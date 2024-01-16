Blackstone EG 241 main st
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Upscale food and drink flights where you can mix and match all types of cocktails, steak cuts, seafood, pasta dishes, and more! Customize the perfect meal for you and your family! We offer brunch seven days a week, everything from pancakes and eggs benedict to lobster roll flights!
Location
241 main st, East Greenwich, RI 02818