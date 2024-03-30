Black Dot Cultural Center
6984 Main St
Ste A
Lithonia, GA 30058
Food & Beverage
Coffee & Espresso
- Drip Coffee$3.00
Embark on a journey of flavor with our Coffee of the Day – a daily delight crafted to perfection. Savor the rich notes and unique profile that define each batch. Order now to experience a fresh cup that's always a surprise and a delight! - Monday - Salazar (Natural) - pineapple, syrupy, orange - Tuesday - Yirgarcheffe (Washed) - Black Tea, Lavender, Lemon, Honey. - Wednesday - Kintamani Blue Moon (Washed) - Bakers Chocolate, Molasses, Black Pepper Finish - Thursday - Cerrado (Natural) Notes: Chocolate, medium body, nutty, sweet, caramel, clean finish - Friday - Bali (Natural) Chocolate, Cherry - Saturday - Bombe (Natural) Notes: dark chocolate, plum, strawberry
- Americano$3.00
A classic coffee experience. Smooth, bold espresso shots diluted with hot water, creating a rich and satisfying Americano.
- Double Espresso$3.00
For the espresso enthusiasts, our Double Espresso is a double-shot of pure, intense coffee goodness.
- Espresso Macchiato$4.00
Espresso with just a touch of steamed milk, creating a bold and flavorful Macchiato experience.
- Latte$5.00
Revel in the simplicity of our Latte, featuring espresso and velvety steamed milk. A smooth and creamy coffee classic.
- Cappuccino$5.00
Indulge in the perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk, and a fluffy cloud of milk foam. Our Cappuccino is a delight for your taste buds.
- Latte Macchiato$6.00
Layers of espresso and frothy milk come together in our Latte Macchiato, offering a visually stunning and delicious coffee experience.
- Frappe$6.00
Embrace the chill with our Frappe, a blended sensation of coffee, ice, and creamy goodness.
- Pour Over (Akoma House Blend)$7.00
Indulge in the captivating essence of Akoma House Blend, a harmonious symphony of flavors meticulously curated to enchant your senses. Each sip unveils a rich assortment of taste sensations, inviting you to explore the depths of its complexity. This medium-roasted bean promises a delightful journey with every cup.
- Pour Over (Bali Blue Moon)$7.00
Embark on a flavor-filled adventure with Costa Rica Salazar Natural, a Medium Roast coffee bean that delights the senses with its vibrant and fruity notes. Experience the essence of sun-ripened strawberries, complemented by the sweetness of red apples and a touch of cane sugar. This coffee bean creates a harmonious balance that is both refreshing and delightful.
- Pour Over (Brazil Cerrado)$7.00
Delight in the velvety smoothness of Brazilian Cerrado Natural, a Medium Roast coffee bean that embodies indulgence. Immerse yourself in the captivating aroma of dark chocolate and allow the rich flavors to envelop your palate. With subtle hints of walnut, this coffee bean offers a truly decadent experience that is sure to please even the most discerning coffee connoisseurs.
- Pour Over (Costa Rican Red Honey)$7.00
Prepare to embark on a smoky and spicy journey with Kintamani Natural, a Medium Roast coffee bean that offers a rich and full-bodied experience. Immerse yourself in the deep flavors of this bean, where notes of chocolate cherry intertwine with hints of smokiness and spice. Each sip delivers a robust and satisfying sensation that leaves a lasting impression.
- Pour Over (Ethiopian Bombe)$7.00
Savor the rich symphony of flavors found in our Ethiopian Bombe coffee beans at Akoma Coffeehouse. Cultivated in the fertile soils of Ethiopia, this coffee offers a delightful melody of vibrant acidity complemented by subtle notes of dark chocolate, plum, and a hint of strawberry sweetness. Immerse yourself in the unique essence of Ethiopian coffee culture with each aromatic sip, turning every coffee break into a celebration of this distinct and complex brew.
- Pour Over (Ethiopian Yirgacheffe)$7.00
Immerse yourself in the delicate beauty of Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, a Medium Roast coffee bean that embodies elegance and refinement. Indulge in the floral aromas that gracefully intertwine with notes of honey and peach. With each sip, you'll experience a smooth and balanced cup that showcases the exquisite flavors for which Ethiopian coffee is renowned.
