Restaurant info

In 2005, Blackwater Coffee & Café brewed its first cup of coffee in the charming town of Maple Plain, a small west Minneapolis suburb town. For nearly two decades, we've been a local hub, delighting the community with fresh coffee, espresso beverages, and crafted made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, and salads. Now, after 19 years of serving the best to Maple Plain, we're excited to announce our expansion. Our second location at Mninnetonka and third location at Fifth Street Towers marks a new chapter in our journey. As we grow, we're introducing exciting new drinks that blend the richness of coffee with the elegance of tea. Join us for one of our signature drinks or savor a warm breakfast or lunch. Blackwater invites you to experience the same warmth and quality in our expanded space. Come on over and be part of the Blackwater community—we can't wait to share a cup of joy with you!