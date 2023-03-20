- Home
- /
- Essex Junction
- /
- Black Flannel Brewing Company
Black Flannel Brewing Company
No reviews yet
21 Essex Way, Suite 201
Essex, VT 05452
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Merchandise
T-Shirts
Tshirt- Black Flag
Tshirt- Bolt- Black
Tshirt- Diamond
Tshirt- Flannel Script
Tshirt- Hop Heart
Tshirt- Pet Dog BLK UNI
Tshirt- Pet Dog Green UNI
Tshirt- Pet Dog Indigo UNI
Tshirt- Pet Dog Purple UNI
Tshirt- Pet Dog BLK WM
Tshirt- Pet Dog Purple WM
Tshirt- Square BLK UNI
Tshirt- Square Indigo UNI
Tshirt- Square Macchiato UNI
Tshirt- Square Purple UNI
Tshirt- Square BLK WM
Tshirt- Square Indigo WM
Tshirt- Square Long Sleeve
Work Shirts
Glassware
Books
Art Of Fementation
Yeti 10oz Lowball
Brewmasters Table
Burlington Brewing
Comic Book Story Of Beer
Comllete Joy of Homebrewing
Drunken Botanist
Heritage
Hooray for Craft Beer
Liquid Intelligence
Spirit of Tequilla
Tasting Beer 2nd Edition
Whiskey a Tasting Course
VBA Items
MISC. Merch
Tickets / Classes / Memberships
Gift Boxes
TO GO Beer
4 Packs to GO
Black Flannel Pilsner 4 pk
Black Flannel Pilsner - German Pilsner. ABV: 4.6% IBU: 38 Black Flannel’s take on a classic, a highly sessionable and delicious German style Pilsner. Aromas of floral Mittelfruh hops and light bready malts pair naturally with a balanced and complex flavor profile with just a touch of bitterness. It’s subtlety is truly its strength.
Dent Head 4pk
Dent Head - Kölsch-style beer. As authentic to Cologne as it gets.ABV: 4.7% IBU:15. 12oz. can. Straw-colored, light-bodied, and easy-drinking with malt notes of cracker and bread dough, spicy noble hops, and subtle fruitiness from the yeast.
Disco Montage 4pk
Our Flagship New England IPA. ABV: 6.7% IBU: 35 Loaded with fresh citrus and tropical hops. Notes of mango, sweet tangerine, and pomelo. Soft, elegant mouthfeel, lingering with subtle maltiness.
Huginn and Muninn 4pk
Huginn & Muninn Braggot. ABV: 7.9% IBU: 17 A braggot is a drink made of half meade and half beer, meaning half of the fermentable sugars come from honey. This one is a collaboration with our friends at Groennfell Meadery. Our Black Flannel Braggot has a Belgian yeast character on the nose that blends nicely with notes of earthy honey and fruit leather. With a semi sweet, highly carbonated, and comparatively dry finish, this unique beverage is incredibly flavorful yet refreshing.
Leaves of Achillies - Spring 4pk
Leaves of Achilles Spring Gruit. ABV: 5.0% IBU:0 Flavorful without bitterness, very unique while retaining its “beer” qualities, perfect for history buffs, people may want to test its mood enhancing properties.
Leaves of Achillies - Winter 4pk
Leaves of Achilles Ancient Healer - Gruit. ABV: 5.9% IBU:0 The nose is dominated by the smells of yarrow, lending its earthy, citrus, and herbal aroma to this beverage. Hints of sage and marshmallow root linger in the background as a subtle malt character comes in. Herby yet balanced, malty yet refreshing. A subtle and complex take on an old world gruit.
Lie to Me 4pk
Golden Stout ABV: 7.4% IBU: 23 Overall, this beer smells like dessert but drinks like an ordinary stout with a lightly sweet finish. Rich aromas dominate on the nose with notes of vanilla, chocolate, and caramel that blend together to give an impression of Cow Tails and similar candies. The flavor has a balanced roast that compliments the malty profile and sweet adjuncts, only swaying into the sweeter side of things on the finish.
Marzen 4pk
Traditional Oktoberfest Marzen Lager. ABV: 5.1% IBU: 19 Rich toasty and bready malt, subtle noble hops for balance, and a mouthfeel that makes this traditional Bavarian lager way too easy to drink.
Mixed 4 Pack
Rojo Amarillo 4pk
Rye IPA. ABV: 5.6% IBU: 60 A hearty helping of cascade and amarillo hops provide a classic North American hop aroma and lend a pleasant and assertive bitterness essential for this now throwback style. Rye and crystal malts give this beer a reddish hue and iconic malt flavor profile. This beer is perfect for any hop head looking for something other than your typical New England style IPA.
Velnias 4pk
Our Flagship New England IPA. ABV: 6.7% IBU: 35 Loaded with fresh citrus and tropical hops. Notes of mango, sweet tangerine, and pomelo. Soft, elegant mouthfeel, lingering with subtle maltiness.
VT Common 4pk
Vermont Common Ale made from the same grain as our Whiskey. ABV: 4.5%. IBU: 18. Low alcohol, dark amber beer brewed with barley, corn, wheat and rye malt. Brewed with the residual sugar from Black Flannel’s Vermont Common Whiskey.
Single Can To Go
Black Flannel Pilsner 16oz can
Black Flannel Pilsner - German Pilsner. ABV: 4.6% IBU: 38 Black Flannel’s take on a classic, a highly sessionable and delicious German style Pilsner. Aromas of floral Mittelfruh hops and light bready malts pair naturally with a balanced and complex flavor profile with just a touch of bitterness. It’s subtlety is truly its strength.
Dent Head 12oz can
Dent Head - Kölsch-style beer. As authentic to Cologne as it gets.ABV: 4.7% IBU:15. 12oz. can. Straw-colored, light-bodied, and easy-drinking with malt notes of cracker and bread dough, spicy noble hops, and subtle fruitiness from the yeast.
Disco Montage 16oz can
Our Flagship New England IPA. ABV: 6.7% IBU: 35 Loaded with fresh citrus and tropical hops. Notes of mango, sweet tangerine, and pomelo. Soft, elegant mouthfeel, lingering with subtle maltiness.
Huginn and Muninn 16oz can
Huginn & Muninn Braggot. ABV: 7.9% IBU: 17 A braggot is a drink made of half meade and half beer, meaning half of the fermentable sugars come from honey. This one is a collaboration with our friends at Groennfell Meadery. Our Black Flannel Braggot has a Belgian yeast character on the nose that blends nicely with notes of earthy honey and fruit leather. With a semi sweet, highly carbonated, and comparatively dry finish, this unique beverage is incredibly flavorful yet refreshing.
Leaves of Achilles - Winter 16oz can
Leaves of Achilles Ancient Healer - Gruit. ABV: 5.9% IBU:0 The nose is dominated by the smells of yarrow, lending its earthy, citrus, and herbal aroma to this beverage. Hints of sage and marshmallow root linger in the background as a subtle malt character comes in. Herby yet balanced, malty yet refreshing. A subtle and complex take on an old world gruit.
Leaves of Achilles - Spring 16oz can
Leaves of Achilles Spring Gruit. ABV: 5.0% IBU:0 Flavorful without bitterness, very unique while retaining its “beer” qualities, perfect for history buffs, people may want to test its mood enhancing properties.
Lie to Me 16oz can
Golden Stout ABV: 7.4% IBU: 23 Overall, this beer smells like dessert but drinks like an ordinary stout with a lightly sweet finish. Rich aromas dominate on the nose with notes of vanilla, chocolate, and caramel that blend together to give an impression of Cow Tails and similar candies. The flavor has a balanced roast that compliments the malty profile and sweet adjuncts, only swaying into the sweeter side of things on the finish.
Marzen 16oz can
Traditional Oktoberfest Marzen Lager. ABV: 5.1% IBU: 19 Rich toasty and bready malt, subtle noble hops for balance, and a mouthfeel that makes this traditional Bavarian lager way too easy to drink.
Napravnik 16oz can
Napravnik - Czech Amber Lager. ABV: 5.3% IBU: 28 The aroma is dominated by earthy hops and scents reminiscent of molasses cookies, with hints of honey comb, toasted muffin, and black cherry. On the palate is a subtly sweet, malty flavor saddled by an assertive yet inviting bitterness before finishing clean, crisp, and refreshing.
Rojo Amarillo 16oz can
Rye IPA. ABV: 5.6% IBU: 60 A hearty helping of cascade and amarillo hops provide a classic North American hop aroma and lend a pleasant and assertive bitterness essential for this now throwback style. Rye and crystal malts give this beer a reddish hue and iconic malt flavor profile. This beer is perfect for any hop head looking for something other than your typical New England style IPA.
Velnias 16oz can
Our Flagship New England IPA. ABV: 6.7% IBU: 35 Loaded with fresh citrus and tropical hops. Notes of mango, sweet tangerine, and pomelo. Soft, elegant mouthfeel, lingering with subtle maltiness.
VT Common 16oz can
Vermont Common Ale made from the same grain as our Whiskey. ABV: 4.5%. IBU: 18. Low alcohol, dark amber beer brewed with barley, corn, wheat and rye malt. Brewed with the residual sugar from Black Flannel’s Vermont Common Whiskey.
RTD Cocktails
Cool Hand Cuke 4 pk
London Calling Gin, Cucumber Water, Mint syrup. Lime and Soda Water
Midsummer Dream 4 pk
Crows Nest Rum, Pineapple, Spicy Ginger Ale, Lime and Bitters
Shrubbly Highball 4 pk
White Lace Vodka, Maple Blueberry Shrub, Aronia Berry, Lemon, Soda
RTD Mixed 4 pk
Mix and Match any 4 RTDs
Cool hand Cuke 12oz can
London Calling Gin, Cucumber Water, Mint syrup. Lime and Soda Water
Midsummer Dream 12oz Can
Crows Nest Rum, Pineapple, Spicy Ginger Ale, Lime and Bitters
Shrubbly Highball 12oz can
White Lace Vodka, Maple Blueberry Shrub, Aronia Berry, Lemon, Soda
Growlers
12 Hour Sour Growler
Berliner Weisse Style-4.3% .
Americana Growler
American Stout - 6.4%.
Belgian Dubbel Growler
Munich Dunkel - 4.5%
Birra d'Oro Growler
German Pilsner - 4.6%
Braunbier Growler
Munich Dunkel - 4.5%
Claw Hammer Growler
Berliner Weisse Style-4.3% .
Dent Head Growler
Kölsch-style-4.8%
Disco Montage Growler
New England IPA - 6.5%.
Huggin and Muninn Growler
Braggot - 7.9%
Leaves of Achillies- Spring Growler
Gruit- Yarrow, Marshmallow Root, Dage - 5.9%
Lie to Me Growler
Braggot - 7.9%
Marzen Growler
Amber Oktoberfest - 5.8%
Rito's Lament Growler
Kölsch-style-4.8%
Super Scenic Route Growler
Braggot - 7.9%
Velnias Growler
New England IPA - 6.5%.
Vicarious Growler
Belgian Dark Strong - 10.0%
Wits & Giggles Growler
Belgian Dark Strong - 10.0%
Growler 64 oz
12 Hour Sour 64oz Refill
Berliner Weisse Style-4.3% .
Americana 64oz Refill
American Stout - 6.4%.
Belgian Dubbel 64oz Refill
American Stout - 6.4%.
Birra d'Oro 64oz Refill
Munich Dunkel - 4.5%
Braunbier 64oz Refill
Munich Dunkel - 4.5%
Claw Hammer 64oz Refill
American Stout - 6.4%.
Dent Head 64oz Refill
Kölsch-style-4.8%
Disco Montage 64oz Refill
New England IPA - 6.5%.
Huggin and Muninn 64oz Refill
Braggot - 7.9%
Leaves of Achilles - Spring 64oz Refill
Munich Dunkel - 4.5%
Lie to Me 64oz Refill
New England IPA - 6.5%.
Marzen 64oz Refill
Amber Oktoberfest - 5.8%
Rito's Lament 64oz Refill
Kölsch-style-4.8%
Velnias 64oz Refill
Belgian Dark Strong - 10.0%
Vicarious 64oz Refill
Belgian Dark Strong - 10.0%
Wits & Giggles 64oz Refill
Belgian Dark Strong - 10.0%
Bottles To Go
Black Talon - 500 ml
Black Talon - Imperial Stout Aged in Black Flannel Distilling Agave Dream and Bierschnapps Barrels. 750 ml ABV 11.0% IBU
Miruvor - 250 ml
Miruvor - English Barleywine. 250ml bottle. ABV: 12.0%. IBU: 22. Rich, bold, and indulgent, Miruvor is a celebration of malt. Warming but smooth, intense but inviting, and deep but approachable This is a beer for loved ones and special occasions… a cure for whatever ales you.
