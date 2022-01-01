Restaurant header imageView gallery

blackie's

review star

No reviews yet

280 George Washington Highway

Smithfield, RI 02917

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$16.00

shredded chicken breast | buffalo cream cheese | buttermilk ranch | Vermont cheddar

Caramelized Butternut Squash Crostini

Caramelized Butternut Squash Crostini

$17.00

tender, spice roasted squash | a jar of our own scratch ricotta with a pool of herby oil | black mission fig jam | baby arugula tossed in a honey thyme vinaigrette | crunchy, garlic oil toasted crostini

Cheeseburger Rangoons

Cheeseburger Rangoons

$12.00

ground beef | chopped fries | ketchup | mustard | pickles | tomato | lettuce | Yancey's Fancy dill pickle cheddar | crispy wonton pouch | special sauce

Chicken Marsala Stuffed Mushrooms

Chicken Marsala Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00

crimini & shiitake mushrooms cooked in garlic butter with chicken breast pieces, then braised in Marsala wine and a rich beef demi| shredded and mixed with parmesan, pecorino, whipped garlic herb spread and secret spices | cuddled into mushroom caps and baked in parmesan, wine, butter broth

Classic Calamari alla Mama

Classic Calamari alla Mama

$18.00

buttermilk & spice marinated rings | lightly dredged & fried | tossed with white wine, garlic butter & banana pepper rings | plum tomato pomodoro on the side for dipping

Extra Cheesy Deluxe Cheese Nachos

Extra Cheesy Deluxe Cheese Nachos

$19.00

lots of sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | pickled jalapeños | our freshly squished guac | smoked salsa verde | sour cream | shredded lettuce | tomato | sliced black olives

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.00

our house-smoked & braised pork | sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | pickled jalapeños | guac | smoked salsa verde | sour cream

Sauce Your Own Tenders

Sauce Your Own Tenders

$16.00

tender chunks dredged in our special spice blend | served with the appropriate creamy dip, celery & carrot sticks sauce options: hot | mild | classic bbq | apple bbq | rootbeer hoisin (n/a gf)

Sauce Your Own Wings

Sauce Your Own Wings

$16.00

brined & fried | served with the appropriate creamy dip, celery & carrot sticks sauce options: hot | mild | classic bbq | apple bbq | rootbeer hoisin (n/a gf)

Vegan Buffalo Dip

Vegan Buffalo Dip

$14.00

roasted, spiced and chopped artichoke hearts & chickpeas | vegan mayo | vegan cheese | hot sauce | baked til’ bubbly

Vegan Crostini

$20.00

crispy, crunchy toasted slices of our house made focaccia | a jar of local Barrett's Garden fauxcotta with a pool of herby olive oil | lemony dressed baby arugula | garlic oil, hearth-roasted heirloom tomatoes | torn fresh basil

Vegan Nachos

Vegan Nachos

$24.00

crunchy corn chips| dairy free queso | shredded lettuce| warm black bean puree | shredded lettuce | sliced black olives | diced fresh tomato| salsa verde | freshly squished guac | dairy free sour cream | pickled fresno pepper

Salads

Everyone's Favorite Caesar Salad

$5.00+

crisp romaine | classic creamy dressing | grana padano | croutons | fresh lemon squeeze

Mixed Green Salad

$5.00+

traditional chopped salad | fresh romaine & crunchy iceberg | fresh tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion | white cheddar cheese | garlic herb croutons

Sunday Salad

Sunday Salad

$16.00+

iceberg, romaine and radicchio tossed in creamy Italian dressing | diced pepperoni | chopped banana pepper rings | fresh mozzarella | garlicky croutons | sliced black olives | a sprinkle of pecorino

Handhelds

American as Apple Pie Burger

American as Apple Pie Burger

$18.00

buttery, toasted brioche roll | brown sugar maple mayo | local apple & pear compote | crisp, applewood bacon | squished burger patty | melted, sharp-white cheddar cheese

Bacon Diner Burger

$17.50

classic buttery bun | special sauce | lettuce | tomato | red onion | American cheese | bacon

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00
Butternut, Apricot & Brie Grilled Cheese

Butternut, Apricot & Brie Grilled Cheese

$17.00

house-made, fluffy focaccia | shaved butternut squash | apricot preserves | gooey melted brie & silky American | caramelized balsamic onions | arugula tossed in cold-pressed olive oil

Chimi Chopped Cheese ... and I Don't Care

Chimi Chopped Cheese ... and I Don't Care

$18.00

our 8 oz. blended beef burger chopped and mixed with gooey buffalo cheddar and American | roasted jalapeno mayo | shredded, crunchy cabbage | ripe tomato | fresh, crunchy jalapeno slices

Cubano

Cubano

$18.00

traditional pan de aqua bread | authentic, shredded pork carnitas | silky American and Swiss | dill pickle dijonnaise | sliced dill pickles | pickled onion | thinly-sliced, smoked ham | buttered and pressed on the plancha

Diner Burger

Diner Burger

$15.00

classic buttery bun | special sauce | lettuce | tomato | red onion | American cheese |

Fishy Deluxe

Fishy Deluxe

$16.00

fluffy battered haddock on buttery Texas toast with melted, yellow American | scratch 1,000 | shredded lettuce | sliced tomato | crisp bacon

