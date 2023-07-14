SS DRINKS

DRINKS

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Plastic bottle drink

$2.50

Glass bottle drink

$2.00

Water bottle

$1.50

LUNCH

Blackhawk Creek Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, spicy mayo on a brioche bun with

Grilled chicken sandwich

$15.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, spicy mayo on a brioche bun

Wood Fire bologna sandwich

$15.00

thick cut bologna, cheddar cheese, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun

Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Sliced steak, spicy bacon queso, sauteed onions and peppers

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

served with mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy

Burger Bowl

$16.00

1/2 lb beef patty on lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, pickles, cheese, dressing

House Salad

$14.00

aquaponic lettuce, red onion, hemp seed, cherry tomatoes, dressing

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Soup

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

BRUNCH

The Creeker

$12.00

2 eggs, meat, toast, hashbrowns

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Meat of choice, eggs, cheese, potatoes, green onions, salsa

Breakfast Pizza

$13.00

Sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, gravy

Breakfast Bowl

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.00

served with 2 eggs, potatoes, gravy

Savory French Toast

$15.00

Brioche toast, maple bacon, bourbon syrup

French Toast

$12.00

Brioche toast with gravy and pork ribeye

Creek Cakes

$10.00

2 buttermilk pancakes, bourbon syrup, meat side

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Avocado Toast

Dessert

Pound Cake

$8.00

Pecan Pie Slice

$8.00

Bread pudding

$8.00

Coconut Pie

$8.00

A LA CARTE

1 egg

$2.00

2 bacon slices

$3.00

1 sausage patty

$3.00

2 toast slices

$2.00

side breakfast potatoes

$2.00

side Fries

$2.00

side Chips

$2.00

add 6oz sliced chicken

$4.00

add 6oz sliced steak

$4.00

Sauerkraut

$0.50

Jalepenos

$0.50

Salsa & Queso

$7.00

side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Mac & Cheese 2 scoops

$6.00

BAR

BEER

Dos Equis

$5.00

Michelob ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

ShinerBock

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

DRAFT

Dos Equis

$6.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

GLASS WINE

House Cab Glass

$8.00

House Chardonay Glass

$8.00

House Moscato Glass

$8.00

House Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Champagne Wycliff Glass

$5.00

BOTTLE WINE

Bottle House Cabernet

$30.00

Bottle House Chardonay

$30.00

Bottle House Moscato

$30.00

Bottle House Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bottle Champagne Wycliff

$18.00

Bottle Rombauer Chardonnay

$80.00

Bottle The Prisoner California Red

$85.00

Bottle Napa Cut Cab Sav

$60.00

Bottle Etude Pinot Noir

$60.00

COCKTAILS

The Two-Step Twist

$12.00

Pretty in Pink

$12.00

BHC Espresso Martini

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Juan Daily

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Smoke & Spice

$12.00

Irish Maid

$12.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Pecan Old Fashioned

$14.00

Old Fashoined

$12.00

Blueberry Mojito

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Margarita

$11.00

LIQUOR

Well Whiskey

$8.00

WhistePig PiggyBack

$12.00

Jameson Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$7.00

Maker's Mark Whiskey

$9.00

Crown Royal Whiskey

$8.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey

$9.00

Macallan 12 Year

$17.00

Horse Soldier GOLD

$15.00

Horse Soldier SILVER

$16.00

Horse Soldier BRONZE

$12.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$16.00

Blacklands TX Pecan

$10.00

Blackland Bourbon

$8.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$12.00

Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco

$16.00

El Tequileno Tequila Blanco

$7.00

Fiero Tequila Blanco Habanero

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

el Jimador Tequila

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Tequila Gold

$8.00

Convite Mezcal

$10.00

Dessert Door Sotol

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Sailor Jerry Rum

$7.00

Don Q Rum

$7.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Tanqueray Gin

$7.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Gray Whale Gin

$10.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

St. Germain Elderflower

Amaro Nonino

Lejay Black Currant

DK Butterscotch

DK Blue Curacao

DK Triple Sec

DK Sour Apple

DK Peachtree

Luxardo Triplum tsec

Bailey's Creme

Well Vodka

$8.00

Goodnight Loving Vodka

$8.00

Tito's Vodka

$8.00

Townes Vodka

$7.00

Spring 44 Vodka

$8.00

Sodas

Tonic

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Appetizer

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Salsa & Queso, Chips

$7.00

Pork Rinds & Guac

$7.00

Burger Bombs

$10.00

Lettuce Wraps

$6.00

Tickets

Johnny Lee VIP

$75.00

Johnny Lee General Adm

$45.00