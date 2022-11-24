Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swill by Blacksmiths 906 Washington Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

906 Washington Blvd

Baltimore, MD 21230

Order Again

Popular Items

Chimmy-Chimmy Ya
Grits
Potatoes

Chimmy-Chimmy Ya

$12.00

Served with choice of side.

Breakfast Platter

$18.00

French Toast

$16.00

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Bacon

$6.00

Potatoes

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

Side Eggs

$6.00

Grits

$6.00

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$6.00

Blackened Salmon

$24.00

Salmon BLT

$20.00

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

1/2 French toast

$8.00

Carrot Dog

$12.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Pumpkin Pudding

$10.00

Crab App

$16.00

Tea Hot

$4.75

Salmon & Fried Grits

$24.00

Yeast Raised Waffle

$16.00

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

Dessert

$12.00

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Fresh house blend drip coffee

Espresso (Doppio)

$3.00+

Balanced. Bold.

Latte

$4.50

2 oz espresso shot with choice of steamed milk

Americano

$4.00

Espresso with Water

Cappuccino

$4.50

Con Panna

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Tea Drinks

Blueberry Basil

$4.25

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$6.75

Tropical Green

$4.25

Fresh Juices

Fresh Squeezed Juices

Orange Pineapple

$6.00

House Punch

$7.75

Green Juice

$7.75

Red Juice

$7.75

Punch Pitcher

$25.00

Agua Fresca

$5.00

BYOB

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Party Drink

$10.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Mocktails

Lavender Lemonade

$6.75

Entree

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

Carrot Dog

$12.00

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Fries

$6.00

Bowl

$12.00

Godess Greens

$12.00

House Punch

$10.00

Blacksmiths Bowl

$12.00

Sloppy Joe

$10.00

Shrimp & Fried Grits

$22.00

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Salmon & Fried Grits

$24.00

Lavender Rose

$8.00

Catfish & Grit

$24.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Brunch Wing

$12.00

Salmon & Fried Grits

$16.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Braised Greens

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Jerk Beef Tacos

$14.00

Bakery

$12.00

228 GRANT STREET

APOTHECARY JARS

$34.00

9 OZ. AMBER JARS

$22.00

TRAVEL TINS

$12.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

906 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

