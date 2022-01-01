- Home
blackie's
280 George Washington Highway
Smithfield, RI 02917
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Dip
shredded chicken breast | buffalo cream cheese | buttermilk ranch | Vermont cheddar
Caramelized Butternut Squash Crostini
tender, spice roasted squash | a jar of our own scratch ricotta with a pool of herby oil | black mission fig jam | baby arugula tossed in a honey thyme vinaigrette | crunchy, garlic oil toasted crostini
Cheeseburger Rangoons
ground beef | chopped fries | ketchup | mustard | pickles | tomato | lettuce | Yancey's Fancy dill pickle cheddar | crispy wonton pouch | special sauce
Chicken Marsala Stuffed Mushrooms
crimini & shiitake mushrooms cooked in garlic butter with chicken breast pieces, then braised in Marsala wine and a rich beef demi| shredded and mixed with parmesan, pecorino, whipped garlic herb spread and secret spices | cuddled into mushroom caps and baked in parmesan, wine, butter broth
Classic Calamari alla Mama
buttermilk & spice marinated rings | lightly dredged & fried | tossed with white wine, garlic butter & banana pepper rings | plum tomato pomodoro on the side for dipping
Extra Cheesy Deluxe Cheese Nachos
lots of sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | pickled jalapeños | our freshly squished guac | smoked salsa verde | sour cream | shredded lettuce | tomato | sliced black olives
Pulled Pork Nachos
our house-smoked & braised pork | sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | pickled jalapeños | guac | smoked salsa verde | sour cream
Sauce Your Own Tenders
tender chunks dredged in our special spice blend | served with the appropriate creamy dip, celery & carrot sticks sauce options: hot | mild | classic bbq | apple bbq | rootbeer hoisin (n/a gf)
Sauce Your Own Wings
brined & fried | served with the appropriate creamy dip, celery & carrot sticks sauce options: hot | mild | classic bbq | apple bbq | rootbeer hoisin (n/a gf)
Vegan Buffalo Dip
roasted, spiced and chopped artichoke hearts & chickpeas | vegan mayo | vegan cheese | hot sauce | baked til’ bubbly
Vegan Crostini
crispy, crunchy toasted slices of our house made focaccia | a jar of local Barrett's Garden fauxcotta with a pool of herby olive oil | lemony dressed baby arugula | garlic oil, hearth-roasted heirloom tomatoes | torn fresh basil
Vegan Nachos
crunchy corn chips| dairy free queso | shredded lettuce| warm black bean puree | shredded lettuce | sliced black olives | diced fresh tomato| salsa verde | freshly squished guac | dairy free sour cream | pickled fresno pepper
Salads
Everyone's Favorite Caesar Salad
crisp romaine | classic creamy dressing | grana padano | croutons | fresh lemon squeeze
Mixed Green Salad
traditional chopped salad | fresh romaine & crunchy iceberg | fresh tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion | white cheddar cheese | garlic herb croutons
Sunday Salad
iceberg, romaine and radicchio tossed in creamy Italian dressing | diced pepperoni | chopped banana pepper rings | fresh mozzarella | garlicky croutons | sliced black olives | a sprinkle of pecorino
Handhelds
American as Apple Pie Burger
buttery, toasted brioche roll | brown sugar maple mayo | local apple & pear compote | crisp, applewood bacon | squished burger patty | melted, sharp-white cheddar cheese
Bacon Diner Burger
classic buttery bun | special sauce | lettuce | tomato | red onion | American cheese | bacon
Build Your Own Burger
Butternut, Apricot & Brie Grilled Cheese
house-made, fluffy focaccia | shaved butternut squash | apricot preserves | gooey melted brie & silky American | caramelized balsamic onions | arugula tossed in cold-pressed olive oil
Chimi Chopped Cheese ... and I Don't Care
our 8 oz. blended beef burger chopped and mixed with gooey buffalo cheddar and American | roasted jalapeno mayo | shredded, crunchy cabbage | ripe tomato | fresh, crunchy jalapeno slices
Cubano
traditional pan de aqua bread | authentic, shredded pork carnitas | silky American and Swiss | dill pickle dijonnaise | sliced dill pickles | pickled onion | thinly-sliced, smoked ham | buttered and pressed on the plancha
Diner Burger
classic buttery bun | special sauce | lettuce | tomato | red onion | American cheese |
Fishy Deluxe
fluffy battered haddock on buttery Texas toast with melted, yellow American | scratch 1,000 | shredded lettuce | sliced tomato | crisp bacon
Hi, My Name is Reuben
crunchy, buttery marble rye | gooey Swiss | slowly simmered, extra lean corned beef, chopped & not sliced (believe us, that matters!) | classic sauerkraut
Hurdy Gurdy
roasted garlic oil toasted ciabatta spread with whipped garlic herb spread and melted bubbly provolone | thin & crispy panko chicken cutlet | baby arugula tossed in a creamy truffle dressing | shaved grana Padano | demi for dipping
Keto Style Diner
shredded romaine | special sauce | white cheddar | red onion | tomato | chopped, squished and griddled burger patty | melty cheese
Keto Style Reuben
no bread, in a bowl over 1,000 tossed, shredded cabbage and finished with green onions
Pulled Pork Sandwich
buttery brioche bun | melted American | juicy 1/2 pound of our rubbed, smoked & pulled pork
Smoked Turkey Pub
brown sugar maple mayo | crisp North Country bacon | iceberg | sliced, vine-ripened tomato | shaved red onion | ripe avocado | sharp, white cheddar cheese | house brined, smoked & sliced fresh turkey breast
Tuscan Turkey Burger
scratch made, super moist, all white meat turkey burger | melted provolone | red wine vinaigrette dressed baby spinach | sliced, vine-ripened tomato | thinly shaved red onion | garlic lemon mayo | crunchy, roasted garlic oiled and toasted ciabatta bread
Tuscan-Style Ribeye Sandwich
sliced ribeye marinated in herbed olive oil and cooked to your liking | served on roasted garlic oiled ciabatta with melted provolone | Calabrian chili aioli | caramelized balsamic onions | baby arugula
Pizzas
Funghi Pizza
roasted garlic oil | cremini, shiitake and oyster mushrooms cooked in a black garlic infused olive oil | whipped garlic herb spread | bubbly blended cheeses | Vermont creamery goat cheese herby oil | crispy garlic chips | our own ricotta | fresh chives
Margherita Pizza
plum tomato puree | bubbly Italian cheeses | our fresh, hand stretched mozzarella | torn fresh basil | salt & pepper
Pep No Pep Pizza
all the love of a normal pepperoni minus the meat! | like a cheese pizza plus!
Pepperoni Pizza
pizza sauce loaded with shaved, fresh garlic | basil | a touch of crushed red pepper flakes | our blended pizza cheeses | fresh mozzarella | cup & char pepperoni | Sicilian oregano | pecorino
Picante Italiano Pizza
Calabrian chili paste (pretty spicy!) and olive oil | bubbly blended cheeses | smoked mozzarella | charred baby onions | our own crumbled fennely pork sausage | prosciutto spread | pecorino | Sicilian oregano
Quattro Formaggi Pizza
roasted garlic oil | bubbly blended cheeses | smoked mozzarella | our own ricotta and fresh mozzarella | fried garlic chips & crushed red pepper flakes
Entrees
A Modern Eggplant Moussaka
a personal, bubbly baked casserole | lentils cooked low and slow with aromatic veggies, garlic, tomato a hint of red wine and spices | layered between thin slices of eggplant | herbed, olive-oil tossed tater tots | locally-made, Barrett’s farmesan | dressed arugula | faux-cotta
Chicken Marsala
thinly pounded chicken breast cutlets lightly dredged in seasoned flour and pan seared with wild mushrooms, caramelized onion and roasted garlic puree | Marsala wine, beef demi & whole butter pan sauce with a touch of pecorino | served with whipped Yukon gold mashed potatoes & chef’s veggie OR buttered baby shell pasta
Chicken Pot Pie Pasta
Baffoni Farms chicken breast chunks slowly simmered with aromatic veggies & fresh thyme in a rich, home-made chicken demi and a splash of cream | tossed with baby shell pasta & buttered sweet peas | finished with buttery herby crumbs
Fish & Chips
tender & crunchy, cracker-meal dusted haddock | crispy, hand-cut fries | classic, sweet chopped coleslaw | traditional tartar OR buffalo tartar
Rigatoni Amatriciana
mezze rigatoni (short, small rigs) | rendered pancetta | plum tomato sauce with sweet onion | spicy Calabrian chili paste | starchy pasta water | white wine | pecorino & a touch of whole butter