Chai
- Tumeric Ginger$5.00Out of stock
Embark on a journey of rich flavors and holistic goodness with our Turmeric Ginger Chai. This harmonious blend merges the bold, spiced notes of traditional chai with the warmth of turmeric and the zing of ginger. Savor the perfect balance of sweetness and spice in every cup, while immersing yourself in the rejuvenating properties of these vibrant ingredients. Awaken your senses with the soul-soothing embrace of our Turmeric Ginger Chai.
- Masala$5.00
Experience the warmth of our Masala Chai, a delightful fusion of aromatic spices and steamed milk.
- Regular$5.00
Experience the comforting embrace of our Regular Chai at Akoma Coffeehouse. This timeless blend of robust black tea and aromatic spices creates a harmonious symphony of flavor that transcends cultures. Each sip is a journey into tradition, where the invigorating warmth of cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon meld with the bold essence of black tea. Crafted with precision and passion, our Regular Chai is more than a beverage; it is simply joy found in a perfect cup of chai. Warm your soul and invigorate your senses with this classic chai experience.
Tea
- Sweet Tea$3.00
Sip on the classic Southern charm with Akoma Coffeehouse's homemade Sweet Tea. Our perfectly brewed blend strikes a delightful balance between sweetness and tea goodness. Refreshingly cool and steeped to perfection, it's a taste of home in every sip.
- Blue Dream (Signature Drink)$7.00
Embark on a sensory journey with our exclusive creation, the "Blue Dream" at Akoma Coffeehouse. This tantalizing beverage harmoniously blends the velvety richness of Vanilla Frappe Powder with the exotic notes of Blue Jasmine Tea. To elevate the experience, we infuse a touch of floral elegance with Lavender syrup, creating a symphony of flavors that dance on your palate. This dreamy concoction is not just a drink; it's an expression of our commitment to crafting unique and delightful experiences. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the "Blue Dream," where each sip is a celebration of artistry and taste.
- Green Matcha Frappe$7.00
A refreshing and vibrant treat, our Green Matcha Frappe blends the goodness of matcha with icy perfection.
- Green Matcha Latte$6.00
Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of matcha with our Green Matcha Latte. This velvety, ceremonial-grade green tea powder creates a rich and indulgent beverage, delivering a perfect harmony of earthy and sweet notes.
- Herbal Tea$4.00
Experience a burst of warmth and wellness with our Herbal Infusion. Embrace the goodness of these natural ingredients in every sip.
- Herbal Latte$6.00
Indulge in a comforting and invigorating experience with our Herbal Latte. Elevate your senses with this aromatic and healthful beverage.
Other Beverages
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
Savor the moment with Akoma Coffeehouse's rich and velvety hot chocolate, a decadent treat that promises to warm your soul. Our carefully crafted blend boasts the finest cocoa, creating a luscious and creamy beverage that transcends the ordinary. Immerse yourself in the deep, chocolatey flavor and let the indulgence of our hot chocolate elevate your comfort cravings. Akoma Coffeehouse invites you to experience the epitome of coziness with every sip.
- Lemonade$3.00
Quench your thirst with the vibrant burst of freshness in every sip of Akoma Coffeehouse Lemonade. Crafted with care, our lemonade is a delightful balance of zesty lemons, a touch of sweetness, and the pure essence of refreshment. Whether you're cooling off on a sunny day or pairing it with your favorite Akoma brew, our lemonade is the perfect companion for those who appreciate the bright side of life. Experience the invigorating taste that complements the warmth of our coffeehouse, making every moment a celebration of flavor.
- Coconut Milk$3.00
Immerse yourself in the tropical richness of Coconut Milk, adding a delightful twist to your drinks with its exotic flavor profile.
- Oat Milk$3.00
Embrace a creamy and plant-based option with our Oat Milk, offering a delightful balance for those seeking a dairy-free alternative.
- Almond Milk$3.00
Experience nutty sophistication with our Almond Milk, a smooth and flavorful alternative that complements a variety of beverages
- Whole Milk$3.00
Enjoy the classic indulgence of our Whole Milk, known for its creamy richness that adds a comforting touch to your favorite beverages.
- Purified Water$1.00
Quench your thirst with refreshing 12 oz bottle of purified water. Pure, clean, and conveniently sized.
- Alkaline Water$2.00
Stay refreshed and revitalized with our 12 oz Alkaline Water. Specially crafted to provide a smooth and hydrating experience, this water boasts a balanced pH level, offering a crisp and clean taste that complements any occasion.
