Blacow Burger - Fort Mill

3,600 Reviews

$$

1646 SC-160

Ste 106

Fort Mill, SC 29708

Order Again

Appetizer

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Cajun Battered shrimp with homemade sweet chili sauce and sriracha mayo

Ultimate Poutine

$10.00

Poutine(hand cut fries, cheese curbs and gravy) topped with shredded pork and fried egg

Kimchi Fries

$10.00

Hand cut fries topped with shredded pork and egg with kimchi and homemade kimchi sauce

Side

Hand cut fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Crispy Onion Straws

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Edamame

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Frech Onion Ring

$5.00

Balsamic Brussel sprout

$6.00

Classic Poutine

$6.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Cheese Bacon Ranch Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Soup & Salad

Bacon Crunch Salad

$10.00

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.00

Loaded Potato Soup

$5.00

Chicken Wings

6pc Wings

$8.50

12pc Wings

$17.00

24pc Wings

$32.00

50pc Wings

$64.00

Burgers

Classic

$10.00

Nutty Goat

$14.00

Blacow

$15.00

Hangover

$13.00

Caballero

$12.00

Gangnam

$11.00

Swiss Fun-Ghi

$12.00

Flaming Cow

$12.00

Carolina BBQ Cheese

$12.00

F.R.O.G

$12.00

Chili Cheese

$12.00

Hawaiian

$12.00

Korean Pull Pork

$12.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Caba Chicken

$10.00

Southern Chicken Club

$10.00

Sriracha Chicken

$10.00

Non-Burgers

Nagano Turkey

$11.00

Gobble

$11.00

Earth Burger

$10.00

5pc Chicken Tender

$9.00

Chili Dog

$9.00

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Strawberry Shake

$5.50

Chocolate Shake

$5.50

Coffee Shake

$5.50

Oreo & Cookies Shake

$5.50

Salted Caramel Shake

$5.50

Moonlight Oreo Shake

$5.50

Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Shake

$5.50
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1646 SC-160, Ste 106, Fort Mill, SC 29708

Directions

Blacow Burger image

