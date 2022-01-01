Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Blacklist Brewing Co 206 E Superior St

review star

No reviews yet

206 East Superior Street

Duluth, MN 55804

Flight

Flight

$11.00

Employee Beer

5oz Employee Beer

$1.00

10oz Employee Beer

$2.00

16oz Employee Beer

$3.50

Beer

5oz Duluth Golden Ale

$2.50

5oz FIPA

$2.50

5oz Blueberry Basil Seltzer

$3.50

5oz Raspberry Seltzer

$3.50

5oz Hibiscus Killshot Seltzer

$3.50

5oz Chipper

$2.50

5oz Orange Whip

$3.00

5oz Blackberry Rhubarb

$3.50

5oz Hefeweizen

$2.50

5oz Nitro

$2.50

5oz Peach Hazy

$4.00

5oz Pickle Seltzer

$3.50

5oz Hard Rootbeer

$3.50

5oz Cocoa Hefe

$3.50

5oz Dark

$3.50

5oz ODB

$2.50

5oz Hazy Project

$4.00

5oz Beach Berry

$2.50

5oz Pickle Beer

$2.50

10oz BLOODY BEER

$7.50

10oz Duluth Golden Ale

$5.75

10oz FIPA

$5.75

10oz Blueberry Basil Seltzer

$7.25

10oz Raspberry Seltzer

$7.25

10oz Hibiscus Killshot Seltzer

$7.25

10oz Beermosa

$5.75

10oz Blackberry Rhubarb

$7.25

10oz Hefeweizen

$5.75

10oz Nitro

$5.75

10oz Dark

$7.50

10oz Pickle Seltzer

$7.25

10oz Hard Rootbeer

$7.25

10oz Peach Hazy

$5.75

10oz Cocoa Hefe

$7.50

10oz Chipper

$5.75

10oz ODB

$5.75

10oz Hazy Project

$5.75

10oz Beach Berry

$5.75

10oz Pickle Beer

$5.75

16oz Duluth Golden Ale

$7.50

16oz FIPA

$7.50

16oz Beermosa

$7.50

16oz Hefeweizen

$7.50

16oz Peach Hazy

$7.50

16oz Nitro

$7.50

16oz ODB

$7.50

BOGO VETERAN

16oz Hazy Project

$7.50

16oz Beach Berry

$7.50

16oz Chipper

$7.50

16oz Pickle Beer

$7.50

5oz UMD HALLOWEEN

$2.50

10oz BEER UMD HALLOWEEN

$5.25

16oz UMD HALLOWEEN

$7.50

SELTZER UMD HALLOWEEN

$7.25

SI Duluth Golden Ale

$5.00

SI FIPA

$5.00

SI Blueberry Basil Seltzer

$5.00

SI Raspberry Seltzer

$5.00

SI Hibiscus Killshot Seltzer

$5.00

SI Beermosa

$5.00

SI Blackberry Rhubarb

$5.00

SI Hefeweizen

$5.00

SI Chipper

$5.00

SI Peach Hazy

$5.00

SI Pickle Seltzer

$5.00

SI Hard Rootbeer

$5.00

SI Nitro

$5.00

SI Cocoa Hefe

$5.00

SI ODB

$5.00

SI Hazy Project

$5.00

SI Beach Berry

$5.00

SI Dark

$5.00

SI Pickle Beer

$5.00

Bar Down

$5.00

Axe Throwing

30 mins AXE THROWING

$14.00

1 HR AXE THROWING

$21.00

$350 1 Hour

$350.00

Group of 12

$252.00

12 people for 1hr of throwing

$300 hour special

$300.00

$700 2 Hours

$700.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Rootbeer

$1.50

La Croix

$2.00

10oz OJ

$2.00

10oz Raspberry Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Cruise Ship Flight

Cruise Flight

$7.00

Appetizer

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

Dot's Pretzels

$6.00

Pizza

Pizza

$13.75

T-shirts

Black Original Logo

$22.00

Axe Shirt

$22.00

Lake Pint Shirt

$22.00

Gray BLKLST Shirt

$22.00

Sweatshirts

Original Zip-Up Hoodie

$45.00

Gray Pullover Hoodie

$49.00

UNRL Black Sweatshirts

$88.00

Black/Gray Flannel

$75.00

Fermentor Zip

$60.00

Red Flannel

$75.00

Hats

Black/Black

$25.00

Gray/White

$25.00

Women's Beanie

$29.00

UNRL

$30.00

Merch Misc.

Magnet

$4.00

Stickers

$3.00

Tin Tackers

$25.00

$5 OFF MERCH LIONS CLUB

Glassware

Chalice 10oz

$7.00

Seltzer 10oz

$6.00

Regular Pint

$9.00

Shaker Pint

$6.00

5oz Glass

$5.00

Silly Pint

$14.00

Bar Down Glass

$9.00

OFFSALE

3 for $28

$28.00

6 for $50

$50.00

Bottles

$19.00

Crowler

$10.00

Employee Crowler

$4.00

Insulated Growler

$49.00

Growler Refill

$13.00

Employee Growler

$8.00

Insulated Crowler Refill

$7.00

Duluth Golden 4 Pack

$12.75

Bar Down 4 Pack

$12.75

ODB 4 Pack

$12.75

Peach Hazy 4 Pack

$12.75

FIPA 4 Pack

$12.75

BAR DOWN PACK + GLASS

$20.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Superior Water. Superior Beer.

Location

206 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55804

Directions

Gallery
Blacklist Brewing Co image
Blacklist Brewing Co image
Blacklist Brewing Co image

