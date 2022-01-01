- Home
Black Sheep
No reviews yet
2535 W Peterson Ave
Chicago, IL 60659
Order Again
Popular Items
Burgers & Sandwiches
Black N' Blue
Topped with blue cheese crumbles, thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a brioche bun
Black Sheep
Our signature best seller! Toppe with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, thick bacon slices, cheddar, american, swiss, romaine and tomato on a brioche bun
Burger
1/2 lb fresh angus patty cooked to order with romaine, tomato, onion and pickle spear on a brioche bun and served with a side of golden fried french fries
Chicken Tenders
Juicy pieces breaded chicken breast with choice of 1 sauce
Grilled Chicken
8 oz marinated and grilled chicken breast with romaine, tomato and sliced red onion on a brioche bun
Italian Beef
Traditional Chicago style beef seasoned and thinly sliced on a french roll with green peppers, mozzarella cheese and hot giardienara with au jus on the side
Shrimp Basket
8 pieces of panko breaded jumbo tail on and butterflied shrimp served with a side of cocktail and tartar sauce
Fish
Salads
Small House
Romaine, croutons, tomato, red onion, celery, creen pepper and cucumber with choice of dressing
Large House
Romaine, croutons, tomato, red onion, celery, creen pepper and cucumber with choice of dressing
Chicken Ceasar
8 oz grilled and chopped chicken breast on a bed of romaine with croutons, pramesean crisps and ceasar dressing
Ceasar (No Chicken)
Romaine with croutons, pramesean crisps and ceasar dressing
Taco Salad
Sides
Starters
Basket of French Fries
Basket full of golden fried, skin-on fries served with ranch and BBQ for dipping
Basket of Mushrooms
Basket full of golden fried, skin-on fries served with ranch and BBQ for dipping
Basket of Onion Rings
Served with ranch and honey mustard for dipping
Basket of Tater Tots
Basket full of golden fried tots served with ranch and BBQ for dipping
Beer Battered Cheese Curds
7 wedges fried golden with ranch and fresh salsa for dipping
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheesy Bacon Fries or Tots
Chili
Bowl of housemade ground beef and bean chili topped with onions, sour cream and cheddar cheese
Chips & Salsa
All housemade
Mac & Cheese Bites
7 wedges fried golden with ranch and fresh salsa for dipping
Mozzarella Sticks
7 pieces served with marinara sauce
Nachos
House made corn tortilla chips piled high with seasoned ground beef, cheddar, romaine, tomato & onion. Served with sour cream, pickled jalapeno and our house made salsa
Ruben Eggrolls
3 rolls with our housemade corned beef, swiss, saurkraut and caraway seeds. Served with 1000 island dressing for dipping
Tacos
Barbacoa
Fish Tacos
2 tacos with breaded and fried tilapia strips on corn tortillas topped with red cabbage and chipotle mayo served with chips and salsa on the side
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Ground Beef Tacos
2 tacos with our seasoned ground beef on corn tortillas topped with romaine, tomato and onion seved with chips and salsa on the side
Steak Tacos
Wings
Wings (6)
Fresh jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Wings (12)
Fresh jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Wings (18)
Fresh jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Wraps
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, romaine, red onion, tomatoes, swiss cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, romaine, ceasar dressing, parmesan crisps and croutons wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side
Honey Mustard BBQ Wrap
Crispy chicken, romaine, red onion, honey mustard & BBQ sauces wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side
Tuna Salad Wrap
Cocktails and Drink Specials
Black Sheep Shot
Bloody Mary
Car Bomb
Dracula's Blood
Foxy Mule
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Jager Coffee Shot
Jello Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
M&M
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Radler With a Call Kick
Salty Sheep
Screwdriver
Sheep Mule
Smirnoff Peppermint Shot
Soda/Juice
Wine/Cognac/Brandy
Ciders/Spritzers/Other
Craft Beer
3 Floyd's Permanent Funeral (10.5% ABV)
3 Floyd's Zombie Dust
Beguyle Blonde
Delirium Tremens
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
Dovetail Hellas
Dovetail Hellas Vienna Lager
Duvel 666
Half Acre Bodem
Half Acre Hallow (Double IPA)
Half Acre Pony Pils
Half Acre Tend
Half Acre Vallejo
Lagunita's IPA
Lagunita's Little Sumpin'
Maplewood Fat Pug
Miskatonic Kettel Sour
New Belgium Dominga Mimosa
Off Color Apex Predator
Old Irving Beezer
Revolution Fist City
Rhingeist Bubbles
Sierra Nevada
Solomon Oath LU (Kolsh)
St. Bernardus Abt 12
Stone IPA
Two Brothers Domain Dupage
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde
Warpigs Apparition
Warpigs Aquanauticon
Whiner
Wiseacre Get Up Get Down Coffee
Domestic Beer
Draft Pitchers
Anti Hero Pitcher
Bell's Two Hearted Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Great Lakes Oktoberfest
Gumballhead Pitcher
Miller Lite Pitcher
Peroni Pitcher
Smilie Brother's Farmhouse Ale Pitcher
Stella Pitcher
Two Towns Blackberry Cider Pitcher
Wiseacre Tiny Bomb Pitcher
Imported Beer
To Go 6 Packs
3 Floyd's Permanent Funeral
3 Floyd's Zombie Dust
Beguyle Blonde
Blake's El Chavo Cider
Bud
Bud Light
Carlsberg 4 PACK
Clausthaler N/A
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Delirium Tremens 4 PACK
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
Dovetail Hellas 4 PACK
Dovetail Vienna Lager 4 PACK
Duvel 666 4 PACK
Freshie Tequila Cocktail 4 PACK
Hacker Pschoor Weiss 4 PACK
Half Acre Bodem 4 PACK
Half Acre Hallow 4 PACK
Half Acre Pony Pils 4 PACK
Half Acre Tend 4 PACK
Hamms
Heineken
High Life
High Noon 4 PACK
Juneshine Kombucha
Lagunita's Little Sumpin'
Lagunitas IPA
Maplewood Fat Pug 4 PACK
MGD
MGD 64
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Miskatonic Kettel Sour 4 PACK
Modelo
Nutrl 4 PACK
Off Color Apex Predator 4 PACK
Old Irving Beezer 4 PACK
Old Style
Original Sin Black Widow
Pacifico
PBR (16 oz)
Prosecco 4 PACK
Rauthaus Pils
Revolution Fist City
Rhinegeist Bubbles
Right Bee Cider
Schlitz
Shiner Bock
Sierra Nevada
Solomon Oath LU (Kolsh) 4 PACK
St. Bernardus Abt 12 4 PACK
Steigl Grapefruit Radler
Stone IPA
Truly Pineapple
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde
Whiner Le Tub
Whiner Miaou
White Claw
Wiseacre Get Up Get Down Coffee 4 PACK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago, IL 60659