6.50

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Cucumber, Croutons, Choice of Dressing (Lemon Basil Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Roasted Garlic Caesar or Oil & Vinegar)

The Lazear

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Grilled Chicken, Pasta, Croutons, Cucumber tossed in Fresh Parmesan and Roasted Garlic Caesar Dressing

The Skinny Cat

$12.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Avocado Scoop, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Burrata Cheese, and a Balsamic Drizzle

Pasta

Kids Pasta - Butter Noodles

$5.00

Fresh Warm Pasta Tossed in Butter, and Topped With Parmesan Cheese

Red Sauce & Meatballs Pasta

$10.00

Pasta Topped with Warm Red Sauce, Three Homemade Meatballs and a Parmesan Cheese Sprinkle

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$10.00

Fresh Warm Pasta Tossed in a Creamy Home Made Alfredo Sauce with Grilled Chicken

Pasta Gattino

$10.00

Fresh Pasta Tossed In Home Made Basil Pesto with Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes and Tomato Confit

Classic Pizzas

Paw Prints - Cheese

$13.00+

A Classic Cheese and Red Sauce Pizza

Hotchkiss Royalty - Pepperoni

$15.00+

A Classic Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza

The Jaguar - Sausage

$15.00+

A Classic Italian Sausage Pizza

Crawford Combo Supreme

$19.00+
Meowi Wowi - BBQ Hawaiian

$18.00+

Specialty Pizzas

Meow Mix

$18.00+

Grilled Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Bacon, Garlic Cream Base, Parmesan Crust topped with Truffle Oil

BCP Margarita

$17.00+

Tomato Confit, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Reduction Drizzle and a Salt & Pepper Crust

MadMax

$18.00+

BCP Hamburger Sauce Base, Locally Raised Hamburger, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses, American Bacon, Caramelized Onion, With Chopped Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, A Creamy Horseradish Drizzle On A Sesame Seed Crust Finished Off With a Stack of Fresh French Fries In the Center

Puss In Boots

$17.00+

Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic Cream Base, Topped with a Dollop of Ricotta Cheese and A Truffle Oil Drizzle

Stray Cat Strut

$18.00+

Basil Pesto , Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Sundried Tomato, Artichoke Hearts With Your Choice of Sausage, Pepperoni or Grilled Chicken

F.I.G. - It's Figging Great!

$18.00+

Prosciutto, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Asiago, Fig Jam, Truffle Oil

Camillo's Rainbow

$18.00+

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, American Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, Sliced Fresh Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Topped with Cream Cheese Dollops

The Buffington

$18.00+

Olive Oil Base, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Drizzled with Fresh In House Made Pesto with Lemon Juice

Paonia Midnight Rider

$17.00+

Red Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Cherry Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Basil

Alley Cat

$18.00+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Grilled Chicken, American Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, on a Medium Heat Buffalo Wing Sauce (bleu cheese crumbles used upon request)

Stromboli

Stromboli Pocket Baked with Pepperoni, Salami, Spicy Capicola, Mozzarella Cheese Wrapped In Fresh Thinned Pizza Dough, Egg Wash On Top with an Italian Season Sprinkle Crust
BCP Stromboli

$15.00

A Pizza Pocket Piles Hile With Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Calzone

Calzone Big Enough for Two BCP Ricotta Cheese Mix, Your Choice of 3 Pizza Toppings Cooked Inside with a Side of Warm Red Sauce (Only 3 Toppings Allowed for Cooking Times)
Build Your Own Calzone

$15.00

Your Choice of Three Pizza Toppings, House Made Ricotta Cheese Mix, Mozzarella Cheese and a Side of Warm Red Sauce ti Dip It In

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza Choose What Size Pizza, The Base Sauce, The Toppings You Desire

Build Your Own 12" Pizza

$13.00

Build Your Own 12" Pizza

Build Your Own 14" GF Pizza

$15.00

Build Your Own 14" GF Pizza

Build Your Own 16" Pizza

$19.00

Build Your Own 16" Pizza

Desserts

Ice Cream Sammy

$6.00

Third Bowl Ice Cream Flavors Sandwiched between to Slices of Homemade Chocolate Chip Dough

Chocolate Mousse - Mason Jar Dessert

$8.00

Jar Chocolate Mousse by Coquelicot Pastries in Paonia, CO

Tiramisu - Mason Jar Dessert

$8.00

Coquelicot Pastries served in a mason jar

Key Lime Pie - Mason Jar Dessert

$8.00

A Coquelicot Pastries Dessert Jar of Classic Key Lime Pie

Strawberry Shortcake - Mason Jar Dessert

$8.00

Coquelicot Pastries Strawberry Shortcake Served in a mason jar

Carmel Apple Dessert Pizza

$10.00

Carmel Apple Dessert Pizza 9' to 10" In House Made Pizza Dough Made With Mountain Oven Freshly Ground Flours - Topped With Freshly Sliced Apples, Rich Carmel, and Pecans

Half Pint Third Bowl Ice Cream

$5.00

Full Pint Third Bowl Ice Cream

$8.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Meatball Sub Fresh In House Made Sourdough Roll Topped With Local Beef Home Made Beef Meatballs and Warm Red Sauce

Italian Chop Ciabatta

$9.00

Italian Chop Sandwich Ingredients Chopped and Served on a Large In House Made Ciabatta Roll Pepperoni, Salami, Spicy Capicola, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Pepperoncini, Light Italian Dressing

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.00

Philly Steak & Cheese Sub On A Fresh in House Made Sourdough Roll Shaved Top Round Beef, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Home Made Cheese Sauce with Just a Little Kick

Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Sandwich Combo w/ a Fountain Drink or a Beer

EXTRA Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

BCP Fry Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.60

Diet Coke

$2.60

Dr Pepper

$2.60

Barq's Root Beer

$2.60

Sprite

$2.60

Fanta Orange

$2.60

Raspberry Tea

$2.60

Sweet Tea

$2.60

Unsweet Tea

$2.60

Lemonade

$2.60

Water