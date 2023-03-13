Main picView gallery

Blackstones Cafe - Beaufort

205 Scott Street

Beaufort, SC 29902

BREAKFAST

Egg Breakfasts

One Egg Breakfast

$8.75

Two Eggs Breakfast

$9.75

One Egg + Protein

$10.00

Two Eggs + Protein

$11.00

Cafe Specialties

Shrimp & Grits

$12.75

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$13.95

Corned Beef Hash

$12.95

1 Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$7.75

2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$9.75

Pancakes & French Toast

Pancakes

$8.75

French Toast

$9.50

Omelets

Classic Cheese Omelet

$9.75

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.75

Tex-Mex Omelet

$10.75

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$10.75

Florentine Omelet

$10.95

Veggie Omelet

$10.75

Sausage Cheese Omelet

$10.25

Bac Cheese Omelet

$10.25

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Bakery

Toasted Bagel

$4.25

Bagel & Lox

$13.50

Buttered Croissant

$4.25

Jumbo Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Walnut Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Breakfast Sides

2 Sausage Patties

$4.50

2 Slices of Canadian Bacon

$4.50

3 Strips of Bacon

$4.50

Add Cheese to Grits

$0.95

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Corned Beef Hash

$5.75

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Grilled Ham

$4.50

Grits

$3.25

Hash Brown Potato

$3.25

Hot Oatmeal

$6.50

Monkey Dish Fruit

$3.50

Side of Egg

$3.25

Side of French Toast

$4.25

Side of Hollandaise

$4.25

Side of Pancake

$3.95

Side of Salmon

$10.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.25

Side of Toast

$3.50

Tomato Slices

$2.75

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Kids

Kids Pancake

$6.95

Kids French Toast

$6.95

Kids One Egg

$6.95

LUNCH

House Specials & Grilled Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.25

Chicken Philly

$13.25

Hot Reuben

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$12.25

Blackstone's Burger

$12.50

Hamburger Patty Melt

$13.75

Soup & Deli Sandwiches

Corned Beef

$10.00

Ham

$9.75

Turkey

$9.75

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Cup of Soup & Sandwich

$13.25

Cup of Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$11.75

Soup Du Jour

$5.75+

Cranberry Pecan Chicken

$10.50

Other Great Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Blackstone's Club

$12.75

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Pasta Salad

$3.95

Small Side Salad

$4.95

Kettle Chips

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.50

Greek Salad

$10.25

Garden Salad

$7.75

Ceasar Salad

$10.25

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.95

Hot Dog

$7.95

BEVERAGES

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Teas

$3.50

Milk

$2.95+

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.95+

Apple Juice

$2.95+

Cranberry Juice

$2.95+

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Iced Water

Bottled Water

$3.25

V8 Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$2.95+

Espresso

$4.25

Flavor Shot

$1.50

Mello Yello

$3.25

Chocolate MIlk

$3.70+

Cappuccino

$4.95+

Latte

$4.95+

Latte with Flavor

$5.75+

Cappuccino with Flavor

$5.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.95+

Americano

$4.25

DAILY SPECIALS

Crabcake Benedict

$15.75

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.25

Traditional Benedict

$14.25

Crabcake Burger

$12.75

Sausage Breakfast Croissant

$11.75

Bacon Breakfast Croissant

$11.75

Quiche

$12.25

Crabcake Salad

$12.25

Turkey BLT

$10.75

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.50

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Crabcake with Grits side of Eggs

$13.75

Turkey Reuben

$12.75

Philly Omelet

$12.25

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Shrimp Burger

$12.75

Breakfast Sampler

$11.50

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Retail

Carolina Morning 1lb

$14.25

T-Shirts

$14.25

Blackstones Mug

$9.75

Blackstones Tumbler

$21.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blackstone's Café has been a local staple in downtown Beaufort, SC since 1991 to meet & greet and of course eat! Enjoy Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee, Desserts & Treats upstairs, downstairs, to-go or on our beautiful pet-friendly patio! We have so many wonderful guests all through the year so for large parties or gatherings, we recommend calling ahead to reserve your special place at Blackstone's! and enjoy!

Location

205 Scott Street, Beaufort, SC 29902

Directions

Main pic