Hi, My Name is Reuben

Hi, My Name is Reuben

$20.00

crunchy, buttery marble rye | gooey Swiss | slowly simmered, extra lean corned beef, chopped & not sliced (believe us, that matters!) | classic sauerkraut

Hurdy Gurdy

Hurdy Gurdy

$23.00

roasted garlic oil toasted ciabatta spread with whipped garlic herb spread and melted bubbly provolone | thin & crispy panko chicken cutlet | baby arugula tossed in a creamy truffle dressing | shaved grana Padano | demi for dipping

Keto Style Diner

$15.00

shredded romaine | special sauce | white cheddar | red onion | tomato | chopped, squished and griddled burger patty | melty cheese

Keto Style Reuben

Keto Style Reuben

$20.00

no bread, in a bowl over 1,000 tossed, shredded cabbage and finished with green onions

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

buttery brioche bun | melted American | juicy 1/2 pound of our rubbed, smoked & pulled pork

Smoked Turkey Pub

Smoked Turkey Pub

$17.00

brown sugar maple mayo | crisp North Country bacon | iceberg | sliced, vine-ripened tomato | shaved red onion | ripe avocado | sharp, white cheddar cheese | house brined, smoked & sliced fresh turkey breast

Tuscan Turkey Burger

Tuscan Turkey Burger

$17.00

scratch made, super moist, all white meat turkey burger | melted provolone | red wine vinaigrette dressed baby spinach | sliced, vine-ripened tomato | thinly shaved red onion | garlic lemon mayo | crunchy, roasted garlic oiled and toasted ciabatta bread

Tuscan-Style Ribeye Sandwich

Tuscan-Style Ribeye Sandwich

$27.00

sliced ribeye marinated in herbed olive oil and cooked to your liking | served on roasted garlic oiled ciabatta with melted provolone | Calabrian chili aioli | caramelized balsamic onions | baby arugula

Pizzas

Funghi Pizza

Funghi Pizza

$20.00

roasted garlic oil | cremini, shiitake and oyster mushrooms cooked in a black garlic infused olive oil | whipped garlic herb spread | bubbly blended cheeses | Vermont creamery goat cheese herby oil | crispy garlic chips | our own ricotta | fresh chives

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

plum tomato puree | bubbly Italian cheeses | our fresh, hand stretched mozzarella | torn fresh basil | salt & pepper

Pep No Pep Pizza

Pep No Pep Pizza

$15.00

all the love of a normal pepperoni minus the meat! | like a cheese pizza plus!

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

pizza sauce loaded with shaved, fresh garlic | basil | a touch of crushed red pepper flakes | our blended pizza cheeses | fresh mozzarella | cup & char pepperoni | Sicilian oregano | pecorino

Picante Italiano Pizza

Picante Italiano Pizza

$21.00

Calabrian chili paste (pretty spicy!) and olive oil | bubbly blended cheeses | smoked mozzarella | charred baby onions | our own crumbled fennely pork sausage | prosciutto spread | pecorino | Sicilian oregano

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$19.00

roasted garlic oil | bubbly blended cheeses | smoked mozzarella | our own ricotta and fresh mozzarella | fried garlic chips & crushed red pepper flakes

Entrees

A Modern Eggplant Moussaka

A Modern Eggplant Moussaka

$23.00

a personal, bubbly baked casserole | lentils cooked low and slow with aromatic veggies, garlic, tomato a hint of red wine and spices | layered between thin slices of eggplant | herbed, olive-oil tossed tater tots | locally-made, Barrett’s farmesan | dressed arugula | faux-cotta

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

thinly pounded chicken breast cutlets lightly dredged in seasoned flour and pan seared with wild mushrooms, caramelized onion and roasted garlic puree | Marsala wine, beef demi & whole butter pan sauce with a touch of pecorino | served with whipped Yukon gold mashed potatoes & chef’s veggie OR buttered baby shell pasta

Chicken Pot Pie Pasta

Chicken Pot Pie Pasta

$27.00

Baffoni Farms chicken breast chunks slowly simmered with aromatic veggies & fresh thyme in a rich, home-made chicken demi and a splash of cream | tossed with baby shell pasta & buttered sweet peas | finished with buttery herby crumbs

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00

tender & crunchy, cracker-meal dusted haddock | crispy, hand-cut fries | classic, sweet chopped coleslaw | traditional tartar OR buffalo tartar

Rigatoni Amatriciana

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$18.00

mezze rigatoni (short, small rigs) | rendered pancetta | plum tomato sauce with sweet onion | spicy Calabrian chili paste | starchy pasta water | white wine | pecorino & a touch of whole butter

Short Rib Ramen

Short Rib Ramen

$24.00

slowly braised and pulled short rib | aromatic veggies | wild mushrooms | authentic Sun Ramen | mushroom dashi | coconut aminos | house-made chili oil | finished with house Asian pear & Napa cabbage kimchi hot sauce | green onion | pickled mushrooms | lacto fermented garlic

Simply Grilled 14 oz. Brined Ribeye

Simply Grilled 14 oz. Brined Ribeye

$53.00

served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad

Simply Grilled 6 oz. Filet Mignon

Simply Grilled 6 oz. Filet Mignon

$43.00

served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad

Simply Grilled 7 oz. Salmon

Simply Grilled 7 oz. Salmon

$21.00

served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad

Simply Grilled 8 oz. Brined Sirloin Steak Tips

Simply Grilled 8 oz. Brined Sirloin Steak Tips

$34.00

served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad

Simply Grilled Jumbo Shrimp (5)

Simply Grilled Jumbo Shrimp (5)

$24.00

served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad

Sukiyaki Salmon

Sukiyaki Salmon

$34.00

kimchi fried rice with pan flashed shiitake mushrooms, ginger, fermented garlic, tamari & aromatic veggies | seared salmon with a sweet and sticky glaze | sautéed snow peas & baby spinach | finished with pickled daikon radish, green onion and toasted sesame

Vegan Veggie Ramen

$22.00

roasted vegetable broth | chickpeas | Tuscan kale | roasted butternut squash | mukimame | pickled red onion | ripe avocado | rice noodles | toasted sesame seeds | lacto fermented garlic

Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$22.00

roasted vegetable broth | chickpeas | Tuscan kale | roasted butternut squash | mukimame | pickled red onion | ripe avocado| authentic Sun Ramen | toasted sesame seeds | lacto fermented garlic

Clean Living

Clean Living Plate

7oz. Baffoni's Farm Breast Cutlets

$11.00

8oz. Beef Bone Broth

$7.00

7oz. Seared or Grilled Salmon

$17.00

8oz. Baked Haddock

$19.00

8oz. Steak Tips

$20.00

8oz. Short Rib

$10.00

8oz. Salt & Pepper Chicken

$7.00

5oz. Carnitas

$7.00

LaFrieda Brisket & Chuck Patty

$12.00

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

5 shrimp

Salmon Patty

$12.00

Turkey Burger Patty

$13.00

Veggie Burger Patty

$10.00

Olive Oil Rice

$4.00

Oven Roast Root Veggies

$8.00

Spaghetti Squash "Baked Ziti"

$7.00

Sauteed Mukimame

$5.00

with coconut aminos, chili oil & scallions

Ripe Avocado

$4.00

Oven Roasted Eggplant

$6.00

Guac & Sticks

$7.00

Napa Cabbage & Asian Pear Kimchi

$4.00

Clean Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

with black garlic, sherry vinegar, & nutritional yeast

Side Salad with Paleo Vinaigrette

$5.00

Sauteed Tuscan Kale

$6.00

with coconut sugar, bacon fat, apple cider vinegar

Sauteed Snow Peas & Baby Spinach

$4.00

with toasted sesame seeds

Veg of Day

$5.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tendys

$8.00

simply fried & served with your choice of dippin' | served with our house-made chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

buttery, thick-cut Texas toast | melty American | served with our house-made chips

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

served with baby shells

Kids Mac & Plain Butter

$5.00

served with baby shells

Kids Mini Cheeseburger Sliders

Kids Mini Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.00

served with our house-made chips

Kids Mini Fish & Chips ... or Shrimp

Kids Mini Fish & Chips ... or Shrimp

$8.00

one piece of fish OR three panko battered shrimp | hand-cut fries | tartar

Kids Mini Hamburger Sliders

$9.00

served with our house-made chips

Kids Mini Pulled Pork Sliders

Kids Mini Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.00

mini brioche rolls | melted American | bbq pulled pork | apple & pear compote

Kids Pot Pie Pasta

$12.00

Baffoni's Farm chicken breast slowly simmered with aromatic veggies & fresh thyme in a rich, home-made chicken demi with a splash of cream | tossed with baby shell past & buttered sweet peas | finished with buttery, herby crumbs (we can skip the peas if you please!)

Kids Short Rib Ramen

$13.00

authentic Sun Ramen noods | aromatic veggies | beef bone broth | pulled short rib | coconut aminos

Kids Steak Dinnah

$15.00

¼# marinated sirloin tips | whipped Yukon gold mash | chef’s veggie

Sides

Side Adult Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

8oz. Beef Bone Broth

$7.00

Side Bread & Butter

$2.00

Side Carrots

$0.50

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Corned Beef

$9.00

Side Cucumber

$1.50

Side Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

16/20

Side Half & Half Chips

$3.00

Side Hand-Cut Fries

$5.00

Side House-made Chips

$3.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Keto Mac & Cheese

$7.00

with spaghetti squash

Side Keto Veggies

$2.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Old School Chopped Slaw

$2.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Pulled Pork

$5.00Out of stock

Side Ricotta Cheese

$3.00

Side Salt & Pepper Chicken

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Side Tortilla Chips & Smoky Salsa Verde

$3.00

Side Turkey Burger

$9.00

Side Veg of the Day

$5.00

Side White Rice

$4.00

Sauces & Dressings

Side 1000 Island Dressing

$1.00+

Side alla Mama White Wine Butter

$4.00

4oz.

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

2oz.

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00+

Side Black Garlicy Sukiyaki Sauce

$5.00

tamari, brown sugar, mirin wine, black garlic, fermented garlic, chili, green onion, toasted sesame

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00+

Side Brown Sugar Maple Mayo

$1.00+

Side Buffalo Tartar

$1.00+

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00+

Side Calabrian Chili Aioli

$2.00+

Side Calabrian Chili Honey

$3.00

Side Calabrian Chili Paste

$2.00

2oz.

Side Creamy Italian Dressing

$1.00+

Side Dairy Free Sour Cream

$1.00+

Side Demi

$5.00

4oz.

Side Dijon Mustard

$1.00+

Side Dill Pickle Dijonnaise

$2.00+

Side Fig Demi

$7.00

4oz.

Side Fig Jam

$2.00

2oz.

Side Garlic Lemon Mayo

$1.00+

Side Guacamole

$3.00

4oz.

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25+

Side Honey Thyme Vinaigrette

$2.00

2oz.

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75+

Side Mild Sauce

$0.75+

Side Nacho Cheese

$3.00

4oz.

Side Oil & Vinegar Dressing

Side Pomodoro Sauce

$2.00

4oz.

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00+

Side Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.00

2oz.

Side Roasted Jalapeno Mayo

$2.00+

Side Root Beer Hoisin Sauce

$0.75+

Side Salsa Verde

$1.50+

Side Sour Cream

$0.50+

Side Sweet & Spicy Buffalo Butter

$3.00

4oz.

Side Tartar Sauce

$1.00+

Side Vegan Mayo

$1.00+

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

our ooey, gooey & buttermilk-glazed, super moist cake | whipped cream cheese frosting | vanilla bean ice cream | creamy carrot coulis | fresh whipped cream | candied carrots | ** contains coconut

Cheesecake

$10.00

ask about Savannah’s creation this month!

Chocolate Mocha

Chocolate Mocha

$10.00

brownie crust | chocolate cream | chocolate crispies

Cookies & Cream Bread Pudding

Cookies & Cream Bread Pudding

$10.00

served warm with a chocolate glaze & vanilla ice cream

Double Chocolate Paleo Cookie

$10.00

olive oil | eggs | dark chocolate | coconut sugar | almond flour | dairy free

Keto Pecan Pie Cheesecake

$10.00

buttery almond flour crust | caramel drizzle | sweetened with brown sugar swerve **contains nuts

1 Scoop Frozen Treat

$3.00

ask your server about our house sorbets & ice creams | one or two scoops | 3 per scoop

2 Scoop Frozen Treat

$6.00
Kids Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sando

Kids Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sando

$6.00

creamy vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between two funfetti cookies

Kids Dirt Parfait

$6.00

chocolate puddin | whipped cream | faux-reo crumbles

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

GF Appetizers

GF Buffalo Chicken Dip

GF Buffalo Chicken Dip

$16.00

shredded chicken breast | fluffy, gooey buffalo cream cheese | buttermilk ranch | sharp Vermont cheddar | choice of hand-cut potato chips, freshly fried tortilla chips, ½ & ½ or with all veggies

GF Caramelized Butternut Squash Crostini

GF Caramelized Butternut Squash Crostini

$20.00

tender, spice roasted squash | a jar of our own scratch ricotta with a pool of herby oil | black mission fig jam| baby arugula tossed in a honey thyme vinaigrette | crunchy, garlic oil toasted crostini

GF Chicken Marsala Stuffed Mushrooms

GF Chicken Marsala Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00

chicken breast braised in a rich marsala sauce with cremini & shiitake mushrooms | cooled, shredded and mixed with bubbly cheeses and cuddled in mushroom caps | baked at 800° in a parmesan butter broth & sprinkled with pecorino | keto

GF Classic Calamari alla Mama

GF Classic Calamari alla Mama

$19.00

buttermilk & spice marinated rings | lightly dredged & fried | tossed with white wine, garlic butter & banana pepper rings | plum tomato pomodoro on the side for dipping

GF Extra Cheesy Deluxe Cheese Nachos

GF Extra Cheesy Deluxe Cheese Nachos

$19.00

lots of sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | pickled jalapeños | our freshly squished guac | smoked salsa verde | sour cream | shredded lettuce | tomato | sliced black olives

GF Pulled Pork Nachos

GF Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.00

our house-smoked & braised pork | sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | pickled jalapeños | guac | smoked salsa verde | sour cream

GF Sauce Your Own Tenders

GF Sauce Your Own Tenders

$17.00

tender chunks dredged in our special spice blend | served with the appropriate creamy dip, celery & carrot sticks sauce options: hot | mild | classic bbq | apple bbq | rootbeer hoisin (n/a gf)

GF Sauce Your Own Wings

GF Sauce Your Own Wings

$17.00

brined & fried | served with the appropriate creamy dip, celery & carrot sticks sauce options: hot | mild | classic bbq | apple bbq | rootbeer hoisin (n/a gf)

GF Vegan Buffalo Dip

GF Vegan Buffalo Dip

$14.00

roasted, spiced and chopped artichoke hearts & chickpeas | vegan mayo | vegan cheese | hot sauce | baked til’ bubbly | choice of hand-cut potato chips, freshly fried tortilla chips, ½ & ½ or with all veggies

GF Vegan Caramelized Butternut Squash Crostini

$23.00

tender, spice roasted squash | a jar of local Barrett's faux-cotta with a pool of herby oil | black mission fig jam| baby arugula tossed in a honey thyme vinaigrette | crunchy, garlic oil toasted crostini

GF Vegan Nachos

GF Vegan Nachos

$24.00

crunchy corn chips | dairy free queso | shredded lettuce | warm, black bean puree | shredded lettuce | sliced black olives | diced, fresh tomato | salsa verde | freshly squished guac | dairy free sour cream | pickled fresno peppers

GF Salads

GF Everyone's Favorite Caesar

$5.00+

crisp romaine | thick, classic & creamy dressing | grana Padano | buttery garlic ciabatta croutons | fresh lemon squeeze

GF Mixed Green Salad

$5.00+

traditional chopped salad | fresh romaine & crunchy iceberg | fresh tomato, carrot, cucumber and red onion | shredded, sharp white cheddar | garlic herb croutons

GF Sunday Salad

GF Sunday Salad

$8.00+

iceberg, romaine and radicchio tossed in creamy Italian dressing | diced pepperoni | chopped banana pepper rings | fresh mozzarella | garlicky croutons | sliced black olives | a sprinkle of pecorino

GF Handhelds

GF American As Apple Pie Burger

GF American As Apple Pie Burger

$21.00

buttery, toasted brioche roll | brown sugar maple mayo | local apple & pear compote | crisp, applewood bacon | squished burger patty | melted, sharp- white cheddar cheese

GF Butternut, Apricot & Brie Grilled Cheese

GF Butternut, Apricot & Brie Grilled Cheese

$18.00

house-made, fluffy focaccia | shaved butternut squash | apricot preserves | gooey melted brie & silky American | caramelized balsamic onions | arugula tossed in cold-pressed olive oil

GF Build Your Own Burger

$12.00
GF Chimi Chopped Cheese .. and I Don't Care

GF Chimi Chopped Cheese .. and I Don't Care

$21.00

our 8 oz. blended beef burger chopped and mixed with gooey buffalo cheddar and American | roasted jalapeno mayo | shredded, crunchy cabbage | ripe tomato | fresh, crunchy jalapeno slices

GF Cubano

GF Cubano

$21.00

traditional pan sobao | layered with shaved, smoked ham | marinated, slowly roasted pulled authentic pork carnitas | melted Swiss & silky American cheese | our house made dill pickles | pickle dijonnaise | pressed on the plancha with a brushing of clarified butter

GF Diner Burger

GF Diner Burger

$18.00

classic buttery bun | special sauce | lettuce | tomato | red onion | American cheese

GF Fishy Deluxe

GF Fishy Deluxe

$19.00

fluffy battered haddock on buttery Texas toast with melted, yellow American | scratch 1,000 | shredded lettuce | sliced tomato | crisp bacon

GF Hurdy Gurdy

GF Hurdy Gurdy

$26.00

roasted garlic oil toasted ciabatta spread with whipped garlic herb spread and melted bubbly provolone | thin & crispy panko chicken cutlet | baby arugula tossed in a creamy truffle dressing | shaved grana Padano | demi for dipping

GF Pulled Pork Sandwich

GF Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

melted American | juicy 1/2 pound of our rubbed, smoked & pulled pork

GF Reuben

GF Reuben

$23.00

crunchy, buttery marble rye | gooey Swiss | slowly simmered, extra lean corned beef, chopped & not sliced (believe us, that matters!) | classic sauerkraut

GF Smoked Turkey Pub

GF Smoked Turkey Pub

$20.00

brown sugar maple mayo | crisp North Country bacon | iceberg | sliced, vine-ripened tomato | shaved red onion | ripe avocado | sharp, white cheddar cheese | house brined, smoked & sliced fresh turkey breast

GF Tuscan Turkey Burger

GF Tuscan Turkey Burger

$20.00

scratch made, super moist, all white meat turkey burger | melted provolone | red wine vinaigrette dressed baby spinach | sliced, vine-ripened tomato | thinly shaved red onion | garlic lemon mayo | crunchy, roasted garlic oiled and toasted ciabatta bread

GF Tuscan-Style Ribeye Sandwich

GF Tuscan-Style Ribeye Sandwich

$30.00

sliced ribeye marinated in herbed olive oil and cooked to your liking | served on roasted garlic oiled ciabatta with melted provolone | Calabrian chili aioli | caramelized balsamic onions | baby arugula

GF Pizzas

GF Funghi Pizza

GF Funghi Pizza

$23.00

roasted garlic oil | crimini, shiitake and oyster mushrooms cooked in black garlic infused olive oil | whipped garlic herb spread | bubbly blended cheeses | Vermont creamery goat cheese herby oil | crispy garlic chips | our own ricotta | fresh chives

GF Margherita Pizza

GF Margherita Pizza

$19.00

plum tomato puree | bubbly Italian cheeses | our fresh, hand stretched mozzarella | torn, fresh basil | salt & pepper

GF Pep No Pep Pizza

GF Pep No Pep Pizza

$18.00

all the love of a normal pepperoni minus the meat! | like a cheese pizza plus!

GF Pepperoni Pizza

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

pizza sauce loaded with shaved, fresh garlic | basil | a touch of crushed red pepper flakes | blended pizza cheeses | fresh mozzarella | cup & char pepperoni | Sicilian oregano | pecorino

GF Picante Italiano Pizza

GF Picante Italiano Pizza

$24.00

Calabrian chili paste (pretty spicy!) and olive oil | bubbly blended cheeses | smoked mozzarella | charred baby onions | our own crumbled fennely pork sausage | prosciutto spread | pecorino | Sicilian oregano

GF Quattro Formaggi Pizza

GF Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$22.00

roasted garlic oil | bubbly blended cheeses | smoked mozzarella | our own ricotta and fresh mozzarella | fried garlic chips & crushed red pepper flakes

GF Entrees

GF A Modern Eggplant Moussaka

GF A Modern Eggplant Moussaka

$23.00

a personal, bubbly baked casserole | lentils cooked low and slow with aromatic veggies, garlic, tomato, a hint of red wine and spices | layered between thin slices of eggplant | herbed, olive-oil tossed tater tots | locally-made, Barrett’s farmesan & fauxcotta | dressed arugula

GF Chicken Marsala

GF Chicken Marsala

$31.00

thinly pounded chicken breast cutlets lightly dredged in seasoned flour and pan seared with wild mushrooms, caramelized onion and roasted garlic puree | Marsala wine, beef demi & whole butter pan sauce with a touch of pecorino | served with whipped Yukon gold mashed potatoes & chef’s veggie OR buttered baby shell pasta

GF Chicken Pot Pie Pasta

GF Chicken Pot Pie Pasta

$30.00

Baffoni Farms chicken breast chunks slowly simmered with aromatic veggies & fresh thyme in a rich, home-made chicken demi and a splash of cream | tossed with baby shell pasta & buttered sweet peas | finished with buttery herby crumbs

GF Fish & Chips

GF Fish & Chips

$21.00

tender & crunchy, cracker-meal dusted haddock | crispy, hand-cut fries | classic, sweet chopped coleslaw | traditional tartar OR buffalo tartar

GF Rigatoni Amatriciana

GF Rigatoni Amatriciana

$21.00

mezze rigatoni (short, small rigs) | rendered pancetta | plum tomato sauce with sweet onion | spicy Calabrian chili paste | starchy pasta water | white wine | pecorino & a touch of whole butter

GF Short Rib Ramen

GF Short Rib Ramen

$24.00

slowly braised and pulled short rib | aromatic veggies | wild mushrooms | authentic Sun Ramen | mushroom dashi | coconut aminos | house-made chili oil | finished with house Asian pear & Napa cabbage kimchi hot sauce | green onion | pickled mushrooms | lacto fermented garlic

GF Simply Grilled 14oz. Brined Ribeye

GF Simply Grilled 14oz. Brined Ribeye

$53.00

served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad

GF Simply Grilled 6oz. Filet Mignon

GF Simply Grilled 6oz. Filet Mignon

$43.00

served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad

GF Simply Grilled 7oz. Salmon

GF Simply Grilled 7oz. Salmon

$21.00

served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad

GF Simply Grilled 8oz. Brined Sirloin Steak Tips

GF Simply Grilled 8oz. Brined Sirloin Steak Tips

$34.00

served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad

GF Simply Grilled Jumbo Shrimp (5)

GF Simply Grilled Jumbo Shrimp (5)

$24.00

served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and your choice of chef's veggie or a mixed green side salad

GF Sukiyaki Salmon

GF Sukiyaki Salmon

$34.00

kimchi fried rice with pan flashed shiitake mushrooms, ginger, fermented garlic, tamari & aromatic veggies | seared salmon with a sweet and sticky glaze | sautéed snow peas & baby spinach | finished with pickled daikon radish, green onion and toasted sesame

GF Veggie Ramen

GF Veggie Ramen

$22.00

roasted vegetable broth | chickpeas | Tuscan kale | roasted butternut squash | mukimame | pickled red onion | ripe avocado| authentic Sun Ramen | toasted sesame seeds | lacto fermented garlic

GF Vegan Veggie Ramen

$22.00

roasted vegetable broth | chickpeas | Tuscan kale | roasted butternut squash | mukimame | pickled red onion | ripe avocado| rice noodles | toasted sesame seeds | lacto fermented garlic

GF Clean Living

GF Clean Living Plate

GF Clean 7oz. Baffoni's Farm Breast Cutlets

$11.00

GF Clean 8oz. Baked Haddock

$19.00

GF Clean 8oz. Beef Bone Broth

$7.00

GF Clean 5oz. Carnitas

$7.00

GF LaFrieda Brisket & Chuck Patty

$12.00

GF Clean Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

5 shrimp

GF Clean 7oz. Seared or Grilled Salmon

$17.00

GF Clean Salmon Patty

$12.00

GF Clean 8oz. Salt & Pepper Chicken

$7.00

GF Clean 8oz. Short Rib

$10.00

GF Clean 8oz. Steak Tips

$20.00

GF Clean Turkey Burger Patty

$13.00

GF Clean Veggie Burger Patty

$10.00

GF Clean Olive Oil Rice

$4.00

GF Clean Oven Roast Root Veggies

$8.00

GF Clean Spaghetti Squash "Baked Ziti"

