Restaurant header imageView gallery

blackjack burrito

review star

No reviews yet

307 Duseth Dr

Sweetwater, TN 37874

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burritos

Blackjack steak mild red salsa

$13.00

Blackjack steak medium green salsa

$13.00

Blackjack chicken mild red salsa

$12.00

Blackjack chicken medium green salsa

$12.00

Bankroll Breakfast red

$11.00

Hit me TN steak mild red salsa

$13.00

Hit me TN steak medium green salsa

$13.00

Hit me TN ckn mild red salsa

$12.00

Hit TN chkn medium green salsa

$12.00

Buffalo Bill chicken

$12.00

Bankroll breakfast green

$11.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Hit me tn no meat

$9.00

No meat

Blackjack Steak

$13.00

Blackjack Chicken

$12.00

Bankroll Breakfast

$12.00

Desserts

Color me up churros

$5.50

Sodas

Water

$1.00

Pepsi bottle

$2.00

Mountain Dew bottle

$2.00

Dt: Mnt. Dew bottle

$2.00

Dr Pepper bottle

$2.00

Dt: Dr. Pepper bottle

$2.00

Sprite bottle

$2.00

Sides

Minimum bet-Frys

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Large burritos

Location

307 Duseth Dr, Sweetwater, TN 37874

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Patio Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
107 College St S Madisonville, TN 37354
View restaurantnext
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill - 4263 US 411, Suite 3
orange star4.4 • 580
4263 US 411, Suite 3 Madisonville, TN 37354
View restaurantnext
Henrys Burgers and Subs
orange starNo Reviews
4915 A Tennessee 68 Madisonville, TN 37354
View restaurantnext
Michael's Casual Dining - Athens
orange starNo Reviews
925 Congress Pkwy N Athens, TN 37303
View restaurantnext
Angela's Miami Grill - 509 Madison Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
509 Madison Avenue Athens, TN 37303
View restaurantnext
MexiWings I - 112 North White St.
orange starNo Reviews
112 North White St. Athens, TN 37303
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sweetwater
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston