Black Flannel Brewing Company

Distilled from 50 gallons of pure Vermont Maple Syrup from our friends at Landmark Farms, in, Lincoln, VT, then aged for one year in a 53-gallon Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrel that Runamok Farms, (Fairfax, VT) aged one of their maple syrups in for 5 months. The day they emptied the barrel, we filled it with this twice-distilled pure Vermont spirit. The nose is woodsy custard…like Maple Creme Brûlée. The pallet is that of a fine maple-cognac that warms all the way down. This is not a maple-flavored spirit…it’s a spirit carefully distilled from maple syrup that retains the maple character. Just another one of our spirits that is the epitome of Vermont terroir!