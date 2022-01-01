A map showing the location of Blackie's By The Sea 2118 West OceanfrontView gallery

Blackie's By The Sea 2118 West Oceanfront

review star

No reviews yet

2118 West Oceanfront

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Draft Beer

Bud Pint

$5.00

Bud Lt Pint

$5.00

Coors Lt Pint

$5.00

Miller Lt Pint

$5.00

PBR Pint

$5.00

805 Pint

$7.00

Blue Moon Pint

$7.00

Kona Big Wave Pint

$7.00

Pacifico Pint

$7.00

Stella Pint

$7.00

Voodoo Hazy IPA Pint

$8.00

Lagunitas Pint

$8.00

805 Pitcher

$25.00

Blue Moon PIT

$25.00

Bud Pitcher

$20.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$20.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$20.00

Kona Big Wave Pitcher

$25.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$20.00

Pabst Pitcher

$20.00

Pacifico Pitcher

$25.00

Stella Pitcher

$25.00

Lagunitas Pitcher

$30.00

Voodoo Hazy IPA Pitcher

$30.00

Bottled Beer

Bud BTL

$5.50

Bud Lt BTL

$5.50

Coors Lt BTL

$5.50

Coors BTL

$5.50

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.50

Miller Lite BTL

$5.50

Miller High Life BTL

$5.50

Corona BTL

$7.00

Corona Light BTL

$7.00

Modelo BTL

$7.00

Ace Pineapple Cider BTL

$7.00

Angry Orchard Apple Cider BTL

$7.00

Guinness BTL

$7.00

Heineken BTL

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Truly

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Corona Seltzer

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

Bud Zero

$5.00

Shots

Blow Job

$9.00

Bomb Pop

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$10.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Choc Cake

$9.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Gummy Bear

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Mexican Lollipop

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Red Apple

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Sex On Beach

$9.00

Surfer On Acid

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

WA Apple

$10.00

Wet Pussy

$9.00

Start Tab

Shoot the Root

$10.00

Mixed Drinks

AMF

$12.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

LA Water

$12.00

Lemondrop

$10.00

Long Beach Tea

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Marg Cadillac

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Red Apple

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Sex on The Beach

$10.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

WA Apple

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Ferrari

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Whiskey

4 Roses

$10.00

Basil Hayen

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

CClub

$9.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Reserve

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

High West

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Wyoming

$10.00

Dickel 8 Year

$10.00

Blantons

$14.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

WL Weller

$20.00

Slane

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

DBL Crown

$20.00

DBL Jack

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

DBL Makers

$22.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$18.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$18.00

DBL Fireball

$18.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Gordons

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

Tequila

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Sauza Hornitos

$10.00

Cazadores Rep

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casa Azul Reposado

$30.00

1942

$35.00

Comisario Blanco

$10.00

Comisario Anejo

$12.00

Patron Repo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Cocijo Mezcal

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Cuervo

$8.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Patron

$11.00

DBL Cuervo

$16.00

DBL Don Julio

$22.00

DBL Hornitos

$20.00

DBL Patron

$22.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

$7 Well Drink

$7.00

Ciroc Black Raspberry

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Kettle Citroen

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Kettle One Cucumber and Mint

$10.00

Kettle One Grapefruit and Rose

$10.00

Kettle One Peach and Orange Blossom

$10.00

Kettle Orange

$10.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli Raspberry

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Ciroc Black Raspberry

$20.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Kettle Citroen

$20.00

DBL Kettle One

$20.00

DBL Kettle One Cucumber and Mint

$20.00

DBL Kettle One Grapefruit and Rose

$20.00

DBL Kettle One Peach and Orange Blossom

$20.00

DBL Kettle Orange

$20.00

DBL Smirnoff

$16.00

DBL Stoli

$18.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$18.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$18.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$18.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

Scotch

JW Red

$10.00

JW Black

$12.00

Glenlivit 12

$12.00

Macallen 12

$13.00

JW Rye

$12.00

JW Red

$10.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

DBL JW Red

$16.00

DBL Glenlivet

$20.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Myers

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Zacapa Dark Rum

$12.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Myers

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

DBL Myers

$22.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$20.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

Liquers

Baileys

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Goldschläger

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jager

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Rumplemintz

$10.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Cold Cock

$8.00

Fernet

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Compari

$10.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Baileys

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Gold Schalger

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jager

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Midori

$9.00

Fireball DBL

$18.00

Grand Marinier DBL

$22.00

Jager DBL

$18.00

Disaronno DBL

$20.00

Gold Schalger DBL

$18.00

Midori DBL

$18.00

Baileys DBL

$20.00

Kahlua DBL

$20.00

Drambuie DBL

$20.00

Cognac

Remy Martin 1938

$15.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

DBL Hennessy

$18.00

Sandwiches/Snacks

LG Peanuts

$3.00

Sm Peanuts

$2.00

LG Pretzels

$3.00

Sm Pretzels

$2.00

Pistachios

$5.00

Pickled Egg

$2.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Rustys Chips

$3.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Special Sandwich

$5.00

Panini

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Hot Dog Joe

$5.00

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Retail

Dad Hat

$21.95

Snap Back Hat

$21.95

Visor

$21.95

Trucker Hat

$17.00

Mens Zip Up Hoodie

$42.00

Pink Pull over Hoodie

$42.00

Champion Pullover

$43.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$28.95

Diamond Logo Long Seeve

$24.95

Classic Long Sleeve

$24.95

Mens Tank Top

$21.95

Logo-shotglass

$5.00

Beer Bottle Koozie

$5.00

Sticker Black

$1.00

Sticker White

$1.00

Mens Classic Tee

$21.95

Mens Surfboard Tee

$21.95

Mens Diamond Tee

$21.95

Roark Shirt

$24.95

Womens Tank Top

$21.95

Womens V Neck

$21.95

Wine

Beringer Wht Zin

$7.00

House Chard

$7.00

House Cab

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Glass Champagne

$6.00

Angeline Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Angeline Sauv Blanc Bottle

$25.00

Korbel Split

$10.00

Bogle Chard

$10.00

Chard half bottle

$15.00

Drinks

7up

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Clamato Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet 7up

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2118 West Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

