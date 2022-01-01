Black Drop Coffee House 206 W. Magnolia St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Drop Coffee House

No reviews yet

206 W. Magnolia St

Bellingham, WA 98225

Popular Items

Bee's Knees
Just Like Heaven
Bulk Coffee

Classics

Drip

$2.07+

Drip Coffee

Cuban

$3.22

Double Espresso Drip Cream Sugar

Espresso

$2.76+

Single Espresso

Americano

$2.76

Single Americano

Machiatto

$3.45+

Double Espresso Steamed Milk

Latte

$3.68

Single Latte

Cappuccino

$3.68

Single Cappuccino

Breve

$3.91

Single Breve

Mocha

$4.14

Single Mocha

White Mocha

$4.14

Single White Mocha

Au Lait

$2.76

Steamed Milk Drip Coffee

Mocha Au Lait

$3.22

Chocolate Milk Drip Coffee

Cat's Meow

$3.45

Caramel Irish Cream English Toffee Au Lait

Crowbar

$6.21

Espresso Cold Brew Caramel Latte

Con Panna

$3.45

Double Espresso Whipped Cream

Cold Brew

$3.91+

Specialty

Bee's Knees

$4.37

Rose Vanilla Latte

Just Like Heaven

$4.37

White Chocolate Lavender Mocha

Magnolia

$4.37

Coconut Lavender Latte

Marquis

$4.37

Cinnamon Chicory Latte

Dapper Dan

$4.37

Sarsparilla Latte

Cherry Grappler

$4.37

Cherry Almond Mocha

Snowdrift

$4.37

White Chocolate Irish Cream Mocha

French Toast

$4.37

Maple Syrup Brown Sugar Spiced Latte

Cozy Sweater

$4.37

Steamed Cold Brew Hazelnut Latte

Chailo Ren

$4.37

Espresso Chai Mocha

Black Widow

$4.37

Molasses Chocolate Breve

Fireball

$4.37

Chipolte Chocolate Breve

Fat Elvis

$4.37

Monkë

$4.37

Non-Coffee Drinks (Copy)

Chai

$3.45

Chai

Cambric

$3.45

Earl Grey Vanilla Tea Latte

Steamer

$2.76

Steamed Milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.22

Hot Chocolate

Water

$1.00

Water

Kombucha

$4.00

Kombucha

Juice

$2.50

Juice

Soda Bottle

$2.00

Soda Bottle

Bubly

$2.00

Bubly

Yerba

$3.25

Yerba Matte

Soda Gun

$2.76

Soda Gun

Italian Soda

$3.22

Italian Soda w/ Flavor

Tea

$2.53

Tea

Liquid Sunshine

$3.22

Sublime Tea Lemonaid Soda Water

Matcha

$3.22

Matcha Latte

Bakery

Muffin

$3.45

Muffins

Cin/savory Rolls

$4.14

Cinnamon Rolls

Cookies

$2.76

Cookies

Specialty Cookies

$3.22

Cowboy/Pink

Scones

$3.68

Scones

GF Cookies

$2.30Out of stock

Gluten Free Cookies

GF Shortbread

$2.30Out of stock

Gluten Free Shortbread

Bars

$2.76

Lemon/Blueberry bars

Quiche

Quiche

$3.45

Mini Quiches

Vegan Wraps

Vegan Wraps

$8.74+Out of stock

Grab and Go Wraps

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.05Out of stock

Biscuits and Gravy

Theo's Famous Handpies

$5.05

Special Pretzels

$3.68Out of stock

Bread/loaf

$3.68

Brownies

$2.76Out of stock

Food

Vegan Wraps

Vegan Wraps

$8.74+Out of stock

Grab and Go Wraps

Charcuterie Plate

Charcuterie Plate

$17.02Out of stock
Vegan Charcuterie Plate

Vegan Charcuterie Plate

$17.02Out of stock
Vegan Dip Trio

Vegan Dip Trio

$12.88Out of stock
Welsh Rare Bits

Welsh Rare Bits

$8.74Out of stock
Pretzels & Cheese

Pretzels & Cheese

$6.44Out of stock
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.74Out of stock

Extra Bread

$0.92Out of stock

Retail

Bulk Coffee

Bulk Coffee

$16.00+

Bulk Coffee

Ceramic Mugs

Ceramic Mugs

$10.12

Ceramic Mugs

Stainless Travel Mugs

Stainless Travel Mugs

$22.99

Stainless Mugs

T-shirt

T-shirt

$15.18

T-shirts

Stickers

$0.92

Stickers

Aeropress GO

$32.20

Aeropress GO

Aeropress Filters

$5.06

Aeropress Filters

Masks

$10.12

Masks

Airpot Service

$18.00

Airpot

Cuppow

$8.99

Gift Basket

$35.00+

HOSA

$15.00

Seasonal

Mulled Cider

$2.76

Market Cider

$3.45

The Chai-Mera

$4.14

Supernatural Energy

$3.45

Solstice

$3.45

Gourd Almighty

$4.37

Dracu-latte

$4.37

Good & Golden

$4.37

Equinox

$4.37

Bone Rattler

$4.37+

Noggy List

$3.45

Eggnog Latte

$4.37

Electric Chog

$4.60

Coldsnap

$4.37

The Grinch

$3.91

The Sleigher

$3.45

Holiday Cookie

$4.37

The Krampus

$4.37
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Intensity Passion Community

206 W. Magnolia St, Bellingham, WA 98225