Short Rib Ramen
slowly braised and pulled short rib | aromatic veggies | wild mushrooms | authentic Sun Ramen | mushroom dashi | coconut aminos | house-made chili oil | finished with house Asian pear & Napa cabbage kimchi hot sauce | green onion | pickled mushrooms | lacto fermented garlic
Simply Grilled 14 oz. Brined Ribeye
served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad
Simply Grilled 6 oz. Filet Mignon
served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad
Simply Grilled 7 oz. Salmon
served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad
Simply Grilled 8 oz. Brined Sirloin Steak Tips
served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad
Simply Grilled Jumbo Shrimp (5)
served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad
Sukiyaki Salmon
kimchi fried rice with pan flashed shiitake mushrooms, ginger, fermented garlic, tamari & aromatic veggies | seared salmon with a sweet and sticky glaze | sautéed snow peas & baby spinach | finished with pickled daikon radish, green onion and toasted sesame
Vegan Veggie Ramen
roasted vegetable broth | chickpeas | Tuscan kale | roasted butternut squash | mukimame | pickled red onion | ripe avocado | rice noodles | toasted sesame seeds | lacto fermented garlic
Veggie Ramen
roasted vegetable broth | chickpeas | Tuscan kale | roasted butternut squash | mukimame | pickled red onion | ripe avocado| authentic Sun Ramen | toasted sesame seeds | lacto fermented garlic
Clean Living
Clean Living Plate
7oz. Baffoni's Farm Breast Cutlets
8oz. Beef Bone Broth
7oz. Seared or Grilled Salmon
8oz. Baked Haddock
8oz. Steak Tips
8oz. Short Rib
8oz. Salt & Pepper Chicken
5oz. Carnitas
LaFrieda Brisket & Chuck Patty
Jumbo Grilled Shrimp
5 shrimp
Salmon Patty
Turkey Burger Patty
Veggie Burger Patty
Olive Oil Rice
Oven Roast Root Veggies
Spaghetti Squash "Baked Ziti"
Sauteed Mukimame
with coconut aminos, chili oil & scallions
Ripe Avocado
Oven Roasted Eggplant
Guac & Sticks
Napa Cabbage & Asian Pear Kimchi
Clean Sauteed Mushrooms
with black garlic, sherry vinegar, & nutritional yeast
Side Salad with Paleo Vinaigrette
Sauteed Tuscan Kale
with coconut sugar, bacon fat, apple cider vinegar
Sauteed Snow Peas & Baby Spinach
with toasted sesame seeds
Veg of Day
Kids
Kids Chicken Tendys
simply fried & served with your choice of dippin' | served with our house-made chips
Kids Grilled Cheese
buttery, thick-cut Texas toast | melty American | served with our house-made chips
Kids Mac & Cheese
served with baby shells
Kids Mac & Plain Butter
served with baby shells
Kids Mini Cheeseburger Sliders
served with our house-made chips
Kids Mini Fish & Chips ... or Shrimp
one piece of fish OR three panko battered shrimp | hand-cut fries | tartar
Kids Mini Hamburger Sliders
served with our house-made chips
Kids Mini Pulled Pork Sliders
mini brioche rolls | melted American | bbq pulled pork | apple & pear compote
Kids Pot Pie Pasta
Baffoni's Farm chicken breast slowly simmered with aromatic veggies & fresh thyme in a rich, home-made chicken demi with a splash of cream | tossed with baby shell past & buttered sweet peas | finished with buttery, herby crumbs (we can skip the peas if you please!)
Kids Short Rib Ramen
authentic Sun Ramen noods | aromatic veggies | beef bone broth | pulled short rib | coconut aminos
Kids Steak Dinnah
¼# marinated sirloin tips | whipped Yukon gold mash | chef’s veggie
Sides
Side Adult Kid Mac & Cheese
Side Avocado
8oz. Beef Bone Broth
Side Bread & Butter
Side Carrots
Side Celery
Side Corned Beef
Side Cucumber
Side Grilled Shrimp
16/20
Side Half & Half Chips
Side Hand-Cut Fries
Side House-made Chips
Side Jalapenos
Side Keto Mac & Cheese
with spaghetti squash
Side Keto Veggies
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Old School Chopped Slaw
Side Pickles
Side Pulled Pork
Side Ricotta Cheese
Side Salt & Pepper Chicken
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Tortilla Chips & Smoky Salsa Verde
Side Turkey Burger
Side Veg of the Day
Side White Rice
Sauces & Dressings
Side 1000 Island Dressing
Side alla Mama White Wine Butter
4oz.
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
2oz.
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Black Garlicy Sukiyaki Sauce
tamari, brown sugar, mirin wine, black garlic, fermented garlic, chili, green onion, toasted sesame
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Brown Sugar Maple Mayo
Side Buffalo Tartar
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Calabrian Chili Aioli
Side Calabrian Chili Honey
Side Calabrian Chili Paste
2oz.
Side Creamy Italian Dressing
Side Dairy Free Sour Cream
Side Demi
4oz.
Side Dijon Mustard
Side Dill Pickle Dijonnaise
Side Fig Demi
4oz.
Side Fig Jam
2oz.
Side Garlic Lemon Mayo
Side Guacamole
4oz.
Side Honey Mustard
Side Honey Thyme Vinaigrette
2oz.
Side Hot Sauce
Side Mild Sauce
Side Nacho Cheese
4oz.
Side Oil & Vinegar Dressing
Side Pomodoro Sauce
4oz.
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Red Wine Vinaigrette
2oz.
Side Roasted Jalapeno Mayo
Side Root Beer Hoisin Sauce
Side Salsa Verde
Side Sour Cream
Side Sweet & Spicy Buffalo Butter
4oz.
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Vegan Mayo
Desserts
Carrot Cake
our ooey, gooey & buttermilk-glazed, super moist cake | whipped cream cheese frosting | vanilla bean ice cream | creamy carrot coulis | fresh whipped cream | candied carrots | ** contains coconut
Cheesecake
ask about Savannah’s creation this month!
Chocolate Mocha
brownie crust | chocolate cream | chocolate crispies
Cookies & Cream Bread Pudding
served warm with a chocolate glaze & vanilla ice cream
Double Chocolate Paleo Cookie
olive oil | eggs | dark chocolate | coconut sugar | almond flour | dairy free
Keto Pecan Pie Cheesecake
buttery almond flour crust | caramel drizzle | sweetened with brown sugar swerve **contains nuts
1 Scoop Frozen Treat
ask your server about our house sorbets & ice creams | one or two scoops | 3 per scoop
2 Scoop Frozen Treat
Kids Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sando
creamy vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between two funfetti cookies
Kids Dirt Parfait
chocolate puddin | whipped cream | faux-reo crumbles
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoop Ice Cream
GF Appetizers
GF Buffalo Chicken Dip
shredded chicken breast | fluffy, gooey buffalo cream cheese | buttermilk ranch | sharp Vermont cheddar | choice of hand-cut potato chips, freshly fried tortilla chips, ½ & ½ or with all veggies
GF Caramelized Butternut Squash Crostini
tender, spice roasted squash | a jar of our own scratch ricotta with a pool of herby oil | black mission fig jam| baby arugula tossed in a honey thyme vinaigrette | crunchy, garlic oil toasted crostini
GF Chicken Marsala Stuffed Mushrooms
chicken breast braised in a rich marsala sauce with cremini & shiitake mushrooms | cooled, shredded and mixed with bubbly cheeses and cuddled in mushroom caps | baked at 800° in a parmesan butter broth & sprinkled with pecorino | keto
GF Classic Calamari alla Mama
buttermilk & spice marinated rings | lightly dredged & fried | tossed with white wine, garlic butter & banana pepper rings | plum tomato pomodoro on the side for dipping
GF Extra Cheesy Deluxe Cheese Nachos
lots of sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | pickled jalapeños | our freshly squished guac | smoked salsa verde | sour cream | shredded lettuce | tomato | sliced black olives
GF Pulled Pork Nachos
our house-smoked & braised pork | sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | pickled jalapeños | guac | smoked salsa verde | sour cream
GF Sauce Your Own Tenders
tender chunks dredged in our special spice blend | served with the appropriate creamy dip, celery & carrot sticks sauce options: hot | mild | classic bbq | apple bbq | rootbeer hoisin (n/a gf)
GF Sauce Your Own Wings
brined & fried | served with the appropriate creamy dip, celery & carrot sticks sauce options: hot | mild | classic bbq | apple bbq | rootbeer hoisin (n/a gf)
GF Vegan Buffalo Dip
roasted, spiced and chopped artichoke hearts & chickpeas | vegan mayo | vegan cheese | hot sauce | baked til’ bubbly | choice of hand-cut potato chips, freshly fried tortilla chips, ½ & ½ or with all veggies
GF Vegan Caramelized Butternut Squash Crostini
tender, spice roasted squash | a jar of local Barrett's faux-cotta with a pool of herby oil | black mission fig jam| baby arugula tossed in a honey thyme vinaigrette | crunchy, garlic oil toasted crostini
GF Vegan Nachos
crunchy corn chips | dairy free queso | shredded lettuce | warm, black bean puree | shredded lettuce | sliced black olives | diced, fresh tomato | salsa verde | freshly squished guac | dairy free sour cream | pickled fresno peppers
GF Salads
GF Everyone's Favorite Caesar
crisp romaine | thick, classic & creamy dressing | grana Padano | buttery garlic ciabatta croutons | fresh lemon squeeze
GF Mixed Green Salad
traditional chopped salad | fresh romaine & crunchy iceberg | fresh tomato, carrot, cucumber and red onion | shredded, sharp white cheddar | garlic herb croutons
GF Sunday Salad
iceberg, romaine and radicchio tossed in creamy Italian dressing | diced pepperoni | chopped banana pepper rings | fresh mozzarella | garlicky croutons | sliced black olives | a sprinkle of pecorino
GF Handhelds
GF American As Apple Pie Burger
buttery, toasted brioche roll | brown sugar maple mayo | local apple & pear compote | crisp, applewood bacon | squished burger patty | melted, sharp- white cheddar cheese
GF Butternut, Apricot & Brie Grilled Cheese
house-made, fluffy focaccia | shaved butternut squash | apricot preserves | gooey melted brie & silky American | caramelized balsamic onions | arugula tossed in cold-pressed olive oil
GF Build Your Own Burger
GF Chimi Chopped Cheese .. and I Don't Care
our 8 oz. blended beef burger chopped and mixed with gooey buffalo cheddar and American | roasted jalapeno mayo | shredded, crunchy cabbage | ripe tomato | fresh, crunchy jalapeno slices
GF Cubano
traditional pan sobao | layered with shaved, smoked ham | marinated, slowly roasted pulled authentic pork carnitas | melted Swiss & silky American cheese | our house made dill pickles | pickle dijonnaise | pressed on the plancha with a brushing of clarified butter
GF Diner Burger
classic buttery bun | special sauce | lettuce | tomato | red onion | American cheese
GF Fishy Deluxe
fluffy battered haddock on buttery Texas toast with melted, yellow American | scratch 1,000 | shredded lettuce | sliced tomato | crisp bacon
GF Hurdy Gurdy
roasted garlic oil toasted ciabatta spread with whipped garlic herb spread and melted bubbly provolone | thin & crispy panko chicken cutlet | baby arugula tossed in a creamy truffle dressing | shaved grana Padano | demi for dipping
GF Pulled Pork Sandwich
melted American | juicy 1/2 pound of our rubbed, smoked & pulled pork
GF Reuben
crunchy, buttery marble rye | gooey Swiss | slowly simmered, extra lean corned beef, chopped & not sliced (believe us, that matters!) | classic sauerkraut
GF Smoked Turkey Pub
brown sugar maple mayo | crisp North Country bacon | iceberg | sliced, vine-ripened tomato | shaved red onion | ripe avocado | sharp, white cheddar cheese | house brined, smoked & sliced fresh turkey breast
GF Tuscan Turkey Burger
scratch made, super moist, all white meat turkey burger | melted provolone | red wine vinaigrette dressed baby spinach | sliced, vine-ripened tomato | thinly shaved red onion | garlic lemon mayo | crunchy, roasted garlic oiled and toasted ciabatta bread
GF Tuscan-Style Ribeye Sandwich
sliced ribeye marinated in herbed olive oil and cooked to your liking | served on roasted garlic oiled ciabatta with melted provolone | Calabrian chili aioli | caramelized balsamic onions | baby arugula
GF Pizzas
GF Funghi Pizza
roasted garlic oil | crimini, shiitake and oyster mushrooms cooked in black garlic infused olive oil | whipped garlic herb spread | bubbly blended cheeses | Vermont creamery goat cheese herby oil | crispy garlic chips | our own ricotta | fresh chives
GF Margherita Pizza
plum tomato puree | bubbly Italian cheeses | our fresh, hand stretched mozzarella | torn, fresh basil | salt & pepper
GF Pep No Pep Pizza
all the love of a normal pepperoni minus the meat! | like a cheese pizza plus!
GF Pepperoni Pizza
pizza sauce loaded with shaved, fresh garlic | basil | a touch of crushed red pepper flakes | blended pizza cheeses | fresh mozzarella | cup & char pepperoni | Sicilian oregano | pecorino
GF Picante Italiano Pizza
Calabrian chili paste (pretty spicy!) and olive oil | bubbly blended cheeses | smoked mozzarella | charred baby onions | our own crumbled fennely pork sausage | prosciutto spread | pecorino | Sicilian oregano
GF Quattro Formaggi Pizza
roasted garlic oil | bubbly blended cheeses | smoked mozzarella | our own ricotta and fresh mozzarella | fried garlic chips & crushed red pepper flakes
GF Entrees
GF A Modern Eggplant Moussaka
a personal, bubbly baked casserole | lentils cooked low and slow with aromatic veggies, garlic, tomato, a hint of red wine and spices | layered between thin slices of eggplant | herbed, olive-oil tossed tater tots | locally-made, Barrett’s farmesan & fauxcotta | dressed arugula
GF Chicken Marsala
thinly pounded chicken breast cutlets lightly dredged in seasoned flour and pan seared with wild mushrooms, caramelized onion and roasted garlic puree | Marsala wine, beef demi & whole butter pan sauce with a touch of pecorino | served with whipped Yukon gold mashed potatoes & chef’s veggie OR buttered baby shell pasta
GF Chicken Pot Pie Pasta
Baffoni Farms chicken breast chunks slowly simmered with aromatic veggies & fresh thyme in a rich, home-made chicken demi and a splash of cream | tossed with baby shell pasta & buttered sweet peas | finished with buttery herby crumbs
GF Fish & Chips
tender & crunchy, cracker-meal dusted haddock | crispy, hand-cut fries | classic, sweet chopped coleslaw | traditional tartar OR buffalo tartar
GF Rigatoni Amatriciana
mezze rigatoni (short, small rigs) | rendered pancetta | plum tomato sauce with sweet onion | spicy Calabrian chili paste | starchy pasta water | white wine | pecorino & a touch of whole butter
GF Short Rib Ramen
slowly braised and pulled short rib | aromatic veggies | wild mushrooms | authentic Sun Ramen | mushroom dashi | coconut aminos | house-made chili oil | finished with house Asian pear & Napa cabbage kimchi hot sauce | green onion | pickled mushrooms | lacto fermented garlic
GF Simply Grilled 14oz. Brined Ribeye
served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad
GF Simply Grilled 6oz. Filet Mignon
served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad
GF Simply Grilled 7oz. Salmon
served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad
GF Simply Grilled 8oz. Brined Sirloin Steak Tips
served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad
GF Simply Grilled Jumbo Shrimp (5)
served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad
GF Sukiyaki Salmon
kimchi fried rice with pan flashed shiitake mushrooms, ginger, fermented garlic, tamari & aromatic veggies | seared salmon with a sweet and sticky glaze | sautéed snow peas & baby spinach | finished with pickled daikon radish, green onion and toasted sesame
GF Veggie Ramen
roasted vegetable broth | chickpeas | Tuscan kale | roasted butternut squash | mukimame | pickled red onion | ripe avocado| authentic Sun Ramen | toasted sesame seeds | lacto fermented garlic
GF Vegan Veggie Ramen
roasted vegetable broth | chickpeas | Tuscan kale | roasted butternut squash | mukimame | pickled red onion | ripe avocado| rice noodles | toasted sesame seeds | lacto fermented garlic
GF Clean Living
GF Clean Living Plate
GF Clean 7oz. Baffoni's Farm Breast Cutlets
GF Clean 8oz. Baked Haddock
GF Clean 8oz. Beef Bone Broth
GF Clean 5oz. Carnitas
GF LaFrieda Brisket & Chuck Patty
GF Clean Jumbo Grilled Shrimp
5 shrimp
GF Clean 7oz. Seared or Grilled Salmon
GF Clean Salmon Patty
GF Clean 8oz. Salt & Pepper Chicken
GF Clean 8oz. Short Rib
GF Clean 8oz. Steak Tips
GF Clean Turkey Burger Patty
GF Clean Veggie Burger Patty
GF Clean Olive Oil Rice
GF Clean Oven Roast Root Veggies
GF Clean Spaghetti Squash "Baked Ziti"
GF Clean Sauteed Mukimame
with coconut aminos, chili oil & scallions
GF Clean Ripe Avocado
GF Clean Oven Roasted Eggplant
GF Clean Guac & Sticks
GF Clean Napa Cabbage & Asian Pear Kimchi
GF Clean Sauteed Mushrooms
with black garlic, sherry vinegar, & nutritional yeast
GF Clean Side Salad with Paleo Vinaigrette
GF Clean Sauteed Tuscan Kale
with coconut sugar, bacon fat, apple cider vinegar
GF Clean Sauteed Snow Peas & Baby Spinach
with toasted sesame seeds
GF Clean Veg of Day
GF Kids
GF Kids Chicken Tendys & Chips
simply fried & served with your choice of dippin' | plain | honey mustard | bbq | served with our house-made chips
GF Kids Grilled Cheese
buttery, thick-cut Texas toast | melty American | served with our house-made chips
GF Kids Mac & Cheese
served with baby shells
GF Kids Mac & Plain Butter
served with baby shells
GF Kids Mini Burger Sliders
served with our house-made chips
GF Kids Mini Cheeseburger Sliders
served with our house-made chips
GF Kids Mini Fish & Chips ... or Shrimp
one piece of fish OR three panko battered shrimp | hand-cut fries | tartar
GF Kids Mini Pulled Pork Sliders
mini brioche rolls | melted American | bbq pulled pork | apple & pear compote
GF Kids Pot Pie Pasta
Baffoni's Farm chicken breast slowly simmered with aromatic veggies & fresh thyme in a rich, home-made chicken demi with a splash of cream | tossed with baby shell past & buttered sweet peas | finished with buttery, herby crumbs (we can skip the peas if you please!)
GF Kids Short Rib Ramen
rice noodles | aromatic veggies | beef bone broth | pulled short rib | coconut aminos
GF Kids Steak Dinnah
¼# marinated sirloin tips | whipped Yukon gold mash | chef’s veggie
GF Desserts
GF Carrot Cake
our ooey, gooey & buttermilk-glazed, super moist cake | whipped cream cheese frosting | vanilla bean ice cream | creamy carrot coulis | fresh whipped cream | candied carrots **contains coconut
GF Cheesecake
ask about Savannah’s creation this month!
GF Chocolate Mocha
brownie crust | chocolate cream | chocolate crispies
GF Cookies & Cream Bread Pudding
served warm with a chocolate glaze & vanilla ice cream
GF Double Chocolate Paleo Cookie
olive oil | eggs | dark chocolate | coconut sugar | almond flour | dairy free
GF Keto Pecan Pie Cheesecake
buttery almond flour crust | caramel drizzle | sweetened with brown sugar swerve **contains nuts
GF Frozen Treats
our house sorbets & ice creams one or two scoops | 3 per scoop
GF Kids Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sando
creamy vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between two funfetti cookies
GF Kids Dirt Parfait
chocolate puddin | whipped cream | faux-reo crumbles
GF Sides
GF Side Adult Kid Mac & Cheese
GF Side Bread and Butter
GF Side Crostini Bread
GF Side Fried Fish
GF Side Fried Shrimp
GF Side Hand-Cut Fries
GF Side House-Made Chips
GF Side Keto Mac & Cheese
with spaghetti squash
GF Side Mashed Potatoes
GF Side Old School Chopped Slaw
GF Side Sweet Potato Fries
GF Side Today's Veggie
GF Side Tortilla Chips & Salsa Verde
GF Side White Rice
Road Sodas
Blackie's Pair R.S. (16 OZ .)
absolut pears vodka | elderflower liqueur | fresh lemon | simple
Creamy Espresso Martini R.S. (16 OZ.)
vanilla vodka | espresso liqueur | freshly brewed espresso
Dark Espresso Martini R.S. (16 OZ.)
vanilla vodka | espresso liqueur | freshly brewed espresso
Doli R.S. (16 OZ.)
house-made pineapple infused vodka
House Margarita R.S. (16 OZ.)
Red Sangria R.S. (32 OZ.)
