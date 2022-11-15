Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Burgers

Blacow Burger & Sushi Southend

review star

No reviews yet

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103

Charlotte, NC 28203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bento Box B
Shrimp Tempura Roll
California Roll

Appetizers

Ultimate Poutine Fries

$11.00

Poutine (hand cut fries, cheese curds and gravy)topped with shredded pork and fried egg

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$11.00

Han cut fries, Pulled pork, Kimchi, Fried egg and Green onion with Kimchi sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Cajun battered shrimp with homemade sweet chili sauce and sriracha mayo

Mini Pizza

$13.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, chopped avocado & jalapeño, served w. chef’s special sauce

Spicy Tuna Dumpling

$11.00

Deep fried spicy tuna dumplings with special sauce bottom with mashed avocados

Truffle Salmon

$15.00

Seared salmon, truffle & black tobiko. Served w. truffle sauce

Green Globe

$12.00

Spicy tuna wrapped in avocado. Served in Ponzu sauce and seaweed crackers

Filet Mignon Tataki

$14.00

Shared thin sliced filet mignon served with Ponzu sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$16.00

Yellowtail & jalapeño, served w. soy yuzu sauce

Chutoro Appetizer

$18.00

5pc Bluefin med-fat Toro with yuzu Sauce

Japanese Madai

$18.00Out of stock

Japanese Red Snapper w. dry miso and ponzu sauce

Sushi(nigiri) Appetizer

$14.00

5pc chef's choice of nigiri *No Substitution

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.00

7pc chef's choice of sashimi *No Substitution

Sides

Hand cut Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.00

Fruits Cup

$4.00

Edamame

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Straws

$5.00

Balsamic Brussel Sprout

$6.00

Classic Poutine

$6.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Cheese Bacon Ranch Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Soup & Salad

Burger Bowl

$13.00

Mixed baby greens, iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and grilled mushrooms with blue cheese dressing

Bacon Crunch Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, tomato, bacon, shredded cheese, pecans and honey mustard

Arugula Salad

$11.00

With sliced Fuji apples, sweet-spiced pecans, dried cranberry, crumbled blue cheese & light citrus vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$11.00

bacon, egg, avocado, grape tomato, cucumber, iceberg and spring mix with ranch dressing

Avocado Salad

$6.50

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Kani Salad

$8.50

Black Pepper Tuna Salad

$14.00

Sliced seared black peppered tuna over the spring mix with Spicy yuzu sauce.

Black Pepper Salmon Salad

$14.00

Sliced Salmon over the spring mix with Spicy yuzu sauce.

Miso Soup

$3.00

Chicken Wings

6pc Wings

$8.50

12pc Wings

$17.00

24pc Wings

$32.00

50pc Wings

$64.00Out of stock

Burgers

Blacow

$18.00

Wagyu patty, Lettuce, Tempra avocado, Nori furikake, Mayo, Teriyaki sauce

Classic

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce

Swiss Fun-Ghi

$15.00

Arugula, Caramelized onion, Sautéed mushroom, Applewppd smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, Blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese sauce

Hangover

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, mini classic poutine, over easy fried egg, caramelized onion, truffle oil

Caballero

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole, onion straws, chipotle mayo

Gangnam

$14.00

Marinated in bulgogi sauce with kimchi, baby arugula, green onion and cilantro

Flaming Cow

$14.00

Ghost pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeño chips, sriracha mayo, lettuce & tomato

Nutty Goat

$16.00

Balsamic onion, garlic and herb goat cheese & pecan mix, chipotle aioli, candied bacon, pickle and arugula

Chili Cheese Burger

$15.00

Homemade chili, homemade southern slaw, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, and onion straws

Carolina BBQ Cheese

$15.00

Carolina sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, sliced jalapeno, bacon, beer battered onion ring

F.R.O.G

$16.00

Homemade fresh basil goat cheese with F.R.O.G (fig, raspberry, orange & ginger) jam reduction, arugula and candied bacon.

Hawaiian

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, bacon, mayo, red onion, teriyaki sauce and grilled fresh pineapple

Korean Pulled Pork

$15.00

Marinated Korean pull pork, pepper jack cheese, short-rib patty and homemade southern slaw

Non Burger

Caba Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole, onion straws, chipotle mayo

Southern Chicken Club

$13.00

Fried chicken breast topped with apple wood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce, & pickle, chipotle ranch

Sriracha Chicken

$12.00

Fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese lettuce, tomato, sliced jalapeño and sriracha mayo

Gobble

$13.00

Turkey patty with sprouts, tomato, avocado, cucumber, pepper jack cheese, and honey mustard

Nagano Turkey

$14.00

Nori, eel sauce, spicy mayo, avocado, turkey patty, cucumber, tomato and arugula

5pc Chicken Tender

$11.00

Earth Burger

$11.00

Black bean and corn patty with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, guacamole and ranch

Sushi Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Veggie roll

$5.50

California Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$8.50

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Philly Roll

$8.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crabmeat Roll

$8.50

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Special Roll

Lion King Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber with eel and avocado on top

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Deep fried roll with white fish avocado cream cheese & jalapeño w. spicy tuna top

Sweetheart Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna avocado crunch & tobiko wrapped w. fresh tuna

Fire Man Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna avocado inside top w. seared yellowtail & jalapeño

Kamikaze Roll

$17.00

Tuna & avocado top w. yellowtail, jalapeño, onion, served w. jalapeño sauce

Green Phoenix Roll

$17.00

Lobster salad, shrimp, crab meat, avocado & cucumbers avocado cucumber cucumber wrapped with soy paper

Steak Roll

$16.00

Asparagus, avocado, crunch onion w. seared streak on the top. served w. chef special sauce

Casanova Roll

$20.00

Lobster tempura, spicy crab and mango, seared white tuna and jalapeño on top served w/sweet miso sauce

Umi Roll

$20.00

Lobster tempura, cucumber and lobster salad and tuna on top, served w/Thai chill mayo

Summer Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce

Spiderman Roll

$17.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, mango top with spicy tuna & crunch

Charlotte Roll

$18.00

Salmon, tuna, avocado top w. scallop

Spicy Girl Roll

$15.00

Deep fried roll with spicy tuna, white fish & avocado w. spicy sauce

Pink Lady Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, mango and spicy salmon wrapped with soy paper

Blackened Tuna Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado top with black peppered tuna

New York Roll

$16.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber top with spicy crabmeat & crunch

Mangoish Sake Roll

$16.00

Shrimp, crabmeat, avocado and crunch top with salmon, mango and tobiko

Naruto Roll

$15.00

Tuan, salmon, yellow tail and avocado wrapped with cucumber served with Ponzu sauce

NIGIRI

Sliced fish on top of rice 1 order 2pc

Crab Stick Nigiri

$5.00

Tobiko(Flying fish Roe) Nigiri

$6.00

Shirmp Nigiri

$5.00

Squid Nigiri

$6.00

Spanish Mackerel

$6.00Out of stock

Red Clam Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus Nigiri

$7.00

Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

Striped Bass Nigiri

$7.00

White Tuna(Escolar) Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.00

Eel Nigiri

$7.00

Scallop Nigiri

$10.00

Made Nigiri

$9.00Out of stock

Masago(Smelt Roe) Nigiri(1pc)

$4.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri(1pc)

$5.00

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri(1pc)

$5.50

Blue Fine Toro Nigiri

$16.00

Uni Nigiri

$9.00

SASHIMI

Sliced fish 1 order 3pc

Crab Stick Sashimi

$5.00

Tobiko(Flying fish roe) Sashimi

$6.00

Shirmp Sashimi

$5.00

Squid Sashimi

$6.00

Striped Bass Sashimi

$7.00

Red Clam Sashimi

$6.00

Octopus Sashimi

$7.00

Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi

$6.00Out of stock

White Tuna(Escolar) Sashimi

$7.00

Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.00

Eel Sashimi

$7.00

Scallop Sashimi

$10.00

Madei Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Masago(Smelt roe) SA(1pc)

$4.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi(1pc)

$5.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi(1pc)

$5.50

Blue Fine Toro Sashimi

$16.00

Uni Sashimi

$9.00

Sushi Special

Served with miso soup * NO SUBSTITUTION

Chirashi Bowl

$32.00

18pcs of chef choice assorted sashimi over the rice *No Substitute or pick and choose

Sushi Deluxe

$32.00

Sushi for 2

$58.00

Chef choice of 18pcs of Nigiri with Dragon roll and SpicyTuna roll *No Substitute or pick and choose

Sashimi Deluxe

$35.00

16pcs of chef choice of special assorted sashimi *No substitute or pick and choose

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$38.00

Sushi & Sashimi for 2

$68.00

10pcs chef choice of Nigiri, 16pcs chef choice of sashimi with Lion king roll & SpicyTuna *No Substitute or pick and choose

Salmon Lover

$29.00

Bento Box

Every box come with Fries, Thai cucumber, Edamame and choice of your sushi roll and slider *NO SUBSTITUTION

Bento Box A

$16.00

A combo meal featuring a classic burger slider, hand cut fries, Thai cucumbers, edamame, and choice of a six piece sushi roll (California, spicy tuna, vegetarian or Philly roll.)

Bento Box B

$18.50

B combo meal featuring both burgers and sushi. Includes a choice of a special burger slider (choice of F.R.O.G. burger, Flaming Cow, Blacow or Korean Pulled Pork burger,) hand cut fries, Thai cucumbers, Edamame and choice of 4pc of Fusion Specialty roll (Lion King roll, Rainbow roll, Spicy Girl roll, or Summer roll.)

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.00

Kids California Roll

$8.00

Kids Shrimp Termpura Roll

$8.00

Kids Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Desserts

Fried cheese cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Beverages/tea

SWEET TEA

$2.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

MELLO YELLO

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

MILK

$2.25

Bottled water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Gallery
Blacow Burger & Sushi image
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bang Bang Burgers - Southend
orange starNo Reviews
235 W Tremont ave Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Emmy Squared Pizza: South End
orange starNo Reviews
1932 Hawkins Street Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Queen City Bites & Crafts
orange star4.5 • 236
135 Brevard Ct CHARLOTTE, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Bedder Bedder & Moore
orange star4.4 • 683
3501 S. Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28217
View restaurantnext
Harriet's Famous Hamburger Sandwiches | Hot & Fast
orange starNo Reviews
1115 N Brevard Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Moo & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte
orange star4.3 • 2,279
1930 Camden Rd Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Ilios Crafted Greek - SOUTH END
orange star4.7 • 1,312
1514 S. Church St. Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - South End
orange star4.9 • 1,065
1920 Camden Rd. Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Tyber Creek Pub
orange star4.5 • 865
1933 SOUTH BLVD CHARLOTTE, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Sycamore Brewing
orange star4.0 • 294
2161 Hawkins St Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.2 • 233
1320 South Church Street Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston