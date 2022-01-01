Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Black Sheep

2535 W Peterson Ave

Chicago, IL 60659

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Black Sheep
Irish Coffee
Basket of Onion Rings

Burgers & Sandwiches

Black N' Blue

$15.00

Topped with blue cheese crumbles, thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a brioche bun

Black Sheep

$16.00

Our signature best seller! Toppe with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, thick bacon slices, cheddar, american, swiss, romaine and tomato on a brioche bun

Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb fresh angus patty cooked to order with romaine, tomato, onion and pickle spear on a brioche bun and served with a side of golden fried french fries

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Juicy pieces breaded chicken breast with choice of 1 sauce

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

8 oz marinated and grilled chicken breast with romaine, tomato and sliced red onion on a brioche bun

Italian Beef

$14.00

Traditional Chicago style beef seasoned and thinly sliced on a french roll with green peppers, mozzarella cheese and hot giardienara with au jus on the side

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

8 pieces of panko breaded jumbo tail on and butterflied shrimp served with a side of cocktail and tartar sauce

Fish

Friday Fish Fry

$14.00

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

8 pieces of panko breaded jumbo tail on and butterflied shrimp served with a side of cocktail and tartar sauce

Salads

Small House

$7.00

Romaine, croutons, tomato, red onion, celery, creen pepper and cucumber with choice of dressing

Large House

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, tomato, red onion, celery, creen pepper and cucumber with choice of dressing

Chicken Ceasar

$13.00

8 oz grilled and chopped chicken breast on a bed of romaine with croutons, pramesean crisps and ceasar dressing

Ceasar (No Chicken)

$7.00

Romaine with croutons, pramesean crisps and ceasar dressing

Taco Salad

$10.00

Sides

Bacon (4 pieces)

$3.00

Black Olives

$0.75

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Starters

Basket of French Fries

$6.00

Basket full of golden fried, skin-on fries served with ranch and BBQ for dipping

Basket of Mushrooms

$7.00

Basket full of golden fried, skin-on fries served with ranch and BBQ for dipping

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with ranch and honey mustard for dipping

Basket of Tater Tots

$6.00

Basket full of golden fried tots served with ranch and BBQ for dipping

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$8.00

7 wedges fried golden with ranch and fresh salsa for dipping

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheesy Bacon Fries or Tots

$12.00

Chili

$8.00

Bowl of housemade ground beef and bean chili topped with onions, sour cream and cheddar cheese

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

All housemade

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

7 wedges fried golden with ranch and fresh salsa for dipping

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

7 pieces served with marinara sauce

Nachos

$14.00

House made corn tortilla chips piled high with seasoned ground beef, cheddar, romaine, tomato & onion. Served with sour cream, pickled jalapeno and our house made salsa

Ruben Eggrolls

$10.00

3 rolls with our housemade corned beef, swiss, saurkraut and caraway seeds. Served with 1000 island dressing for dipping

Tacos

Barbacoa

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$10.00

2 tacos with breaded and fried tilapia strips on corn tortillas topped with red cabbage and chipotle mayo served with chips and salsa on the side

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Ground Beef Tacos

$12.00

2 tacos with our seasoned ground beef on corn tortillas topped with romaine, tomato and onion seved with chips and salsa on the side

Steak Tacos

$12.00

Wings

Wings (6)

$10.00

Fresh jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side

Wings (12)

$18.00

Fresh jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side

Wings (18)

$26.00

Fresh jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side

Wraps

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, romaine, red onion, tomatoes, swiss cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Marinated and grilled chicken breast, romaine, ceasar dressing, parmesan crisps and croutons wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side

Honey Mustard BBQ Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken, romaine, red onion, honey mustard & BBQ sauces wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.00

Cocktails and Drink Specials

Black Sheep Shot

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Dracula's Blood

$4.00

Foxy Mule

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jager Coffee Shot

$3.50

Jello Shot

$3.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

M&M

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Radler With a Call Kick

$10.00

Salty Sheep

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sheep Mule

$7.00

Smirnoff Peppermint Shot

$4.00

Soda/Juice

Soda/Juice

$3.00

Wine/Cognac/Brandy

Acrobat Rose

$9.00

Christian Brother's Brandy

$7.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Josh Chardonnay

$12.00

Kim Crawford Rose

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Martell VS

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Prosecco

$10.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00Out of stock

Ciders/Spritzers/Other

Blake's El Chavo Cider

$7.00

Freshie Tequila

$8.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

JuneShine Kombucha

$4.00

Nutrl

$8.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$6.00

Right Bee

$7.00

Steigl Grapefruit Radler

$6.00

Truly Pineapple

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Craft Beer

3 Floyd's Permanent Funeral (10.5% ABV)

$8.00

3 Floyd's Zombie Dust

$7.00

Beguyle Blonde

$6.00

Delirium Tremens

$10.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.00

Dovetail Hellas

$8.00

Dovetail Hellas Vienna Lager

$8.00

Duvel 666

$9.00

Half Acre Bodem

$8.00

Half Acre Hallow (Double IPA)

$8.00

Half Acre Pony Pils

$8.00

Half Acre Tend

$8.00

Half Acre Vallejo

$7.00

Lagunita's IPA

$5.00

Lagunita's Little Sumpin'

$6.00

Maplewood Fat Pug

$7.00

Miskatonic Kettel Sour

$9.00

New Belgium Dominga Mimosa

$6.00

Off Color Apex Predator

$7.00

Old Irving Beezer

$8.00

Revolution Fist City

$5.00

Rhingeist Bubbles

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Solomon Oath LU (Kolsh)

$6.00

St. Bernardus Abt 12

$12.00

Stone IPA

$6.00

Two Brothers Domain Dupage

$7.00

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde

$7.00

Warpigs Apparition

$7.00

Warpigs Aquanauticon

$7.00

Whiner

$6.00

Wiseacre Get Up Get Down Coffee

$6.00

Domestic Beer

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Hamms

$3.00

High Life

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

MGD 64

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Old Style

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Schlitz

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Draft Pitchers

Anti Hero Pitcher

$23.00

Bell's Two Hearted Pitcher

$25.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$23.00

Great Lakes Oktoberfest

$20.00

Gumballhead Pitcher

$25.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$12.00

Peroni Pitcher

$25.00

Smilie Brother's Farmhouse Ale Pitcher

$25.00

Stella Pitcher

$23.00

Two Towns Blackberry Cider Pitcher

$25.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb Pitcher

$23.00

Imported Beer

Carlsberg

$6.00

Clausthaler N/A

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Hacker Pschoor Weiss (NOT PART OF BUCKET)

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Rothaus German Pils (NOT PART OF BUCKET)

$7.00

To Go 6 Packs

3 Floyd's Permanent Funeral

$25.00

3 Floyd's Zombie Dust

$22.00

Beguyle Blonde

$18.00

Blake's El Chavo Cider

$22.00

Bud

$15.00

Bud Light

$15.00

Carlsberg 4 PACK

$18.00

Clausthaler N/A

$18.00

Coors Light

$15.00

Corona

$18.00

Corona Light

$18.00

Delirium Tremens 4 PACK

$25.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$18.00

Dovetail Hellas 4 PACK

$25.00

Dovetail Vienna Lager 4 PACK

$25.00

Duvel 666 4 PACK

$25.00

Freshie Tequila Cocktail 4 PACK

$20.00

Hacker Pschoor Weiss 4 PACK

$18.00

Half Acre Bodem 4 PACK

$18.00

Half Acre Hallow 4 PACK

$22.00

Half Acre Pony Pils 4 PACK

$18.00

Half Acre Tend 4 PACK

$18.00

Hamms

$15.00

Heineken

$18.00

High Life

$15.00

High Noon 4 PACK

$22.00

Juneshine Kombucha

$15.00

Lagunita's Little Sumpin'

$18.00

Lagunitas IPA

$18.00

Maplewood Fat Pug 4 PACK

$20.00

MGD

$15.00

MGD 64

$15.00

Michelob Ultra

$15.00

Miller Lite

$15.00

Miskatonic Kettel Sour 4 PACK

$25.00

Modelo

$18.00

Nutrl 4 PACK

$22.00

Off Color Apex Predator 4 PACK

$22.00

Old Irving Beezer 4 PACK

$22.00

Old Style

$15.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$18.00

Pacifico

$15.00

PBR (16 oz)

$15.00

Prosecco 4 PACK

$25.00

Rauthaus Pils

$20.00

Revolution Fist City

$18.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$15.00

Right Bee Cider

$22.00

Schlitz

$15.00

Shiner Bock

$15.00

Sierra Nevada

$18.00

Solomon Oath LU (Kolsh) 4 PACK

$20.00

St. Bernardus Abt 12 4 PACK

$32.00

Steigl Grapefruit Radler

$15.00

Stone IPA

$20.00

Truly Pineapple

$22.00

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde

$20.00

Whiner Le Tub

$18.00

Whiner Miaou

$18.00

White Claw

$22.00

Wiseacre Get Up Get Down Coffee 4 PACK

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago, IL 60659

Directions

Gallery
Black Sheep image
Black Sheep image

