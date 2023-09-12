Drinks

Batch Brew

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Decaf

$3.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Horchata Latte

$5.00

Smokey Joe Latte

$4.75

Espresso Mule

$5.00

Jet Fuel Latte

$5.50

Jet Fuel Black

$5.50

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Cortado

$3.50

Affogato

$5.00

On Tap

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Cold Brew Latte

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Sweet AF Tea

$3.50

Iced White Coconut Créme Tea

$3.50

Iced Pomegranate Green Tea

$3.50

Surf Vietnam

$3.50

Iced Wild Blackberry Tea Latte

$5.00

Iced Lemon Lavender Tea Latte

$5.00

Not Coffee

Chai Latte (Honey)

$4.50

Chai Latte (Spicy)

$4.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

Matcha Tea Latte

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Blended Drinks

Frozen Mocha Latte

$6.50

Frozen Salted Caramel Latte

$6.50

Frozen Vanilla Latte

$6.50

Frozen Vanilla Chai

$6.50

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Frozen Wild Blackberry Tea

$6.50

Cookies & Creme Blended

$6.50+

Ice Water

Fall Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75

S'mores Latte

$4.75

Maple Spice White Mocha

$4.75

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.50

Smashed Pumpkin Blended

$6.50

Food

Breakfast

Stuffed Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Sausage Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$5.00

Hot Damn! Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Veggie Egg Bite

$5.50

Bacon Egg Bite

$5.50

Lunch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Sausage Kolache

$8.00

Pastries

Blueberry Toga

$4.00

Cinnamon Toga

$4.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cheese Flip

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin w/ Yogurt

$3.75

Strawberry Rhubard Muffin w/ Yogurt

$3.75

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.75

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Crossaint

$4.00

Chocolate Flip

$4.00