Rose Quartz R.S. (16 OZ.)
rhodium vodka | chambord | dry curacao | pink peppercorn | fresh lemon
Smokin' in the Orchard R.S. (16 OZ.)
del maguey vida mezcal OR blanco tequila | triple sec | apple cider | cinnamon simple | fresh lemon
The Chucky R.S. (16 OZ.)
beefeater gin | blackberry crème de mure | fresh lemon
Ugly Sweater R.S. (16 OZ.)
tito’s handmade vodka | barsol pisco | wild moon birch liqueur | white peach | rosemary | cranberry | lime
White Sangria R.S. (32 OZ.)
pickies.
chicken marsala stuffed mushrooms
12-15 pc. cremini & shiitake mushrooms cooked in garlic butter with chicken breast | braised in Marsala wine & a rich beef demi | shredded & mixed with parmesan, pecorino, whipped garlic herb spread & secret spices | cuddled into mushroom caps | baked in a parmesan, wine & butter broth | keto
brie en croute
serves 6-8 apple pear compote | candied pecans | dark cherry gastrique *oven ready with simple baking instructions
buffalo dip
serves 6 shredded chicken breast | fluffy, gooey buffalo cream cheese | buttermilk ranch | sharp Vermont cheddar | served ready for the oven with chips
vegan buffalo dip
serves 6 roasted, spiced and chopped artichoke hearts & chickpeas | vegan mayo | vegan cheese | hot sauce | served ready for the oven with chips
spinach & artichoke dip
serves 6 a creamy, cheesy blend of artichokes | roasted garlic | fresh spinach | served ready for the oven with chips | keto
roasted butternut squash & fig crostini
25 pc. tender, spice-roasted squash | a jar of our scratch-made ricotta with a pool of herby oil | black mission fig jam | baby arugula tossed in a honey thyme vinaigrette | crunchy, garlic-oil toasted crostini
dairy free roasted butternut squash & fig crostini
25 pc. tender, spice-roasted squash | a jar of local Barett’s faux-cotta with a pool of herby oil | black mission fig jam | baby arugula tossed in a honey thyme vinaigrette | crunchy, garlic-oil toasted crostini
the usual suspects.
roasted garlic red bliss mash
serves 8-10
blackie's ooey gooey mac n' cheese
serves 8-10
scratch made sausage stuffin
serves 8-10
oven roast root veggies
serves 8-10 dairy free
roasted Brussels sprouts
serves 8-10 with North Country slab bacon & balsamic caramelized pearl onions | dairy free
white sweet potato puree
serves 8-10 dairy free
four cheese cauliflower gratin
serves 8-10
the ultimate greenie beenie casserole
serves 8-10
eggplant moussaka
serves 6 dairy free
seasonal squash & roasted apple bisque
serves 4 with maple & golden raisin gremolata
crunchy harvest salad
serves 10-12 radicchio, fennel, honeycrisp apple, marcona almonds & shaved butternut in a honey thyme vinaigrette | dairy free
Baffoni's turkey gravy
1 quart
cranberry sauce
16 oz. with a hint of cinnamon & clementine
roasted Baffoni's chicken stock
1 quart
roasted veggie stock
1 quart
parmesan broth
1 quart (not vegetarian)
all the things kit.
a la carte proteins.
freshly baked.
pumpkin cinnamon buns with frosting
serves 4 baked & ready to be frosted!
pumpkin cheesecake
serves 10-12 brown sugar blondie crust | pumpkin cheesecake | chai whipped cream
soft & sweet scratch made cornbread
serves 6-8
dinner rolls
dozen with whipped cinnamon butter (dairy free without butter)
drink up.
apple pie sangria
16 oz. cinnamon infused rum 44 | triple sec | cinnamon simple | lemon | apple cider
smokin' in the orchard
16 oz. del maguey vida mezcal or blanco tequila | triple sec | apple cider | cinnamon simple | fresh lemon
po-quito
16 oz. rum 44 | captain morgan | pumpkin puree | condensed milk | coconut milk | cinnamon | nutmeg | clove
chai me
16 oz. three olives vanilla vodka | buffalo trace bourbon cream | brown sugar chai simple
strollin' in the orchard (non-alcoholic)
16 oz. apple cider | lime | simple | soda
no-po-quito (non-alcoholic)
16 oz. pumpkin puree | condensed milk | coconut milk | cinnamon | nutmeg | clove