Zwolf - 500 ml
Black Talon - Imperial Stout Aged in Black Flannel Distilling Agave Dream and Bierschnapps Barrels. 750 ml ABV 11.0% IBU
Distillery Spirits
Agave Dream Spirit.
Agave Dream Blanco 750ml
Agave Dream Blanco 375ml
Fermented and twice-distilled from the best Organic Blue Agave available. A truly authentic agave experience.
Agave Dream Barrel Aged 750ml
Aged on uncharred VT Oak. Fermented and twice-distilled from the best Organic Blue Agave available. A truly authentic Agave Reposado experience.
Agave Dream Barrel Aged 375ml
Aged on uncharred VT Oak. Fermented and twice-distilled from the best Organic Blue Agave available. A truly authentic Agave Reposado experience.
Bierschnapps.
Bierschnapps 750 ml
The first release is a lightly aged malt spirit distilled from Black Flannel Brewing Company’s west coast-inspired Rojo Amarillo Rye IPA. The bright citrus notes derived from Amarillo hops play perfectly with the light rye spice, malt, and oak age to create a smooth, distinct, and unique sipping whiskey.
Bierschnapps 375ml
The first release is a lightly aged malt spirit distilled from Black Flannel Brewing Company’s west coast-inspired Rojo Amarillo Rye IPA. The bright citrus notes derived from Amarillo hops play perfectly with the light rye spice, malt, and oak age to create a smooth, distinct and unique sipping whiskey.
Whiskey.
Black Gold 750ml
Malt Whiskey. Barrel Aged. 86 Proof. This wonderful dark malt whiskey is distilled from an un-hopped stout beer mash and aged for three months in new, 10-gallon, American White Oak casks with a heavy #4 char. We knew that the right stout recipe would yield an incredible malt whiskey, so we asked Black Flannel Brewing Co. cicerones to create the perfect mash. The resulting whiskey is reminiscent of a smokey-oaked Highland Scotch with defined dark chocolate notes in the nose and pallet. EXACTLY what we wanted!
Black Gold 375ml
Malt Whiskey. Barrel Aged. 86 Proof. This wonderful dark malt whiskey is distilled from an un-hopped stout beer mash and aged for three months in new, 10-gallon, American White Oak casks with a heavy #4 char. We knew that the right stout recipe would yield an incredible malt whiskey, so we asked Black Flannel Brewing Co. cicerone to create the perfect mash. The resulting whiskey is reminiscent of a smokey-oaked Highland Scotch with defined dark chocolate notes in the nose and pallet. EXACTLY what we wanted!
Heavy Base Aged 750ml
Aged in white oak barrels with a heavy char. Picture a Highland Scotch. This malt whiskey has the smokey-maltiness, vanilla, caramel, banana and chocolate qualities of the finest…but it was made right here in Essex, VT!
Heavy Base Aged 375ml
Aged in white oak barrels with a heavy char. Picture a Highland Scotch. This malt whiskey has the smokey-maltiness, vanilla, caramel, banana and chocolate qualities of the finest…but it was made right here in Essex, VT!
Heavy Base Unaged 750ml
Maybe better referred to as a Malted Barley Moonshine, this Single Malt Whiskey gets all its character from Peterson’s Quality Malt’s, Heavy Base Malted Barley. So it's malt, right up front in the nose and palate. Then a green grass and chocolate finish round out a spirit that is the groundwork for a great “scotch-like” American Malt Whiskey.
Vermont Common Whiskey 750ml
Barrel Aged. 80 Proof. Distilled from a mash of barley, corn, rye and wheat, this unique American Whiskey is sister to Black Flannel Brewing Co’s. Vermont Common Ale. The whiskey is distilled from the first runnings through the grains of a pre-prohibition Kentucky beer recipe brewed in the Parti-Gyle style of brewing. We age it in ten gallon new charred American white oak barrels for three months to create this incredibly smooth grain whiskey that pairs perfectly with the Vermont Common Ale!
Vermont Common Whiskey 375ml
Barrel Aged. 80 Proof. Distilled from a mash of barley, corn, rye, and wheat, this unique American Whiskey is sister to Black Flannel Brewing Co’s. Vermont Common Ale. The whiskey is distilled from the first runnings through the grains of a pre-prohibition Kentucky beer recipe brewed in the Parti-Gyle style of brewing. We age it in ten-gallon new charred American white oak barrels for three months to create this incredibly smooth grain whiskey that pairs perfectly with the Vermont Common Ale!
Garden Spirits.
Blueberry Garden Spirit 750ml
Twice-distilled from 400# of wild Maine blueberries and Turbinado sugar, aged for two months on un-charred VT White Oak staves. Blueberry nose, palate, oaky-vanilla finish, no back-sweetening or flavoring! Like taking a sip of a blueberry muffin!
Cranberry Garden Spirit 750ml
Distilled from 400# of fresh Maine cranberries and Turbinado sugar, then aged for two months on un-charred VT White Oak staves. All of our Garden Spirit Series are delicately twice-distilled to retain the nose and flavor from the fruit or vegetable that they are distilled from.
Cranberry Garden Spirit 375ml
Distilled from 400# of fresh Maine cranberries and Turbinado sugar, then aged for two months on un-charred VT White Oak staves. All of our Garden Spirit Series are delicately twice-distilled to retain the nose and flavor from the fruit or vegetable that they are distilled from.
Raspberry Garden Spirit 750ml
Twice-Distilled from 400# of local Raspberry purée and Turbinado sugar, aged for two months on un-charred VT White Oak staves. Raspberry nose, palate, oaky-vanilla finish, no back-sweetening or flavoring!
Maple Spirit750ml
Distilled from 50 gallons of pure Vermont Maple Syrup from our friends at Landmark Farms, in, Lincoln, VT, then aged for one year in a 53-gallon Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrel that Runamok Farms, (Fairfax, VT) aged one of their maple syrups in for 5 months. The day they emptied the barrel, we filled it with this twice-distilled pure Vermont spirit. The nose is woodsy custard…like Maple Creme Brûlée. The pallet is that of a fine maple-cognac that warms all the way down. This is not a maple-flavored spirit…it’s a spirit carefully distilled from maple syrup that retains the maple character. Just another one of our spirits that is the epitome of Vermont terroir!
Rare Earth 750ml
Distilled from 200# of locally grown White Beets and Turbinado sugar, this one-of-a-kind spirits mash is fermented using a yeast that was isolated from a local peach. Rare Earth is the epitome terroir!
Rare Earth 375ml
Distilled from 200# of locally grown White Beets and Turbinado sugar, this one-of-a-kind spirits mash is fermented using a yeast that was isolated from a local peach. Rare Earth is the epitome terroir!
Rum
Crows Nest Barrel Aged Rum 750ml
Distilled from the fermentation of Demerara sugar and barrel-aged. Our original Crow’s Nest Rum was so good, we knew that aging it in one of the new ten-gallon white oak barrels from, US Barrel Cooperage, in Wilmington, NY, would be a winning idea. We were not wrong!! When you sip this rum neat, you want to be sitting in a big leather chair in front of a fireplace, dog-in-lap! Notes of sweet butter and smokey oak are layered with caramel, banana, and vanilla! A truly comforting spirit!!
Crows Nest Barrel Aged Rum 375ml
Distilled from the fermentation of Demerara sugar and barrel-aged. Our original Crow’s Nest Rum was so good, we knew that aging it in one of the new ten-gallon white oak barrels from, US Barrel Cooperage, in Wilmington, NY, would be a winning idea. We were not wrong!! When you sip this rum neat, you want to be sitting in a big leather chair in front of a fireplace, dog-in-lap! Notes of sweet butter and smokey-oak are layered with caramel, banana, and vanilla! A truly comforting spirit!!
Crows Nest Spiced Rum 750ml
We age our Crow’s Nest White Rum for three months in 10-gallon white oak barrels with a #4 char on the inside. After this aging, we soak our botanical mix in the aged rum for a few days to make this incredible Spiced Rum experience.
Crows Nest Spiced Rum 375ml
We age our Crow’s Nest White Rum for three months in 10-gallon white oak barrels with a #4 char on the inside. After this aging, we soak our botanical mix in the aged rum for a few days to make this incredible Spiced Rum experience.
Crows Nest White Rum 750ml
Distilled from 100% Turbinado sugar, this rum has an incredibly clean and smooth mouth-feel with a pleasantly sweet finish. This rum was distilled with the intent of being a “sipping rum” enjoyed all by itself.
Crows Nest White Rum 375ml
Distilled from 100% Turbinado sugar, this rum has an incredibly clean and smooth mouth-feel with a pleasantly sweet finish. This rum was distilled with the intent of being a “sipping rum” enjoyed all by itself.
Ravens Share Rum 750ml
This is a very special rum, the very first in our Raven’s Share Rum Series. This full-bodied nectar was aged for one year in a 59-gallon French Oak barrel that once held a Napa Valley Pinot Noir red wine. After the wine was emptied, the brewers at Black Flannel Brewing filled it with Raven’s Share Imperial Stout for four months. This became the Ravens' Share Imperial Stout release #1. The day our brewers emptied the Imperial Stout, we refilled the barrel with a fresh run of our Crow’s Nest Rum distilled from Demerara sugar. The rum in this bottle is deep and rich - it inspires thought. The nose is vanilla & smoke layered with leather & oak. The pallet is buttery-smooth and coats your mouth with a caramel-malt sweetness that hangs for a long finish.
Ravens Share Rum 375ml
This is a very special rum, the very first in our Raven’s Share Rum Series. This full-bodied nectar was aged for one year in a 59 gallon French Oak barrel that once held a Napa Valley Pinot Noir red wine. After the wine was emptied, the brewers at Black Flannel Brewing filled it with Raven’s Share Imperial Stout for four months. This became the Ravens' Share Imperial Stout release #1. The day our brewers emptied the Imperial Stout, we refilled the barrel with a fresh run of our Crow’s Nest Rum distilled from Demerara sugar. The rum in this bottle is deep and rich - it inspires thought. The nose is vanilla & smoke layered with leather & oak. The pallet is buttery-smooth and coats your mouth with a caramel-malt sweetness that hangs for a long finish.
Gin.
London Calling Dry Gin 750ml
This is a classic London Dry Gin that we distill from our own cane-neutral spirit. Juniper, Coriander, Grains of Paradise, and Grapefruit Zest give this Gin a bright citrus nose, a peppery mid-pallet, and a juniper citrus finish. This is a perfect Gin for the classic or craft Martini!
Dutch Soul Barrel Aged 750ml
Our Genever/Gin aged for four months in 10-gallon white oak barrels with a #4 char inside, making it even more complex than it already was! The smoke and butterscotch notes layer perfectly with the 10 botanicals!
Dutch Soul Barrel Aged 375ml
Our Genever/Gin aged for four months in 10-gallon white oak barrels with a #4 char inside, making it even more complex than it already was! The smoke and butterscotch notes layer perfectly with the 10 botanicals!
Dutch Soul White 750ml
Dutch Genever-inspired distilled from a whiskey mash of wheat, corn, rye and barley, then, on the second distillation we redistilled it through ten botanicals. The result is absolutely beautiful and complex. The botanicals and the grains layer together perfectly and deliver an unfolding flavor experience on the palate.
Dutch Soul White 375ml
Dutch Genever-inspired distilled from a whiskey mash of wheat, corn, rye and barley, then, on the second distillation we redistilled it through ten botanicals. The result is absolutely beautiful and complex. The botanicals and the grains layer together perfectly and deliver an unfolding flavor experience on the palate.
Vodka.
RTD Cocktails
Cool Hand Cuke 4 pk
London Calling Gin, Cucumber Water, Mint syrup. Lime and Soda Water
Midsummer Dream 4 pk
Crows Nest Rum, Pineapple, Spicy Ginger Ale, Lime and Bitters
Shrubbly Highball 4 pk
White Lace Vodka, Maple Blueberry Shrub, Aronia Berry, Lemon, Soda
RTD Mixed 4 pk
Mix and Match any 4 RTDs
Cool hand Cuke 12oz can
London Calling Gin, Cucumber Water, Mint syrup. Lime and Soda Water
Midsummer Dream 12oz Can
Crows Nest Rum, Pineapple, Spicy Ginger Ale, Lime and Bitters
Shrubbly Highball 12oz can
White Lace Vodka, Maple Blueberry Shrub, Aronia Berry, Lemon, Soda
Spirit Tasting
Distillery Merch
Boston Shaker
Bar Spoon
Fine Mesh Strainer
Julep Strainer
Hawthorne Strainer
Japanese Jigger
Cocktail Picks (set)
Mixing Glass
Copa Gin Glass
Cocktail Sampler Glass
Wooden Muddler
Soapstone Cube Set
Marbled Ice Cube Tray
Extra Long Stainless Muddler
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
A celebration of exceptional craft. Vermont's only brewery/distillery combo. Kick-ass culinary program. Beer & spirits education. #blackflannelbrewing
21 Essex Way, Suite 201, Essex, VT 05452