Blacksmith Italian

Popular Items

Carbonara
Grandma Marie's Meatballs
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Small Plates

Olives

$8.00

Marinated Olives & Caperberries Orange Peel/ Rosemary/ Garlic/ VG GF

Dates

$12.00

Stuffed with Gorgonzola Cheese & Pancetta/ Drizzled with Cook's Honey/ GF

Burrata & Prosciutto di Parma

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella/ 18 Month Aged Prosciutto/ Pepperonata/ Balsamic Reduction/ Focaccia

Arancini

$21.00

Risotto Fritters Stuffed with Gourmet Mushrooms & Vintage Fontina/ Pecorino Romano/ Roasted Garlic & Truffle Aioli VG

Antipasti

Calamari Alla Puttanesca

$23.00

Fried Squid/ Blacksmith's Spicy Puttanesca Sauce/ Pecorino Romano/ Lemon

Grandma Marie's Meatballs

$18.00

Local Veal & House Made Italian Sausage/ Local Mozzarella & Pecorino/ Pomodoro Sauce/ Grilled Focaccia

Soup and Salad

Grilled Caesar - Full

$16.00

Romaine/ Pecorino Romano/ Charred Lemon/ Blacksmith's Caesar Dressing/ OTR Croutons

Grilled Caeser - Half

$8.00

Half Portion/ Romaine/ Pecorino Romano/ Charred Lemon/ Blacksmith's Caesar Dressing/ OTR Croutons

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Roasted Beets/ Almaltheia Goat Cheese/ Crostini/ Pistachios/ Honey/ Spring Greens/ Prosecco Vinaigrette/ VG

House Salad

$8.00

Spring Greens/ Oil and Vinegar/ Cherry Tomatoes/ Parmesan Reggiano/ VG GF

Winter Pear Salad

$18.00

Greens & Radicchio/ Gorgonzola/ Candied Pecans/ Local Honey/ Chef David Grimm's Balsamic/ GF VG

Pasta and Plates

Beef Tenderloin

$46.00

Marrow Gravy/ Kimm's Organic Roasted Potatoes/ Three Hearts Farm Creamed Kale/ GF

Carbonara

$29.00

Cured Montana Bacon/ Peas/ Montana Free-Range Egg/ Butter & Cream/ Black Pepper/ Pecorino Romano/ House Made Spaghetti

Squid Ink Tagliatelle

$34.00

Wild American Shrimp and Maryland Crab/ Scallion/ Calabrian Chili/ Bread Crumbs/ Lemon-Butter

Orecchiette

$29.00

House Made Spicy Italian Sausage/ Kale & Tomato Ragu/ Sicilian Olive Oil/ Pecorino Romano

Ravioli Bolognese

$33.00

Three Cheese Filling/ Madison River Ranch Grassfed Bison & Muir Glenn Tomato Sauce/ Parmesan Reggiano

Chicken Marsala

$33.00

All Natural Chicken Breast/ Marsala Wine Sauce/ Cremini Mushrooms/ Pasta Montana's Angel Hair

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$39.00

Italian Salsa Verde, Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Tuscan Salami, Calabrian Chili, Chick Peas, Parsley GF

Acorn Squash Agnolotti

$34.00

Squash and Ricotta Filled Pasta, Roasted Delicata Squash, Pecans, Amaretti, Brown Butter Sage, Pecorino Romano VG

KIDS PASTA

$8.00

Add-Ons

Sub Gluten-Free Pasta

$4.00

Add White Anchovies

$4.00

Add Italian Anchovies

$4.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Calabrian Chili

$2.00

Extra Focaccia

$2.00

Side Of Pomodoro

$2.00

Extra Caesar

$2.00

Extra Prosecco Viniagrette

$1.00

Sides

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Pancetta/ Parmesan Reggiano/ GF

Side of Pasta

$12.00

House Made Spaghetti/ Choice of Sauce/ Parmesan Reggiano

Take out bread

$2.00

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

Dessert

Butterscotch Budino

$10.00

Blacksmith's Favorite Dessert! Light Butterscotch Pudding/ Montana Caramel Sauce/ Sea Salt/ Vanilla Whipped Cream/ GF

Tiramisu

$12.00

Espresso/ Lady Fingers/ Mascarpone/ Cocoa Powder/ Rum/ Chocolate

Huckleberry Panna Cotta

$14.00

Sweetened Cream/ Amaretti Crumble/ Montana Cherries

Cannoli

$10.00

Sweetened House-Made Ricotta/ Mascarpone/ Pistachios/ Maraschino Cherry/ Powdered Sugar

Bottled Wine

Piper Heidsieck Brut NV

$75.00

Emilio Lambrusco Brut Rose

$49.00

Lacryma Christi Bianco

$45.00

La Mesma Gavi

$48.00

Buehler Vineyards Chardonnay

$46.00

Collazzi Chianti Classical DOCG

$38.00

Giuseppe Roagna Barbera D'Alba

$45.00

Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00

Moz Art Brunello

$98.00

Corsini Barbaresco

$56.00Out of stock

Le Salette Amarone della Valpolicella Classico

$70.00

Dry Creek Vineyard Heritage Vines Zinfandel

$44.00

K Vintner's Guido Sangiovese

$66.00

Beer

Six Pack Peroni

$11.00Out of stock

Bozeman Brewing Amber

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

290 W Kagy Blvd suite c, Bozeman, MT 59715

Directions

Gallery
Blacksmith Italian image
Blacksmith Italian image

