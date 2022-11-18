Black Duck Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Black Duck Tavern serves exceptional craft beer, cocktails and dishes in a comfortable gastropub/speakeasy style atmosphere. Our menu rotates on a seasonal basis, check back often!
Location
31 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914
