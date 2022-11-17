Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
French

Black Sheep Brasserie

641 Reviews

$$$

1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30

San Jose, CA 95125

Butter Lettuce
BSB Double Burger w/ Comté Cheese
Halibut

Hors d'oeuvres

Cheese Stuffed Crispy Fried Olives

$9.00

Rémoulade

Duck Liver Mousse

$15.00

Seasonal Jam | Toasted Manresa Levain

Selection of Cheeses

$23.00

Accouterments | Crispy Bread & Crackers

Small Plates

Steamed Mussels

$22.00

Saffron Cream | Pommes Frites | Aioli

Seared Hokkaido Scallops

$34.00

Citrus Braised Fennel | Fennel Compote | Lemon Oil

Gnocchi

$19.00

Roasted Smoked Pumpkin | Sage Cream | Sweet Fromage Blanc | Walnuts

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Rich Beef Broth | Comté | Croutons *Requires further warming @ home*

Butter Lettuce

$12.00

Tarragon Dressing | Crispy Bread | Breakfast Radish

Frisée Salad w/ Crispy Duck Confit

$19.00

Chopped Egg | Duck Fat Potatoes | Sherry Vin

Entrées

Grilled Trumpet Mushrooms

$29.00

French Lentils | Carrots | Mushroom Vin | Herbed Crouton

Halibut

$42.00

Blistered Green Beans | Shiitakes | Pickled Onion Chimichurri

38 North Duck Breast

$44.00

Honey Roasted Delicata | Squash Purée | Spiced Pepitas | Arugula Oil | Duck Jus *Prepared medium-rare*

BSB Double Burger w/ Comté Cheese

$19.00

House Pickles | Pickle Brine Hollandaise | Pommes Frites *Please, no modifications*

Marin Sun Farms Heritage Pork Chop

$46.00

Braised Iacopi Farms Butter Beans | Kale | Pancetta Lardons | Pork Jus

Mesquite Grilled New York

$52.00

Bordelaise Butter | Veal Demi | Duck Fat Potatoes

Sides

Pommes Frites

$6.00

Garlic Confit Aioli

Braised Iacopi Farms Italian Butter Beans

$13.00

Pancetta Lardons

Sautéed Mushrooms

$14.00

Garlic | Thyme | Lemon

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Sweet & Sour Shallots

Dessert

Seasonal Fruit Galette

$13.00

Chantilly Cream

Dark Chocolate Pot de Crème

$12.00

Salted Caramel-Tuile | Chantilly Cream

Buttermilk Beignets

$12.00

Maple-Calvados Caramel

Warm Croissant Bread Pudding

$11.00

Huckleberry Jam

Kids

Penne Pasta

$10.00

Butter and Cheese

Kid's Cheeseburger

$13.00

Pommes Frites | Ketchup

Grilled 5oz New York

$26.00

Pommes Frites | Ketchup

Wine

BTL Ribeauvillé Brut Crémant Rose

$26.00

NV Brut Pinot Noir Rose Ribeauvillé Les Comtes, Crémant d'Alsace

BTL Queen of the Sierra Rosé

$27.00

'20 Queen of the Sierra Rosé Rorick Heritage Vineyard, Calaveras County

BTL Albert Boxler Gewurztraminer

$40.00

‘16 Gewurztraminer Albert Boxler, Alsace

BTL Hippolyte Reverdy Sancerre

$50.00

‘15 Sauv Blanc Hippolyte Reverdy Cuvée Ortus, Sancerre

BTL Keenan Merlot

$36.00

‘15 Merlot Keenan, Napa Valley

Cocktails

French 75

$14.00

Lemon Juice | Simple Syrup | Topped w/ Sparkling Wine

Seeing Red

$14.00

Gin | Raspberry Brandy | Raspberry-Sauternes Shrub | Orange Juice

Fall Spice & Everything Nice

$14.00

Bourbon | Persimmon-Vanilla Shrub | Spiced Pear Liqueur | Cinnamon | Aromatic Bitters

El Camino

$14.00

Repo Tequila | Dry & Sweet Vermouth | Gran Classico | Grapefruit Shrub | Sage Bitters

Vieux Carré

$14.00

Rye | Cognac | Sweet Vermouth | Bénédictine | Aromatic & Peychaud's Bitters

Manhattan

$13.00

Rittenhouse Rye | Carpano Anitca | Aromatic Bitters

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Eagle Rare 10YR Bourbon | Gum Syrup | Aromatic Bitters

Negroni

$13.00

Gin | Sweet Vermouth | Campari

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Elevated French brasserie with a California twist offering curbside pick-up food and libations with the purchase of food.

1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose, CA 95125

