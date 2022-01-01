Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blackstone's Smokehouse

1,127 Reviews

$$

531 S Saginaw St

Flint, MI 48502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Trucker Hats

Grey/Black

$29.00

Black/Black

$29.00

Black/White

$29.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We are very passionate about our food and service! Come in to try our new smokehouse menu. You will love our fresh look and great food!

Website

Location

531 S Saginaw St, Flint, MI 48502

Directions

Gallery
Blackstone's Smokehouse image
Blackstone's Smokehouse image
Blackstone's Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Maudes Alabama BBQ - 2602 Davison Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2602 Davison Rd Flint, MI 48506
View restaurantnext
11/11 Burgers & Fries - Flint
orange star3.3 • 83
3818 E Court St Flint, MI 48506
View restaurantnext
Italia Gardens Flint
orange star4.5 • 202
3273 Miller Rd Flint, MI 48507
View restaurantnext
Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road
orange starNo Reviews
900 W 8 mile rd ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
GB's Pub & Grub
orange starNo Reviews
5153 Fenton Rd Flint, MI 48507
View restaurantnext
Burger Bar & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
5516 Fenton Road Flint, MI 48507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flint

Xolo
orange star4.7 • 974
555 Saginaw Street Flint, MI 48502
View restaurantnext
Torch Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 249
522 Buckham Alley Flint, MI 48502
View restaurantnext
Italia Gardens Flint
orange star4.5 • 202
3273 Miller Rd Flint, MI 48507
View restaurantnext
Blondie's Food & Spirits
orange star4.0 • 77
2520 W Hill Rd Flint, MI 48507
View restaurantnext
The Eberson
orange star4.5 • 5
130 E 2nd St Flint, MI 48502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flint
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Lapeer
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston