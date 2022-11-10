Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth imageView gallery

Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth 52 Rehoboth Ave

1,021 Reviews

$$

52 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Blackwall Shrimp

$17.00

Calamari

$16.00

Crab Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Crab Dip

$17.00

Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Wings

$16.00

Soup/Salad

Bowl Crab Chowder

$8.00

Bowl Du Jour

$8.00

Caesar

$11.00

Mixed Greens

$10.00

Southwest Chicken

$18.00

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Flatbreads

Caprese FB

$16.00

Chesapeake FB

$18.00

Chicken Pear FB

$17.00

Mushroom FB

$16.00

Handhelds

BEYOND Burger

$20.00

Burger

$18.00

Chicken & Brie

$17.00

Crab Cake Sand

$22.00

Mahi Tacos

$19.00

Santa Fe Wrap

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Softshell Sandwich

$24.00

Entrees

Bayou

$26.00

Chef Special

$44.00

Chef's Catch

$38.00

Crab Cakes Entrée

$42.00

Crusted Salmon

$32.00

Filet

$44.00

Fried Shrimp

$26.00

Grilled Tuna

$34.00

Harvest Bowl

$24.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Seafood Risotto

$34.00

Trident Broiler

$44.00

Pork Osso Buco

$32.00

Sides

Bread

$2.00

Chef's Veg

$6.00

Corn Salsa

$6.00

Crab Cake Side

$18.00

Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Rice

$6.00

Salmon Side

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Couscous

$6.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Oysters

Great White

$3.00Out of stock

Stormy Bays

$3.00Out of stock

Chesapeakes

$2.50Out of stock

Queens Cup Oysters

$3.00Out of stock

Raspberry Points

$3.00Out of stock

Riptide Oysters

$3.00Out of stock

Beausoleil

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Island Kiss Oysters

$3.00Out of stock

Blackberry

$3.00

Wellfleet

$3.00Out of stock

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Breakfast FB

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Brunch Tacos

$15.00

Ches Skillit

$22.00

Chix Waffles

$16.00Out of stock

Chorizo Skillet

$16.00

Crab Bene

$24.00

Crab Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Eggs Bene

$16.00

Meat Skillet

$16.00

Parfait

$10.00

Shrimp Grits

$24.00

Waffle

$7.00Out of stock

Chipped Beef

$17.00

Brunch Sides

Eggs

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Berries & Cream

$7.00

Waffle

$7.00

Kids

Kid Pizza

$10.00

Kid Tenders

$10.00

Kid Shrimp

$12.00

Kid Crab Cake

$18.00

Kid Salmon

$12.00

Kid Quesadilla

$10.00

Kid Burger

$10.00

Kid Pasta

$10.00

Dessert

Choc Torte

$8.00

Mom Moms Cheesecake

$14.00

A La Mode

$4.00

Cookie Skillet

$12.00

Brownie Sundae

$12.00Out of stock

N/A Beverage

Soda

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.75

Coffee

$4.00

Kids Beverage

$2.25

Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Dockside Lemonade

$8.00

Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Refill Dockside

$2.00

Dockside Iced Tea

$8.00

Liquor

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel Citron

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Western Son

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Dry

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling's

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Mailbu

$8.00

Appleton Estate

$10.00

Pussers Rum

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

El Tesoro Repo

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

House Tequila

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

La Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tanteo

$10.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$11.00

Angels Envy Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Blantons

$16.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Henry McKenna 10

$13.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Sagamore Rye

$11.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

V.O.

$9.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Balvenie 12

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$42.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Laphroaig

$10.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Talisker 10

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Irish Mist

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Beer

Aslin

$8.00

Big Oyster Hammerhead

$8.00

Blue Point

$8.00

Burley Oak

$8.00

Dewey Beer 12oz

$8.00

Dogfish 60min

$8.00

F&D Copperhead

$8.00Out of stock

Guinness

$8.00

Jai Alai

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$8.00

Troegs Haze

$8.00

Victory Pils

$8.00

DFH Hazy-O

$8.00

Mango Cart

$7.00Out of stock

Tripping

$8.00

Oskar Blues Pale Lager

$8.00

DFH Punkin

$8.00

Bell`s Octoberfest

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Odouls

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Downeast Cider

$7.00

High Noon

$9.00

White Claw

$7.00

Wine

Anchor Cabernet - GLS

$8.00

Inscription Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Cotes Du Rhone GLS

$10.00

Bonterra Merlot GLS

$10.00

Catena Malbec GLS

$12.00

Smith & Hook GLS

$14.00

Bonanza Cabernet GLS

$12.00

Anchor Cabernet - BTL

$32.00

Inscription Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Cotes Du Rhone BTL

$40.00

Bonterra Merlot BTL

$40.00

Catena Malbec BTL

$48.00

Smith & Hook BTL

$56.00

Bonanza Cabernet BTL

$48.00

Barboursville Merlot BTL

$48.00

Super Tuscan BTL

$60.00

Evening Land Pinot Noir BTL

$85.00

Viberti Barolo BTL

$90.00

Altesino BTL

$125.00

Cakebread Cabernet BTL

$150.00

Anchor Chard - GLS

$8.00

Castello Moscato

$10.00

Nobilo Sauv Blanc - GLS

$9.00

Bravium Chard GLS

$14.00

Reichgraff Reisling GLS

$12.00

Painted Wolf Chenin GLS

$10.00

Albarino GLS

$10.00

Lugana Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

Anchor Chard - BTL

$32.00

Castello Moscato - BTL

$40.00

Nobilio Sauv Blanc - BTL

$40.00

Lugana Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Albarino BTL

$40.00

Painted Wolf BTL

$40.00

Reichgraff BTL

$48.00

Bravium Chard BTL

$56.00

Domaine Sancerre BTL

$65.00

Flowers Chard BTL

$95.00

Zonin Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Fleurs De Prairie Rose GLS

$12.00

Zonin BTL

$40.00

Fleurs De Prairie BTL

$48.00

Veuve Cliquot BTL

$130.00

Signature Cocktails

Dirty Hitch

$14.00

Drink of the Day

$12.00

Grapefruit Wine Crush

$14.00

Peach Crush

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pear Vanilla Fizz

$14.00

Blackwall Mulled Wine

$14.00

Black Walnut Manhattan

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Mango Orange Margarita

$14.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bacon & Egg Bloody

$12.00

Blackwall Bloody

$16.00

Dole Whip

$9.00

Grapefruit Jalapeno Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Bucket

$40.00

Moscow Mimosa

$8.00

Oyster Shooter

$10.00

Rose Raspberry Mimosa

$9.00

Smokey Mary

$10.00

Straw Banana Mimosa

$8.00

Trad Bloody Mary

$8.00

Private Party

The Sheerin

$12.00

The Farren

$12.00

The Zoey

$12.00

Retail

EMP Long Sleeve

$13.00

Long Sleeve

$22.00

Logo Pint Glass

$10.00

EMP Tee Shirt

$15.00

Tee Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

52 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
29 Baltimore Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Federal Fritter & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
62A Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Rehoboth Ale House - 15 Wilmington Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
15 Wilmington Ave. Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
orange star4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rehoboth Beach
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston