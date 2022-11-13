Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore imageView gallery

Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore 700 E Pratt St

1,205 Reviews

$$

700 E Pratt St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Order Again

Starters

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Blackwall Shrimp

$18.00

Calamari

$17.00

Crab Dip

$18.00

Green Tomatoes

$14.00

P.E.I. Mussels

$16.00

Wings

$17.00

Soup/Salad

Crab & Corn Chowder

$9.00

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Arcadian Mixed Green

$10.00

Caesar

$12.00

Salmon & Kale

$24.00

Shobb

$28.00

Southwest Chicken

$18.00

Pear & Gorgonzola

$14.00

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Handhelds

BW CheeseBurger

$19.00

Crab Cake Sand

$30.00

Chicken & Brie

$18.00

Mahi Tacos

$22.00

Oyster Po Boy

$19.00

Flatbreads

Caprese FB

$16.00

Chesapeake FB

$19.00

Mushroom FB

$16.00

Steak FB

$20.00

Clam & Bacon FB

$18.00

Entrees

Bayou Penne

$30.00

Brick Chicken

$30.00

Crab Cakes Entrée

$62.00

Grilled Faroe Salmon

$34.00

Harvest Veggie Bowl

$26.00

NY Strip Steak

$56.00

Shrimp & Grits

$35.00

Simply Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Simply Grilled NY Strip

$56.00

Simply Grilled Poulet Rouge

$28.00

Simply Grilled 14OZ Pork Chop

$36.00

Simply Grilled Chef Catch

$42.00

Trident Broiler

$46.00

Pork Chop

$36.00

Scallops

$44.00

Braised Short Rib

$36.00

Sides

Asparagus

$7.00

$$ Baguette

$2.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Cauliflower Au Gratin

$7.00

Chef's Veg

$7.00

Squash & Clove Rice

$7.00

Corn Salsa

$7.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Garlic & Gruyere Whip Pots

$5.00

Grits

$7.00

$$ Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Fruit

$7.00

Dessert

A La Mode

$4.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Choc Torte

$9.00

Crème Brule

$9.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Trio

$9.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Smith Island

$12.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Bag Tax

Baltimore City Bag Fee

$0.05

Holiday Menus

VD- Seafood Platter

$55.00Out of stock

VD-Crab Stuffed Flounder

$42.00Out of stock

VD-Caprese Salad

$12.00Out of stock

VD- Bacon Wrapped Filet & Shrimp

$42.00Out of stock

VD-Seared Tuna Peperonata

$38.00Out of stock

VD- Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

VD- Chocolate Moose

$8.00Out of stock

VD- Rasp Mint Julip

$17.00Out of stock

VD- On My Mind

$15.00Out of stock

Ala Carte

Crab Cake

$26.00

6 OZ Chicken Breast

$9.00

2 OZ Jumbo Lump

$16.00

5 OZ Salmon

$16.00

5 PC of 16-20 Shrimp

$10.00

8 OZ Tofu

$7.00

Mocktails

MT Not Yours

$8.00

MT C&C

$9.00Out of stock

MT Seedless to Say

$8.00Out of stock

MT Blue Rose

$8.00Out of stock

MT Recess

$8.00

MT Little Raven

$9.00Out of stock

Wine Sale -- Red

Joel Gott Pinot Noir

$20.00

Paul Mas Blend

$20.00

Shatter Grenache

$20.00

Estancia Blend

$20.00

Treana Cabernet

$20.00

Troublemaker Blend

$20.00

Petit Petit Syrah

$20.00

Earthquake Cabernet

$20.00

Freakshow Cabernet

$20.00

Altos Ibericos Rioja

$20.00

Wine Sale -- White

Alex Brown Chard

$20.00

Copain Chard

$20.00

Domaine Carneros Sparkling

$20.00

Erath PN Rose

$20.00

Franciscan Chard

$20.00

La Cala Vermentino

$20.00

Michael Chard

$20.00

Pazo das Bruxas Spanish Albariño

$20.00

Willakenzie Pinor Grigio

$20.00

Kids

Kid Pizza

$9.00

Kid Tenders

$9.00

Kid Shrimp

$12.00

Kid Crab Cake

$18.00

Kid Salmon

$12.00

Kid Quesadilla

$9.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Kids Side Fruit

$5.00

Kids Drinks

$2.50

Starters

Crab Dip

$18.00

Calamari

$17.00

Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Blackwall Shrimp

$17.85

Tuna Tartare

$18.90

Wings

$17.00

Mussels

$16.80

Soup/Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.60

Caesar

$12.00

VD-Caprese Salad

$12.60Out of stock

Pear & Burrata

$12.60

Shobb

$28.00

Southwest Chicken

$18.00

Salmon & Kale

$24.00

Crab & Corn Chowder

$9.00

Bowl Crab Soup

$10.50

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Arcadian Mixed Green

$10.00

Lunch Cobb Salad

$14.70

Flatbreads

Caprese FB

$16.00

Chesapeake FB

$19.00

Mushroom FB

$16.00

L Grilled Chicken, Peach, & Arugula FB

$18.90

Handhelds

BW CheeseBurger

$19.00

Chicken & Brie

$18.00

Crab Cake Sand

$30.00

Mahi Tacos

$22.00

Oyster Po Boy

$18.90

Santa Fe Wrap

$17.85

Short Rib Sandwich

$18.90

Entrees

Bayou Penne

$30.00

Braised Short Rib

$35.70

Chef's Catch

$40.00

Crab Cakes Entrée

$62.00

Risotto Di- Mare

$31.00Out of stock

Filet Oscar

$44.10

Harvest Veggie Bowl

$26.00

Pork Chop Saltimbocca

$36.00

Rockfish

$39.90

Shrimp & Grits

$35.00

Trident Broiler

$46.00

Sides

Asparagus

$7.35

$$ Baguette

$2.10

Chef's Veg

$6.30

Corn Salsa

$6.30

Fries

$5.25

Grits

$6.30

$$ Pita Bread

$2.10

Squash & Clove Rice

$6.30

Side Fruit

$7.35

Garlic & Gruyere Whip Pots

$5.25

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.25

Brunch

Brunch Special

$22.05Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$15.75

Baltimore Skillet

$25.20

Big Breakfast Combo

$17.85

Breakfast FB

$15.75

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.80

Brunch Tacos

$16.80

Chix Waffles

$19.00

Chorizo Skillet

$17.85

Crab Bene

$25.20

Eggs Bene

$17.85

Filet Eggs

$35.70

Parfait

$10.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.75

Shrimp & Grits

$35.00

Waffle

$7.35

Brunch Arcadian Harvest Salad

$9.45

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$7.35

Berries & Cream

$7.35

Eggs

$5.25

Grits

$5.25

Potatoes

$5.25

Sausage

$7.35

Toast

$3.15

Turkey Bacon

$7.35

Turkey Sausage

$7.35

Kids

Kid Pizza

$9.45

Kid Tenders

$9.45

Kid Shrimp

$12.60

Kid Crab Cake

$18.90

Kid Salmon

$12.60

Kid Quesadilla

$9.45

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.45

Kid Pasta

$9.45

Dessert

A La Mode

$4.20

Cheesecake

$9.45

Choc Torte

$9.45

Ice Cream Trio

$9.45

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.45

Smith Island

$9.45

Sorbet

$6.30

N/A Beverage

Soda

$4.73

Ice Tea

$4.73

Coffee

$4.20

Kids Beverage

$2.36

Juice

$4.20

Espresso

$4.20

Hot Tea

$4.20

Bag Tax

Baltimore City Bag Fee

$0.05
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore image

