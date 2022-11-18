Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Duck Tavern

31 Warren Ave

East Providence, RI 02914

Order Again

Popular Items

Tavern Nachos
Wings
Mozzarella Ducks

Small Plates

Mozzarella Ducks

$7.00

Hand pressed mozzarella in the shape of a duck, breaded with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, served with marinara sauce.

Wings

$10.00

Wings tossed in our famous sauces. BMS, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Sweet Thai Chili or plain.

Crispy Pork Belly

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy pork belly with chimichurri sauce topped with vinegar.

Meat & Cheese Board

$17.00

Our selection of artisanal cheeses ( Goat cheese, smoked Gouda & Manchego cheese) & meats (Prosciutto, hot capocollo, pepperoni) with apple slices, fig spread, olives, candied pecans and toasted baguette.

Fries

$4.00

Side of fries.

Black Bean & Meat Chili

$6.00

Classic black bean and meat chili, topped with cheddar jack cheese and scallions.

Tavern Nachos

$12.00

Classic tavern nachos, house made cheese sauce, fresh pico, scallions, black olives & black beans. Served with a side of sour cream.

Bavarian Style Pretzel

$9.00

Hand crafted Bavarian style soft pretzel, served with house made cheese sauce & dijon mustard.

Salads

Add Chicken - 6 | Salmon - 8 | Steak - 8

House Garden Salad

$9.00

Mesclun greens, thinly shaved sweet onion, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumbers, croutons with balsamic vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, grated and shredded Parmesan cheese with croutons.

Smash Burgers

Served with French fries. Substitute sweet potato fries, Caesar salad or house salad for extra $2.

American Burger

$13.00

8oz Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, American cheese and fancy sauce on a toasted potato bun.

Mushroom Bacon Swiss

$14.00

8oz Angus beef patty, thick cut maple glazed bacon, sauteed mushrooms, baby swiss cheese, arugula on a toasted brioche bun.

The West Coast

$14.00

8oz Angus beef patty, with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, mixed greens, sliced avocado and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bun.

The Notorious FIG

$14.00

Two Angus beef patty's, fig spread, prosciutto, arugula, pepper jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Salmon Burger

$15.00

Fresh salmon patty with tomato, red onion, lemon old bay aioli and arugula on ciabatta bun.

Chicken Dishes

Served with French fries. Substitute sweet potato fries, Caesar salad or house salad for extra $2.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Golden fried chicken thigh, honey thyme mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun.

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Seasoned fried chicken thigh coated in maple hot honey, coleslaw, tomato, pickles on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Fried chicken, 2 Belgium waffle tossed in hot honey maple syrup, scallions and powdered sugar.

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

4oz beef patty with cheddar cheese. Served with fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

3 chicken tenders, breaded and fried. Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Toasted white bread with melted cheddar cheese. Served with fries.

Desserts

Chocolate Layer Cake

$8.00

Deliciously moist three-layer fudge cake with a rich chocolate fudge icing and chocolate crunch coating around the sides.

Campfire Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Deliciously moist layered fudge cake with a rich chocolate fudge icing topped with toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, caramel and chocolate drizzle.

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Black Duck Tavern serves exceptional craft beer, cocktails and dishes in a comfortable gastropub/speakeasy style atmosphere. Our menu rotates on a seasonal basis, check back often!

31 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914

