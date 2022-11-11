  • Home
  • Black Eyed Susan - Joliet - 2200 West Jefferson Street
A map showing the location of Black Eyed Susan - Joliet 2200 West Jefferson Street

Black Eyed Susan - Joliet 2200 West Jefferson Street

review star

No reviews yet

2200 West Jefferson Street

Joliet, IL 60435

Order Again

Full Gallop

12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Thick crust Cheese Pizza 12 inch

12" Meatlovers Pizza

12" Meatlovers Pizza

$15.00

Thick crust pizza with sausage and pepperoni

12” Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Thick crust pizza with pepperoni

BBQ Chicken Sandwhich

BBQ Chicken Sandwhich

$7.99

Uncle Bub's slow cooked smoked chicken with tangy bbq sauce, potato chips are included.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Uncle Bubs slow cooked BBQ pork, chips are included.

Chili

Chili

$5.25

Daryl's spicy and warm chili, served with shredded cheese and sour cream. Crackers are served on the side.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$6.50

All beef Hot dog served with a scoop of Daryl's spicy chili. Chips are served on the side.

Combo

Combo

$9.50

A combination of Italian beef & Italian sausage on a hoagie bun, served with potato chips

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.25
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$7.50

Italian beef on a hoagie bun, served with potato chips. Giardiniera per request

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$7.50

Italian sausage served with mustard and a bag of potato chips. Peppers are by request.

Misc Food

$1.00
Smoked Pork Ribs ( 2 sides)

Smoked Pork Ribs ( 2 sides)

$15.00

Slow cooked baby back ribs with a sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. Perfect blend.

Two Taco's

Two Taco's

$5.75

2-Beef & pork or 2-Chicken Taco served with black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato on corn tortillas

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

Sausage Pizza

$12.50

BBQ Beef

$7.99

Derby Tent

Hot Dog and Chips

$4.67

Italian Beef

$6.50

Italian Sausage

$6.50

Combo

$9.50

BBQ pork or chicken

$6.50

Sides

Beans

Beans

$2.50

Chips

$0.94

Dorito"s

$1.25

Mini Pretzels (2 bags)

$1.40
Slaw

Slaw

$2.50

Specials

Fried chicken 2 piece

$6.50

Lunch Special

$5.99

Bears buffet

$8.95

Beer

Anti Hero

$4.56

Bucket of Domestic Beer (5)

$15.00

Bucket of Imported Beer (5)

$21.00

Bud Light

$3.20

Budwiser

$3.20

Busch Light Can

$3.20

Coors Lt

$3.20

Corona

$4.56

Dos XX

$4.56

Heineken

$4.56

Heinekin Zero

$4.56

MGD

$3.20

Mich Ultra

$2.74

Miller Lt

$3.20

Modelo

$4.56

Sam Adams

$4.00

Stella

$4.56

White Claw

$4.56

Freshie

$2.00

Sam Adams October Fest

$4.00

Derby Tent

Water

$1.82

Soda

$1.82

Domestic Beer

$3.65

Import Beer

$4.56

Cocktails

$5.47

Double Cocktail

$8.21

Mint Julip or Black eyed Susan

$8.00

Outside Food and Beverage charge

$20.00

Liquor

1792

$10.50

Angels Envy

$13.00

Basil Haden

$13.00

Bulleit

$7.90

Bulleit Rye

$7.90

Clyde Mays

$12.50

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy Vsop

$10.50

Hennessy X/O

$35.00

High West

$10.50

Jack

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers

$8.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers 46 French Cask

$12.75

Remy 1738

$13.00

Remy VSOP

$10.50

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$12.75

Woodford Reserve

$12.50

Black Eyed Susan

$9.25

Easy Living

$6.60

Espresso martini

$11.25

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Mint Julip

$6.60

Amaretto Disarrono

$6.50

Baileys

$6.50

Cointreau

$7.50

Godiav Milk

$5.50

Godiav White

$5.50

Kahlua

$4.00

Lemoncello

$5.00

Shot

Beefeaters

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$7.50

Tanq

$6.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Dark

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Malibu

$5.50

Meyers

$6.50

Rumchata

$5.50

Chivas

$8.00

Dewars

$6.25

Glenfidich 12

$10.50

Glenlivet 12

$11.50

Johnny Black

$8.50

Johnny Red

$6.00

Macallan 12

$11.50

Fireball

$5.46

Jaeggermeister

$5.46

Vegas Bomb

$5.46

Well Tequilla

$5.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

Casamigos

$8.50

Casamigos Reposado

$11.50

Casteldores

$7.50

Cuervo 1800

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$7.50

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

El Jimador Reposado

$5.85

Herradura Repo

$8.50

Herradura Anejo

$9.50

Patron

$7.50

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Absolute

$6.00

Chocolate

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Finlandia

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Kettle 1

$6.50

Kettle 1 Citone

$6.50

Skyy

$5.50

Smirnoff Citron

$5.50

Smiroff Apple

$6.00

Tito's

$5.50

Basil Rye

$9.50

CC

$6.00

Christian Bro Brandy

$5.50

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Fireball

$4.50

Jack

$5.50

Jaeggermeister

$4.50

Jamesons

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

V.O

$5.50

Martini's

Appletini

$9.35

French

$11.50

Grey Horse

$11.90

Kiss me Im Irish

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$9.35

Pink hat

$9.90

Triple Crown

$10.50

Wet and Dirty

$12.50

Mixers

Energy Drink Can

$5.00

Bottle of Water

$0.94

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.28

Diet Pepsi

$2.28

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.28

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice by the Glass

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.28

Pepsi

$2.28

Sierra Mist

$2.28

Soda Refill

$0.94

Soda Water

$2.28

Tonic

$2.28

With Grape Fruit Juice

$0.75

With Orange Juice

$0.75

With Pineapple Juice

$0.75

Alert as a Mixer

$2.25

Wine by the Glass

Baby Blue

$9.00

Hahn Chard

$8.00

Hahn P.N

$8.00

Pauls wine by the glass

$7.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Sycamore Cabernet

$5.50

Sycamore Chard

$6.00

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Sycmore white Zin

$6.00

Thorn

$12.50

Room Deposit

Deposit

$200.00

Specials

Coors Can

$2.00

Giddy UP

$4.00

White Carnation

$7.00

Catering Pans

Pasta Salad full pan

$60.00

Caesar Salad full pan

$56.00

Mostaccoili full pan

$85.00

Italian Beef full pan

$92.00

Fried Chicken full pan

$100.00

Dinner Rolls

$0.60

Soda Coffee

$2.00

Linens Round 5"

$12.00

Linens Lg Round

$18.00

Linen Napkins

$1.00

Rock 95.5

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2200 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60435

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

