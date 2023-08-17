Black Cat Pizza
221 E Bridge Street
Hotchkiss, CO 81419
BCP Main Menu
Appetizers
Fried Chicken Fingers
Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers with a Choice of Dipping Sauce
Buffalo Wings
9 Wings and Drums tossed in our House Buffalo Sauce Served with Carrots, Celery, Broccoli Fleurets and Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauces
Hotiyaki Wings
9 Chargrilled Wings & Drums tossed in Our Black Cat Spicey Asian HotiYaki Sauce with Your Choice of a Dipping Sauce
Dry Rub Wings
9 Wings Black Cat Sweet & Heat Dry Rub Wings and Drums Served with a Side of Alabama White BBQ Sauce for Dipping
CatNip - Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our take on the Classic Spinach & Artichoke dip served with Grilled Pizza Dough, Carrot, Celery and Broccoli
Meat Stuffed Mushrooms
Button Mushroom Caps stuffed with Italian Sausage, Pesto, Cream Cheese and Garlic Cream Sauce
Veggie Stuffed Mushrooms
White mushrooms stuffed with Roasted Garlic, Sweet Peppers and Goat Cheese. Baked with Garlic Butter and Panko.
Meatballs in Red Sauce
5 In Home Made All Local Beef Meatballs in Warm Red Sauce and Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Salads
The Cedaredge Veg
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Cucumber, Croutons, Choice of Dressing (Lemon Basil Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Roasted Garlic Caesar or Oil & Vinegar)
The Lazear
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Grilled Chicken, Pasta, Croutons, Cucumber tossed in Fresh Parmesan and Roasted Garlic Caesar Dressing
The Skinny Cat
Fresh Mixed Greens, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Avocado Scoop, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Burrata Cheese, and a Balsamic Drizzle
Pasta
Kids Pasta - Butter Noodles
Fresh Warm Pasta Tossed in Butter, and Topped With Parmesan Cheese
Red Sauce & Meatballs Pasta
Pasta Topped with Warm Red Sauce, Three Homemade Meatballs and a Parmesan Cheese Sprinkle
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Fresh Warm Pasta Tossed in a Creamy Home Made Alfredo Sauce with Grilled Chicken
Pasta Gattino
Fresh Pasta Tossed In Home Made Basil Pesto with Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes and Tomato Confit
Classic Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Meow Mix
Grilled Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Bacon, Garlic Cream Base, Parmesan Crust topped with Truffle Oil
BCP Margarita
Tomato Confit, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Reduction Drizzle and a Salt & Pepper Crust
MadMax
BCP Hamburger Sauce Base, Locally Raised Hamburger, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses, American Bacon, Caramelized Onion, With Chopped Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, A Creamy Horseradish Drizzle On A Sesame Seed Crust Finished Off With a Stack of Fresh French Fries In the Center
Puss In Boots
Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic Cream Base, Topped with a Dollop of Ricotta Cheese and A Truffle Oil Drizzle
Stray Cat Strut
Basil Pesto , Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Sundried Tomato, Artichoke Hearts With Your Choice of Sausage, Pepperoni or Grilled Chicken
F.I.G. - It's Figging Great!
Prosciutto, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Asiago, Fig Jam, Truffle Oil
Camillo's Rainbow
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, American Bacon, Spicy Italian Sausage, Sliced Fresh Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Topped with Cream Cheese Dollops
The Buffington
Olive Oil Base, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Drizzled with Fresh In House Made Pesto with Lemon Juice
Paonia Midnight Rider
Red Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Cherry Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Basil
Alley Cat
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Grilled Chicken, American Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, on a Medium Heat Buffalo Wing Sauce (bleu cheese crumbles used upon request)
Stromboli
Calzone
Build Your Own Pizza
Desserts
Ice Cream Sammy
Third Bowl Ice Cream Flavors Sandwiched between to Slices of Homemade Chocolate Chip Dough
Chocolate Mousse - Mason Jar Dessert
Jar Chocolate Mousse by Coquelicot Pastries in Paonia, CO
Tiramisu - Mason Jar Dessert
Coquelicot Pastries served in a mason jar
Key Lime Pie - Mason Jar Dessert
A Coquelicot Pastries Dessert Jar of Classic Key Lime Pie
Strawberry Shortcake - Mason Jar Dessert
Coquelicot Pastries Strawberry Shortcake Served in a mason jar
Carmel Apple Dessert Pizza
Carmel Apple Dessert Pizza 9' to 10" In House Made Pizza Dough Made With Mountain Oven Freshly Ground Flours - Topped With Freshly Sliced Apples, Rich Carmel, and Pecans
Half Pint Third Bowl Ice Cream
Full Pint Third Bowl Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Meatball Sub Fresh In House Made Sourdough Roll Topped With Local Beef Home Made Beef Meatballs and Warm Red Sauce
Italian Chop Ciabatta
Italian Chop Sandwich Ingredients Chopped and Served on a Large In House Made Ciabatta Roll Pepperoni, Salami, Spicy Capicola, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Pepperoncini, Light Italian Dressing
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub On A Fresh in House Made Sourdough Roll Shaved Top Round Beef, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Home Made Cheese Sauce with Just a Little Kick
Sandwich Combo
Sandwich Combo w/ a Fountain Drink or a Beer
EXTRA Dipping Sauces
Pizza, Sandwiches, Wings and More!
