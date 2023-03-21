Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blackstones Steakhouse

101 Broad St

Stamford, CT 06901

Popular Items

Apple Crumb, ice cream
Mashed Potatoes
Loaded Potato

Dinner

Dinner Appetizers

B.B.Q. Ribs

$20.00

Baked Clams Casino

$19.00

Big Eye Tuna Tartare

$25.00

Blackstone Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Crab Cake

$25.00

Escargots Bourguinon

$20.00

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$23.00

Lemon Pepper Shrimp

$25.00

Long Stem Artichokes

$21.00

Mussels & Clams

$20.00

Octopus

$21.00

Salmon & Tuna Poke

$25.00

Sizzling Bacon

$20.00

Slab Bacon & Shrimp

$24.00

Smoked Salmon

$19.00

Dinner Salad

Blackstones Salad

$18.00

Gold & red beets, apples, baby arugula, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata

$22.00

Heirloom tomato, prosciutto, balsamic glaze, olive oil

Classic Caesar Salad

$16.00

romaine hearts, parmesan, herb croutons, traditional dressing

Farm Fresh House Green Salad

$15.00

Old Fashioned Iceberg Wedge

$17.00

crispy bacon, gorgonzola, tomato, onion crisp, blue cheese dressing

Red & Gold Beet Salad

$15.00

Tomato and Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella

$20.00

Endive, arugula, radicchio, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

Dinner Entrees

Blackstone's Burger*

$20.00

Blackstones Chicken

$30.00

Branzino

$37.00

Chicken Parmigiano

$30.00

panko, parmesan, spaghetti, fresh mozzarella, tomato basil sauce

Chilian Sea Bass

$45.00

mussels, clams, shrimp, a lite tomato basil sauce

Duck Breast au Poivre

$39.00

Fire

Fresh Maine Lobster

$70.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$25.00

pork, veal, beef, cream, whipped ricotta

Lobster Ravioli

$35.00

truffle cream sauce

Pan Seared Salmon

$36.00

Potato leek sauce, Shiitake mushroom, roasted scallions

Peppercorn Crusted Tuna

$42.00

seaweed salad, ginger sesame soy vinaigrette

Pork Chops

$34.00

sausage, artichokes, cherry peppers, garlic, lemon, crispy potato chips

Rack of Lamb

$60.00

garlic crusted, mashed potato, rosemary lamb au jus

Salmon Meuniere

$40.00

Seafood Linguine

$55.00

shrimp, clam, calamari, mussels, tomato basil garlic sauce

Sesame Encrusted Tuna

$40.00

Veal Chop Valdostana

$65.00

prosciutto, fontana, roasted potatoes, panko, brandy wild mushroom cream sauce

½ Roasted Chicken

$35.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, honey lemon sauce

Dinner Raw Bar

Blackstones Seafood Tower For 2

$75.00

Blackstones Seafood Tower For 3

$105.00

Blackstones Seafood Tower For 4

$130.00

Blue Point Oyster on the Half Shell

$20.00

Clams on the Half Shell

$15.00

Crab Meat Cocktail

$30.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Maine Lobster Cocktail

$34.00

Dinner Prefix

DPF_Black Angus NY Strip 10oz

$55.00

DPF_Blackstones Chicken

$55.00

DPF_Filet Mignon 8oz

$55.00

DPF_Gnocchi Bolognese

$55.00

DPF_Lobster Ravioli

$55.00

DPF_Salmon

$55.00

DPF_Seafood Linguini

$55.00

DPF_Caesar Salad

DPF_Meatballs

DPF_Mixed Green Salad

DPF_Sizzling Bacon

DPF_Soup of the Day

DPF_Dessert of the Day

Dinner Chops

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$45.00

Double Cut American Lamb

$59.00

Pork Chop

$37.00

Veal Chop T Bone

$55.00

Caymus

1 L Caymus

$150.00

Steaks

Prime Steak & Classics

Black Angus USDA 18oz

$50.00

Filet Mignon 10oz

$58.00

Filet Mignon 14oz

$65.00

New York Strip 22oz

$65.00

Porterhouse Steak for two 48oz

$110.00

Prime Rib

$44.00

Rib Eye Steak for One

$70.00

Rib Eye Steak for Two 34oz

$100.00

Skirt Steak

$50.00

Tomahawk Bone In Rib Eye Steak for Two 48oz

$110.00

Dessert

Apple Crumb, ice cream

$12.00

Biscotti

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

strawberry compote

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Crème Brûlèe

$12.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Ice Cream

Lemon Sorbet

$12.00

Pistachio Ice Cream

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Sides

Side Menu

Asparagus

$10.00

Baked Potato

$10.00

Bok Choy Steamed

$10.00

Bread

Broccoli

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts with Bacon

$10.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00

Fried or Sautéed Onions

$10.00

Hash Browns

$10.00

Loaded Potato

$12.00

bacon and cheddar cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$10.00

Sautéed Spinach

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Side Sauce

BS steak sauce

$3.00

Side Bearnaise Sauce

$3.00

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$3.00

Side Mushroom Port Wine Sauce

$3.00

Side Peppercorn Sauce

$3.00

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$10.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$10.00

Saratoga Still

$10.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Hot Beverages

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale chophouse offering cocktails, steak & seafood, including a raw bar, in a contemporary space.

Website

Location

101 Broad St, Stamford, CT 06901

Directions