$7.00

GF Clean Sauteed Mukimame

$5.00

with coconut aminos, chili oil & scallions

GF Clean Ripe Avocado

$4.00

GF Clean Oven Roasted Eggplant

$6.00

GF Clean Guac & Sticks

$7.00

GF Clean Napa Cabbage & Asian Pear Kimchi

$4.00

GF Clean Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

with black garlic, sherry vinegar, & nutritional yeast

GF Clean Side Salad with Paleo Vinaigrette

$5.00

GF Clean Sauteed Tuscan Kale

$6.00

with coconut sugar, bacon fat, apple cider vinegar

GF Clean Sauteed Snow Peas & Baby Spinach

$4.00

with toasted sesame seeds

GF Clean Veg of Day

$5.00

GF Kids

GF Kids Chicken Tendys & Chips

$9.00

simply fried & served with your choice of dippin' | plain | honey mustard | bbq | served with our house-made chips

GF Kids Grilled Cheese

GF Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

buttery, thick-cut Texas toast | melty American | served with our house-made chips

GF Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.00

served with baby shells

GF Kids Mac & Plain Butter

$7.00

served with baby shells

GF Kids Mini Burger Sliders

$11.00

served with our house-made chips

GF Kids Mini Cheeseburger Sliders

GF Kids Mini Cheeseburger Sliders

$11.00

served with our house-made chips

GF Kids Mini Fish & Chips ... or Shrimp

GF Kids Mini Fish & Chips ... or Shrimp

$9.00

one piece of fish OR three panko battered shrimp | hand-cut fries | tartar

GF Kids Mini Pulled Pork Sliders

GF Kids Mini Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.00

mini brioche rolls | melted American | bbq pulled pork | apple & pear compote

GF Kids Pot Pie Pasta

$14.00

Baffoni's Farm chicken breast slowly simmered with aromatic veggies & fresh thyme in a rich, home-made chicken demi with a splash of cream | tossed with baby shell past & buttered sweet peas | finished with buttery, herby crumbs (we can skip the peas if you please!)

GF Kids Short Rib Ramen

$13.00

rice noodles | aromatic veggies | beef bone broth | pulled short rib | coconut aminos

GF Kids Steak Dinnah

$15.00

¼# marinated sirloin tips | whipped Yukon gold mash | chef’s veggie

GF Desserts

GF Carrot Cake

GF Carrot Cake

$10.00

our ooey, gooey & buttermilk-glazed, super moist cake | whipped cream cheese frosting | vanilla bean ice cream | creamy carrot coulis | fresh whipped cream | candied carrots **contains coconut

GF Cheesecake

$10.00

ask about Savannah’s creation this month!

GF Chocolate Mocha

GF Chocolate Mocha

$10.00

brownie crust | chocolate cream | chocolate crispies

GF Cookies & Cream Bread Pudding

GF Cookies & Cream Bread Pudding

$10.00

served warm with a chocolate glaze & vanilla ice cream

GF Double Chocolate Paleo Cookie

$10.00

olive oil | eggs | dark chocolate | coconut sugar | almond flour | dairy free

GF Keto Pecan Pie Cheesecake

$10.00

buttery almond flour crust | caramel drizzle | sweetened with brown sugar swerve **contains nuts

GF Frozen Treats

$3.00

our house sorbets & ice creams one or two scoops | 3 per scoop

GF Kids Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sando

GF Kids Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sando

$6.00

creamy vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between two funfetti cookies

GF Kids Dirt Parfait

$6.00

chocolate puddin | whipped cream | faux-reo crumbles

GF Sides

GF Side Adult Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.00

GF Side Bread and Butter

$4.00

GF Side Crostini Bread

$5.00

GF Side Fried Fish

$5.50

GF Side Fried Shrimp

$5.50

GF Side Hand-Cut Fries

$5.00

GF Side House-Made Chips

$3.00

GF Side Keto Mac & Cheese

$7.00

with spaghetti squash

GF Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

GF Side Old School Chopped Slaw

$2.00

GF Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

GF Side Today's Veggie

$5.00

GF Side Tortilla Chips & Salsa Verde

$3.00

GF Side White Rice

$4.00

Road Sodas

Blackie's Pair R.S. (16 OZ .)

$36.00

absolut pears vodka | elderflower liqueur | fresh lemon | simple

Creamy Espresso Martini R.S. (16 OZ.)

$36.00

vanilla vodka | espresso liqueur | freshly brewed espresso

Dark Espresso Martini R.S. (16 OZ.)

$36.00

vanilla vodka | espresso liqueur | freshly brewed espresso

Doli R.S. (16 OZ.)

$36.00

house-made pineapple infused vodka

House Margarita R.S. (16 OZ.)

$25.00

Red Sangria R.S. (32 OZ.)

$40.00

Rose Quartz R.S. (16 OZ.)

$36.00

rhodium vodka | chambord | dry curacao | pink peppercorn | fresh lemon

Smokin' in the Orchard R.S. (16 OZ.)

$36.00

del maguey vida mezcal OR blanco tequila | triple sec | apple cider | cinnamon simple | fresh lemon

The Chucky R.S. (16 OZ.)

$36.00

beefeater gin | blackberry crème de mure | fresh lemon

Ugly Sweater R.S. (16 OZ.)

$36.00

tito’s handmade vodka | barsol pisco | wild moon birch liqueur | white peach | rosemary | cranberry | lime

White Sangria R.S. (32 OZ.)

$40.00

pickies.

hang out. don't stress out.

chicken marsala stuffed mushrooms

$36.00

12-15 pc. cremini & shiitake mushrooms cooked in garlic butter with chicken breast | braised in Marsala wine & a rich beef demi | shredded & mixed with parmesan, pecorino, whipped garlic herb spread & secret spices | cuddled into mushroom caps | baked in a parmesan, wine & butter broth | keto

brie en croute

$45.00

serves 6-8 apple pear compote | candied pecans | dark cherry gastrique *oven ready with simple baking instructions

buffalo dip

$25.00

serves 6 shredded chicken breast | fluffy, gooey buffalo cream cheese | buttermilk ranch | sharp Vermont cheddar | served ready for the oven with chips

vegan buffalo dip

$22.00

serves 6 roasted, spiced and chopped artichoke hearts & chickpeas | vegan mayo | vegan cheese | hot sauce | served ready for the oven with chips

spinach & artichoke dip

$22.00

serves 6 a creamy, cheesy blend of artichokes | roasted garlic | fresh spinach | served ready for the oven with chips | keto

roasted butternut squash & fig crostini

$40.00

25 pc. tender, spice-roasted squash | a jar of our scratch-made ricotta with a pool of herby oil | black mission fig jam | baby arugula tossed in a honey thyme vinaigrette | crunchy, garlic-oil toasted crostini

dairy free roasted butternut squash & fig crostini

$50.00

25 pc. tender, spice-roasted squash | a jar of local Barett’s faux-cotta with a pool of herby oil | black mission fig jam | baby arugula tossed in a honey thyme vinaigrette | crunchy, garlic-oil toasted crostini

the usual suspects.

roasted garlic red bliss mash

$15.00

serves 8-10

blackie's ooey gooey mac n' cheese

$22.00

serves 8-10

scratch made sausage stuffin

$24.00

serves 8-10

oven roast root veggies

$28.00

serves 8-10 dairy free

roasted Brussels sprouts

$35.00

serves 8-10 with North Country slab bacon & balsamic caramelized pearl onions | dairy free

white sweet potato puree

$25.00

serves 8-10 dairy free

four cheese cauliflower gratin

$30.00

serves 8-10

the ultimate greenie beenie casserole

$28.00

serves 8-10

eggplant moussaka

$36.00

serves 6 dairy free

seasonal squash & roasted apple bisque

$22.00

serves 4 with maple & golden raisin gremolata

crunchy harvest salad

$40.00

serves 10-12 radicchio, fennel, honeycrisp apple, marcona almonds & shaved butternut in a honey thyme vinaigrette | dairy free

Baffoni's turkey gravy

$14.00

1 quart

cranberry sauce

$14.00

16 oz. with a hint of cinnamon & clementine

roasted Baffoni's chicken stock

$16.00

1 quart

roasted veggie stock

$12.00

1 quart

parmesan broth

$14.00

1 quart (not vegetarian)

all the things kit.

all the things kit

$98.00

serves 8-10 roasted garlic red bliss mash | scratch made sausage stuffin' | oven roasted root veggies | 1-qt. gravy | cranberry sauce with a hint of cinnamon & clementine

a la carte proteins.

all proteins are individually vacuum sealed and uncooked

7 oz. salmon

$13.00

6 oz. center cut filet mignon

$21.00

14 oz. ribeye steak

$33.00

8 oz. marinated steak tips

$17.00

freshly baked.

pumpkin cinnamon buns with frosting

$12.00

serves 4 baked & ready to be frosted!

pumpkin cheesecake

$20.00

serves 10-12 brown sugar blondie crust | pumpkin cheesecake | chai whipped cream

soft & sweet scratch made cornbread

$10.00

serves 6-8

dinner rolls

$12.00

dozen with whipped cinnamon butter (dairy free without butter)

drink up.

apple pie sangria

$36.00

16 oz. cinnamon infused rum 44 | triple sec | cinnamon simple | lemon | apple cider

smokin' in the orchard

$36.00

16 oz. del maguey vida mezcal or blanco tequila | triple sec | apple cider | cinnamon simple | fresh lemon

po-quito

$36.00

16 oz. rum 44 | captain morgan | pumpkin puree | condensed milk | coconut milk | cinnamon | nutmeg | clove

chai me

$36.00

16 oz. three olives vanilla vodka | buffalo trace bourbon cream | brown sugar chai simple

strollin' in the orchard (non-alcoholic)

$24.00

16 oz. apple cider | lime | simple | soda

no-po-quito (non-alcoholic)

$24.00

16 oz. pumpkin puree | condensed milk | coconut milk | cinnamon | nutmeg | clove

gf pickies.

hang out. don't stress out.

gf chicken marsala stuffed mushrooms

$36.00

12-15 pc. cremini & shiitake mushrooms cooked in garlic butter with chicken breast | braised in Marsala wine & a rich beef demi | shredded & mixed with parmesan, pecorino, whipped garlic herb spread &am