Dessert
- Vegan Bean Pie (Slice)$5.00Out of stock
Indulge in the rich, savory goodness of our Vegan Bean Pies at Akoma Coffeehouse. Each bite is a delicious journey into the heart of plant-based delight, featuring a perfect blend of wholesome ingredients and irresistible flavors. Our pies are crafted with care, ensuring a delectable experience for every dessert enthusiast. From the flaky, golden crust to the luscious bean-based filling, these pies redefine vegan treats, proving that plant-powered desserts can be just as satisfying. Savor the sweetness of compassion with our Vegan Bean Pies, a guilt-free pleasure that delights the taste buds and nourishes the soul.
- Vegan Bean Pie (Whole)$15.00Out of stock
Indulge in the rich, savory goodness of our Vegan Bean Pies at Akoma Coffeehouse. Each bite is a delicious journey into the heart of plant-based delight, featuring a perfect blend of wholesome ingredients and irresistible flavors. Our pies are crafted with care, ensuring a delectable experience for every dessert enthusiast. From the flaky, golden crust to the luscious bean-based filling, these pies redefine vegan treats, proving that plant-powered desserts can be just as satisfying. Savor the sweetness of compassion with our Vegan Bean Pies, a guilt-free pleasure that delights the taste buds and nourishes the soul.
Packaged Coffee
- 160oz. Coffee Box$35.00
Indulge in the abundance of Akoma Coffeehouse with our 160 oz Box To Go, bringing the heartwarming spirit of our brews directly to you. Perfect for gatherings, events, or those moments when you need an extra boost, this generous box holds the essence of our finest coffees. Immerse yourself in the richness of flavor and the aromatic embrace of Akoma Coffeehouse wherever your journey takes you. Elevate your coffee experience, sharing the joy with friends, family, or simply savoring it all to yourself.
- Bombe (Natural)$10.00
Savor the rich symphony of flavors found in our Ethiopian Bombe coffee beans at Akoma Coffeehouse. Cultivated in the fertile soils of Ethiopia, this coffee offers a delightful melody of vibrant acidity complemented by subtle notes of dark chocolate, plum, and a hint of strawberry sweetness. Immerse yourself in the unique essence of Ethiopian coffee culture with each aromatic sip, turning every coffee break into a celebration of this distinct and complex brew.
- Cerrado (Natural)$10.00
Delight in the velvety smoothness of Brazilian Cerrado Natural, a Medium Roast coffee bean that embodies indulgence. Immerse yourself in the captivating aroma of dark chocolate and allow the rich flavors to envelop your palate. With subtle hints of walnut, this coffee bean offers a truly decadent experience that is sure to please even the most discerning coffee connoisseurs.
- Yirgacheffe (Washed)$10.00
Immerse yourself in the delicate beauty of Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, a Medium Roast coffee bean that embodies elegance and refinement. Indulge in the floral aromas that gracefully intertwine with notes of honey and peach. With each sip, you'll experience a smooth and balanced cup that showcases the exquisite flavors for which Ethiopian coffee is renowned.
- Kintamani Bali (Natural)$10.00
Prepare to embark on a smoky and spicy journey with Kintamani Natural, a Medium Roast coffee bean that offers a rich and full-bodied experience. Immerse yourself in the deep flavors of this bean, where notes of chocolate cherry intertwine with hints of smokiness and spice. Each sip delivers a robust and satisfying sensation that leaves a lasting impression.
- Blue Moon (Washed)$10.00
Experience the exotic allure of Bali Blue Moon, a Medium Roast coffee bean that captivates your senses with its unique flavor profile. Indulge in the harmonious blend of baker's chocolate, molasses, and a distinctive black pepper finish. This enticing combination creates a truly memorable cup that is both satisfying and intriguing.
- Costa Rica Salazar (Natural)$10.00
Embark on a flavor-filled adventure with Costa Rica Salazar Natural, a Medium Roast coffee bean that delights the senses with its vibrant and fruity notes. Experience the essence of sun-ripened strawberries, complemented by the sweetness of red apples and a touch of cane sugar. This coffee bean creates a harmonious balance that is both refreshing and delightful.
Packaged Loose Leaf Tea
- Blue Jasmine$55.00
Indulge your senses in the enchanting allure of our Blue Jasmine Loose Leaf Tea. This exquisite blend harmonizes the delicate fragrance of jasmine blossoms with the subtle elegance of blue tea, created through the fusion of Butterfly Pea Flower and alluring Moonlight Jasmine green tea. Akoma Coffeehouse proudly presents this aromatic delight in convenient 250-gram loose leaf bags. Elevate your tea experience and savor the soothing notes of floral sweetness and green tea sophistication with every brew.
- Ginger Lime Rooibos$40.00
Elevate your tea experience with Akoma Coffeehouse's Ginger Lime Rooibos. A tantalizing blend that marries the spicy warmth of ginger with the citrusy zest of lime, this infusion offers a refreshing and revitalizing cup perfect for any time of day. Crafted from organic and caffeine-free botanicals, the bright and zesty essence of lime and ginger combine to create a blend that delights the palate with sheer positivity. Akoma Coffeehouse proudly presents this invigorating loose leaf tea in convenient 1-pound bags for your enjoyment.
- Turmeric Ginger Herbal Infusion$40.00
Savor the comforting blend of turmeric and ginger in every sip with our Turmeric Ginger Herbal Infusion. Akoma Coffeehouse now offers this delightful blend in a convenient 1-pound loose leaf package, providing an abundant supply for your indulgence. Immerse yourself in the rich, aromatic infusion of turmeric and ginger, a perfect balance that brings warmth and wellness to every tea moment.
- Ginger$40.00
Experience the invigorating essence of pure Ginger with our exceptional loose leaf tea. This aromatic spice imparts a warm and zesty note, creating a delightful and soothing tea experience. Akoma Coffeehouse proudly presents this aromatic delight in convenient 1-pound loose leaf bags. Dive into the rejuvenating power of Ginger with every steep, and elevate your tea moments with the natural warmth and zest of this extraordinary infusion.
50 Pack Tea Bags
- Turmeric Ginger Herbal Infusion$45.00
Enjoy a comforting blend of turmeric and ginger in every sip, packaged in convenient 50 tea satchets for your indulgence.
- Masala Chai$45.00
Immerse yourself in the rich spices of India with our Masala Chai, presented in 50 tea satchets for an aromatic and delightful experience
- Jasmine Green$45.00
Elevate your senses with the fragrant essence of jasmine paired with the purity of green tea, carefully packaged in 50 tea satchets.
- Jade Cloud Green Tea$45.00
Unwind with the freshness of our Jade Cloud Green Tea, thoughtfully crafted in 50 tea satchets for a revitalizing tea time.
- Chamomile Medley$45.00
Discover tranquility with our Chamomile Medley, a floral infusion neatly packed in 50 tea satchets for a peaceful moment.
- Blueberry Hibiscus$45.00
Indulge in the harmony of sweet and tangy flavors with our Blueberry Hibiscus tea, conveniently presented in 50 tea satchets.
- English Breakfast$45.00
Begin your day with the boldness of our English Breakfast tea, a classic blend offered in 50 tea satchets for your morning ritual.
- Peppermint$45.00
Refresh your palate with our Peppermint tea, presented in 50 tea satchets for a burst of cool and invigorating flavor.
- Lavender Mint$45.00
Experience serenity in every cup with our Lavender Mint tea, a delightful fusion packaged in 50 tea satchets for your convenience.
Retail
Books
- Men of Color$12.99
- Quotes and Notes: Something's on the Horizon$16.00
There's something on the horizon; it's because there's something MORE inside of YOU. Engage in a journey of more than just some creative quotes ranging from the humorous to the serious. It's about pausing, rebooting, reflecting, and with just enough journaling, slowing down the moving parts so we can set the foundation for just seeing where we really are heading and want to really go.
- Black Women Writers at Work$24.95
“Black women writers and critics are acting on the old adage that one must speak for oneself if one wishes to be heard.” —Claudia Tate, from the introduction Long out of print, Black Women Writers at Work is a vital contribution to Black literature in the 20th century.
- Black AF History$32.50
- Honoring our Ancestral Obligations$20.00
This is the book that is changing the way Black students see themselves, their history, their culture, their power, their potential, and the world!. . Dr. John Henrik Clarke, one of our most highly respected and highly regarded scholars, remarked that great African Empires, nations, and civilizations were held together by two things: "honor and obligation." To honor is to show deep respect. An obligation is a responsibility one has that must be fulfilled without question. So, "Honoring Our Ancestral Obligations" means that we will show deep respect to our Ancestors by the way we live our lives and that we will fulfill our responsibilities with character, consciousness, and commitment. . . This book covers topics such as Identity Restoration, Calling and Career Preparation, Economic Mobilization, Relationship Revolution, and much, much more!
- Why I Wear My Headpiece$20.00
ISBN: 9781546502753 Why I Wear My Headpiece is a fictional conversation between a curious ten-year-old granddaughter, Sharien, and her grandmother, Grandma T. patiently answers all Sharien"s questions about why she wears her headpiece. They discuss values such as dignity, modesty, and patience. They also discuss character-building practices like respect for diversity and taking responsibility for your actions. Their conversation covers methods to achieving your goals through goal setting, study skills, and time management.
- 4 The Record$24.97
4 The Record: The Memories & Music of my Life is the debut memoir from Author Charita Brittenum, an award-winning 30+ year veteran in the music industry comes her memoir about family, love, loss, friends, including experiencing physical abuse at a young age and her hustle to get into a male-dominated field. Charita has always loved music and fashion and somehow she knew her destiny would take her life to one or both of those industries. In 4 The Record, Charita opens up about being a single mother while working in the music industry, traveling for work, and being away often from her daughter after being divorced for the past 20 years. Come along with Charita on her journey through life and the life of so many others including artists that she works closely with everyday to ensure they receive #1 records and win major awards.
- Ask Nicky. . . A Young Person's Workbook for Building Dreams: Parent-Teacher Guide$24.95
- Threat Level Red: A Kristi Johnson Novel$30.00
Never in our history have we experienced a National Terror Threat Level RED. Until Now… A typically mundane day of delegating tasks gets turned upside down when FBI Special Agent and elite team lead Kristi Johnson receives the emergency flash message of a suspected terrorist bombing in St. Louis, Missouri.
- SWEA Tree Color Meditation$15.95
If you are able to place yourself in one of the following situations or something similar, color meditation will benefit. "I'd rather be in a different state of mind than deal with all the stress I'm going through, so I self-medicate." "I get panic attacks and anxiety and it becomes hard for me to breathe." "My anger is out of control!" "It's hard for me to concentrate." Color meditation is a conscious activity focused on relaxing the mind and body through breathing. It clears the mind from on-going thoughts and outside distractions. Nature has provided everything we need. Most importantly is the air we breathe. Breathing in color is for the spirit, just like food is for the body. "The activities are à wonderful bonus! If you take your time and answer the questions openly and honestly you really can tap into your inner self, I know I did. Thank you." YaYa B. We are the sun, water, earth and air.
- Let My People Vote: My Battle to Restore the Civil Rights of Returning Citizens$22.95
The inspiring and eye-opening true story of one man"s undying belief in the power of a fully enfranchised nation.. "You may think the right to vote is a small matter, and if you do, I would bet you have never had it taken away from you."
- My Name Is Pronounced Holy$25.00
This book is hip-hop cypher and hymn, rallying cry and down-home blues song, all beating from the heart of celebrated poet/writer Sha'Condria "iCon” Sices-Sibley. It is an excavation of Blkness and Womanhood, and a remembrance bigger than self, yet integral to the deepest inner knowing. An exquisite page-turner, My Name Is Pronounced Holy is a necessary and immediately classic body of work.
- Somethings Off - Virgil Abloh. Nike. ICONS. "The Ten"$69.00
This book is hip-hop cypher and hymn, rallying cry and down-home blues song, all beating from the heart of celebrated poet/writer Sha'Condria "iCon" Sices-Sibley. It is an excavation of Blkness and Womanhood, and a remembrance bigger than self, yet integral to the deepest inner knowing. An exquisite page-turner, My Name Is Pronounced Holy is a necessary and immediately classic body of work.
- Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself$26.00
End the struggle, speak up for what you need, and experience the freedom of being truly yourself.
- Daughters of Muscadine: Stories$24.95
In this eyewitness story of how the anti-vaccine movement grew into a dangerous and prominent anti-science element in American politics, Hotez describes the devastating impacts it has had on Americans' health and lives.
- Truth Legend African American Trivia Game (Small)$15.00
- Soul on Ice$19.00
The classic memoir that shocked, outraged, and ultimately changed the way America looked at the civil rights movement and the black experience. With a preface by Ishmael Reed • “As with Malcolm X, Cleaver’s book is a spiritual autobiography.
- Unapolgetically Me$11.11
- Makeshift Altar: Poems$21.95
Amy M. Alvarez explores the cultural, spiritual, and place-based experiences of Afro-Caribbean and African American diasporic peoples in this haunting and emotionally charged collection of poems that meditates on the meaning of home and existence.
- Dear Ruby, Hear Our Hearts$18.99
But there is reason to hope. Throughout the book, Brown offers a clear five-step plan for activists, nonprofits, and public officials to achieve racial equity.
- There is no other Person I Would Rather be (Hard Cover)$22.99
Every soul is precious, filled with uncountable treasures, and we must help young people (including those with special needs) find and polish these gems and grow up with a positive and healthy image of themselves.. Children need to feel that they are unique and loved for who they are. Being grateful for being alive and appreciating the little things in life will put a smile on their faces.. . I am Me: There Is No Other Person I would Rather Be is a story that will teach children to live life to the fullest no matter the obstacles or challenges they may face.. Look out for this book and other books from the I Love Me Series of books. With beautiful illustrations and thoughtful scenarios, each book is designed to promote self-confidence, self-acceptance, love of self, and health in young people.. . Life can be challenging and even hard for young people. This book will help them remember that they are special and help promote their uniqueness..
- A Right Worthy Woman: A Novel$27.99
In the vein of The Personal Librarian and The House of Eve, a "remarkable and stirring novel" (Patti Callahan Henry, New York Times bestselling author) based on the inspiring true story of Virginia"s Black Wall Street and the indomitable Maggie Lena Walker, the daughter of a formerly enslaved woman who became the first Black woman to establish and preside over a bank in the United States.
- Echoes of the Old Darkland: Themes From The African Garden$20.00
- Misfits$19.99
From the brilliant mind of Michaela Coel, creator and star of I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum and a Royal Society of Literature fellow, comes a passionate and inspired declaration against fitting in.
- LOVE; Learning of Various Epidemics: Teaching students and the community how to live a safer and healthier lifestyle$23.99
LOVE an acronym for Learning of Various Epidemics written by Evern Vinson Williams Mr. Williams received the prestigious Pioneer Award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, for leading the promotion of public health and epidemiology in high schools in Georgia and the United States in 2011.
- Pretend the Ball is Name Jim Crow$21.95
Joshua "Josh" Gibson (1911–1947) is a baseball legend―one of the greatest power hitters in the Negro Leagues, and in all of baseball history. At the height of his career, this trailblazing athlete suffered grueling physical ailments, lost his young wife who died giving birth to their twins, and endured years of Jim Crow–era segregation and discrimination―all the while breaking records on the ball field.
- Sword Songs: Selected Poetry of George Edward Tait$20.00
Sword Songs: Selected Poetry of George Edward Tait represents the completion of a poetic trilogy that commenced in 1983 with the publication of At War, and continued in 1992 with the publication of At Arms. The book is a further example of poetry being utilized as a weapon of culture and a tool of liberation.
- White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son$16.95
From "one of the most brilliant, articulate and courageous critics of white privilege in the nation" (Michael Eric Dyson), this now-classic is "a brilliant and personal deconstruction of institutionalized white supremacy in the United States.
- The Type Changer$19.95
Long ago, unseen beings placed a curse of division on humanity because of ancestors making a pact with an evil sea creature. Now the worth of a person's life is determined by the texture of their hair.
- Ask Nicky. . . A Young Person's Workbook for Building Dreams$14.95
- Securing The B.A.G.$23.99
Dive into the pages of "SECURING THE B.A.G. (Big Audacious Goals)" and embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and goal achievement. This is not just another book on dreaming big-it's a tactical guide laden with practical goal-setting strategies and the emotional fuel to propel you from where you are to where you want to be.
- Issues of Manhood in Black and White$16.00
The need to examine Issues of Manhood in it's complexity is mandatory. The mere mention of manhood conjures up debate, often hostile: polarized. Manhood in definition seems ever-changing, under challenge and charge.
- Millennial Philosophy$14.99
It is with great pleasure and pain that I bring this collection of essays and poems to you. I hope that my words speak to you clarifying the rationality of a Millennial born in Atlanta. This collection follows themes of passion, spirituality, brotherhood, and government. I draw on my experiences and raw emotion as the first-generation product of Nigerian descent. These pieces can be read in order, or by selection.
- The Message of Al-Islam$15.00
The Message of Al-Islam is an introductory essay on the essential ideas of the Muslim faith. Focusing on the subjects of G-d, the universe, and man, this book offers a concise analysis of each topic in a manner that serves to introduce Islam to any person interested in its fundamental ideals, while also laying the groundwork for further studies.